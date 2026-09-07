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WNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 1 Fantasy Football Matchups for Wednesday Night Football

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Jadarian Price - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie Rankings

Fantasy football starts/sits for WNF, expert advice for all Patriots vs. Seahawks Week 1 matchups on Wednesday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Jadarian Price, Rhamondre Stevenson, Romeo Doubs, and more.

Welcome to our start/sit chart for the season opener of the 2026 NFL season. Below is our start/sit matchups chart for all players in the Wednesday night game between the New England Patriots and the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Jadarian Price, Cooper Kupp, AJ Barner, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Sam Darnold, Rhamondre Stevenson, Romeo Doubs, A.J. Brown, Hunter Henry, Drake Maye, and more. Which Patriots and Seahawks players should you start or sit in Week 1?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 1, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 1, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

New England Patriots Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Game
Matchup		 Pos.
A.J. Brown Start 113.2 @ SEA WR
Drake Maye Start 112.9 @ SEA QB
Rhamondre Stevenson Start 106.3 @ SEA RB
TreVeyon Henderson Risky Start 103.8 @ SEA RB
Andy Borregales Risky Start 103.7 @ SEA K
Romeo Doubs Risky Start 103.4 @ SEA WR
Hunter Henry Risky Start 103.2 @ SEA TE
Mack Hollins Sit 101 @ SEA WR
Eli Raridon Sit 100.2 @ SEA TE
DeMario Douglas Sit 100.2 @ SEA WR
New England Patriots Sit 98.8 @ SEA D/ST
Kyle Williams Sit 97.8 @ SEA WR

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry quietly put together a top-10 season at his position in 2025. The Patriots made some offensive upgrades this offseason, but Henry is expected to remain a focal point. Over the offseason, the Pats added wide receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. The assumption is that Henry will take a backseat to them, but that might not be the case.

Henry has finished with 60 or more receptions during his first two seasons with Drake Maye under center. The two of them clearly have good chemistry, which is something you don't mess with. According to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, Henry is expected to be a key part of the Patriots' offense next season. It's unclear if he'll post another top-10 season, but he should be a viable option.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs shouldn't be sitting on many waiver wires heading into Week 1. RotoBaller has him fifth among its pre-Week 1 wide receiver pickups and recommends adding him in leagues with 10 or more teams. The role is there, too.

New England's unofficial depth chart has Doubs with the first-team offense after he came over from Green Bay, where he caught 55 passes for a career-high 724 yards and six touchdowns last season. He followed that with eight catches for 124 yards and another score in the playoffs. A.J. Brown will command plenty of targets, and DeMario Douglas and Hunter Henry aren't going away, so Doubs doesn't need to be forced into fantasy lineups immediately.

RotoBaller has him at WR48 for the opener in Seattle. That ranking shouldn't stop managers from adding him, though. Doubs has enough of a role and enough production behind him to be more than a speculative stash, making him a priority pickup in 10-team leagues and deeper.

 

Seattle Seahawks Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Game
Matchup		 Pos.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Start 118 vs. NE WR
Jason Myers Start 114.4 vs. NE K
Jadarian Price Start 105.7 vs. NE RB
Seattle Seahawks Risky Start 102.7 vs. NE D/ST
Rashid Shaheed Risky Start 102.2 vs. NE WR
Sam Darnold Risky Start 102 vs. NE QB
Cooper Kupp Sit 101.4 vs. NE WR
Emanuel Wilson Sit 101.2 vs. NE RB
AJ Barner Sit 101 vs. NE TE
Tory Horton Sit 100.5 vs. NE WR
Elijah Arroyo Sit 98.5 vs. NE TE
George Holani Sit 94.6 vs. NE RB

AJ Barner, TE, Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks' new-look offense is expected to feature plenty of two-tight-end sets, which will result in a large role for both A.J. Barner and Elijah Arroyo, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "Barner and Arroyo are going to be major parts of this offense," Fowler said. Seattle's offense is now led by coordinator Brian Fleury, who comes from the San Francisco coaching tree.

Fleury has spent four years as the tight end coach with the Niners, leading an impressive unit headlined by superstar George Kittle. While we don't expect Kittle-caliber production from either Barner or Arroyo, it does sound like one or both tight ends will get on the fantasy radar. The incumbent starter is Barner, who had 52 catches, 519 yards, and six touchdowns last year.

However, managers shouldn't sleep on Arroyo, who comes with high draft capital after being a second-round pick in 2025. As it stands, Barner is RotoBaller's TE25, while Arroyo ranks as the TE47.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is becoming one of the more interesting players still available in a lot of leagues. He didn't do much through the air after arriving in Seattle last season, catching 15 passes for 188 yards in nine games, but the Seahawks appear ready to give him more this time around. Shaheed had a strong offseason, and the latest expectation is that he'll be used as more of a complete receiver rather than mostly being sent downfield. Seattle also wants to spread the targets around more after leaning so heavily on Jaxon Smith-Njigba last year.

That doesn't make Shaheed an automatic Week 1 starter, and RotoBaller currently has him at WR59 for the opener. The waiver case is stronger. He's sixth among the site's wide receiver pickups and carries an add recommendation for leagues with 10 or more teams. If Shaheed is still available, he's worth grabbing now before the expanded role gets a chance to show up on Sundays.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jadarian Price, Cooper Kupp, AJ Barner, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Sam Darnold, Rhamondre Stevenson, Romeo Doubs, A.J. Brown, Hunter Henry, Drake Maye. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cooper Kupp
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Cooper Kupp
vs
Kaytron Allen
Cooper Kupp
vs
Sean Tucker
Cooper Kupp
vs
Gunnar Helm
Cooper Kupp
vs
Mike Gesicki
Cooper Kupp
vs
Jordan James
Cooper Kupp
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cooper Kupp
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Cooper Kupp
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Cooper Kupp
vs
Michael Mayer
Cooper Kupp
vs
Jaylen Wright
Cooper Kupp
vs
Malik Washington
Cooper Kupp
vs
Greg Dulcich
Cooper Kupp
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Cooper Kupp
vs
Alvin Kamara
Cooper Kupp
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Cooper Kupp
vs
Kimani Vidal
Cooper Kupp
vs
Jahan Dotson
Cooper Kupp
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Cooper Kupp
vs
Roschon Johnson
Cooper Kupp
vs
Chris Bell
Cooper Kupp
vs
Geno Smith
Cooper Kupp
vs
Ted Hurst
Cooper Kupp
vs
Travis Hunter
Cooper Kupp
vs
Braelon Allen
Cooper Kupp
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cooper Kupp
vs
Kaelon Black
Cooper Kupp
vs
Mack Hollins
Cooper Kupp
vs
Cyrus Allen
Cooper Kupp
vs
Chimere Dike
Cooper Kupp
vs
Jake Bates
Cooper Kupp
vs
Demond Claiborne
Cooper Kupp
vs
Puka Nacua
Cooper Kupp
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Cooper Kupp
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Cooper Kupp
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Cooper Kupp
vs
Justin Jefferson
Cooper Kupp
vs
Drake London
Cooper Kupp
vs
George Pickens
Cooper Kupp
vs
Nico Collins
Cooper Kupp
vs
Chris Olave
Cooper Kupp
vs
Malik Nabers
Cooper Kupp
vs
Zay Flowers
Cooper Kupp
vs
Devonta Smith
Cooper Kupp
vs
Ladd McConkey
AJ Barner
vs
Zachariah Branch
AJ Barner
vs
Najee Harris
AJ Barner
vs
Germie Bernard
AJ Barner
vs
Charlie Kolar
AJ Barner
vs
Baltimore Ravens
AJ Barner
vs
Seth McGowan
AJ Barner
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
AJ Barner
vs
Colby Parkinson
AJ Barner
vs
Minnesota Vikings
AJ Barner
vs
Jake Bates
AJ Barner
vs
Jacoby Brissett
AJ Barner
vs
Cyrus Allen
AJ Barner
vs
Chris Brooks
AJ Barner
vs
Kaelon Black
AJ Barner
vs
Justice Hill
AJ Barner
vs
Braelon Allen
AJ Barner
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
AJ Barner
vs
Ted Hurst
AJ Barner
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
AJ Barner
vs
Chris Bell
AJ Barner
vs
Jaylin Noel
AJ Barner
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
AJ Barner
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
AJ Barner
vs
Kimani Vidal
AJ Barner
vs
Samaje Perine
AJ Barner
vs
Alvin Kamara
AJ Barner
vs
Zach Charbonnet
AJ Barner
vs
Greg Dulcich
AJ Barner
vs
Jerry Jeudy
AJ Barner
vs
Jaylen Wright
AJ Barner
vs
Aaron Rodgers
AJ Barner
vs
Tyquan Thornton
AJ Barner
vs
Brock Bowers
AJ Barner
vs
Trey McBride
AJ Barner
vs
Colston Loveland
AJ Barner
vs
Tyler Warren
AJ Barner
vs
Sam Laporta
AJ Barner
vs
Tucker Kraft
AJ Barner
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
AJ Barner
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
AJ Barner
vs
Dalton Kincaid
AJ Barner
vs
George Kittle
AJ Barner
vs
Travis Kelce
AJ Barner
vs
Dallas Goedert
AJ Barner
vs
Mark Andrews
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
James Cook III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Drake London
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chase Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
George Pickens
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Nico Collins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Chris Olave
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Trey McBride
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Breece Hall
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Davante Adams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Parker Washington
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
DJ Moore
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
vs
Mike Evans
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Daniel Jones
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyler Shough
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Willis
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Sam Darnold
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Woody Marks
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Rachaad White
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyler Murray
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rashid Shaheed
vs
C.J. Stroud
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Drake London
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Pickens
