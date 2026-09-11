👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL Player Props: Expert Prop Bet Picks For Week 1 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Omarion Hampton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Keith's Week 1 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 1 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Passing Prop Bets
Week 1 Rushing Prop Bets
Week 1 Receiving Prop Bets
Long Shot Props & Value Plays
Week 1 Props Summary
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

The 2026 NFL season has arrived! Two games are already in the books, with Seattle edging out the Patriots despite Sam Darnold going down on the first drive, and the 49ers absolutely dominating the Super Bowl favorite Rams in Australia.

The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. Week 1 always presents an interesting mix of established stars, our first look at rookies in their new situation, and a multitude of coaching changes to consider.

Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs.  Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Passing Prop Bets

Baker Mayfield OVER 229.5 Passing Yards (-115) Bet365 Sportsbook

The Buccaneers/Bengals matchup has the week's highest game total at 50.5 with a spread of just 3.5 points. Mayfield has established himself as a willing downfield passer in Tampa, and he just signed a massive three-year extension before this season. He threw for just under 3,700 yards last season after setting a career-high with 4,500 passing yards in 2024.

Cincinnati's defense should be improved after investing heavily in the defensive line and signing safety Bryan Cook to bolster the secondary, but the unit allowed the seventh-most passing yards in the league last season.  With Joe Burrow and an elite offense on the other side of the ball, Mayfield and the Bucs will likely need to push the ball throughout all four quarters.

Mayfield still has elite weaponry, even with Mike Evans moving on to San Francisco, and the game environment should put him in a position to sail over his passing yards prop.

Tyler Shough OVER 243.5 Passing Yards (-115) Bet365 Sportsbook

Shough closed out an impressive rookie campaign last season by going over this passing yards line in each of his final four games. While he won't have first-round rookie Jordyn Tyson available in Week 1, he still has plenty of weapons at his disposal, including a legitimate WR1 in Chris Olave.

The Saints enter as seven-point underdogs in Detroit, which means there is a good chance the Saints will rely heavily on the pass in the fourth quarter. Detroit was below average against the pass last season, and their secondary looks even more vulnerable this season. Terrion Arnold was released following off-field issues, and Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are out with injuries.

Shough should see hefty volume in a potential shootout against a depleted secondary, which is a clean recipe for him to clear 243.5 passing yards for a fifth consecutive game.

 

Week 1 Rushing Prop Bets

Omarion Hampton OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook

The Chargers are the biggest favorites on the Week 1 slate at -9.5, setting up an ideal game script for heavy rushing volume. They ran at a lower rate than expected last season under Jim Harbaugh, but multiple offensive line injuries likely played a significant role in that outcome.

With Mike McDaniel now calling plays and a revamped unit up front in place, the Chargers should have no trouble establishing the run. The return of their two former first-round tackles should provide a significant boost and create even more opportunities for the ground game.

Hampton should be the featured back, with a firm grip on the early-down and red-zone opportunities. He averaged a strong 4.4 yards per carry as a rookie despite running behind an inferior offensive line, and now he gets a significant matchup boost against Arizona. The Cardinals allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to opposing backfields last season, giving Hampton a favorable path to clear 65.5 yards.

Javonte Williams OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-115) Bet365 Sportsbook

Williams rushed for a career-high 1,201 yards in his first season in Dallas with an efficient 4.8 yards per carry. He should operate as the clear top option in the Dallas backfield again in 2026.

He draws a great matchup in the opener against a Giants defense that allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs last season and traded away defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in the offseason.

The Giants don't appear to have addressed a major weakness from last season, and Williams should be able to take advantage on his way to a big performance.

 

Week 1 Receiving Prop Bets

Chris Godwin OVER 3.5 Receptions (-138) FanDuel Sportsbook

The Buccaneers are slight underdogs (+3.5) on the road in Cincinnati, which should mean the passing game is heavily involved throughout all four quarters. Last season, rookie Emeka Egbuka emerged as a legitimate weapon, but he has been dealing with turf toe in the preseason. Fellow receiver Jalen McMillan is also banged up with a knee injury, and Mike Evans has moved on to San Francisco.

That leaves Chris Godwin as the healthiest option for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. Godwin dealt with multiple injuries last year, but he came on strong towards the end of the season. He racked up 22 receptions over his final five games, clearing 3.5 catches in all but one game.

