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Week 1 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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MarShawn Lloyd - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 1 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! Week 1 has already begun, but we still have the main Sunday slate to prepare for. Below, you will find our updated Week 1 PPR rankings for running backs. On Friday, we learned that top Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love will be questionable for his NFL debut, while Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is fully cleared.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB 3
2 3 Christian McCaffrey RB 4
2 4 Jonathan Taylor RB 7
2 5 Chase Brown RB 8
2 6 De'Von Achane RB 10
3 7 Saquon Barkley RB 11
3 8 Omarion Hampton RB 13
3 9 Javonte Williams RB 14
3 10 Derrick Henry RB 15
3 11 James Cook III RB 16
3 12 Kenneth Walker III RB 17
3 13 Ashton Jeanty RB 22
3 14 D'Andre Swift RB 25
3 15 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 26
4 16 Breece Hall RB 28
4 17 Kyren Williams RB 30
4 18 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 31
5 19 Cam Skattebo RB 33
5 20 Bucky Irving RB 35
5 21 David Montgomery RB 41
5 22 Jaylen Warren RB 42
5 23 Quinshon Judkins RB 47
5 24 Bhayshul Tuten RB 52
5 25 J.K. Dobbins RB 53
6 26 Rico Dowdle RB 58
6 27 Tony Pollard RB 59
6 28 Jeremiyah Love RB 60
6 29 MarShawn Lloyd RB 67
7 30 Jadarian Price RB 68
7 31 Chuba Hubbard RB 72
7 32 Jonathon Brooks RB 73
7 33 Jordan Mason RB 77
8 34 Rachaad White RB 79
8 35 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 81
8 36 Kenneth Gainwell RB 83
8 37 Blake Corum RB 84
8 38 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 94
8 39 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 97
8 40 Tyjae Spears RB 104
9 41 George Holani RB 106
9 42 Kyle Monangai RB 114
9 43 Mike Washington Jr. RB 116
9 44 RJ Harvey RB 124
9 45 Woody Marks RB 126
9 46 Dylan Sampson RB 127
9 47 Tyler Allgeier RB 128
10 48 Tank Bigsby RB 134
10 49 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 140
10 50 Chris Brooks RB 141
10 51 Keaton Mitchell RB 144
10 52 Samaje Perine RB 152
10 53 Justice Hill RB 159
10 54 Braelon Allen RB 165
10 55 Emmett Johnson RB 170
11 56 Kimani Vidal RB 171
11 57 Corey Kiner RB 174
11 58 Jaylen Wright RB 176
11 59 Jacob Saylors RB 185
11 60 Najee Harris RB 189
11 61 Jonah Coleman RB 198
11 62 Kyle Juszczyk RB 200
11 63 Alvin Kamara RB 201
12 64 Kaelon Black RB 203
12 65 Ty Johnson RB 206
12 66 Emari Demercado RB 207
12 67 Emanuel Wilson RB 219
13 68 Kaleb Johnson RB 226
13 69 Sione Vaki RB 227
13 70 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 231
13 71 Ray Davis RB 233
13 72 Hunter Luepke RB 234
13 73 Audric Estime RB 240
13 74 Rasheen Ali RB 244
14 75 Devin Singletary RB 245
14 76 Seth McGowan RB 252
15 77 Isaiah Davis RB 260
15 78 Ollie Gordon II RB 263
15 79 Brashard Smith RB 265
15 80 Nicholas Singleton RB 266
15 81 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 267
15 82 Kendre Miller RB 271
15 83 Israel Abanikanda RB 273
15 84 Josh Williams RB 274
15 85 Lan Larison RB 275
16 86 Kaytron Allen RB 276
16 87 Demond Claiborne RB 277
16 88 Roschon Johnson RB 280
17 89 Dylan Laube RB 285
17 90 Bam Knight RB 289
17 91 DJ Giddens RB 293
17 92 Will Shipley RB 297

 

Week 1 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd looks to hit the ground running in his first career NFL regular-season start in Week 1 as the Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings. With Josh Jacobs (commissioner's exempt list) not playing in this contest, Lloyd is the starting running back and is expected to carry the bulk of the load for Green Bay.

Lloyd's lone game action in the NFL consists of exactly one game: Week 2 in 2024, where Lloyd touched the ball seven times (six carries, one reception) and turned that opportunity into 18 yards. Expecting Lloyd to produce with so little real game-time experience takes a leap of faith, but the Packers' brass are behind him.

