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Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 1 Fantasy Football (2026)

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Malik Willis - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 1 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.

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Week 1 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We are back! In an ideal world, you would start your starting lineup exactly as you drafted it. There are probably many cases that are doing exactly that. However, not all of us are that lucky.

If you drafted Brock Bowers, TreVeyon Henderson, or anyone else who may potentially miss time, you know you need to call someone up from the bench or the waiver wire. There are also tough matchups that you may want to avoid.

As I have done for years, every week here at RotoBaller you will get sneaky starts and pivot options!

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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options

Quarterbacks

Tyler Shough clicked down the stretch last season, scoring over 17 fantasy points in his final six games. He is tied to a play caller who has always called a pass-happy offense. Last season, the Saints threw at the fifth-highest rate in football. This is a game where the Saints will likely be in catch-up mode and have to throw.

Plus, it is an indoor game. I expect Shough to be among the leaders in pass attempts in Week 1. Trying to keep up with a healthy Lions offense could lead to a big week for the sophomore signal caller.

I have pounded the table for Malik Willis all summer long. His rushing ability gives him a safe fantasy floor and the chance to be special at the position. I also believe he is a better passer than he has been credited as being. He opens in a favorable matchup against the Raiders.

There is a chance the Dolphins could be leading in this one, and if so, we likely see them run the ball a good amount. Ideally, we want them trailing, so Willis gets more dropbacks, which means more passing attempts and likely scrambles. He is an upside shot for fantasy managers looking to pivot off of a bad matchup. Hot take: I would play him over Patrick Mahomes II this week.

Running Backs

Tony Pollard was often drafted as an RB3. He could be elevated from the bench and started in Week 1 against the Jets. They allowed the most touchdowns and fifth-most rushing yards to backs last season. Plus, unlike most weeks for the Titans, game script is less of a concern in this one.

Plus, we know Pollard has a safe role early on. There were backs drafted ahead of Pollard who cannot say that in Week 1. If you went hero or zero RB, Pollard is the perfect play for you.

Jordan Mason is expected to be the Vikings' lead runner. His upside is limited as we likely see Aaron Jones Sr. as the passing-down back. Mason should see the goal-line work as well, but Jones has been effective there, so it is a situation to monitor.

However, the Packers were middle of the pack against the run last year and could struggle early on with Micah Parsons out. Mason should bring a safe floor in this one. I have a number of leagues where I went hero RB or am dealing with injury and am plugging Mason in as my RB2 this week.

Tyler Allgeier is in play due to Jeremiyah Love’s injury and him potentially being limited early on. Allgeier was listed as the RB1 on the Cardinals depth chart. He is more of a floor play, as the passing-down work likely goes Love’s way. Still, I expect Allgeier to split carries with the rookie and likely to see the goal-line work early on.

Do not forget that he ran for eight touchdowns last year and has been one of the more effective short-yardage runners in the NFL. It is not the best matchup, but those in deeper leagues who have to dive a little deeper are hoping for a touchdown and double-digit points.

Mike Washington Jr. would catapult to RB2 status if Ashton Jeanty were to miss this week. Even if he suits up, Washington is in play as a low-floor, big-play-reliant flex option. We saw this summer that he is capable of plenty of big plays both as a runner and receiver.

He also has a fantastic matchup against a Dolphins defense that we will look to stream against all season long in fantasy football. I have a league where my RB2 spot is grim, and I am throwing an upside flier on Washington.

Wide Receivers

Chris Godwin Jr. could be elevated from the bench and plugged into starting lineups this week against the Bengals. First and most importantly, both he and Baker Mayfield are healthy. We have seen that connection lead to a lot of big fantasy days.

The Bucs will either be in catch-up mode or trying not to let the Bengals catch them in what should be a very high-scoring game. I would play Godwin over Marvin Harrison Jr., Stefon Diggs, and Courtland Sutton.

Wan'Dale Robinson could easily be the Titans' top target to open the season. While I expect Carnell Tate to quickly overtake that role, it is the rookie’s first NFL game. Robinson is a trusted veteran who knows this offensive system, since he played under OC Brian Daboll in New York.

The Titans, like in any game, could find themselves in catch-up mode and having to throw. Robinson brings a safe floor early on. That is enough to have him in the flex range, especially for those in deeper formats.