With Egbuka and McMillan banged up, Godwin should be a primary target for Mayfield. His customary slot role should allow him to get open underneath and be a key factor in moving the chains.

Jalen Coker OVER 3.5 Receptions (-128) FanDuel Sportsbook

Coker finished last season with 33 catches in 11 games, but his underlying usage was even more encouraging. From Week 8 onwards, he posted a 17.8% target share, and he was at a 20% target share from Week 13 through the playoffs as he established himself as the number two option across from Tetoira McMillan.

The Panthers draw a Week 1 home matchup with the Bears, who struggled to defend slot receivers last season with Kyler Gordon injured for much of the campaign. Gordon is out for this contest as he will begin 2026 on the PUP list as well.

Coker should operate as the Panthers' primary slot receiver, and he's had a full offseason to build on the chemistry he established with Bryce Young at the end of last season.

Dallas Goedert OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook

With A.J. Brown now in New England, there are more targets to go around in Philadelphia. DeVonta Smith should operate as the clear number one option, but the distribution behind him is far less concrete.

Goedert racked up 591 yards across 15 games last season with Brown commanding a significant target share.

He has a clean path to improve on that production now that Brown has been shipped out, and he gets a strong matchup to open the 2026 season. Washington allowed the seventh-most yards to the tight end position in 2025.

 

Long Shot Props & Value Plays

DeVonta Smith Most Receiving Yards Sunday Games (+3000) DraftKings Sportsbook

Risk .1 Units to Win 3.0 Units

Omarion Hampton Most Rushing Yards Sunday Games (+1600) DraftKings Sportsbook

Risk .1 Units to Win 1.6 Units

 

Week 1 Props Summary

Here's a quick, handy recap of all the props I recommended in this article in one place!

Player Bet Type Odds Sportsbook
Baker Mayfield OVER 229.5 Passing Yards -115 Bet365
Tyler Shough OVER 243.5 Passing Yards -115 Bet365
Omarion Hampton OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards -114 FanDuel
Javonte Williams OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards -115 Bet365
Chris Godwin OVER 3.5 Receptions -138 FanDuel
Jalen Coker OVER 3.5 Receptions -128 FanDuel
Dallas Goedert OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards -114 FanDuel

Thanks for reading, and make sure you check back again before Sunday for updated info and more betting content from RotoBaller!

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

NFL Cash Games - Week 1
Week 1 DraftKings NFL DFS Lineup Picks
NFL Betting and Prop Picks for Novig: Week 1
NFL Bets and Prop for ProphetX: Week 1


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
NHL

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
De'Zhaun Stribling

Likely to Miss Time
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Catches TD In Reunion With 49ers
Mike Evans

Scores TD In 49ers Debut
Davante Adams

Held in Check as Rams Drop Season Opener
Matthew Stafford

Delivers a Season-Opening Letdown in Australia
Blake Corum

Finishes Week 1 as the Rams' Leading Rusher
Brock Purdy

Shines in Upset Win Over Rams
Myles Garrett

Admits That He's Not 100 Percent
Ryan Flournoy

Cowboys Sign Ryan Flournoy to One-Year Extension
Jake Tonges

Head Coach Says Jake Tonges' MCL Injury Doesn't Look Good
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Jake Tonges

Ruled Out For the Remainder of the Game Thursday
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
A.J. Brown

to Miss at Least Four Weeks
Sam Darnold

has Unusual Strain, Timetable Remains TBD
Tua Tagovailoa

Day-to-Day With Oblique Strain
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Tua Tagovailoa

Up in the Air for Week 1 With Back Injury
CFB

Tucker Ashcraft Trending in the Right Direction
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start Again in Week 2
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
CFB

Terrell Anderson Close to Returning
Sam Darnold

Receives "Really, Really Good News"
Malik Nabers

"On Track" to Play Sunday Night
CFB

Bam Crouch Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play Sunday
CFB

Isaiah Glasker Listed as Probable for Week 2
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play on Sunday
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Available in Week 2
Breece Hall

Not Expected to be on a Pitch Count
Sam Darnold

To Miss Time, But Seahawks "Dodge a Bullet"
CFB

Noah Rogers Out with Injury Again in Week 2
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

Josh Hoover a Steady Starting Option In Week 2
CFB

Start Sam Leavitt With Confidence In Week 2
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 1 Starts/Sits
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 1
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid