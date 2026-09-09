Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.
RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 1 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. This week, we will spotlight several emerging running backs, including one who was recently traded and a potential lottery ticket at the tight end position.
This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 1 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!
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2026 Fantasy Football: Week 1 Waiver Wire Adds
All Players are rostered in 60% or less in all Yahoo Leagues
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers
Kaleb Johnson saw his fantasy value skyrocket earlier this week. After being viewed as a potential cut candidate by the Steelers, he joined the Green Bay Packers shortly before Josh Jacobs was moved to the Commissioner's Exempt List. While MarShawn Lloyd is expected to see the bulk of the carries, Lloyd has battled injuries in his young career, which could open the door for Johnson to see work later in the season.
While he had a very disappointing debut campaign, Johnson showed upside in college, leading the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,537) and rushing touchdowns (21) in 2024. Those looking for a handcuff whose short-term value could gradually increase should target Johnson. Earlier this week, reports suggested this backfield may operate in a committee approach, opening the door for Johnson to emerge as a deep-league target.
George Holani, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Holani has taken just 25 carries in the NFL over his first two seasons but is poised to see a career-high workload in 2026. Holani is set to open the season as Seattle's No. 2 running back, with Zach Charbonnet (knee) being on the PUP list. While the first-round rookie Jadarian Price is set to operate as the lead RB, recent reports suggest Holani could have some value early in the campaign.
According to The Athletic's Andrew Destin, Holani is projected to be Seattle's primary third-down back this season (while Price sees first- and second-down work) and to potentially carve out a role on the goal line. While his role could fluctuate given how quickly Price adjusts to the NFL, for now he is a worthy pick-up in all 12+ team leagues.
George Holani the Seahawks' Goal-Line Back? https://t.co/3s4T6XK91G
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 3, 2026
Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers
The final running back we will look at is one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football. The third-round rookie out of Indiana was competing alongside Jordan James for the No. 2 role in camp but appears to have claimed the role behind superstar Christian McCaffrey on the depth chart.
As reported by Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Kaelon Black appears to have a "firm" hold on the backup job after his impressive effort in the preseason. During his final campaign in college, Black ran for 1,023 yards and punched in 10 scores. While McCaffrey did not miss time in 2025, he appeared in just four games in 2024, making Black a high-priority handcuff.
Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers
The first WR we will look at is a prime target for those in shallower leagues. Coker was expected to face some competition for the No. 2 job, but with Chris Brazzell II out for the season, Coker is slated to line up in an every-down role to begin the 2026 season.
In 2025, Coker appeared in just 11 games but began to show a stronger connection with QB Bryce Young down the stretch. His best effort came in their postseason loss to the Rams as he tallied a season-high 134 yards with a touchdown on 12 targets (nine receptions). While Tetairoa McMillan will be the leader of this room, Coker faces minimal competition to be the No. 2 option in the passing game.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
The other WR is more of a long-term play. Caleb Douglas joined the Dolphins with the 75th overall pick in this April's draft but has quickly climbed to the top of the depth chart. Miami does not have many proven options on the roster, with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill off the team, which allowed Douglas to emerge as the top option for Malik Willis.
The coaching staff opted to rest Douglas during their final preseason game, further suggesting the impact he is expected to make. While it may take time for Willis to find his footing as a full-time starter, Douglas could very well emerge as an every-down option, making him a top addition for those in deeper three-WR leagues.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Even though Ferguson may be listed behind Colby Parkinson in the depth chart, he is worth a look in all standard leagues. As a rookie, Ferguson had a limited role but flashed high-end talent, catching just 11 passes for a high 231 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout camp, Ferguson has been credited by the coaching staff as one of the top performers on the roster.
Per training camp reports, Ferguson has expanded his route tree and could be the "WR3" behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. While targets may be tough to trust on a weekly basis, his elite YAC ability could push him into many lineups, especially for those who opted to fade the position.
Terrance Ferguson’s role is what now? https://t.co/Ws3YKR0GTz
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) August 20, 2026
Malik Willis, QB, Miami Dolphins
The final player we will look at is at the QB position. While Malik Willis had minimal starting experience, his elite rushing talent puts him on the waiver wire watchlist. Willis made two starts for the Packers last season and was very productive, averaging 52.0 rushing yards per game with 204.5 passing yards per game. During this two-game stretch, he threw two passing scores and added another two on his legs.
Even though his receiving room is one of the worst in the sport, Willis' ability to use his legs provides him with a high floor for fantasy purposes. Those who faded the QB position in their draft should consider adding Willis to their bench ahead of Week 1, as he could push him into weekly streaming territory if he can continue to develop as a passer.
While he does have tougher matchups in Weeks 2-4 (against the 49ers, Chiefs, and Vikings), his schedule looks far more favorable after this stretch, facing the Bengals and Jets.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like George Holani, Kaleb Johnson, Kaelon Black, Jalen Coker, Caleb Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Malik Willis. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - George Holani, Kaleb Johnson, Kaelon Black, Jalen Coker, Caleb Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Malik Willis. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for George Holani, Kaleb Johnson, Kaelon Black, Jalen Coker, Caleb Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Malik Willis:
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