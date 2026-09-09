Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 1 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.
Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, along with several buys and sells for fantasy football, including Rico Dowdle, Dalton Kincaid, Malik Nabers, Jadarian Price, Rhamondre Stevenson, and more.
Even though the season is just getting started, it is never too early to find a potential value on the trade market to give your team a massive boost in the run for a championship.
So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 1. Good luck!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 1
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers
Running back Rico Dowdle is listed as the No. 2 RB on the Pittsburgh Steelers' unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 1 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Sept. 13, according to PGH Steelers Now's Alan Saunders.
Fantasy managers should not read too much into this, as Dowdle is fully expected to be head coach Mike McCarthy's preferred option out of the backfield on early downs in 2026, and if he stays healthy, the 28-year-old could have a path to a third straight 1,000-rushing season with his third different team in the last three years. Jaylen Warren is likely listed as the RB1 on the depth chart because he is the incumbent of Pittsburgh's backfield.
Dowdle handled a career-high 236 carries for 1,076 yards and a career-high six rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2025 with the Carolina Panthers, adding 39 receptions for 297 yards and an additional score through the air. As the Steelers' preferred early-down option, Dowdle will have more fantasy value in standard-scoring leagues as an RB3/flex going into the Week 1 tilt this Sunday against Atlanta.
Verdict: Prime buy-low following this recent update. Dowdle should still see ample carries in positive game scripts and could eventually overtake Warren for the lead role, as he did in Carolina last season.
Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) sounds like he will be "good to go for Sunday night," according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Nabers is coming back from a torn ACL that ended his 2025 season after four games, but it looks like he'll be ready to play in Week 1. Last year, he had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns before his injury, after an impressive rookie year with 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games, despite iffy QB play.
This year, he'll work with Jaxson Dart as the team's top receiver under new head coach John Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The team added wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Isaiah Likely, but Nabers should remain the focal point of the offense and be set for as large a target share as he can handle.
Since it will be his first game back, Nabers is the No. 16 WR in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, but he definitely has top-10 upside even though he'll take on an improved Dallas defense on Sunday Night Football. If you drafted Nabers as a starter, be sure to get him in your lineup this week since he seems to be all systems go for Week 1.
Verdict: Nabers is one of the top buys on the market. If Nabers endures any struggles in Week 1, managers should look to strike a deal immediately, as he could be a league winner in the second half.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid's on-field role with Buffalo has suffered in the last two years with the team because of injuries, but he just wrapped up the healthiest training camp he has had since his rookie year and had a big role in the offense during practices open to the media, according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.
Kincaid could become one of the most important pieces on the Bills' roster if he can "become a 60-65% snap player" and be just competent enough in blocking when he is on the field. The 26-year-old had 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns on 91 targets as a rookie, but his snap counts fell in each of the last two years while dealing with nagging injuries. The former first-rounder from Utah did have a career-best five touchdowns in 12 games in 2025, but he played fewer than 50% of the offensive snaps.
If Kincaid can maintain his high-end pass-catching efficiency and see the field more, he will have clear TE1 upside for fantasy managers in an offense that could be opened up by new deep-threat receiver DJ Moore.
Verdict: A sneaky buy for teams that faded the TE position. Kincaid is well-positioned to provide massive value at his ADP and could finish as a top-8 TE.
Other Players to Target in Trades
- Rome Odunze, CHI
- TreVeyon Henderson, NE
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars
On the Jacksonville Jaguars' unofficial depth chart heading into Week 1 of the 2026 regular season this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, running backs Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. are listed as co-starters at the RB position. Tuten, a second-year back who had 307 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in his rookie campaign last year, is expected to see most of the early-down rushing opportunities for the Jaguars this year, and he has the most fantasy football upside because of his explosive big-play abilities out of the backfield.
However, Rodriguez's presence as a pass-catching and goal-line option for head coach Liam Coen's offense will certainly lower Tuten's overall ceiling in Year 2 in Duvall. Fantasy managers should keep in mind that pass-catching specialist LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) is trending towards missing the season opener, which could give C-Rod more work as a receiver out of the backfield.
Going into the Week 1 matchup against Cleveland, Tuten is the preferred fantasy option as a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex, while Rodriguez will be more of a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex option in PPR formats.
Verdict: Managers should look to sell Tuten "high" after a big game as he may never truly claim the lead role.
Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price will be a major part of the team's offense this season, but he's not expected to occupy an every-down role, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "I don't know if he's going to be that huge 20-carry-per-game workload, because Seattle likes to use two or three backs," Fowler said. "That's their plan this season."
Hype had been growing for Price in recent weeks, especially after the Seahawks officially placed Zach Charbonnet (knee) on the PUP list. However, this latest update shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Indeed, Seattle is known for sharing the running back workload, and Price's track record suggested he isn't ready for an every-down role.
During his final season at Notre Dame, he averaged just 9.4 carries per game, albeit in a role behind fellow first-round pick Jeremiyah Love. We do imagine that Price will be the preferred ball-carrier while Charbonnet is sidelined, but we fully expect George Holani and Emanuel Wilson to carve out sizable roles, too.
Verdict: Managers should look to sell Price early in the season ahead of Charbonnet's looming return.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to see plenty of snaps in Wednesday night's opener against Seattle, according to Chad Graff. Head coach Mike Vrabel pointed to Stevenson's pass protection Monday, saying "the protection for me is what stands out" when discussing what he values in the veteran's game.
That part of Stevenson's skill set could keep him on the field regardless of how the carries are divided. He played 14 games last season, rushing for 603 yards and seven touchdowns on 130 carries while adding 32 catches for 345 yards and two more scores. TreVeyon Henderson's ankle injury could open the door to even more work, but Stevenson already has a strong case for a heavy snap count because New England trusts him to protect the quarterback.
Verdict: Similar to Price, once Henderson returns to action, Stevenson could gradually see his opportunities decline. If he enjoys a hot start, he would be a top sell-high candidate.
Other Players to Trade Away
- Joe Burrow, CIN
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS
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