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Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1 Fantasy Football (2026)

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Terrance Ferguson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Streamers

Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football: Week 1 Waiver Wire Adds
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 1 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. This week, we will spotlight several emerging running backs, including one who was recently traded and a potential lottery ticket at the tight end position.

This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 1 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET, as well as Sunday Gameday at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football: Week 1 Waiver Wire Adds

All Players are rostered in 60% or less in all Yahoo Leagues

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers

Kaleb Johnson saw his fantasy value skyrocket earlier this week. After being viewed as a potential cut candidate by the Steelers, he joined the Green Bay Packers shortly before Josh Jacobs was moved to the Commissioner's Exempt List. While MarShawn Lloyd is expected to see the bulk of the carries, Lloyd has battled injuries in his young career, which could open the door for Johnson to see work later in the season.

While he had a very disappointing debut campaign, Johnson showed upside in college, leading the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,537) and rushing touchdowns (21) in 2024. Those looking for a handcuff whose short-term value could gradually increase should target Johnson. Earlier this week, reports suggested this backfield may operate in a committee approach, opening the door for Johnson to emerge as a deep-league target.

George Holani, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Holani has taken just 25 carries in the NFL over his first two seasons but is poised to see a career-high workload in 2026. Holani is set to open the season as Seattle's No. 2 running back, with Zach Charbonnet (knee) being on the PUP list. While the first-round rookie Jadarian Price is set to operate as the lead RB, recent reports suggest Holani could have some value early in the campaign.

According to The Athletic's Andrew Destin, Holani is projected to be Seattle's primary third-down back this season (while Price sees first- and second-down work) and to potentially carve out a role on the goal line. While his role could fluctuate given how quickly Price adjusts to the NFL, for now he is a worthy pick-up in all 12+ team leagues.

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

The final running back we will look at is one of the top handcuffs in fantasy football. The third-round rookie out of Indiana was competing alongside Jordan James for the No. 2 role in camp but appears to have claimed the role behind superstar Christian McCaffrey on the depth chart.

As reported by Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Kaelon Black appears to have a "firm" hold on the backup job after his impressive effort in the preseason. During his final campaign in college, Black ran for 1,023 yards and punched in 10 scores. While McCaffrey did not miss time in 2025, he appeared in just four games in 2024, making Black a high-priority handcuff.

Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers

The first WR we will look at is a prime target for those in shallower leagues. Coker was expected to face some competition for the No. 2 job, but with Chris Brazzell II out for the season, Coker is slated to line up in an every-down role to begin the 2026 season.

In 2025, Coker appeared in just 11 games but began to show a stronger connection with QB Bryce Young down the stretch. His best effort came in their postseason loss to the Rams as he tallied a season-high 134 yards with a touchdown on 12 targets (nine receptions). While Tetairoa McMillan will be the leader of this room, Coker faces minimal competition to be the No. 2 option in the passing game.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

The other WR is more of a long-term play. Caleb Douglas joined the Dolphins with the 75th overall pick in this April's draft but has quickly climbed to the top of the depth chart. Miami does not have many proven options on the roster, with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill off the team, which allowed Douglas to emerge as the top option for Malik Willis.

The coaching staff opted to rest Douglas during their final preseason game, further suggesting the impact he is expected to make. While it may take time for Willis to find his footing as a full-time starter, Douglas could very well emerge as an every-down option, making him a top addition for those in deeper three-WR leagues.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Even though Ferguson may be listed behind Colby Parkinson in the depth chart, he is worth a look in all standard leagues. As a rookie, Ferguson had a limited role but flashed high-end talent, catching just 11 passes for a high 231 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout camp, Ferguson has been credited by the coaching staff as one of the top performers on the roster.

Per training camp reports, Ferguson has expanded his route tree and could be the "WR3" behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. While targets may be tough to trust on a weekly basis, his elite YAC ability could push him into many lineups, especially for those who opted to fade the position.

Malik Willis, QB, Miami Dolphins

The final player we will look at is at the QB position. While Malik Willis had minimal starting experience, his elite rushing talent puts him on the waiver wire watchlist. Willis made two starts for the Packers last season and was very productive, averaging 52.0 rushing yards per game with 204.5 passing yards per game. During this two-game stretch, he threw two passing scores and added another two on his legs.

