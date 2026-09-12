👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 1 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football: D/ST Weekend Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Derwin James - Los Angeles Chargers Defense, DST Streamers, D/ST Rankings, IDP Waiver Wire

RotoBaller's updated Week 1 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Many leagues still use team defenses as a starting position in their league settings. Unless you have an elite defense like the Texans, Rams, or Broncos, fantasy managers are likely streaming defenses weekly. Today, we review our Week 1 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings to help managers decide on which fantasy defense to stream or start for their Week 1 matchups. See where key defenses such as the Jaguars, Chargers, Steelers, Texans, Titans, and Bears land in our rankings.

Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

D/ST Tier D/ST Rank D/ST Name Position
1 1 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
1 2 Los Angeles Chargers DST
1 3 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
1 4 Baltimore Ravens DST
2 5 Philadelphia Eagles DST
2 6 Tennessee Titans DST
3 7 Seattle Seahawks DST
3 8 Denver Broncos DST
3 9 Miami Dolphins DST
3 10 New York Jets DST
4 11 Los Angeles Rams DST
4 12 Chicago Bears DST
4 13 Houston Texans DST
4 14 Buffalo Bills DST
5 15 Green Bay Packers DST
5 16 Las Vegas Raiders DST
5 17 Minnesota Vikings DST
5 18 Detroit Lions DST
5 19 Kansas City Chiefs DST
5 20 Dallas Cowboys DST
6 21 New England Patriots DST
6 22 Atlanta Falcons DST
6 23 Cleveland Browns DST
6 24 New York Giants DST
6 25 Indianapolis Colts DST
7 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
7 27 Cincinnati Bengals DST
7 28 San Francisco 49ers DST
7 29 Arizona Cardinals DST
8 30 Carolina Panthers DST
8 31 New Orleans Saints DST
8 32 Washington Commanders DST

 

Week 1 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears' D/ST is a recommended fantasy option for Week 1 when they take on the Carolina Panthers on the road. For what it's worth, the Bears' defense was one of the worst in terms of yards (fourth-most) and points (tenth-most) allowed per game in 2025. However, the unit also forced the league's most turnovers (33), while the team as a whole had the best differential (+22). This Sunday, they'll face an advantageous matchup against a Panthers offense that scored the sixth-fewest points per game last season (19).

This matchup isn't without risk, as Chicago's weakness against the ground game aligns with Carolina's strength. Still, Bryce Young's inconsistencies should leave the door open for an opportunistic Bears defense to make field-flipping plays. As it stands, the unit is a fringey top option, landing as RotoBaller's D/ST12 ahead of the favorable outing.

 

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans' defense and special teams unit faces a tall task in Week 1, taking on Josh Allen and the Bills. Houston's defense was among the best in the league last year and has plenty of playmakers at every level. They added Reed Blankenship and Jadeveon Clowney to the rotation this year and should be able to stack up sacks and turnovers again this year. However, the matchup against Allen and the high-powered Bills' offense knocks them down from the must-start tier of defenses this week.

In RotoBaller's rankings, the Texans D/ST is ranked No. 13, making them a fringe starting group in most leagues. If you drafted them highly, you can still use them in Week 1, but temper expectations based on the difficult matchup and look forward to dominant performances later in the season.

 

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens defense will unveil its new scheme under head coach Jesse Minter Sunday afternoon in the season opener against the Colts in Indianapolis. Last season, Jesse Minter's Chargers defense finished in the top five in yards allowed per game with a 285-yard average and within the top 10 for points allowed per game at 20. This is good news, especially for managers in leagues that penalize for yards and points allowed. However, sensational defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) was ruled out Friday afternoon, which is likely to dampen the Ravens' pass rush and limit some DST upside with sacks.

However, the Ravens acquired four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson during the off-season, who led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and ranks fourth among NFL defenders in quarterback pressures. Hendrickson and the rest of the Ravens' defense should be able to generate sufficient pressure on Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles), who may not be as mobile as he was pre-injury, which may offset the loss of Madubuike.

Moreover, the Ravens' star-studded secondary, led by safety Kyle Hamilton, will look to take advantage of a Colts wide receiving corps on the mend from training camp and off-season injuries to generate fantasy points from interceptions. The Ravens DST profiles as a top-ten play in Week 1. They are also a potential hold candidate for fantasy managers streaming defenses, as they play the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, should have Madubuike back by then, and have a generally favorable season-long schedule.

 

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2026 season. Philadelphia enters the campaign ranked as RotoBaller's No. 5 defense/special teams unit for the opening week. The Eagles enter the campaign healthy, but edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) has been ruled out after practicing in a limited capacity this week. In 2025, the Eagles finished right in the middle in total fantasy points, checking in at 16th in the NFL. Last season, the Eagles ranked 13th in the NFL in total yards allowed (314.2 per game), eighth in passing yards allowed (189.8 per game), 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game (124.4), and fifth in points allowed (19.1 per game).

Philadelphia also recorded 21 takeaways in 2025 (12 interceptions and nine takeaways). The Commanders, meanwhile, had one of the better ground attacks in 2025, averaging 134.7 rushing yards per game. However, Washington struggled to pass the ball (184.1 yards per game) and put up points (20.9) with quarterback Jayden Daniels missing 10 games. Daniels is healthy entering the 2026 season and will challenge the Eagles. Still, the Philadelphia defense is expected to have the advantage over Washington. Special teams-wise, the Eagles list rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon as the starting punt returner, while Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby will handle kick return duties. Philadelphia did not return a kickoff or a punt for a touchdown in 2025.

