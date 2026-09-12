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Week 1 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Jordan Mason - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Draft Rankings

RotoBaller's updated Week 1 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 1 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

One of the most important, yet difficult, decisions to make when setting a starting lineup in football is deciding who to start at the FLEX position. Selecting the right FLEX (RB/WR/TE) option can be the difference between winning or losing your league matchup. Now that NFL teams have put out their injury reports, at RotoBaller HQ, we have updated all our rankings to reflect the latest news. Struggling to decide who to start at FLEX? Our updated Week 1 FLEX rankings for 2026 will point you in the right direction. Find out where key FLEX options such as Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Jordan Addison, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Coker, Matthew Golden, Alec Pierce, Kayshon Boutte, and Isaiah Likely are listed below.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 Bijan Robinson RB
4 Christian McCaffrey RB
5 Puka Nacua WR
6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
7 Jonathan Taylor RB
8 Chase Brown RB
9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
10 De'Von Achane RB
11 Saquon Barkley RB
12 CeeDee Lamb WR
13 Omarion Hampton RB
14 Javonte Williams RB
15 Derrick Henry RB
16 James Cook III RB
17 Kenneth Walker III RB
18 Chris Olave WR
19 Nico Collins WR
20 George Pickens WR
21 Justin Jefferson WR
22 Ashton Jeanty RB
23 DeVonta Smith WR
24 Tee Higgins WR
25 D'Andre Swift RB
26 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
27 Zay Flowers WR
28 Breece Hall RB
29 Drake London WR
30 Kyren Williams RB
31 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
32 Trey McBride TE
33 Cam Skattebo RB
34 Rashee Rice WR
35 Bucky Irving RB
36 Garrett Wilson WR
37 Jameson Williams WR
38 Ladd McConkey WR
39 A.J. Brown WR
40 Davante Adams WR
41 David Montgomery RB
42 Jaylen Warren RB
43 Jaylen Waddle WR
44 Emeka Egbuka WR
45 Christian Watson WR
46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
47 Quinshon Judkins RB
48 Mike Evans WR
49 Malik Nabers WR
50 Terry McLaurin WR
51 Luther Burden III WR
52 Bhayshul Tuten RB
53 J.K. Dobbins RB
54 Colston Loveland TE
55 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
56 Parker Washington WR
57 Rome Odunze WR
58 Rico Dowdle RB
59 Tony Pollard RB
60 Jeremiyah Love RB
61 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
62 Tyler Warren TE
63 Jayden Reed WR
64 Josh Downs WR
65 DJ Moore WR
66 Sam LaPorta TE
67 MarShawn Lloyd RB
68 Jadarian Price RB
69 Tucker Kraft TE
70 DK Metcalf WR
71 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
72 Chuba Hubbard RB
73 Jonathon Brooks RB
74 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
75 Carnell Tate WR
76 Dallas Goedert TE
77 Jordan Mason RB
78 Courtland Sutton WR
79 Rachaad White RB
80 Quentin Johnston WR
81 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
82 Travis Kelce TE
83 Kenneth Gainwell RB
84 Blake Corum RB
85 Jordan Addison WR
86 Tre Tucker WR
87 Michael Wilson WR
88 Stefon Diggs WR
89 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
90 Juwan Johnson TE
91 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
92 Jakobi Meyers WR
93 Jalen Coker WR
94 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
95 Khalil Shakir WR
96 Michael Mayer TE
97 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
98 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
99 Romeo Doubs WR
100 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
101 Rashid Shaheed WR
102 Alec Pierce WR
103 Mark Andrews TE
104 Tyjae Spears RB
105 Isaiah Likely TE
106 George Holani RB
107 Xavier Worthy WR
108 Matthew Golden WR
109 Jake Ferguson TE
110 Dalton Kincaid TE
111 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
112 Keenan Allen WR
113 George Kittle TE
114 Kyle Monangai RB
115 Devaughn Vele WR
116 Mike Washington Jr. RB
117 Hunter Henry TE
118 Kayshon Boutte WR
119 KC Concepcion WR
120 Cooper Kupp WR
121 Brenton Strange TE
122 Ryan Flournoy WR
123 Jalen Nailor WR
124 RJ Harvey RB
125 Adonai Mitchell WR
126 Woody Marks RB
127 Dylan Sampson RB
128 Tyler Allgeier RB
129 Dalton Schultz TE
130 Rashod Bateman WR
131 Dontayvion Wicks WR
132 T.J. Hockenson TE
133 Cade Otton TE
134 Tank Bigsby RB
135 Caleb Douglas WR
136 Makai Lemon WR
137 Jauan Jennings WR
138 Terrance Ferguson TE
139 Malachi Fields WR
140 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
141 Chris Brooks RB
142 Denzel Boston WR
143 AJ Barner TE
144 Keaton Mitchell RB
145 Malik Washington WR
146 Tre Harris WR
147 Pat Freiermuth TE
148 Chris Bell WR
149 Mike Gesicki TE
150 Pat Bryant WR
151 Chig Okonkwo TE
152 Samaje Perine RB
153 Colby Parkinson TE
154 Isaac TeSlaa WR
155 Ted Hurst WR
156 Gunnar Helm TE
157 Jerry Jeudy WR
158 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
159 Justice Hill RB
160 Evan Engram TE
161 Greg Dulcich TE
162 Calvin Ridley WR
163 DeMario Douglas WR
164 Andrei Iosivas WR
165 Braelon Allen RB
166 Darren Waller TE
167 Tyquan Thornton WR
168 Jaylin Noel WR
169 Troy Franklin WR
170 Emmett Johnson RB
171 Kimani Vidal RB
172 Jack Bech WR
173 Charlie Kolar TE
174 Corey Kiner RB
175 Germie Bernard WR
176 Jaylen Wright RB
177 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
178 Oronde Gadsden II TE
179 Darnell Washington TE
180 Antonio Williams WR
181 Cyrus Allen WR
182 Xavier Legette WR
183 Jahan Dotson WR
184 Kenyon Sadiq TE
185 Jacob Saylors RB
186 Darnell Mooney WR
187 Kendrick Bourne WR
188 Zachariah Branch WR
189 Najee Harris RB
190 Bryce Lance WR
191 Cole Kmet TE
192 David Njoku TE
193 Travis Hunter WR
194 Noah Fant TE
195 Keon Coleman WR
196 Mack Hollins WR
197 Kyle Williams WR
198 Jonah Coleman RB
199 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
200 Kyle Juszczyk RB

