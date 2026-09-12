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Week 1 Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates (All Positions)

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Ashton Jeanty - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 1 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The Week 1 slate kicks off on Sunday, which means it's time to set another round of fantasy football lineups. Here at RotoBaller HQ, we have you covered with updated Week 1 PPR rankings for all positions to reflect recent injury updates.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Chase Brown RB
2 9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 10 De'Von Achane RB
2 11 Saquon Barkley RB
2 12 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 13 Omarion Hampton RB
2 14 Javonte Williams RB
2 15 Derrick Henry RB
2 16 James Cook III RB
3 17 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 18 Chris Olave WR
3 19 Nico Collins WR
3 20 George Pickens WR
3 21 Justin Jefferson WR
3 22 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 23 DeVonta Smith WR
3 24 Tee Higgins WR
4 25 D'Andre Swift RB
4 26 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 27 Zay Flowers WR
4 28 Breece Hall RB
4 29 Drake London WR
4 30 Kyren Williams RB
4 31 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
4 32 Trey McBride TE
4 33 Cam Skattebo RB
4 34 Rashee Rice WR
4 35 Bucky Irving RB
4 36 Garrett Wilson WR
5 37 Jameson Williams WR
5 38 Ladd McConkey WR
5 39 A.J. Brown WR
5 40 Davante Adams WR
5 41 David Montgomery RB
5 42 Jaylen Warren RB
5 43 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 44 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 45 Christian Watson WR
5 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 47 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 48 Mike Evans WR
5 49 Malik Nabers WR
5 50 Terry McLaurin WR
5 51 Luther Burden III WR
5 52 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 53 J.K. Dobbins RB
6 54 Colston Loveland TE
6 55 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
6 56 Parker Washington WR
6 57 Rome Odunze WR
6 58 Rico Dowdle RB
6 59 Tony Pollard RB
6 60 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 61 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
6 62 Tyler Warren TE
6 63 Jayden Reed WR
7 64 Josh Downs WR
7 65 DJ Moore WR
7 66 Sam LaPorta TE
7 67 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 68 Jadarian Price RB
7 69 Tucker Kraft TE
7 70 DK Metcalf WR
7 71 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 72 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 73 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 74 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 75 Carnell Tate WR
7 76 Dallas Goedert TE
7 77 Jordan Mason RB
7 78 Courtland Sutton WR
7 79 Rachaad White RB
7 80 Quentin Johnston WR
7 81 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 82 Travis Kelce TE
7 83 Kenneth Gainwell RB
7 84 Blake Corum RB
7 85 Jordan Addison WR
7 86 Tre Tucker WR
8 87 Michael Wilson WR
8 88 Stefon Diggs WR
8 89 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 90 Juwan Johnson TE
8 91 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 92 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 93 Jalen Coker WR
8 94 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
8 95 Khalil Shakir WR
8 96 Michael Mayer TE
8 97 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
8 98 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 99 Romeo Doubs WR
8 100 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 101 Rashid Shaheed WR
8 102 Alec Pierce WR
9 103 Mark Andrews TE
9 104 Tyjae Spears RB
9 105 Isaiah Likely TE
9 106 George Holani RB
9 107 Xavier Worthy WR
9 108 Matthew Golden WR
9 109 Jake Ferguson TE
9 110 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 111 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 112 Keenan Allen WR
9 113 George Kittle TE
9 114 Kyle Monangai RB
9 115 Devaughn Vele WR
9 116 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 117 Hunter Henry TE
9 118 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 119 KC Concepcion WR
9 120 Cooper Kupp WR
9 121 Brenton Strange TE
10 122 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 123 Jalen Nailor WR
10 124 RJ Harvey RB
10 125 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 126 Woody Marks RB
10 127 Dylan Sampson RB
10 128 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 129 Dalton Schultz TE
10 130 Rashod Bateman WR
10 131 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 132 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 133 Cade Otton TE
10 134 Tank Bigsby RB
10 135 Caleb Douglas WR
10 136 Makai Lemon WR
10 137 Jauan Jennings WR
10 138 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 139 Malachi Fields WR
10 140 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 141 Chris Brooks RB
10 142 Denzel Boston WR
11 143 AJ Barner TE
11 144 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 145 Malik Washington WR
11 146 Tre Harris WR
11 147 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 148 Chris Bell WR
11 149 Mike Gesicki TE
11 150 Pat Bryant WR
11 151 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 152 Samaje Perine RB
11 153 Colby Parkinson TE
11 154 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 155 Ted Hurst WR
11 156 Gunnar Helm TE
11 157 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 158 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 159 Justice Hill RB
11 160 Evan Engram TE
11 161 Greg Dulcich TE
11 162 Calvin Ridley WR
11 163 DeMario Douglas WR
11 164 Andrei Iosivas WR
11 165 Braelon Allen RB
11 166 Darren Waller TE
11 167 Tyquan Thornton WR
11 168 Jaylin Noel WR
12 169 Troy Franklin WR
12 170 Emmett Johnson RB
12 171 Kimani Vidal RB
12 172 Jack Bech WR
12 173 Charlie Kolar TE
12 174 Corey Kiner RB
12 175 Germie Bernard WR
12 176 Jaylen Wright RB
12 177 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 178 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 179 Darnell Washington TE
12 180 Antonio Williams WR