 

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins' defense and special teams unit will have real streaming upside as a top-10 unit in Week 1, when they visit the Raiders in Las Vegas. Last season, the Dolphins ranked in the middle of the pack with 39 sacks and 20 takeaways. They added cornerback Chris Johnson in the first round of the NFL Draft and linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the second round, giving them some good young talent alongside pass rushers Chop Robinson, Zach Sieler, and Josh Uche. The Raiders were the best matchup in the NFL for D/ST last season, and even with Kirk Cousins now leading the offense, the Dolphins should be in a favorable spot to make some plays. They aren't a week-to-week starting option, but for this matchup, they check in as the No. 9 DST in RotoBaller's rankings, meaning they can be a solid plug-and-play option from the waiver wire because of the matchup in Vegas.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses such as Jaguars, Chargers, Steelers, Texans, Titans, Dolphins, Eagles, Packers, and Bears. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Jaguars, Chargers, Steelers, Texans, Titans, Dolphins, Eagles, Packers, and Bears:

Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Denver Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Green Bay Packers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
New England Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Cleveland Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
New York Giants
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
New Orleans Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Miami Dolphins
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
New York Jets
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
New England Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
New York Giants
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Washington Commanders
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Houston Texans
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
New Orleans Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Washington Commanders
Houston Texans
vs
Chicago Bears
Houston Texans
vs
Buffalo Bills
Houston Texans
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
vs
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
vs
New York Jets
Houston Texans
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Houston Texans
vs
Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
vs
Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
vs
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Houston Texans
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans
vs
Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Houston Texans
vs
New England Patriots
Houston Texans
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Houston Texans
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans
vs
Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
vs
New York Giants
Houston Texans
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Houston Texans
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Houston Texans
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Houston Texans
vs
Carolina Panthers
Houston Texans
vs
New Orleans Saints
Houston Texans
vs
Washington Commanders
Tennessee Titans
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Tennessee Titans
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans
vs
Denver Broncos
Tennessee Titans
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Tennessee Titans
vs
New York Jets
Tennessee Titans
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee Titans
vs
Chicago Bears
Tennessee Titans
vs
Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans
vs
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
vs
Green Bay Packers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans
vs
Detroit Lions
Tennessee Titans
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tennessee Titans
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans
vs
New England Patriots
Tennessee Titans
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee Titans
vs
Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans
vs
New York Giants
Tennessee Titans
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Tennessee Titans
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Tennessee Titans
vs
Carolina Panthers
Tennessee Titans
vs
New Orleans Saints
Tennessee Titans
vs
Washington Commanders
Miami Dolphins
vs
Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins
vs
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
vs
Tennessee Titans
Miami Dolphins
vs
Chicago Bears
Miami Dolphins
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Miami Dolphins
vs
Houston Texans
Miami Dolphins
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
vs
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Miami Dolphins
vs
Green Bay Packers
Miami Dolphins
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Miami Dolphins
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Miami Dolphins
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins
vs
Detroit Lions
Miami Dolphins
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Miami Dolphins
vs
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Miami Dolphins
vs
Cleveland Browns
Miami Dolphins
vs
New York Giants
Miami Dolphins
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Miami Dolphins
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Miami Dolphins
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Miami Dolphins
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Miami Dolphins
vs
Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins
vs
New Orleans Saints
Miami Dolphins
vs
Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Tennessee Titans
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Denver Broncos
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Miami Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Chicago Bears
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Houston Texans
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Green Bay Packers
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Detroit Lions
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Cleveland Browns
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Carolina Panthers
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
vs
Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
vs
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Green Bay Packers
vs
Houston Texans
Green Bay Packers
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers
vs
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
vs
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Green Bay Packers
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Green Bay Packers
vs
New York Jets
Green Bay Packers
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
vs
Miami Dolphins
Green Bay Packers
vs
New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers
vs
Denver Broncos
Green Bay Packers
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
vs
Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Green Bay Packers
vs
New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Green Bay Packers
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Green Bay Packers
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Green Bay Packers
vs
Carolina Panthers
Green Bay Packers
vs
New Orleans Saints
Green Bay Packers
vs
Washington Commanders
Chicago Bears
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Chicago Bears
vs
Houston Texans
Chicago Bears
vs
New York Jets
Chicago Bears
vs
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
vs
Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears
vs
Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears
vs
Denver Broncos
Chicago Bears
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Chicago Bears
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
vs
Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears
vs
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Chicago Bears
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears
vs
New England Patriots
Chicago Bears
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chicago Bears
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chicago Bears
vs
Cleveland Browns
Chicago Bears
vs
New York Giants
Chicago Bears
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Chicago Bears
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Chicago Bears
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears
vs
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
vs
New Orleans Saints
Chicago Bears
vs
Washington Commanders

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Same Game Parlays
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 1
Week 1 FLEX Rankings
Start/Sit Chart - Week 1 Matchup Ratings


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Malik Davis

to Undergo Hip Surgery
Devin Carter

Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Devin Carter

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Malik Nabers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Rome Odunze

Feeling "Ready to Go" Ahead of Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
CFB

Koby Howard Has Limitless Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Gearing Up for Big Week 2
CFB

Makhi Frazier Sees Opportunity in Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
CFB

Arizona Adds Ismail Mahdi, Max Harris to Roster
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Out Again in Week 2
CFB

Daniel Bray Active Against Arkansas
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
CFB

Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje Returning From Injuries and Likely to Start
CFB

Nate Bennett to Make First Career Start in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Ja'Marr Chase

Good to Go for Week 1
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
CFB

Malachi Toney Delivers Big Despite Limited Opportunities in Week 2
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Dazzles in Week 2 Blowout
CFB

Kam Robinson to Make Season Debut in Week 2
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Quincy Porter Out for Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to Miss Another Game
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play in Week 1
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Lamont Butler

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 1 Same Game Parlays
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 1
Week 1 FLEX Rankings
Start/Sit Chart - Week 1 Matchup Ratings