Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 1 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.
We are back! In an ideal world, you would start your starting lineup exactly as you drafted it. There are probably many cases that are doing exactly that. However, not all of us are that lucky.
If you drafted Brock Bowers, TreVeyon Henderson, or anyone else who may potentially miss time, you know you need to call someone up from the bench or the waiver wire. There are also tough matchups that you may want to avoid.
As I have done for years, every week here at RotoBaller you will get sneaky starts and pivot options!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Quarterbacks
Tyler Shough clicked down the stretch last season, scoring over 17 fantasy points in his final six games. He is tied to a play caller who has always called a pass-happy offense. Last season, the Saints threw at the fifth-highest rate in football. This is a game where the Saints will likely be in catch-up mode and have to throw.
Plus, it is an indoor game. I expect Shough to be among the leaders in pass attempts in Week 1. Trying to keep up with a healthy Lions offense could lead to a big week for the sophomore signal caller.
Rookie Tyler Shough. pic.twitter.com/tkPYVNFwPJ
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) June 13, 2026
I have pounded the table for Malik Willis all summer long. His rushing ability gives him a safe fantasy floor and the chance to be special at the position. I also believe he is a better passer than he has been credited as being. He opens in a favorable matchup against the Raiders.
There is a chance the Dolphins could be leading in this one, and if so, we likely see them run the ball a good amount. Ideally, we want them trailing, so Willis gets more dropbacks, which means more passing attempts and likely scrambles. He is an upside shot for fantasy managers looking to pivot off of a bad matchup. Hot take: I would play him over Patrick Mahomes II this week.
Running Backs
Tony Pollard was often drafted as an RB3. He could be elevated from the bench and started in Week 1 against the Jets. They allowed the most touchdowns and fifth-most rushing yards to backs last season. Plus, unlike most weeks for the Titans, game script is less of a concern in this one.
Plus, we know Pollard has a safe role early on. There were backs drafted ahead of Pollard who cannot say that in Week 1. If you went hero or zero RB, Pollard is the perfect play for you.
Jordan Mason is expected to be the Vikings' lead runner. His upside is limited as we likely see Aaron Jones Sr. as the passing-down back. Mason should see the goal-line work as well, but Jones has been effective there, so it is a situation to monitor.
However, the Packers were middle of the pack against the run last year and could struggle early on with Micah Parsons out. Mason should bring a safe floor in this one. I have a number of leagues where I went hero RB or am dealing with injury and am plugging Mason in as my RB2 this week.
Jordan Mason Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
https://t.co/nziGphFdKV
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 5, 2026
Tyler Allgeier is in play due to Jeremiyah Love’s injury and him potentially being limited early on. Allgeier was listed as the RB1 on the Cardinals depth chart. He is more of a floor play, as the passing-down work likely goes Love’s way. Still, I expect Allgeier to split carries with the rookie and likely to see the goal-line work early on.
Do not forget that he ran for eight touchdowns last year and has been one of the more effective short-yardage runners in the NFL. It is not the best matchup, but those in deeper leagues who have to dive a little deeper are hoping for a touchdown and double-digit points.
Mike Washington Jr. would catapult to RB2 status if Ashton Jeanty were to miss this week. Even if he suits up, Washington is in play as a low-floor, big-play-reliant flex option. We saw this summer that he is capable of plenty of big plays both as a runner and receiver.
He also has a fantastic matchup against a Dolphins defense that we will look to stream against all season long in fantasy football. I have a league where my RB2 spot is grim, and I am throwing an upside flier on Washington.
The rookie Mike Washington Jr. TAKES OFF for 53 yards 😤
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dIDqYckE2T
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
Wide Receivers
Chris Godwin Jr. could be elevated from the bench and plugged into starting lineups this week against the Bengals. First and most importantly, both he and Baker Mayfield are healthy. We have seen that connection lead to a lot of big fantasy days.
The Bucs will either be in catch-up mode or trying not to let the Bengals catch them in what should be a very high-scoring game. I would play Godwin over Marvin Harrison Jr., Stefon Diggs, and Courtland Sutton.
Wan'Dale Robinson could easily be the Titans' top target to open the season. While I expect Carnell Tate to quickly overtake that role, it is the rookie’s first NFL game. Robinson is a trusted veteran who knows this offensive system, since he played under OC Brian Daboll in New York.
The Titans, like in any game, could find themselves in catch-up mode and having to throw. Robinson brings a safe floor early on. That is enough to have him in the flex range, especially for those in deeper formats.
Jalen Coker started to produce late last season. He topped 60 yards in two of his final five games, while catching a touchdown in three of them. The stats may not be eye-popping, but we have seen flashes from Coker and know he has the capability, if his offense can help elevate him.
What I really like for him this week is the matchup against the Bears. Last year the Bears were in the top three in touchdowns and fantasy points allowed to receivers, while they finished seventh in yards allowed to the position. Their defense is still a major concern for them, but they should put up plenty of points on offense.
If the Panthers are in catch-up mode, they will have to throw, and that means Coker at the least brings volume upside in a favorable matchup. If you need a plug-and-play, Coker is an option for you.
Devaughn Vele will be the Saints' number two receiver with Jordyn Tyson out. He played that role down the stretch last season and saw 36 targets in his final four games (nine per game). In a game where the Saints likely have to throw a bunch and likely take downfield shots, Vele brings upside.
Tight Ends
Juwan Johnson will likely be the number two target for the Saints while Tyson is sidelined. He was second on the Saints in targets, catches, and receiving yards last year. On top of that, only Trey McBride had more top-12 finishes among tight ends. Plus, the Saints likely will throw a bunch in this one trying to keep up with the Lions offense. Johnson is a great Bowers replacement if you could get him.
Juwan Johnson Primed for Early-Season Target Volume in New Orleans https://t.co/lbtkKa92bV
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 9, 2026
Dalton Schultz showed last year that he brings a safe floor. In fact, he finished as a top-12 fantasy tight end eight times, which was the fourth-most at the position. He did struggle last year against Buffalo, but given who is on the other side, this has the potential to be a game where Houston is chasing points.
If so, they would have to throw, and that likely means targets for Schultz, who led the Texans in receptions last year. If you need a Bowers replacement, or a streaming tight end, a safe floor is good enough to have him in play.
Michael Mayer is in play with Bowers sidelined. Mayer has been in a secondary role behind Bowers, but we have seen some big performances when he missed time. Mayer, who was a second-round pick and holds the Notre Dame tight end record for catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns, has ability.
The Raiders also do not have a clear-cut tight end with Bowers unavailable. Mayer should see safe volume in the star's absence. It is far from ideal, but beggars cannot be choosers. I am sliding him in place of Bowers in a handful of leagues.
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
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