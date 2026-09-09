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Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart for Week 1 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells (2026)

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Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 1 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 1
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Target in Trades
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
Other Players to Trade Away
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, along with several buys and sells for fantasy football, including Rico Dowdle, Dalton Kincaid, Malik Nabers, Jadarian Price, Rhamondre Stevenson, and more.

Even though the season is just getting started, it is never too early to find a potential value on the trade market to give your team a massive boost in the run for a championship.

So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 1. Good luck!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 1

Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.

Rank Trade
Value		 Player Pos
1 100 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 91 Bijan Robinson RB
3 90 Ja'Marr Chase WR
4 87 Puka Nacua WR
5 84 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
6 82 Christian McCaffrey RB
7 81 Jonathan Taylor RB
8 77 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
9 74 James Cook III RB
10 70 CeeDee Lamb WR
11 70 Derrick Henry RB
12 67 Saquon Barkley RB
13 66 Kenneth Walker III RB
14 64 Justin Jefferson WR
15 64 Chase Brown RB
16 64 Omarion Hampton RB
17 63 De'Von Achane RB
18 60 Drake London WR
19 60 George Pickens WR
20 59 A.J. Brown WR
21 59 Brock Bowers TE
22 58 Nico Collins WR
23 58 Chris Olave WR
24 58 Javonte Williams RB
25 57 Ashton Jeanty RB
26 57 Kyren Williams RB
27 55 Malik Nabers WR
28 55 Trey McBride TE
29 53 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
30 52 DeVonta Smith WR
31 51 Zay Flowers WR
32 51 D'Andre Swift RB
33 49 Breece Hall RB
34 48 Ladd McConkey WR
35 47 Tee Higgins WR
36 47 Jeremiyah Love RB
37 47 Josh Allen QB
38 46 Rashee Rice WR
39 45 Garrett Wilson WR
40 43 Bucky Irving RB
41 43 Davante Adams WR
42 42 Jaylen Waddle WR
43 42 Colston Loveland TE
44 42 Luther Burden III WR
45 42 Jameson Williams WR
46 42 Emeka Egbuka WR
47 41 Tetairoa McMillan WR
48 40 Terry McLaurin WR
49 39 DJ Moore WR
50 39 Parker Washington WR
51 38 David Montgomery RB
52 38 Lamar Jackson QB
53 37 Cam Skattebo RB
54 36 Mike Evans WR
55 36 Jadarian Price RB
56 35 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
57 34 Christian Watson WR
58 33 Jalen Hurts QB
59 32 Jayden Daniels QB
60 32 Bhayshul Tuten RB
61 32 Tyler Warren TE
62 32 Rome Odunze WR
63 31 Quinshon Judkins RB
64 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
65 29 Rico Dowdle RB
66 29 Joe Burrow QB
67 29 Drake Maye QB
68 28 Sam LaPorta TE
69 28 Jaylen Warren RB
70 27 MarShawn Lloyd RB
71 27 TreVeyon Henderson RB
72 26 Justin Herbert QB
73 26 Caleb Williams QB
74 25 Trevor Lawrence QB
75 25 Dak Prescott QB
76 24 Tucker Kraft TE
77 24 Jayden Reed WR
78 24 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
79 23 Tony Pollard RB
80 23 J.K. Dobbins RB
81 22 Blake Corum RB
82 22 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
83 22 Jonathon Brooks RB
84 21 Jordan Addison WR
85 21 DK Metcalf WR
86 21 Quentin Johnston WR
87 21 Chuba Hubbard RB
88 20 Brock Purdy QB
89 20 Josh Downs WR
90 19 Carnell Tate WR
91 18 Courtland Sutton WR
92 18 Jordan Mason RB
93 17 RJ Harvey RB
94 17 Matthew Stafford QB
95 17 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
96 16 Josh Jacobs RB
97 15 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
98 15 Stefon Diggs WR
99 14 Patrick Mahomes II QB