12 181 Cyrus Allen WR
12 182 Xavier Legette WR
12 183 Jahan Dotson WR
12 184 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 185 Jacob Saylors RB
12 186 Darnell Mooney WR
12 187 Kendrick Bourne WR
12 188 Zachariah Branch WR
12 189 Najee Harris RB
12 190 Bryce Lance WR
12 191 Cole Kmet TE
12 192 David Njoku TE
12 193 Travis Hunter WR
12 194 Noah Fant TE
12 195 Keon Coleman WR
12 196 Mack Hollins WR
12 197 Kyle Williams WR
12 198 Jonah Coleman RB
12 199 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
12 200 Kyle Juszczyk RB
13 201 Alvin Kamara RB
13 202 Xavier Hutchinson WR
13 203 Kaelon Black RB
13 204 Brenen Thompson WR
13 205 Zavion Thomas WR
13 206 Ty Johnson RB
13 207 Emari Demercado RB
13 208 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 209 Theo Johnson TE
13 210 Tyler Higbee TE
13 211 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 212 Mason Taylor TE
13 213 Demarcus Robinson WR
13 214 Elic Ayomanor WR
13 215 Jake Tonges TE
13 216 Treylon Burks WR
13 217 Joshua Palmer WR
13 218 Marquise Brown WR
13 219 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 220 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 221 Jalen Tolbert WR
13 222 Malik Benson WR
13 223 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
13 224 Dawson Knox TE
13 225 Erick All Jr. TE
13 226 Kaleb Johnson RB
13 227 Sione Vaki RB
14 228 Matthew Hibner TE
14 229 Elijah Sarratt WR
14 230 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 231 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
14 232 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 233 Ray Davis RB
14 234 Hunter Luepke RB
14 235 Jonnu Smith TE
14 236 Roman Wilson WR
14 237 Noah Gray TE
14 238 Chimere Dike WR
14 239 Josh Oliver TE
14 240 Audric Estime RB
14 241 Eli Raridon TE
14 242 Skyler Bell WR
14 243 Austin Hooper TE
14 244 Rasheen Ali RB
14 245 Devin Singletary RB
14 246 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 247 Jordan Whittington WR
14 248 Tyler Conklin TE
14 249 Oscar Delp TE
14 250 Brock Wright TE
14 251 Isaiah Williams WR
14 252 Seth McGowan RB
14 253 Ian Thomas TE
14 254 Ashton Dulin WR
14 255 Elijah Higgins TE
14 256 Marlin Klein TE
14 257 Tai Felton WR
14 258 Foster Moreau TE
15 259 Drew Sample TE
15 260 Isaiah Davis RB
15 261 Luke McCaffrey WR
15 262 John Bates TE
15 263 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 264 Montorie Foster Jr. WR
15 265 Brashard Smith RB
15 266 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 267 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 268 Jahdae Walker WR
15 269 Tommy Tremble TE
15 270 Xavier Smith WR
15 271 Kendre Miller RB
15 272 Mo Alie-Cox TE
15 273 Israel Abanikanda RB
15 274 Josh Williams RB
15 275 Lan Larison RB
15 276 Kaytron Allen RB
15 277 Demond Claiborne RB
15 278 Adam Trautman TE
15 279 Konata Mumpfield WR
15 280 Roschon Johnson RB
15 281 Nate Boerkircher TE
15 282 Tanner Hudson TE
15 283 Jackson Hawes TE
15 284 Eli Stowers TE
15 285 Dylan Laube RB
15 286 Davis Allen TE
15 287 Luke Farrell TE
15 288 Tanner Koziol TE
15 289 Bam Knight RB
15 290 Jacob Cowing WR
15 291 Colbie Young WR
15 292 Kalif Raymond WR
15 293 DJ Giddens RB
16 294 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR
16 295 Darius Cooper WR
16 296 Jaylin Lane WR
16 297 Will Shipley RB
16 298 Lamar Jackson QB
16 299 Joe Burrow QB
16 300 Josh Allen QB
16 301 Justin Herbert QB
16 302 Jalen Hurts QB
16 303 Dak Prescott QB
16 304 Trevor Lawrence QB
16 305 Baker Mayfield QB
16 306 Caleb Williams QB
16 307 Jared Goff QB
16 308 Jaxson Dart QB
16 309 Jayden Daniels QB
16 310 Matthew Stafford QB
16 311 Brock Purdy QB
16 312 Kyler Murray QB
16 313 Drake Maye QB
16 314 Tyler Shough QB
16 315 Jordan Love QB
16 316 Malik Willis QB
16 317 Bo Nix QB
16 318 Patrick Mahomes II QB
16 319 C.J. Stroud QB
16 320 Daniel Jones QB
16 321 Sam Darnold QB
16 322 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 323 Bryce Young QB
16 324 Cam Ward QB
16 325 Aaron Rodgers QB
16 326 Kirk Cousins QB
16 327 Geno Smith QB
17 328 Cooper Rush QB
17 329 Deshaun Watson QB
17 330 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 331 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 332 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 333 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 334 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 335 Tennessee Titans DST
17 336 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 337 Denver Broncos DST
17 338 Miami Dolphins DST
17 339 New York Jets DST
17 340 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 341 Chicago Bears DST
17 342 Houston Texans DST
17 343 Buffalo Bills DST
17 344 Green Bay Packers DST
17 345 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 346 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 347 Detroit Lions DST
17 348 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 349 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 350 New England Patriots DST
17 351 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 352 Cleveland Browns DST
17 353 New York Giants DST
17 354 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 355 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 356 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 357 San Francisco 49ers DST
17 358 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 359 Carolina Panthers DST
18 360 New Orleans Saints DST
18 361 Washington Commanders DST
18 362 Brandon Aubrey K
18 363 Cameron Dicker K
18 364 Jake Bates K
18 365 Cam Little K
18 366 Tyler Loop K
18 367 Evan McPherson K
18 368 Harrison Mevis K
18 369 Chase McLaughlin K
18 370 Cairo Santos K
18 371 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
18 372 Jason Myers K
18 373 Will Reichard K
18 374 Eddy Pineiro K
18 375 Chris Boswell K
18 376 Spencer Shrader K
18 377 Jake Elliott K
18 378 Trey Smack K
18 379 Wil Lutz K
18 380 Daniel Carlson K
18 381 Tyler Bass K
18 382 Harrison Butker K
18 383 Andy Borregales K
18 384 Riley Patterson K
18 385 Joey Slye K
18 386 Matt Gay K
18 387 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 388 Nick Folk K
18 389 Drew Stevens K
18 390 Chad Ryland K
18 391 Dominic Zvada K
18 392 Blake Grupe K
18 393 Andre Szmyt K