 

Week 1 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason is a possible flex option as his team begins the season by playing host to the rival Green Bay Packers. The Georgia Tech product quietly averaged 4.8 yards per carry and finished as half-PPR RB35 last season, which was impressive considering Minnesota's offense spent most of the year in the doldrums due to poor quarterback play and significant injuries on the offensive line.

Mason drew rave reviews during the summer, and he could be his team's No. 1 rushing option for the first time in his career. His value will be at least partially limited by his lack of receiving ability, especially with backfield mate Aaron Jones Sr. still on the roster for that exact purpose. But with the Vikings hiring former Miami offensive coordinator Frank Smith to revamp their running game and bringing in Kyler Murray as a quarterback upgrade, Mason has 1,000-yard potential if given good health. As the favorite to also earn goal-line work, he's RotoBaller's No. 33 running back going into Week 1.

 

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker will look to keep things going in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears after an impressive Wild Card round performance against the Rams last season. Coker caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' lone playoff game. Overall, he caught 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. The 24-year-old signed a three-year, $35 million extension this offseason and is expected to be a big part of Carolina's offense this season.

Coker will look to stay hot and has a great matchup against a banged-up Chicago defense that allowed the third most fantasy points to wideouts last season. The Bears defense will also be down two starters in the secondary with safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Kyle Gordon ruled out. He enters as RotoBaller's WR47 and ranks 93rd in our top 200 FLEX rankings. With the positive matchup and his strong connection with quarterback Bryce Young, Coker is a strong FLEX option heading into Week 1.

 

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White has been a reliable fantasy producer over the last few seasons, with some upside mixed in at times. The 27-year-old finished as high as the RB10 in PPR/G in 2023, recording the fourth most receptions among running backs in the league that season with 64. White's inefficiencies as a runner have limited his overall upside to this point in his career, though he's still one of the most effective pass-catching backs in the league. Washington's offense missed the receiving ability of RB Austin Ekeler after he got injured early last season, which is the role that White is now aiming to fill.

Jayden Daniels doesn't throw to his running backs at an extreme rate. Still, Ekeler played 17 total games with the Commanders (including playoffs) and averaged 3.7 targets and 3.1 catches per game, which are similar to White's career numbers. It remains to be seen how White works into the offense alongside Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but White is expected to play an important role early. White has a challenging matchup in Week 1 against the Eagles, ranking as RotoBaller's RB35 in PPR leagues.

 

Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell is set to make his team debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Gainwell will get a plus matchup to start against a Bengals defense that ranked in the bottom 10 this past season. The expectation is that Gainwell will play a similar role to what Rachaad White has done in Tampa Bay in the past. He'll likely be the favorite back in passing situations, but unlike White, Gainwell can be a trusted runner as well. Gainwell saw a career-high 114 rushing attempts this past season and averaged 4.71 YPC.

He'll operate as the primary backup to Bucky Irving, but Gainwell should be one of the more trusted backups around the league. For fantasy managers in PPR leagues, Gainwell can be a legit flex option for the season opener against the Bengals.