100 14 Michael Wilson WR
101 14 Matthew Golden WR
102 13 Alec Pierce WR
103 13 Jaxson Dart QB
104 13 Jared Goff QB
105 13 Kenneth Gainwell RB
106 12 Baker Mayfield QB
107 12 Jordan Love QB
108 12 Xavier Worthy WR
109 12 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
110 12 Bo Nix QB
111 11 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
112 11 George Kittle TE
113 11 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
114 11 KC Concepcion WR
115 11 Makai Lemon WR
116 10 Kyler Murray QB
117 10 Dalton Kincaid TE
118 10 Romeo Doubs WR
119 10 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
120 9 Rachaad White RB
121 9 Travis Kelce TE
122 9 Jalen Coker WR
123 9 Malik Willis QB
124 9 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
125 9 Kyle Monangai RB
126 9 Dallas Goedert TE
127 9 Mark Andrews TE
128 9 Jakobi Meyers WR
129 9 Khalil Shakir WR
130 8 Juwan Johnson TE
131 8 Daniel Jones QB
132 8 Tyler Shough QB
133 8 Rashid Shaheed WR
134 8 Isaiah Likely TE
135 8 Tyjae Spears RB
136 8 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
137 8 Tank Bigsby RB
138 8 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
139 8 Keaton Mitchell RB
140 7 Sam Darnold QB
141 7 Brandon Aubrey K
142 7 Jake Ferguson TE
143 7 Jordyn Tyson WR
144 7 Woody Marks RB
145 7 Brenton Strange TE
146 7 Tyler Allgeier RB
147 7 Mike Washington Jr. RB
148 7 Denzel Boston WR
149 6 C.J. Stroud QB
150 6 Hunter Henry TE
151 6 Tre Tucker WR
152 6 Ryan Flournoy WR
153 6 T.J. Hockenson TE
154 6 Terrance Ferguson TE
155 6 Dalton Schultz TE
156 6 Keenan Allen WR
157 6 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
158 6 Houston Texans DST
159 6 Seattle Seahawks DST
160 6 Los Angeles Rams DST
161 5 Kayshon Boutte WR
162 5 Malik Davis RB
163 5 Ray Davis RB
164 5 Tre Harris WR
165 5 Emmett Johnson RB
166 5 Jalen McMillan WR
167 5 Chig Okonkwo TE
168 5 Jonah Coleman RB
169 4 Jalen Nailor WR
170 4 Cam Ward QB
171 4 Bryce Young QB
172 4 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
173 4 Cam Little K
174 4 Denver Broncos DST
175 4 Pat Bryant WR
176 4 Calvin Ridley WR
177 4 Adonai Mitchell WR
178 4 Jason Myers K
179 4 Cameron Dicker K
180 4 Isaac TeSlaa WR
181 4 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
182 4 Caleb Douglas WR
183 4 Devaughn Vele WR
184 4 Dylan Sampson RB
185 3 Jauan Jennings WR
186 3 Pat Freiermuth TE
187 3 Dontayvion Wicks WR
188 3 Rashod Bateman WR
189 3 Aaron Rodgers QB
190 3 Cade Otton TE
191 3 Zach Charbonnet RB
192 3 Malachi Fields WR
193 3 Jerry Jeudy WR
194 3 Samaje Perine RB
195 3 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
196 3 Los Angeles Chargers DST
197 3 Jaylin Noel WR
198 3 Justice Hill RB
199 3 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
200 2 Chris Brooks RB
201 2 Jacoby Brissett QB
202 2 Minnesota Vikings DST
203 2 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
204 2 Baltimore Ravens DST
205 2 Najee Harris RB
206 2 Seth McGowan RB
207 2 Germie Bernard WR
208 2 AJ Barner TE
209 2 Zachariah Branch WR
210 2 Kaelon Black RB
211 2 Braelon Allen RB
212 2 Jake Bates K
213 2 Cyrus Allen WR
214 2 Colby Parkinson TE
215 2 Kenyon Sadiq TE
216 2 Charlie Kolar TE
217 2 Ted Hurst WR
218 2 Chris Bell WR
219 2 Kimani Vidal RB
220 2 Alvin Kamara RB
221 2 Greg Dulcich TE
222 2 Jaylen Wright RB
223 2 Kaleb Johnson RB
224 2 Tyquan Thornton WR
225 2 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
226 1 Sean Tucker RB
227 1 Jordan James RB
228 1 Mike Gesicki TE
229 1 Oronde Gadsden II TE
230 1 Cooper Kupp WR
231 1 Gunnar Helm TE
232 1 Kaytron Allen RB
233 1 Malik Washington WR
234 1 Jahan Dotson WR
235 1 Michael Mayer TE
236 1 Fernando Mendoza QB
237 1 Geno Smith QB
238 1 Andrei Iosivas WR
239 1 Travis Hunter WR
240 1 Eddy Pineiro K
241 1 Mack Hollins WR
242 1 Demond Claiborne RB
243 1 Emanuel Wilson RB
244 1 Chimere Dike WR
245 1 Tua Tagovailoa QB