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Nico Collins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Olave
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ladd McConkey
Sam Darnold
vs
Tank Bigsby
Sam Darnold
vs
Woody Marks
Sam Darnold
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Darnold
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Sam Darnold
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Sam Darnold
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Sam Darnold
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Darnold
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Darnold
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Sam Darnold
vs
Denzel Boston
Sam Darnold
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Sam Darnold
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Shough
Sam Darnold
vs
C.J. Stroud
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyjae Spears
Sam Darnold
vs
Tre Tucker
Sam Darnold
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Sam Darnold
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Sam Darnold
vs
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Darnold
vs
Kyle Monangai
Sam Darnold
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Darnold
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Darnold
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Darnold
vs
Khalil Shakir
Sam Darnold
vs
Keenan Allen
Sam Darnold
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Darnold
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Sam Darnold
vs
Dallas Goedert
Sam Darnold
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Sam Darnold
vs
Malik Willis
Sam Darnold
vs
Houston Texans
Sam Darnold
vs
Josh Allen
Sam Darnold
vs
Lamar Jackson
Sam Darnold
vs
Jalen Hurts
Sam Darnold
vs
Jayden Daniels
Sam Darnold
vs
Joe Burrow
Sam Darnold
vs
Justin Herbert
Sam Darnold
vs
Caleb Williams
Sam Darnold
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Sam Darnold
vs
Dak Prescott
Sam Darnold
vs
Brock Purdy
Sam Darnold
vs
Matthew Stafford
Sam Darnold
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Sam Darnold
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Joe Burrow
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake Maye
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Herbert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Caleb Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyler Murray
Romeo Doubs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Makai Lemon
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rachaad White
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Kelce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Alec Pierce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Willis
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bo Nix
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Love
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Romeo Doubs
vs
Daniel Jones
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jared Goff
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Shough
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Nabers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Trey McBride
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
A.J. Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Chase Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
A.J. Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake London
A.J. Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
A.J. Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
A.J. Brown
vs
Breece Hall
A.J. Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
A.J. Brown
vs
James Cook III
A.J. Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
A.J. Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Allen
A.J. Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
Davante Adams
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
A.J. Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
A.J. Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
Terry Mclaurin
A.J. Brown
vs
Parker Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
DJ Moore
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Evans
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Hunter Henry
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
C.J. Stroud
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Houston Texans
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Hunter Henry
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Hunter Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Hunter Henry
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Darnold
Hunter Henry
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Hunter Henry
vs
Tank Bigsby
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Harris
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Malik Davis
Hunter Henry
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Jalen McMillan
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Jalen Nailor
Hunter Henry
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Hunter Henry
vs
Ray Davis
Hunter Henry
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Jaylen Warren
Drake Maye
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Drake Maye
vs
Rico Dowdle
Drake Maye
vs
Sam Laporta
Drake Maye
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Drake Maye
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Rome Odunze
Drake Maye
vs
Caleb Williams
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Warren
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Tucker Kraft
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Reed
Drake Maye
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Christian Watson
Drake Maye
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Drake Maye
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Drake Maye
vs
Jadarian Price
Drake Maye
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Cam Skattebo
Drake Maye
vs
Tony Pollard
Drake Maye
vs
David Montgomery
Drake Maye
vs
DK Metcalf
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Drake Maye
vs
Mike Evans
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Addison
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Drake Maye
vs
Jaxson Dart
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Malik Willis
Drake Maye
vs
Daniel Jones
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