For fantasy purposes, consider Lloyd more of a flex play in Week 1 against a middle-of-the-road Vikings front that allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs last season.

 

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Brooks was cleared to play after practicing throughout the week. According to Panthers head coach Dave Canales, he will face "no limitations" in reps. The 23-year-old missed all of last season with a torn ACL and has only logged three games over his two-year career.

He will likely split carries with backfield teammate Chuba Hubbard (hamstring), who was also cleared after dealing with a hamstring injury since mid-August. Brooks will face a Bears defense that allowed 134.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 27th in the NFL last year.

With a positive matchup, Brooks emerges as a FLEX option and is ranked 75th overall (RB32) for Week 1. Even with the split with Hubbard, Brooks should produce enough to be a solid option for fantasy managers in Week 1.

 

Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings

Managers should view Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. as an RB4 when his team plays Green Bay in Week 1. The veteran occupies a defined role as the team's preferred pass-catching option out of the backfield, which should give him some appeal in PPR leagues, but managers will have to wait to see how Minnesota splits carries this season.

Backfield mate Jordan Mason certainly will take away touches, particularly valuable goal-line carries that often lead to touchdowns. Jones, however, could stealthily be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Minnesota's switch to quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner drew 3.4 targets per game playing a full season with Murray in 2024, and the Vikings' obvious strengths at wide receiver should give Jones regularly favorable matchups.

Against the solid Green Bay defense, however, Jones' output likely will depend on how he fares as a receiver. He's RotoBaller's No. 39 running back to open the season.

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is off the injury report and set to play in the season opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The second-year back looks primed to be the team's primary runner, with the expectation of working more into the pass game.

The development of Croskey-Merritt's receiving ability and pass protection were two areas where the coaching staff wanted to see improvement from the 2025 seventh-round pick, and the reviews from training camp were largely positive in both aspects.

After rushing for 805 yards and 8 touchdowns on limited touches last season, Croskey-Merritt has an opportunity to take another step in Washington's offense alongside a fully healthy Jayden Daniels. Free-agent signing Rachaad White is expected to play an impactful role as well thanks to his receiving skills, though he is not nearly as efficient or explosive a rusher as Croskey-Merritt.

The 25-year-old faces a stiff test in Week 1 against a stout Eagles front seven, though he still offers flex value with guaranteed touches and touchdown upside.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kenny Gainwell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Jordan Mason, Rachaad White, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kenny Gainwell:

Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Carnell Tate
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jadarian Price
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chuba Hubbard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Mason
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DJ Moore
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rachaad White
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jayden Reed
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyler Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Kelce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tre Tucker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rome Odunze
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Colston Loveland
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Luther Burden III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jalen Coker
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rachaad White
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DJ Moore
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Reed
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Parker Washington
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonathon Brooks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathon Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathon Brooks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Breece Hall
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordan Mason
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Mason
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rachaad White
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Carnell Tate
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Addison
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Downs
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jayden Reed
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Mayer
Rachaad White
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Kelce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rachaad White
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Blake Corum
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Mason
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Addison
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tre Tucker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Carnell Tate
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DK Metcalf
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Coker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jadarian Price
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Sam Laporta
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Mayer
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DJ Moore
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Downs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jayden Reed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alec Pierce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Von Achane
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Breece Hall
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Overall Rankings
Week 1 D/ST Rankings
Week 1 Same Game Parlays
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Rome Odunze

Feeling "Ready to Go" Ahead of Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
CFB

Koby Howard Has Limitless Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Gearing Up for Big Week 2
CFB

Makhi Frazier Sees Opportunity in Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
CFB

Arizona Adds Ismail Mahdi, Max Harris to Roster
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Out Again in Week 2
CFB

Daniel Bray Active Against Arkansas
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
CFB

Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje Returning From Injuries and Likely to Start
CFB

Nate Bennett to Make First Career Start in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Ja'Marr Chase

Good to Go for Week 1
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
CFB

Malachi Toney Delivers Big Despite Limited Opportunities in Week 2
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Dazzles in Week 2 Blowout
CFB

Kam Robinson to Make Season Debut in Week 2
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Quincy Porter Out for Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to Miss Another Game
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play in Week 1
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Lamont Butler

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
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