246 1 Nicholas Singleton RB
247 1 George Holani RB
248 1 Philadelphia Eagles DST
249 1 Darren Waller TE
250 1 Kendrick Bourne WR
251 1 DeMario Douglas WR
252 1 Tyler Loop K
253 1 David Njoku TE
254 1 Evan Engram TE
255 1 Evan McPherson K
256 1 Joshua Palmer WR
257 1 Xavier Hutchinson WR
258 1 Antonio Williams WR
259 1 Darnell Mooney WR
260 1 Dawson Knox TE
261 1 Isiah Pacheco RB
262 1 Troy Franklin WR
263 1 Kalif Raymond WR
264 1 Darnell Washington TE
265 1 Chris Boswell K
266 1 Xavier Legette WR
267 1 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
268 1 New England Patriots DST
269 1 Bryce Lance WR
270 1 Will Reichard K
271 1 Chicago Bears DST
272 1 Treylon Burks WR
273 1 Harrison Butker K
274 1 Harrison Mevis K
275 1 Michael Penix Jr. QB
276 1 Chase McLaughlin K
277 1 Spencer Shrader K
278 1 Roschon Johnson RB
279 1 Cedric Tillman WR
280 1 KaVontae Turpin WR
281 1 Elic Ayomanor WR
282 1 Noah Gray TE
283 1 Cole Kmet TE
284 1 Jonnu Smith TE
285 1 Trey Smack K
286 1 Demarcus Robinson WR
287 1 Kirk Cousins QB
288 1 Isaiah Davis RB
289 1 Jahdae Walker WR
290 1 Tez Johnson WR
291 1 Deshaun Watson QB
292 1 Dallas Cowboys DST
293 1 Theo Johnson TE
294 1 Marquise Brown WR
295 1 Shedeur Sanders QB
296 1 Kansas City Chiefs DST
297 1 New York Giants DST
298 1 Cairo Santos K
299 1 Daniel Bellinger TE
300 1 Buffalo Bills DST
301 1 San Francisco 49ers DST
302 1 Ty Johnson RB
303 1 Kareem Hunt RB
304 1 Jalen Tolbert WR
305 1 Jack Bech WR
306 1 Devin Singletary RB
307 1 Elijah Sarratt WR
308 1 Skyler Bell WR
309 1 Noah Fant TE
310 1 Keon Coleman WR
311 1 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
312 1 Jake Tonges TE
313 1 Eli Raridon TE
314 1 Elijah Arroyo TE
315 1 Brashard Smith RB
316 1 Trevor Etienne RB
317 1 Erick All Jr. TE
318 1 Wil Lutz K
319 1 Kyle Williams WR
320 1 Zavion Thomas WR
321 1 Kendre Miller RB
322 1 Tyler Bass K
323 1 Mason Taylor TE
324 1 Marlin Klein TE
325 1 Tory Horton WR
326 1 Tutu Atwell WR
327 1 Kyle Juszczyk RB
328 1 Darius Cooper WR
329 1 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
330 1 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
331 1 Jordan Whittington WR
332 1 Ollie Gordon II RB
333 1 Daniel Carlson K
334 1 Audric Estime RB
335 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
336 1 James Conner RB
337 1 Tennessee Titans DST
338 1 Christian Kirk WR
339 1 Tank Dell WR
340 1 Oscar Delp TE
341 1 Jake Elliott K
342 1 Will Shipley RB
343 1 Austin Hooper TE
344 1 Konata Mumpfield WR
345 1 Luke Schoonmaker TE
346 1 Andy Borregales K
347 1 Matthew Hibner TE
348 1 Green Bay Packers DST
349 1 Jaylin Lane WR
350 1 Nate Boerkircher TE
351 1 DJ Giddens RB
352 1 Elijah Higgins TE
353 1 Cade Stover TE
354 1 Barion Brown WR
355 1 Indianapolis Colts DST
356 1 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
357 1 Detroit Lions DST
358 1 Cleveland Browns DST
359 1 Jacob Saylors RB
360 1 Brenen Thompson WR
361 1 Nick Folk K
362 1 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
363 1 Brandon Aiyuk WR
364 1 Haynes King QB
365 1 Tyler Higbee TE
366 1 Darius Slayton WR
367 1 Matt Gay K
368 1 Dyami Brown WR
369 1 Jacob Cowing WR
370 1 Atlanta Falcons DST
371 1 New York Jets DST
372 1 John Bates TE
373 1 Adam Trautman TE
374 1 Tommy Tremble TE
375 1 Dylan Laube RB
376 1 Las Vegas Raiders DST
377 1 Max Klare TE
378 1 Eli Stowers TE
379 1 Joey Slye K
380 1 Chad Ryland K
381 1 Ryan Fitzgerald K
382 1 Tyler Conklin TE
383 1 Ashton Dulin WR
384 1 Riley Patterson K
385 1 New Orleans Saints DST
386 1 Ty Simpson QB
387 1 Tanner Hudson TE
388 1 Josh Oliver TE
389 1 Carolina Panthers DST
390 1 Arizona Cardinals DST
391 1 Brock Wright TE
392 1 Miami Dolphins DST
393 1 Davis Allen TE
394 1 J.J. McCarthy QB
395 1 Adam Randall RB
396 1 Eli Heidenreich WR
397 1 Emari Demercado RB
398 1 Luke Farrell TE
399 1 Cincinnati Bengals DST
400 1 Washington Commanders DST

