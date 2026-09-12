RotoBaller's updated Week 1 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The Week 1 slate kicks off on Sunday, which means it's time to set another round of fantasy football lineups. Here at RotoBaller HQ, we have you covered with updated Week 1 PPR rankings for all positions to reflect recent injury updates.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Week 1 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|1
|5
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|9
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|10
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|2
|11
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|13
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|2
|14
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|15
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|16
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|17
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|18
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|19
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|20
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|21
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|22
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|3
|24
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|26
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|27
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|28
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|29
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|30
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|31
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|4
|32
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|33
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|34
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|4
|35
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|36
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|37
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|38
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|39
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|40
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|41
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|42
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|43
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|44
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|45
|Christian Watson
|WR
|5
|46
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|47
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|48
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|49
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|50
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|51
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|52
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|53
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|6
|54
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|6
|55
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|6
|56
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|57
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|58
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|6
|59
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|6
|60
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|61
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|6
|62
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|63
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|64
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|65
|DJ Moore
|WR
|7
|66
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|67
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|68
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|69
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|70
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|71
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|7
|72
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|7
|73
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|74
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|75
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|76
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|77
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|7
|78
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|7
|79
|Rachaad White
|RB
|7
|80
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|7
|81
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|82
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|83
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|7
|84
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|85
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|86
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|87
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|88
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|89
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|8
|90
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|8
|91
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|92
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|93
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|8
|94
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|8
|95
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|96
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|8
|97
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|8
|98
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|8
|99
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|8
|100
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|8
|101
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|8
|102
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|103
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|104
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|9
|105
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|9
|106
|George Holani
|RB
|9
|107
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|108
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|109
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|110
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|111
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|9
|112
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|113
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|114
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|115
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|116
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|117
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|9
|118
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|9
|119
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|120
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|9
|121
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|10
|122
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|10
|123
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|10
|124
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|10
|125
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|126
|Woody Marks
|RB
|10
|127
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|10
|128
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|129
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|130
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|131
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|132
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|133
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|134
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|135
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|10
|136
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|137
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|10
|138
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|10
|139
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|140
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|141
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|10
|142
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|143
|AJ Barner
|TE
|11
|144
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|145
|Malik Washington
|WR
|11
|146
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|147
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|148
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|149
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|150
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|11
|151
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|152
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|153
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|11
|154
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|155
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|156
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|157
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|11
|158
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|159
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|160
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|161
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|162
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|163
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|164
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|11
|165
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|11
|166
|Darren Waller
|TE
|11
|167
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|11
|168
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|169
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|170
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|12
|171
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|12
|172
|Jack Bech
|WR
|12
|173
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|12
|174
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|12
|175
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|176
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|177
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|12
|178
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|12
|179
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|180
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|12
|181
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|182
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|12
|183
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|12
|184
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|185
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|12
|186
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|187
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|12
|188
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|189
|Najee Harris
|RB
|12
|190
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|12
|191
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|192
|David Njoku
|TE
|12
|193
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|194
|Noah Fant
|TE
|12
|195
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|12
|196
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|12
|197
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|12
|198
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|199
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|12
|200
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|13
|201
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|202
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|13
|203
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|204
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|13
|205
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|206
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|13
|207
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|13
|208
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|209
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|210
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|13
|211
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|212
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|13
|213
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|13
|214
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|13
|215
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|13
|216
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|13
|217
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|13
|218
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|13
|219
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|13
|220
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|13
|221
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|13
|222
|Malik Benson
|WR
|13
|223
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|13
|224
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|13
|225
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|13
|226
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|13
|227
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|14
|228
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|14
|229
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|14
|230
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|231
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|14
|232
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|233
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|234
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|235
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|14
|236
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|14
|237
|Noah Gray
|TE
|14
|238
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|239
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|14
|240
|Audric Estime
|RB
|14
|241
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|14
|242
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|14
|243
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|244
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|14
|245
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|14
|246
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|247
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|14
|248
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|14
|249
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|250
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|251
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|14
|252
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|14
|253
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|14
|254
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|14
|255
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|14
|256
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|14
|257
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|258
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|15
|259
|Drew Sample
|TE
|15
|260
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|261
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|15
|262
|John Bates
|TE
|15
|263
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|15
|264
|Montorie Foster Jr.