Jalen Coker started to produce late last season. He topped 60 yards in two of his final five games, while catching a touchdown in three of them. The stats may not be eye-popping, but we have seen flashes from Coker and know he has the capability, if his offense can help elevate him.

What I really like for him this week is the matchup against the Bears. Last year the Bears were in the top three in touchdowns and fantasy points allowed to receivers, while they finished seventh in yards allowed to the position. Their defense is still a major concern for them, but they should put up plenty of points on offense.

If the Panthers are in catch-up mode, they will have to throw, and that means Coker at the least brings volume upside in a favorable matchup. If you need a plug-and-play, Coker is an option for you.

Devaughn Vele will be the Saints' number two receiver with Jordyn Tyson out. He played that role down the stretch last season and saw 36 targets in his final four games (nine per game). In a game where the Saints likely have to throw a bunch and likely take downfield shots, Vele brings upside.

Tight Ends

Juwan Johnson will likely be the number two target for the Saints while Tyson is sidelined. He was second on the Saints in targets, catches, and receiving yards last year. On top of that, only Trey McBride had more top-12 finishes among tight ends. Plus, the Saints likely will throw a bunch in this one trying to keep up with the Lions offense. Johnson is a great Bowers replacement if you could get him.

Dalton Schultz showed last year that he brings a safe floor. In fact, he finished as a top-12 fantasy tight end eight times, which was the fourth-most at the position. He did struggle last year against Buffalo, but given who is on the other side, this has the potential to be a game where Houston is chasing points.

If so, they would have to throw, and that likely means targets for Schultz, who led the Texans in receptions last year. If you need a Bowers replacement, or a streaming tight end, a safe floor is good enough to have him in play.

Michael Mayer is in play with Bowers sidelined. Mayer has been in a secondary role behind Bowers, but we have seen some big performances when he missed time. Mayer, who was a second-round pick and holds the Notre Dame tight end record for catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns, has ability.

The Raiders also do not have a clear-cut tight end with Bowers unavailable. Mayer should see safe volume in the star's absence. It is far from ideal, but beggars cannot be choosers. I am sliding him in place of Bowers in a handful of leagues.

Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
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Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
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DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
NHL

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
De'Zhaun Stribling

Likely to Miss Time
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
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Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
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Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Catches TD In Reunion With 49ers
Mike Evans

Scores TD In 49ers Debut
Davante Adams

Held in Check as Rams Drop Season Opener
Matthew Stafford

Delivers a Season-Opening Letdown in Australia
Blake Corum

Finishes Week 1 as the Rams' Leading Rusher
Brock Purdy

Shines in Upset Win Over Rams
Myles Garrett

Admits That He's Not 100 Percent
Ryan Flournoy

Cowboys Sign Ryan Flournoy to One-Year Extension
Jake Tonges

Head Coach Says Jake Tonges' MCL Injury Doesn't Look Good
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
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Ruled Out For the Remainder of the Game Thursday
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
A.J. Brown

to Miss at Least Four Weeks
Sam Darnold

has Unusual Strain, Timetable Remains TBD
Tua Tagovailoa

Day-to-Day With Oblique Strain
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Tua Tagovailoa

Up in the Air for Week 1 With Back Injury
CFB

Tucker Ashcraft Trending in the Right Direction
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Blaze Berlowitz to Start Again in Week 2
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
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Terrell Anderson Close to Returning
Sam Darnold

Receives "Really, Really Good News"
Malik Nabers

"On Track" to Play Sunday Night
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Bam Crouch Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play Sunday
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Isaiah Glasker Listed as Probable for Week 2
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play on Sunday
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Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Available in Week 2
Breece Hall

Not Expected to be on a Pitch Count
Sam Darnold

To Miss Time, But Seahawks "Dodge a Bullet"
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Noah Rogers Out with Injury Again in Week 2
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Jovantae Barnes Expected to Play in Week 2
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Josh Hoover a Steady Starting Option In Week 2
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Start Sam Leavitt With Confidence In Week 2
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
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AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
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Cam Pickett a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
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Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
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Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

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Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

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Michael Page

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Punahele Soriano

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Chase Elliott

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Ty Gibbs

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Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

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Chase Briscoe

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a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
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to Face Live Pitching on Monday
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Missing Another Game on Saturday
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