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football

Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers

Running back Rico Dowdle is listed as the No. 2 RB on the Pittsburgh Steelers' unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 1 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Sept. 13, according to PGH Steelers Now's Alan Saunders.

Fantasy managers should not read too much into this, as Dowdle is fully expected to be head coach Mike McCarthy's preferred option out of the backfield on early downs in 2026, and if he stays healthy, the 28-year-old could have a path to a third straight 1,000-rushing season with his third different team in the last three years. Jaylen Warren is likely listed as the RB1 on the depth chart because he is the incumbent of Pittsburgh's backfield.

Dowdle handled a career-high 236 carries for 1,076 yards and a career-high six rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2025 with the Carolina Panthers, adding 39 receptions for 297 yards and an additional score through the air. As the Steelers' preferred early-down option, Dowdle will have more fantasy value in standard-scoring leagues as an RB3/flex going into the Week 1 tilt this Sunday against Atlanta.

Verdict: Prime buy-low following this recent update. Dowdle should still see ample carries in positive game scripts and could eventually overtake Warren for the lead role, as he did in Carolina last season.

 

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) sounds like he will be "good to go for Sunday night," according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Nabers is coming back from a torn ACL that ended his 2025 season after four games, but it looks like he'll be ready to play in Week 1. Last year, he had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns before his injury, after an impressive rookie year with 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games, despite iffy QB play.

This year, he'll work with Jaxson Dart as the team's top receiver under new head coach John Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The team added wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Isaiah Likely, but Nabers should remain the focal point of the offense and be set for as large a target share as he can handle.