|WR
|15
|265
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|15
|266
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|15
|267
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|268
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|269
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|15
|270
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|15
|271
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|15
|272
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|15
|273
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|15
|274
|Josh Williams
|RB
|15
|275
|Lan Larison
|RB
|15
|276
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|15
|277
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|15
|278
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|15
|279
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|15
|280
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|15
|281
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|15
|282
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|15
|283
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|284
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|15
|285
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|15
|286
|Davis Allen
|TE
|15
|287
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|15
|288
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|289
|Bam Knight
|RB
|15
|290
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|15
|291
|Colbie Young
|WR
|15
|292
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|15
|293
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|16
|294
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|WR
|16
|295
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|296
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|16
|297
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|298
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|16
|299
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|16
|300
|Josh Allen
|QB
|16
|301
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|302
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|16
|303
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|16
|304
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|16
|305
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|306
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|16
|307
|Jared Goff
|QB
|16
|308
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|16
|309
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|16
|310
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|16
|311
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|16
|312
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|16
|313
|Drake Maye
|QB
|16
|314
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|16
|315
|Jordan Love
|QB
|16
|316
|Malik Willis
|QB
|16
|317
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|318
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|16
|319
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|16
|320
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|321
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|322
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|323
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|324
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|325
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|16
|326
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|16
|327
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|328
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|17
|329
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|17
|330
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|331
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|332
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|333
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|334
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|335
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|336
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|337
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|338
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|339
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|340
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|341
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|342
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|343
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|344
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|345
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|346
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|347
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|348
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|349
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|350
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|351
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|352
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|353
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|354
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|355
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|356
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|357
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|358
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|359
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|18
|360
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|361
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|362
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|363
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|364
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|365
|Cam Little
|K
|18
|366
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|367
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|368
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|18
|369
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|18
|370
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|371
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|372
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|373
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|374
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|375
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|376
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|377
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|378
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|379
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|380
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|381
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|382
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|383
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|384
|Riley Patterson
|K
|18
|385
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|386
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|387
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|388
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|389
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|390
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|391
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|392
|Blake Grupe
|K
|18
|393
|Andre Szmyt
|K
Week 1 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is set up for a strong Week 1 against a banged-up Chicago Bears secondary in Week 1. The Bears will be without safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Kyle Gordon for the regular-season opener and allowed the third most fantasy points to wideouts last season. Coming off an impressive rookie campaign where McMillan caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games, the 23-year-old took home the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
According to ESPN's Mike Kaye, McMillan will be used more in the slot in 2026, and Carolina wants to use the second-year wideout's size and strength to get the ball to him more in the middle of the field. McMillan is ranked as RotoBaller's WR23 in PPR formats, and fantasy managers should roll with him in all leagues as a borderline WR2 against the Bears in Week 1.
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is coming off the first injury-plagued season of his seven-year career, playing only 10 games. The 30-year-old wideout remained hyper-efficient on his targets once again, ranking 5th in first downs per route run (0.135) and 11th in yards per target (10.03) among 104 wide receivers and tight ends (minimum 50 targets), per Fantasy Points.
McLaurin also welcomes veteran Stefon Diggs, who easily slots in as the best wide receiver opposite McLaurin in his career. Diggs is likely to take a few more targets away as more of an underneath option, but McLaurin should still be the favorite to lead Washington in targets. McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels barely shared the field as they both battled injury, and they'll be looking to recapture that connection that led to McLaurin breaking out with a career-high 13 touchdowns.
The 2x Pro Bowler will have a tough matchup in Week 1 against a stingy Eagles secondary led by Quinyon Mitchell, who McLaurin figures to see a heavy diet of. McLaurin has played Philadelphia 15 times in his career, recording 4.9 receptions and 71.9 yards per game and six touchdowns. McLaurin slots in as RotoBaller's WR26 for Week 1 in PPR leagues.
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift begins his 2026 campaign with an appearance against the hosting Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 1. The seventh-year pro was unable to finish practice last week due to cramping, but he's ready to roll in a potentially juicy outing for the Bears' rushing attack. Carolina's defense was fairly sound a season ago in most aspects, although they could be had on the ground.
Moreover, they were one of the best matchups for opposing running backs in fantasy, yielding the seventh-most points per game to the position (22.4). Despite Carolina bolstering its unit during the offseason and the fact that he'll likely split work with backfield mate Kyle Monangai, Swift sits in a favorable position to continue capitalizing on the dearth of talent around him and the offensive genius that is head coach Ben Johnson.
If quarterback Caleb Williams remains on an upward trajectory, we could see yet another jump in production from the group as a whole. Swift lands as RotoBaller's RB14 in PPR leagues ahead of Sunday's contest.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking to kick off his 2026 season in style as the Packers travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener. Love's 2025 season was a lot like his 2024, with very efficient play, but ultimately saddled by low pass volume that doesn't make his play pop in fantasy football.
Yet again, the Packers leaned on Josh Jacobs and the running game, turning Love into a game manager. The receiving room has condensed in 2026, as Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are in new locales, so the hope is that Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden can condense targets in this offense with some added pass volume. For Week 1, Love is a QB2 option, best suited to start in 2QB leagues rather than single-quarterback leagues.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Michael Pittman Jr., Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Harold Fannin Jr., Carnell Tate, Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mason, Courtland Sutton, Rachaad White. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Michael Pittman Jr., Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Harold Fannin Jr., Carnell Tate, Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mason, Courtland Sutton, Rachaad White:
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