Even though his receiving room is one of the worst in the sport, Willis' ability to use his legs provides him with a high floor for fantasy purposes. Those who faded the QB position in their draft should consider adding Willis to their bench ahead of Week 1, as he could push him into weekly streaming territory if he can continue to develop as a passer.

While he does have tougher matchups in Weeks 2-4 (against the 49ers, Chiefs, and Vikings), his schedule looks far more favorable after this stretch, facing the Bengals and Jets.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like George Holani, Kaleb Johnson, Kaelon Black, Jalen Coker, Caleb Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Malik Willis. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - George Holani, Kaleb Johnson, Kaelon Black, Jalen Coker, Caleb Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Malik Willis. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for George Holani, Kaleb Johnson, Kaelon Black, Jalen Coker, Caleb Douglas, Terrance Ferguson, Malik Willis:

George Holani
vs
Adonai Mitchell
George Holani
vs
Najee Harris
George Holani
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Kaelon Black
George Holani
vs
Kayshon Boutte
George Holani
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Tre' Harris
George Holani
vs
Caleb Douglas
George Holani
vs
Emmett Johnson
George Holani
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
George Holani
vs
Jalen McMillan
George Holani
vs
Malachi Fields
George Holani
vs
Malik Davis
George Holani
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Holani
vs
Ray Davis
George Holani
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
George Holani
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Holani
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
George Holani
vs
Hunter Henry
George Holani
vs
Pat Bryant
George Holani
vs
Rashod Bateman
George Holani
vs
Chris Bell
George Holani
vs
Denzel Boston
George Holani
vs
Samaje Perine
George Holani
vs
Ryan Flournoy
George Holani
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Holani
vs
Keenan Allen
George Holani
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Holani
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
George Holani
vs
Tyler Allgeier
George Holani
vs
Tyjae Spears
George Holani
vs
Tank Bigsby
George Holani
vs
Keaton Mitchell
George Holani
vs
Woody Marks
George Holani
vs
Brian Robinson
George Holani
vs
Braelon Allen
George Holani
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jordan Love
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jahdae Walker
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyler Shough
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Zavion Thomas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Malik Willis
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Brooks
Kaleb Johnson
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Daniel Jones
Kaleb Johnson
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Roschon Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sam Darnold
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bryce Young
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Bell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre' Harris
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
George Holani
Kaelon Black
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Jalen McMillan
Kaelon Black
vs
Najee Harris
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Davis
Kaelon Black
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaelon Black
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Ray Davis
Kaelon Black
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Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
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Chig Okonkwo
Kaelon Black
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kaelon Black
vs
Hunter Henry
Kaelon Black
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaelon Black
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Rashod Bateman
Kaelon Black
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T.J. Hockenson
Kaelon Black
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Denzel Boston
Kaelon Black
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kaelon Black
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
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Isaac TeSlaa
Kaelon Black
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Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Pat Bryant
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Bell
Kaelon Black
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
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Brian Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Coker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
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Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Brenton Strange
Jalen Coker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jalen Coker
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre' Harris
Jalen Coker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jalen Coker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jalen Coker
vs
Malachi Fields
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Najee Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Holani
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Bell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Davis
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ray Davis
Caleb Douglas
vs
Sione Vaki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Caleb Douglas
vs
Seth McGowan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Roschon Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashod Bateman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Romeo Doubs
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Caleb Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Braelon Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ray Davis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Davis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Eli Raridon
Malik Willis
vs
Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
vs
Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
C.J. Stroud
Malik Willis
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
vs
Eli Raridon
Malik Willis
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Malik Willis
vs
Bryce Young
Malik Willis
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Jacob Saylors
Malik Willis
vs
Cam Ward
Malik Willis
vs
Jaylin Noel
Malik Willis
vs
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
vs
Jahdae Walker
Malik Willis
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Malik Willis
vs
Cyrus Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Malik Willis
vs
Zavion Thomas
Malik Willis
vs
Green Bay Packers
Malik Willis
vs
Chris Brooks

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
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Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
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Jamari Johnson Could Feast in Week 2
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Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations
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Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

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Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

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Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
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Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
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a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
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Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
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Feels "Good" Entering New Season
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Skating Ahead of Training Camp
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to Face Live Pitching on Monday
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Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
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