RotoBaller staff's fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and start 'em sit 'em picks for Week 1 of 2025. Expert lineup advice from Andrew Ball, Robert Lorge, and Thunder Dan Palyo.
Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is in full swing, and the vast majority of games have yet to be played!
It's time once again for our RotoBaller staff start-or-sit calls. Four of the industry's best analysts are here to break down 18 potential sleepers and busts ahead of the remaining Week 1 games.
These fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and busts are from top RotoBaller contributors Andrew Ball, Scott "the King" Engel, Robert Lorge, and yours truly - "Thunder" Dan Palyo. Good luck in Week 1!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Sleepers - Start 'Em Picks
Quentin Johnston, Chargers vs. Cardinals (Andrew Ball)
Starters, backups, any combination of the two. Opposing quarterbacks torched the Cardinals defense in the preseason.
Keenan Allen’s departure vacated targets for Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey. The former had 13 receptions of 20+ yards and eight scores a season ago. Bump those opportunities up slightly, against a shaky secondary, in the new Mike McDaniel-led offense, and that all adds up to a WR2 upside.
Jalen Coker, Panthers vs. Bears (Andrew Ball)
I’ve been pounding the table for Jalen Coker as a sleeper this season, and it’s immediately time to put my money where my mouth is.
A quick reminder that Coker registered a higher target share than Tetairoa McMillan in Carolina’s final six games. Even if he doesn’t maintain that momentum, it’s a two-man passing game for the Panthers, and the matchup could not be more beautiful. Chicago, a bad pass defense a year ago, is beat up in the secondary. I smell a potential shootout.
Jalen Coker with a 52-yard catch and run!
LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/OLgLIMiAd8
— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026
Don’t go crazy with Coker, but he’s worth a look in a second flex spot.
Bucky Irving, Bucs at Bengals (Robert Lorge)
This opening game between the Buccaneers and Bengals should bring forth plenty of fireworks. The over/under is 50.5.
The Bengals made efforts to improve their defense, but they were still one of the worst in the league last year. Tampa Bay's offensive line is healthy and widely regarded as one of the very best in the NFL. Irving will remind everyone of what he did as a rookie in 2024 before getting hurt last season.
Jayden Reed, Packers at Vikings (Robert Lorge)
The Packers will be without Josh Jacobs in Week 1. Offseason reports from numerous sources have indicated the Packers will play faster, lean into Jordan Love, and pass the ball at a higher rate.
With a tight end room filled with question marks, don't be surprised if the Packers use 11-personnel more often. Reed was a top-25 fantasy receiver in 2023 and 2024 before an injury-plagued 2025 season. Now, Reed might be in the best position for success as he's ever been.
Tre Tucker, Raiders vs. Dolphins (Thunder Dan)
In five games without Brock Bowers last season, Tucker averaged 4-49, which is 8.9 points in full-PPR scoring. With Kirk Cousins under center, the Raiders should have a more accurate and reliable passer. Klint Kubiak should elevate this offense with his scheme, and could feature Tucker this week as Ashton Jeanty is still working his way back from a preseason injury.
He's a dicey flex play, and it's more of a PPR play than half-PPR or standard league play, but I'm okay deploying Tucker this week as a flex play with some upside in this matchup against Miami's defense.
Juwan Johnson, Saints at Lions (Thunder Dan)
Johnson is in line for a lot of targets this week as the Saints are touchdown underdogs on the road at Detroit in a game with a 50-point total.
Let's not forget that Johnson led the team in targets last week, and I think he could function as the second option on Sunday after Chris Olave for quarterback Tyler Shough.
Detroit allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends last year! Don't hesitate to use Johnson as your TE1 this week; I think he'll perform quite well in this spot!
Week 1 Fantasy Football Avoids - Sit 'Em Picks
Quinshon Judkins, Browns at Jaguars (Andrew Ball)
This may be one of my fantasy football rules this season: Avoid all Browns while Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback.
The Browns have the lowest Vegas implied point total (16) of the NFL’s opening weekend, with Jacksonville boasting the second-largest spread. Judkins profiles as an early-down runner with Dylan Sampson handling third-down and passing-down situations. The second-year back could quickly be phased out by the game script. And before it does, he faces a Jacksonville defense that surrendered the fewest rushing yards to running backs last season.
Carnell Tate, Titans vs. Jets (Andrew Ball)
It might be best to wait and see on Tate; it just doesn’t seem like his quarterback is great.
In what’s easily the most high-profile matchup of the Week 1 slate (that’s sarcasm), oddsmakers gave the Titans and Jets a 38.5-point over/under. The 20-point implied total follows reports of an abysmal offseason and training camp for the new Tennessee unit. Wan’Dale Robinson and a healthier Calvin Ridley will command some targets. Let’s see how the Titans look in real-game action before sliding the first-round rookie into a starting lineup.
Cam Skattebo, Giants at Cowboys (Robert Lorge)
The Giants now host the Cowboys, with a formidable defensive line featuring Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. The Cowboys have DeMarvion Overshown healthy and have added Caleb Downs. The Giants have Matt Nagy entrenched as the offensive coordinator and Greg Roman as the senior offensive assistant.
Plenty of question marks remain about this coaching staff. Don't be surprised if Skattebo struggles in a tough, inter-divisional matchup in Week 1.
Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars vs. Brown (Robert Lorge)
I am a Brian Thomas believer and a Parker Washington one; in today's day and age, even though that's borderline illegal.
However, Thomas will likely see shadow coverage from Denzel Ward, which could hamper him in Week 1. I also suspect the Jaguars to cruise past the Browns, limiting the passing volume from Jacksonville.
Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals at Chargers (Thunder Dan)
The big news this week was that Love is listed as the backup running back behind Tyler Allgeier. While that won't last too long, it's a good sign that Arizona isn't in a hurry to give Love the bulk of the touches right out of the gate. He had an injury in the preseason, and it makes sense that this team is going to ease their first-round pick and franchise player back into action, rather than ride him too hard, too early.
“Whatever the coaches want me to do they wanna put me out there.I'm gonna go out there and play, you know, whether my ankle feels 100%, 50%, 70%. I just wanna play football.”
Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love on if he’s playing Week 1. pic.twitter.com/b99d2ljFlD
— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 10, 2026
There will be better weeks to use Love, but he probably belongs on your bench in Week 1.
MarShawn Lloyd, Packers at Vikings (Thunder Dan)
So we think Lloyd will get the first crack at the running back touches for the Packers, but I am leery about deploying him in Week 1 until we see it actually happen. Kaleb Johnson is reportedly going to work his way in and split touches with Lloyd, and this matchup against a good Vikings defense makes Lloyd an even riskier option in my opinion.
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