 

Week 1 Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is set up for a strong Week 1 against a banged-up Chicago Bears secondary in Week 1. The Bears will be without safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Kyle Gordon for the regular-season opener and allowed the third most fantasy points to wideouts last season. Coming off an impressive rookie campaign where McMillan caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games, the 23-year-old took home the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

According to ESPN's Mike Kaye, McMillan will be used more in the slot in 2026, and Carolina wants to use the second-year wideout's size and strength to get the ball to him more in the middle of the field. McMillan is ranked as RotoBaller's WR23 in PPR formats, and fantasy managers should roll with him in all leagues as a borderline WR2 against the Bears in Week 1.

 

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is coming off the first injury-plagued season of his seven-year career, playing only 10 games. The 30-year-old wideout remained hyper-efficient on his targets once again, ranking 5th in first downs per route run (0.135) and 11th in yards per target (10.03) among 104 wide receivers and tight ends (minimum 50 targets), per Fantasy Points.

McLaurin also welcomes veteran Stefon Diggs, who easily slots in as the best wide receiver opposite McLaurin in his career. Diggs is likely to take a few more targets away as more of an underneath option, but McLaurin should still be the favorite to lead Washington in targets. McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels barely shared the field as they both battled injury, and they'll be looking to recapture that connection that led to McLaurin breaking out with a career-high 13 touchdowns.

The 2x Pro Bowler will have a tough matchup in Week 1 against a stingy Eagles secondary led by Quinyon Mitchell, who McLaurin figures to see a heavy diet of. McLaurin has played Philadelphia 15 times in his career, recording 4.9 receptions and 71.9 yards per game and six touchdowns. McLaurin slots in as RotoBaller's WR26 for Week 1 in PPR leagues.

