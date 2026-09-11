Keith's Week 1 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 1 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.
The 2026 NFL season has arrived! Two games are already in the books, with Seattle edging out the Patriots despite Sam Darnold going down on the first drive, and the 49ers absolutely dominating the Super Bowl favorite Rams in Australia.
The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. Week 1 always presents an interesting mix of established stars, our first look at rookies in their new situation, and a multitude of coaching changes to consider.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Passing Prop Bets
Baker Mayfield OVER 229.5 Passing Yards (-115) Bet365 Sportsbook
The Buccaneers/Bengals matchup has the week's highest game total at 50.5 with a spread of just 3.5 points. Mayfield has established himself as a willing downfield passer in Tampa, and he just signed a massive three-year extension before this season. He threw for just under 3,700 yards last season after setting a career-high with 4,500 passing yards in 2024.
Healthy Baker Mayfield has statistically been a TOP 5 QB in the ENTIRE NFL over the past 2 years 🔥@Buccaneers | @bakermayfield | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/8afbufsjgO
— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 9, 2026
Cincinnati's defense should be improved after investing heavily in the defensive line and signing safety Bryan Cook to bolster the secondary, but the unit allowed the seventh-most passing yards in the league last season. With Joe Burrow and an elite offense on the other side of the ball, Mayfield and the Bucs will likely need to push the ball throughout all four quarters.
Mayfield still has elite weaponry, even with Mike Evans moving on to San Francisco, and the game environment should put him in a position to sail over his passing yards prop.
Tyler Shough OVER 243.5 Passing Yards (-115) Bet365 Sportsbook
Shough closed out an impressive rookie campaign last season by going over this passing yards line in each of his final four games. While he won't have first-round rookie Jordyn Tyson available in Week 1, he still has plenty of weapons at his disposal, including a legitimate WR1 in Chris Olave.
The Saints enter as seven-point underdogs in Detroit, which means there is a good chance the Saints will rely heavily on the pass in the fourth quarter. Detroit was below average against the pass last season, and their secondary looks even more vulnerable this season. Terrion Arnold was released following off-field issues, and Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are out with injuries.
Shough should see hefty volume in a potential shootout against a depleted secondary, which is a clean recipe for him to clear 243.5 passing yards for a fifth consecutive game.
Week 1 Rushing Prop Bets
Omarion Hampton OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook
The Chargers are the biggest favorites on the Week 1 slate at -9.5, setting up an ideal game script for heavy rushing volume. They ran at a lower rate than expected last season under Jim Harbaugh, but multiple offensive line injuries likely played a significant role in that outcome.
With Mike McDaniel now calling plays and a revamped unit up front in place, the Chargers should have no trouble establishing the run. The return of their two former first-round tackles should provide a significant boost and create even more opportunities for the ground game.
Hampton should be the featured back, with a firm grip on the early-down and red-zone opportunities. He averaged a strong 4.4 yards per carry as a rookie despite running behind an inferior offensive line, and now he gets a significant matchup boost against Arizona. The Cardinals allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to opposing backfields last season, giving Hampton a favorable path to clear 65.5 yards.
Javonte Williams OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-115) Bet365 Sportsbook
Williams rushed for a career-high 1,201 yards in his first season in Dallas with an efficient 4.8 yards per carry. He should operate as the clear top option in the Dallas backfield again in 2026.
He draws a great matchup in the opener against a Giants defense that allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs last season and traded away defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in the offseason.
The Giants don't appear to have addressed a major weakness from last season, and Williams should be able to take advantage on his way to a big performance.
Week 1 Receiving Prop Bets
Chris Godwin OVER 3.5 Receptions (-138) FanDuel Sportsbook
The Buccaneers are slight underdogs (+3.5) on the road in Cincinnati, which should mean the passing game is heavily involved throughout all four quarters. Last season, rookie Emeka Egbuka emerged as a legitimate weapon, but he has been dealing with turf toe in the preseason. Fellow receiver Jalen McMillan is also banged up with a knee injury, and Mike Evans has moved on to San Francisco.
That leaves Chris Godwin as the healthiest option for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. Godwin dealt with multiple injuries last year, but he came on strong towards the end of the season. He racked up 22 receptions over his final five games, clearing 3.5 catches in all but one game.
With Egbuka and McMillan banged up, Godwin should be a primary target for Mayfield. His customary slot role should allow him to get open underneath and be a key factor in moving the chains.
Jalen Coker OVER 3.5 Receptions (-128) FanDuel Sportsbook
Coker finished last season with 33 catches in 11 games, but his underlying usage was even more encouraging. From Week 8 onwards, he posted a 17.8% target share, and he was at a 20% target share from Week 13 through the playoffs as he established himself as the number two option across from Tetoira McMillan.
The Panthers draw a Week 1 home matchup with the Bears, who struggled to defend slot receivers last season with Kyler Gordon injured for much of the campaign. Gordon is out for this contest as he will begin 2026 on the PUP list as well.
Coker should operate as the Panthers' primary slot receiver, and he's had a full offseason to build on the chemistry he established with Bryce Young at the end of last season.
Dallas Goedert OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook
With A.J. Brown now in New England, there are more targets to go around in Philadelphia. DeVonta Smith should operate as the clear number one option, but the distribution behind him is far less concrete.
Goedert racked up 591 yards across 15 games last season with Brown commanding a significant target share.
DALLAS GOEDERT TOUCHDOWN NO. 2 pic.twitter.com/9QvDQgiDzW
— Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 11, 2026
He has a clean path to improve on that production now that Brown has been shipped out, and he gets a strong matchup to open the 2026 season. Washington allowed the seventh-most yards to the tight end position in 2025.
Long Shot Props & Value Plays
DeVonta Smith Most Receiving Yards Sunday Games (+3000) DraftKings Sportsbook
Risk .1 Units to Win 3.0 Units
Omarion Hampton Most Rushing Yards Sunday Games (+1600) DraftKings Sportsbook
Risk .1 Units to Win 1.6 Units
Week 1 Props Summary
Here's a quick, handy recap of all the props I recommended in this article in one place!
|Player
|Bet Type
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Baker Mayfield
|OVER 229.5 Passing Yards
|-115
|Bet365
|Tyler Shough
|OVER 243.5 Passing Yards
|-115
|Bet365
|Omarion Hampton
|OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards
|-114
|FanDuel
|Javonte Williams
|OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards
|-115
|Bet365
|Chris Godwin
|OVER 3.5 Receptions
|-138
|FanDuel
|Jalen Coker
|OVER 3.5 Receptions
|-128
|FanDuel
|Dallas Goedert
|OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards
|-114
|FanDuel
Thanks for reading, and make sure you check back again before Sunday for updated info and more betting content from RotoBaller!
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