Since it will be his first game back, Nabers is the No. 16 WR in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, but he definitely has top-10 upside even though he'll take on an improved Dallas defense on Sunday Night Football. If you drafted Nabers as a starter, be sure to get him in your lineup this week since he seems to be all systems go for Week 1.

Verdict: Nabers is one of the top buys on the market. If Nabers endures any struggles in Week 1, managers should look to strike a deal immediately, as he could be a league winner in the second half.

 

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid's on-field role with Buffalo has suffered in the last two years with the team because of injuries, but he just wrapped up the healthiest training camp he has had since his rookie year and had a big role in the offense during practices open to the media, according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

Kincaid could become one of the most important pieces on the Bills' roster if he can "become a 60-65% snap player" and be just competent enough in blocking when he is on the field. The 26-year-old had 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns on 91 targets as a rookie, but his snap counts fell in each of the last two years while dealing with nagging injuries. The former first-rounder from Utah did have a career-best five touchdowns in 12 games in 2025, but he played fewer than 50% of the offensive snaps.

If Kincaid can maintain his high-end pass-catching efficiency and see the field more, he will have clear TE1 upside for fantasy managers in an offense that could be opened up by new deep-threat receiver DJ Moore.

Verdict: A sneaky buy for teams that faded the TE position. Kincaid is well-positioned to provide massive value at his ADP and could finish as a top-8 TE.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Rome Odunze, CHI
  • TreVeyon Henderson, NE

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

On the Jacksonville Jaguars' unofficial depth chart heading into Week 1 of the 2026 regular season this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, running backs Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. are listed as co-starters at the RB position. Tuten, a second-year back who had 307 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in his rookie campaign last year, is expected to see most of the early-down rushing opportunities for the Jaguars this year, and he has the most fantasy football upside because of his explosive big-play abilities out of the backfield.

However, Rodriguez's presence as a pass-catching and goal-line option for head coach Liam Coen's offense will certainly lower Tuten's overall ceiling in Year 2 in Duvall. Fantasy managers should keep in mind that pass-catching specialist LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) is trending towards missing the season opener, which could give C-Rod more work as a receiver out of the backfield.

Going into the Week 1 matchup against Cleveland, Tuten is the preferred fantasy option as a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex, while Rodriguez will be more of a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex option in PPR formats.

Verdict: Managers should look to sell Tuten "high" after a big game as he may never truly claim the lead role.

 

Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price will be a major part of the team's offense this season, but he's not expected to occupy an every-down role, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "I don't know if he's going to be that huge 20-carry-per-game workload, because Seattle likes to use two or three backs," Fowler said. "That's their plan this season."

Hype had been growing for Price in recent weeks, especially after the Seahawks officially placed Zach Charbonnet (knee) on the PUP list. However, this latest update shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Indeed, Seattle is known for sharing the running back workload, and Price's track record suggested he isn't ready for an every-down role.

During his final season at Notre Dame, he averaged just 9.4 carries per game, albeit in a role behind fellow first-round pick Jeremiyah Love. We do imagine that Price will be the preferred ball-carrier while Charbonnet is sidelined, but we fully expect George Holani and Emanuel Wilson to carve out sizable roles, too.

Verdict: Managers should look to sell Price early in the season ahead of Charbonnet's looming return.

 

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to see plenty of snaps in Wednesday night's opener against Seattle, according to Chad Graff. Head coach Mike Vrabel pointed to Stevenson's pass protection Monday, saying "the protection for me is what stands out" when discussing what he values in the veteran's game.

That part of Stevenson's skill set could keep him on the field regardless of how the carries are divided. He played 14 games last season, rushing for 603 yards and seven touchdowns on 130 carries while adding 32 catches for 345 yards and two more scores. TreVeyon Henderson's ankle injury could open the door to even more work, but Stevenson already has a strong case for a heavy snap count because New England trusts him to protect the quarterback.

Verdict: Similar to Price, once Henderson returns to action, Stevenson could gradually see his opportunities decline. If he enjoys a hot start, he would be a top sell-high candidate.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

  • Joe Burrow, CIN
  • Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
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