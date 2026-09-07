Scott Engel's fantasy football waiver wire watchlist for 2026. His top undrafted free agents to watch and considering stashing, including Cyrus Allen, Zachariah Branch, and more.
The obvious priority for fantasy football players after drafting is to always seek acquisitions that will improve their rosters or fill holes. The main routes to accomplishing the consistent goal of bettering a fantasy team are to be aggressive on the waiver wire and execute good trades in leagues where they are allowed.
Sometimes, though, there just isn’t enough room on your roster to pick up all the players you want, but that doesn’t mean they should be forgotten. Fantasy league platforms incorporate free agent watch list options into the add/drop/waiver wire menus. For example, on Yahoo Sports, you can click on a star next to a player to add him to the watch list.
In one recent draft I completed, I immediately added about six undrafted players to my watch list. Use this feature regularly in your league to identify guys who went undrafted but may eventually be worth picking up. Here are my favorite players to set aside on the watch list as the 2026 season opens, knowing they are potential adds at any time in the weeks and months ahead. Watch list targets are listed in order of overall preference for potential pickups. There are several rookies listed here, and breakout first-year players who went undrafted in fantasy leagues are interesting free agent targets.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
The 2026 Fantasy Football Free Agent Watch List
Erick All Jr., TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Totally overlooked in fantasy football leagues as health has hindered his pro progress, All may now have a path to fantasy relevance this season. All reports on him in the preseason were positive, and he is supposedly being integrated into the potent Cincinnati offense.
NFL insiders from The Athletic and ESPN have pointed out that All should not be ignored heading into 2026.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers: Freiermuth has been a useful fantasy TE in past seasons, and as noted by Steelers Black and Gold Nation, the veteran fixture could benefit from Mike McCarthy’s offensive schemes. The presence of DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. might also free up Freiermuth often as a third target in the Pittsburgh passing game.
As we’ve noted several times, the player who stands to benefit most from McCarthy’s offense is tight end Pat Freiermuth.
When you look at the Steelers’ receiver group, there are real question marks beyond DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Rookie Germie Bernard may emerge as a… pic.twitter.com/ha2juEY7rp
— Steelers Black and Gold Nation (@B_GNation1) August 31, 2026
Tre' Harris, WR, Chargers: I am just not sold on Quentin Johnston being a reliable fantasy performer. I’m not saying he will disappear from the offense, but I think Harris will be more dependable in a very potent Los Angeles offense. Harris is a fine blocker, and that is one reason he might be on the field more often while seeing more targets than Johnston, who will be a true boom-or-bust receiver.
Kaytron Allen, RB, Commanders: Jacory Croskey-Merritt was inconsistent as a lead back last season, and Rachaad White is better suited to be a receiving RB and complementary occasional runner. Allen is not explosive, but he can grind for yardage and operate as a viable goal-line runner. In his first pro season, Allen could get a chance to earn a decent amount of carries.
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos: He has disappointed before, but reports out of Denver this preseason indicate that Engram might be more involved in the passing game this year. Bo Nix is a volume king, so Engram could re-emerge for some quality fantasy production in 2026.
Malik Davis, RB, Cowboys: He may have gone undrafted in some leagues, but Davis has earned the No. 2 RB role in Dallas. A Javonte Williams injury would push Davis into regular starting consideration in fantasy leagues. If you drafted Williams and Davis is a free agent in your league, get him now.
Jake Tonges, TE, 49ers: Those who drafted George Kittle are well aware of his injury concerns, and Tonges caught five TD passes last season when he was asked to step forward in 2025.
Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots: I will be honest here: I am not overly impressed with what I have seen from Williams so far in the sense of being just more than a deep threat. But many other fantasy analysts I respect mention Williams as a deep sleeper, so I have to at least monitor his production.
Cyrus Allen, WR, Chiefs: The fifth-round pick for Kansas City was one of the biggest rookie stories of the preseason in terms of his performances. In a highly competitive league, Allen may have been drafted already. But in some 10-team leagues, where Allen just didn’t fit on a draft-day roster, he has to be put on the watch list immediately.
The top of the Kansas City WR depth chart is anything but sturdy, and Allen could conceivably be pressed into a larger role at some point.
Bryce Lance, WR, Saints: We already know that Jordyn Tyson cannot stay healthy, and Chris Olave, unfortunately, has a concerning history of head injuries. Devaughn Vele just doesn’t look like the type to take advantage of a larger role in an offense. Lance boasts pure speed and displayed a promising all-around skill set as a pass-catcher in the preseason.
Bryce Lance in the end zone 💨 pic.twitter.com/SpR9y28mOC
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2026
Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills: A fourth-round pick of the Bills in the 2026 NFL Draft, Bell flashed a versatile skill set in the preseason. He is a yardage-after-the-catch threat who can also bust loose with his speed. DJ Moore will be the clear No. 1 WR for Buffalo, but the offense still lacks a reliable No. 2 WR.
Chimere Dike, WR, Titans: The road to enough playing time is now blocked by Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson. An injury to either player, though, could put Dike back into the mix as a preferred target for Cam Ward. Dike might even push for frequent targets, even if there are no injuries ahead of him.
Zachariah Branch, WR, Falcons: This rookie has the talent to eventually grab the No. 2 WR job in Atlanta. He can beat defenders downfield and also catch screens and flat passes to turn them into chunk gains.
Tory Horton Jr., WR, Seahawks: He is an internal favorite in Seattle, but injury issues have held Horton back so far in his pro career. The Seahawks don’t have a true No. 2 WR that you can feel comfortable with, although I am expecting Rashid Shaheed to make more statistical noise this season.
Seattle uses a committee outside of their No. 1 target, as Sam Darnold spreads the ball around. Horton, however, has shown some bits of exciting potential when he is available, and if Shaheed does not hit as a more frequent pass-catcher, there could be a chance for Horton to earn more targets.
Also keep a watch on TE Elijah Arroyo, who will be targeted more often in his second pro season. He is behind AJ Barner on the depth chart, but Arroyo is an all-around threat with some real upside as a pass-catcher.
Trey Smack, K, Packers: Yes, a kicker makes it on this list. Smart fantasy players follow kicker trends throughout the season, as the ones we draft can disappoint, and sometimes the true season leaders are left on free agent lists. The Packers actually spent a draft pick on Smack this season, so I am taking notice and have already drafted him in a few leagues.
Trey Smack in three preseason halves:
58 yards (didn't count, but good)
37 yards
58 yards
38 yards
51 yards
59 yards
43 yards
A perfect 6-for-6.
— Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 22, 2026
Odell Beckham Jr., Giants: You might laugh at this one, or even stop reading the article here. But there is a scenario in which the former Giants superstar might become relevant again. Malik Nabers may need a lot of time to recapture his best form, and as much as I like him, Malachi Fields has a lot to prove.
I have never been a Darnell Mooney true believer, especially when it took a recent injury to Calvin Austin III to get him off the trading block. OBJ showed glimpses of still being a capable performer in the preseason, and that is enough to get him included on my watch list.
Seth McGowan, RB, Colts: Another rookie on the list, McGowan appears to have captured the No. 2 RB job in Indianapolis. Seventh-round NFL Draft picks don’t frequently make a fantasy impact, but because of McGowan’s potential for adequate work due to a potential injury, he must be featured here.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.