RotoBaller's updated Week 1 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.
One of the most important, yet difficult, decisions to make when setting a starting lineup in football is deciding who to start at the FLEX position. Selecting the right FLEX (RB/WR/TE) option can be the difference between winning or losing your league matchup. Now that NFL teams have put out their injury reports, at RotoBaller HQ, we have updated all our rankings to reflect the latest news. Struggling to decide who to start at FLEX? Our updated Week 1 FLEX rankings for 2026 will point you in the right direction. Find out where key FLEX options such as Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Jordan Addison, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Coker, Matthew Golden, Alec Pierce, Kayshon Boutte, and Isaiah Likely are listed below.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 1 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 1 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason is a possible flex option as his team begins the season by playing host to the rival Green Bay Packers. The Georgia Tech product quietly averaged 4.8 yards per carry and finished as half-PPR RB35 last season, which was impressive considering Minnesota's offense spent most of the year in the doldrums due to poor quarterback play and significant injuries on the offensive line.
Mason drew rave reviews during the summer, and he could be his team's No. 1 rushing option for the first time in his career. His value will be at least partially limited by his lack of receiving ability, especially with backfield mate Aaron Jones Sr. still on the roster for that exact purpose. But with the Vikings hiring former Miami offensive coordinator Frank Smith to revamp their running game and bringing in Kyler Murray as a quarterback upgrade, Mason has 1,000-yard potential if given good health. As the favorite to also earn goal-line work, he's RotoBaller's No. 33 running back going into Week 1.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker will look to keep things going in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears after an impressive Wild Card round performance against the Rams last season. Coker caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' lone playoff game. Overall, he caught 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. The 24-year-old signed a three-year, $35 million extension this offseason and is expected to be a big part of Carolina's offense this season.
Coker will look to stay hot and has a great matchup against a banged-up Chicago defense that allowed the third most fantasy points to wideouts last season. The Bears defense will also be down two starters in the secondary with safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Kyle Gordon ruled out. He enters as RotoBaller's WR47 and ranks 93rd in our top 200 FLEX rankings. With the positive matchup and his strong connection with quarterback Bryce Young, Coker is a strong FLEX option heading into Week 1.
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White has been a reliable fantasy producer over the last few seasons, with some upside mixed in at times. The 27-year-old finished as high as the RB10 in PPR/G in 2023, recording the fourth most receptions among running backs in the league that season with 64. White's inefficiencies as a runner have limited his overall upside to this point in his career, though he's still one of the most effective pass-catching backs in the league. Washington's offense missed the receiving ability of RB Austin Ekeler after he got injured early last season, which is the role that White is now aiming to fill.
Jayden Daniels doesn't throw to his running backs at an extreme rate. Still, Ekeler played 17 total games with the Commanders (including playoffs) and averaged 3.7 targets and 3.1 catches per game, which are similar to White's career numbers. It remains to be seen how White works into the offense alongside Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but White is expected to play an important role early. White has a challenging matchup in Week 1 against the Eagles, ranking as RotoBaller's RB35 in PPR leagues.
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell is set to make his team debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Gainwell will get a plus matchup to start against a Bengals defense that ranked in the bottom 10 this past season. The expectation is that Gainwell will play a similar role to what Rachaad White has done in Tampa Bay in the past. He'll likely be the favorite back in passing situations, but unlike White, Gainwell can be a trusted runner as well. Gainwell saw a career-high 114 rushing attempts this past season and averaged 4.71 YPC.
He'll operate as the primary backup to Bucky Irving, but Gainwell should be one of the more trusted backups around the league. For fantasy managers in PPR leagues, Gainwell can be a legit flex option for the season opener against the Bengals.
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison should be considered a possible flex option in deeper formats for the team's season opener against Green Bay. The fourth-year receiver is coming off career lows in catches, yards, and touchdowns in 2025, but his low output was largely the byproduct of a season during which Minnesota started nine different offensive linemen and three quarterbacks, one of whom was an undrafted rookie.
With Minnesota once again healthy up front and Kyler Murray now entrenched as the starter, Addison's fantasy output could soon look like it did earlier in his career. Addison's excellent 14.5 yards per catch mark last season still showed home run potential, so an increase in volume could bring him back to 2024, when he was the No. 20 PPR wide receiver. Addison is a classic high-risk flex play, but he has a decent matchup to begin the season. He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 40 wide receiver in Week 1.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Kenny Gainwell, Jordan Addison, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Coker, Matthew Golden, Alec Pierce, Kayshon Boutte, and Isaiah Likely. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Jordan Addison, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Coker, Matthew Golden, Alec Pierce, Kayshon Boutte, and Isaiah Likely:
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