 

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison should be considered a possible flex option in deeper formats for the team's season opener against Green Bay. The fourth-year receiver is coming off career lows in catches, yards, and touchdowns in 2025, but his low output was largely the byproduct of a season during which Minnesota started nine different offensive linemen and three quarterbacks, one of whom was an undrafted rookie.

With Minnesota once again healthy up front and Kyler Murray now entrenched as the starter, Addison's fantasy output could soon look like it did earlier in his career. Addison's excellent 14.5 yards per catch mark last season still showed home run potential, so an increase in volume could bring him back to 2024, when he was the No. 20 PPR wide receiver. Addison is a classic high-risk flex play, but he has a decent matchup to begin the season. He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 40 wide receiver in Week 1.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Kenny Gainwell, Jordan Addison, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Coker, Matthew Golden, Alec Pierce, Kayshon Boutte, and Isaiah Likely. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Jordan Addison, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalen Coker, Matthew Golden, Alec Pierce, Kayshon Boutte, and Isaiah Likely:

Jordan Mason
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Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
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Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
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Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
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Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
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Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
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Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
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Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
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DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
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Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
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Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
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Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
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Jadarian Price
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
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Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
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DJ Moore
Jordan Mason
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
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Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
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Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
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Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
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Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
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Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
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Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
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Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rachaad White
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rachaad White
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Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
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Carnell Tate
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
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Blake Corum
Rachaad White
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Jonathon Brooks
Rachaad White
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Jordan Addison
Rachaad White
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Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
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Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rachaad White
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Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
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DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
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Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
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Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Rachaad White
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Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
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Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
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MarShawn Lloyd
Rachaad White
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
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Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Addison
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Addison
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Addison
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Addison
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Addison
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Addison
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Addison
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Addison
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Addison
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Addison
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordan Addison
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Addison
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Addison
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Addison
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordan Addison
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Addison
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordan Addison
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Addison
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Addison
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Addison
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Addison
vs
Devonta Smith
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tre Tucker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Addison
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Blake Corum
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Travis Kelce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Alec Pierce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rachaad White
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Mayer
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Addison
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
Blake Corum
Jalen Coker
vs
Alec Pierce
Jalen Coker
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Xavier Worthy
Matthew Golden
vs
Jake Ferguson
Matthew Golden
vs
George Holani
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Matthew Golden
vs
Isaiah Likely
Matthew Golden
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Matthew Golden
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Tyjae Spears
Matthew Golden
vs
Keenan Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
Mark Andrews
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Alec Pierce
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyle Monangai
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Matthew Golden
vs
Devaughn Vele
Matthew Golden
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Romeo Doubs
Matthew Golden
vs
Hunter Henry
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Matthew Golden
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
KC Concepcion
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Mayer
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
Nico Collins
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
Devonta Smith
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Alec Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Alec Pierce
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alec Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alec Pierce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
George Holani
Alec Pierce
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Mayer
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Golden
Alec Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alec Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alec Pierce
vs
Jalen Coker
Alec Pierce
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Alec Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alec Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Alec Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
vs
Nico Collins
Alec Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Alec Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alec Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Hunter Henry
Kayshon Boutte
vs
KC Concepcion
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brenton Strange
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
George Kittle
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keenan Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
RJ Harvey
Kayshon Boutte
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Woody Marks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Matthew Golden
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kayshon Boutte
vs
George Holani
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Puka Nacua
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kayshon Boutte
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Olave
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Nico Collins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
George Pickens
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Devonta Smith
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyjae Spears
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Holani
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Xavier Worthy
Isaiah Likely
vs
Alec Pierce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Matthew Golden
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Romeo Doubs
Isaiah Likely
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Keenan Allen
Isaiah Likely
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Monangai
Isaiah Likely
vs
Khalil Shakir
Isaiah Likely
vs
Devaughn Vele
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jalen Coker
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Devin Carter

Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Devin Carter

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Malik Nabers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
CFB

Koby Howard Has Limitless Ceiling in Week 2
Rome Odunze

Questionable for Week 1
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Gearing Up for Big Week 2
CFB

Makhi Frazier Sees Opportunity in Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
CFB

Arizona Adds Ismail Mahdi, Max Harris to Roster
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Out Again in Week 2
CFB

Daniel Bray Active Against Arkansas
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
CFB

Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje Returning From Injuries and Likely to Start
CFB

Nate Bennett to Make First Career Start in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Ja'Marr Chase

Good to Go for Week 1
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
CFB

Malachi Toney Delivers Big Despite Limited Opportunities in Week 2
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Dazzles in Week 2 Blowout
CFB

Kam Robinson to Make Season Debut in Week 2
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Quincy Porter Out for Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to Miss Another Game
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play in Week 1
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
De'Zhaun Stribling

Likely to Miss Time
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Lamont Butler

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Catches TD In Reunion With 49ers
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
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