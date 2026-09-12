RotoBaller's updated Week 1 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.
Many leagues still use team defenses as a starting position in their league settings. Unless you have an elite defense like the Texans, Rams, or Broncos, fantasy managers are likely streaming defenses weekly. Today, we review our Week 1 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings to help managers decide on which fantasy defense to stream or start for their Week 1 matchups. See where key defenses such as the Jaguars, Chargers, Steelers, Texans, Titans, and Bears land in our rankings.
Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 1 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|D/ST Tier
|D/ST Rank
|D/ST Name
|Position
|1
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|1
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|1
|3
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|1
|4
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|2
|5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|2
|6
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|3
|7
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|3
|8
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|3
|9
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|3
|10
|New York Jets
|DST
|4
|11
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|4
|12
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|4
|13
|Houston Texans
|DST
|4
|14
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|5
|15
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|5
|16
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|5
|17
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|5
|18
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|5
|19
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|5
|20
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|6
|21
|New England Patriots
|DST
|6
|22
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|6
|23
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|6
|24
|New York Giants
|DST
|6
|25
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|7
|26
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|7
|27
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|7
|28
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|7
|29
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|8
|30
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|8
|31
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|8
|32
|Washington Commanders
|DST
Week 1 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears' D/ST is a recommended fantasy option for Week 1 when they take on the Carolina Panthers on the road. For what it's worth, the Bears' defense was one of the worst in terms of yards (fourth-most) and points (tenth-most) allowed per game in 2025. However, the unit also forced the league's most turnovers (33), while the team as a whole had the best differential (+22). This Sunday, they'll face an advantageous matchup against a Panthers offense that scored the sixth-fewest points per game last season (19).
This matchup isn't without risk, as Chicago's weakness against the ground game aligns with Carolina's strength. Still, Bryce Young's inconsistencies should leave the door open for an opportunistic Bears defense to make field-flipping plays. As it stands, the unit is a fringey top option, landing as RotoBaller's D/ST12 ahead of the favorable outing.
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans' defense and special teams unit faces a tall task in Week 1, taking on Josh Allen and the Bills. Houston's defense was among the best in the league last year and has plenty of playmakers at every level. They added Reed Blankenship and Jadeveon Clowney to the rotation this year and should be able to stack up sacks and turnovers again this year. However, the matchup against Allen and the high-powered Bills' offense knocks them down from the must-start tier of defenses this week.
In RotoBaller's rankings, the Texans D/ST is ranked No. 13, making them a fringe starting group in most leagues. If you drafted them highly, you can still use them in Week 1, but temper expectations based on the difficult matchup and look forward to dominant performances later in the season.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens defense will unveil its new scheme under head coach Jesse Minter Sunday afternoon in the season opener against the Colts in Indianapolis. Last season, Jesse Minter's Chargers defense finished in the top five in yards allowed per game with a 285-yard average and within the top 10 for points allowed per game at 20. This is good news, especially for managers in leagues that penalize for yards and points allowed. However, sensational defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) was ruled out Friday afternoon, which is likely to dampen the Ravens' pass rush and limit some DST upside with sacks.
However, the Ravens acquired four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson during the off-season, who led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and ranks fourth among NFL defenders in quarterback pressures. Hendrickson and the rest of the Ravens' defense should be able to generate sufficient pressure on Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles), who may not be as mobile as he was pre-injury, which may offset the loss of Madubuike.
Moreover, the Ravens' star-studded secondary, led by safety Kyle Hamilton, will look to take advantage of a Colts wide receiving corps on the mend from training camp and off-season injuries to generate fantasy points from interceptions. The Ravens DST profiles as a top-ten play in Week 1. They are also a potential hold candidate for fantasy managers streaming defenses, as they play the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, should have Madubuike back by then, and have a generally favorable season-long schedule.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2026 season. Philadelphia enters the campaign ranked as RotoBaller's No. 5 defense/special teams unit for the opening week. The Eagles enter the campaign healthy, but edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) has been ruled out after practicing in a limited capacity this week. In 2025, the Eagles finished right in the middle in total fantasy points, checking in at 16th in the NFL. Last season, the Eagles ranked 13th in the NFL in total yards allowed (314.2 per game), eighth in passing yards allowed (189.8 per game), 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game (124.4), and fifth in points allowed (19.1 per game).
Philadelphia also recorded 21 takeaways in 2025 (12 interceptions and nine takeaways). The Commanders, meanwhile, had one of the better ground attacks in 2025, averaging 134.7 rushing yards per game. However, Washington struggled to pass the ball (184.1 yards per game) and put up points (20.9) with quarterback Jayden Daniels missing 10 games. Daniels is healthy entering the 2026 season and will challenge the Eagles. Still, the Philadelphia defense is expected to have the advantage over Washington. Special teams-wise, the Eagles list rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon as the starting punt returner, while Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby will handle kick return duties. Philadelphia did not return a kickoff or a punt for a touchdown in 2025.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins' defense and special teams unit will have real streaming upside as a top-10 unit in Week 1, when they visit the Raiders in Las Vegas. Last season, the Dolphins ranked in the middle of the pack with 39 sacks and 20 takeaways. They added cornerback Chris Johnson in the first round of the NFL Draft and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the second round, giving them some good young talent alongside pass rushers Chop Robinson, Zach Sieler, and Josh Uche. The Raiders were the best matchup in the NFL for D/ST last season, and even with Kirk Cousins now leading the offense, the Dolphins should be in a favorable spot to make some plays. They aren't a week-to-week starting option, but for this matchup, they check in as the No. 9 DST in RotoBaller's rankings, meaning they can be a solid plug-and-play option from the waiver wire because of the matchup in Vegas.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses such as Jaguars, Chargers, Steelers, Texans, Titans, Dolphins, Eagles, Packers, and Bears. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Jaguars, Chargers, Steelers, Texans, Titans, Dolphins, Eagles, Packers, and Bears:
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