 

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift begins his 2026 campaign with an appearance against the hosting Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 1. The seventh-year pro was unable to finish practice last week due to cramping, but he's ready to roll in a potentially juicy outing for the Bears' rushing attack. Carolina's defense was fairly sound a season ago in most aspects, although they could be had on the ground.

Moreover, they were one of the best matchups for opposing running backs in fantasy, yielding the seventh-most points per game to the position (22.4). Despite Carolina bolstering its unit during the offseason and the fact that he'll likely split work with backfield mate Kyle Monangai, Swift sits in a favorable position to continue capitalizing on the dearth of talent around him and the offensive genius that is head coach Ben Johnson.

If quarterback Caleb Williams remains on an upward trajectory, we could see yet another jump in production from the group as a whole. Swift lands as RotoBaller's RB14 in PPR leagues ahead of Sunday's contest.

 

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking to kick off his 2026 season in style as the Packers travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener. Love's 2025 season was a lot like his 2024, with very efficient play, but ultimately saddled by low pass volume that doesn't make his play pop in fantasy football.

Yet again, the Packers leaned on Josh Jacobs and the running game, turning Love into a game manager. The receiving room has condensed in 2026, as Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are in new locales, so the hope is that Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden can condense targets in this offense with some added pass volume. For Week 1, Love is a QB2 option, best suited to start in 2QB leagues rather than single-quarterback leagues.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Michael Pittman Jr., Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Harold Fannin Jr., Carnell Tate, Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mason, Courtland Sutton, Rachaad White. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Michael Pittman Jr., Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Harold Fannin Jr., Carnell Tate, Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mason, Courtland Sutton, Rachaad White:

Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Carnell Tate
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chuba Hubbard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Mason
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rachaad White
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jayden Reed
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Kelce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rachaad White
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DJ Moore
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Reed
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathon Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Dallas Goedert
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Dallas Goedert
vs
Carnell Tate
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordan Mason
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rachaad White
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dallas Goedert
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dallas Goedert
vs
DK Metcalf
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jadarian Price
Dallas Goedert
vs
Blake Corum
Dallas Goedert
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordan Addison
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tre Tucker
Dallas Goedert
vs
DJ Moore
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Wilson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Josh Downs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jayden Reed
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Trey McBride
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Warren
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Mayer
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jordan Mason
Courtland Sutton
vs
Rachaad White
Courtland Sutton
vs
Dallas Goedert
Courtland Sutton
vs
Quentin Johnston
Courtland Sutton
vs
Carnell Tate
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Courtland Sutton
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Travis Kelce
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Courtland Sutton
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Courtland Sutton
vs
Blake Corum
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jordan Addison
Courtland Sutton
vs
DK Metcalf
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tre Tucker
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Courtland Sutton
vs
Michael Wilson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jadarian Price
Courtland Sutton
vs
Stefon Diggs
Courtland Sutton
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Courtland Sutton
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Courtland Sutton
vs
Sam Laporta
Courtland Sutton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Courtland Sutton
vs
DJ Moore
Courtland Sutton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Courtland Sutton
vs
Puka Nacua
Courtland Sutton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Courtland Sutton
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Courtland Sutton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Courtland Sutton
vs
Chris Olave
Courtland Sutton
vs
Nico Collins
Courtland Sutton
vs
George Pickens
Courtland Sutton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Courtland Sutton
vs
Devonta Smith
Courtland Sutton
vs
Tee Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rachaad White
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Carnell Tate
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Addison
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Malik Davis

to Undergo Hip Surgery
Devin Carter

Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Devin Carter

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Malik Nabers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Rome Odunze

Feeling "Ready to Go" Ahead of Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
CFB

Koby Howard Has Limitless Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Gearing Up for Big Week 2
CFB

Makhi Frazier Sees Opportunity in Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
CFB

Arizona Adds Ismail Mahdi, Max Harris to Roster
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Out Again in Week 2
CFB

Daniel Bray Active Against Arkansas
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
CFB

Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje Returning From Injuries and Likely to Start
CFB

Nate Bennett to Make First Career Start in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Ja'Marr Chase

Good to Go for Week 1
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
CFB

Malachi Toney Delivers Big Despite Limited Opportunities in Week 2
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Dazzles in Week 2 Blowout
CFB

Kam Robinson to Make Season Debut in Week 2
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Quincy Porter Out for Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to Miss Another Game
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play in Week 1
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Lamont Butler

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
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