DJ Lagway's Status for Week 2 is Unclear
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Puka Nacua

"Real Possibility" Puka Nacua Does Not Face Discipline in 2026
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Absent Two Days Before Week 1
CFB

Bryce Underwood's Job Security Not "Infinite"
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Cason Wallace

Faces Extension Deadline with Thunder
Ben Sheppard

Enters Camp Fighting for Minutes
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Set for Heavy Bench Minutes
Andrew Nembhard

Returns to Off-Ball Duty in Indiana
Portland Trail Blazers

Hyunjung Lee Expected to Join Blazers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Tua Tagovailoa

Falcons Name Tua Tagovailoa the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong 2026 Season Debut
CFB

Kewan Lacy Leaves Win Over Louisville With Leg Injury
Zach LaVine

Optimistic About Kings' Season
Davion Mitchell

Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
Darius Garland

Set to Run Clippers Offense
Collin Sexton

Cites Winning in Lakers Free-Agent Decision
Ben Simmons

Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
Jadarian Price

Unlikely to Occupy Every-Down Role in Seattle
Rashid Shaheed

Will Take on a Bigger Role in 2026
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expected to Ease Jeremiyah Love Back Into the Offense
Puka Nacua

Expected to Play Week 1 in Australia
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Sidelined With Week 1 Nearing
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
CFB

Kevin Jennings Could Go Off in Week 1 
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
CFB

Ashton Daniels Has Juicy Week 1 Matchup
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Land on Trade Block
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
Josh Giddey

Says Consistency is the Bulls' Missing Piece
Carnell Tate

Should See Heavy Usage as a Rookie
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
San Antonio Spurs

Kelly Olynyk Works Out with Spurs
CFB

EJ Crowell a Game-Time Decision for Collegiate Debut
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Love Could Return to Minnesota as Veteran Depth
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Won't Play for LSU in Week 1
John Butler Jr.

Bucks Bring Back John Butler Jr. on a Camp Deal
Stefon Diggs

Set for High-Volume Role in Washington
Kyshawn George

Works on Outside Jumper
Kenny Gainwell

Could See Larger Workload
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter Trending Toward Full-Time Corner, Backup Receiver
Cam Skattebo

Could See 20-Plus Carries Per Game
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Aaron Donald

Traveling With Rams to Australia
Makai Lemon

Shadowing Eagles' Top Wideout
RJ Harvey

to See a "Big Role" as Broncos' Pass-Catching Back
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
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