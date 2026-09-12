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Week 1 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Michael Mayer - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller's updated Week 1 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 1 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! The first full slate of the 2026 NFL season kicks off in just under a day, and those needing to adjust their tight end position have come to the right place. Below, you will find our updated Week 1 PPR rankings for tight endsIf you drafted Trey McBride or Colston Loveland, you may feel comfortable with your roster, but superstar Brock Bowers has been ruled out, leaving many managers with an open spot in their starting lineup.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 32
1 2 Colston Loveland TE 54
2 3 Tyler Warren TE 62
3 4 Sam LaPorta TE 66
3 5 Tucker Kraft TE 69
3 6 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 74
3 7 Dallas Goedert TE 76
4 8 Travis Kelce TE 82
4 9 Juwan Johnson TE 90
5 10 Michael Mayer TE 96
6 11 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 98
6 12 Mark Andrews TE 103
6 13 Isaiah Likely TE 105
6 14 Jake Ferguson TE 109
7 15 Dalton Kincaid TE 110
7 16 George Kittle TE 113
7 17 Hunter Henry TE 117
7 18 Brenton Strange TE 121
8 19 Dalton Schultz TE 129
8 20 T.J. Hockenson TE 132
8 21 Cade Otton TE 133
9 22 Terrance Ferguson TE 138
9 23 AJ Barner TE 143
9 24 Pat Freiermuth TE 147
10 25 Mike Gesicki TE 149
10 26 Chig Okonkwo TE 151
10 27 Colby Parkinson TE 153
10 28 Gunnar Helm TE 156
11 29 Evan Engram TE 160
12 30 Greg Dulcich TE 161
13 31 Darren Waller TE 166
13 32 Charlie Kolar TE 173
13 33 Oronde Gadsden II TE 178
13 34 Darnell Washington TE 179
13 35 Kenyon Sadiq TE 184
13 36 Cole Kmet TE 191
13 37 David Njoku TE 192
14 38 Noah Fant TE 194
14 39 Theo Johnson TE 209
14 40 Tyler Higbee TE 210
14 41 Elijah Arroyo TE 211
14 42 Mason Taylor TE 212
14 43 Jake Tonges TE 215
14 44 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 223
14 45 Dawson Knox TE 224
14 46 Erick All Jr. TE 225
14 47 Matthew Hibner TE 228
14 48 Daniel Bellinger TE 232
15 49 Jonnu Smith TE 235
15 50 Noah Gray TE 237
15 51 Josh Oliver TE 239
15 52 Eli Raridon TE 241
15 53 Austin Hooper TE 243
15 54 Luke Schoonmaker TE 246
15 55 Tyler Conklin TE 248
15 56 Oscar Delp TE 249
15 57 Brock Wright TE 250
15 58 Ian Thomas TE 253
15 59 Elijah Higgins TE 255
16 60 Marlin Klein TE 256
16 61 Foster Moreau TE 258
16 62 Drew Sample TE 259
16 63 John Bates TE 262
16 64 Tommy Tremble TE 269
16 65 Mo Alie-Cox TE 272
16 66 Adam Trautman TE 278
16 67 Nate Boerkircher TE 281
16 68 Tanner Hudson TE 282
16 69 Jackson Hawes TE 283
16 70 Eli Stowers TE 284
17 71 Davis Allen TE 286
17 72 Luke Farrell TE 287
17 73 Tanner Koziol TE 288

 

Week 1 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft looks to continue his early-season momentum from last season into Week 1 as the Packers head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. From Week 1 through Week 8 of last season, Kraft was TE1 in fantasy points per game and had five weeks of TE10 or better in those weeks, including two overall TE1 weeks.

Kraft suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9 against Carolina that shut his breakout season down, but he's off the Packers' injury report and is good to go for Week 1. It's possible Kraft's workload may be a bit more managed in the season's first few weeks, but when he's on the field, he's arguably the team's most dynamic receiver and YAC threat. Kraft is a no-brainer TE1 for fantasy against the Vikings in Week 1.

 

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz could get enough work to be a deep-league starter this season with Jayden Higgins (knee) vacating targets due to his season-ending injury and Tank Dell (knee) on IR to start the season. However, Schultz has a very tough Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who were the best team in the NFL at limiting tight ends last year in PPR scoring.

He did have 106 targets last year, and his strong rapport with C.J. Stroud could get him enough volume to overcome the tough matchup. However, Schultz is only RotoBaller's TE 19 this week in PPR formats, making him not the best option unless you're forced to look for emergency, last-minute help from the waiver wire.

 

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is set to make his team debut after signing a 3-year, $27 million contract this offseason. The 27-year-old has recorded three straight seasons with 50+ catches with the Titans, and now is slotted to take over Zach Ertz's place as Washington's top pass-catching tight end.

The signing of Stefon Diggs lowers the potential target volume for Okonkwo, but Okonkwo's dynamic ability after the catch presents a major upgrade in Washington's offense. While Jayden Daniels is also an upgrade over Okonkwo's quarterbacks throughout his career and the opportunity for targets is there, Okonkwo projects as a risky start in Week 1 against the Eagles. He ranks as RotoBaller's TE26 in PPR leagues.

 

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews looks to bounce back this season, and his campaign starts in Indianapolis against the Colts in Week 1. Andrews is entering the first year of his three-year, $39.3 million contract extension signed in December and is leading a rebuilt tight end room. Veteran Durham Smythe joined in the offseason, and rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas each made strong showings during the preseason.

Smythe is expected to handle much of the blocking work, while the younger tight ends will develop over the course of the season. Andrews is coming off one of his worst career years, in terms of efficiency, but he had a promising camp and looks healthy heading into his ninth season with the Ravens. Last year, Andrews had a career-low 422 total yards, despite playing all 17 games, and averaged just 24.8 receiving yards per game.

He also had career lows in several advanced metrics, including yards per reception (8.8), receiving EPA (-9.2), air yards per target (7.8), and yards after catch over expected (-23). However, the Colts defense was in the bottom 10 against tight ends in 2025, allowing an average of 12.6 points to the position. Andrews should fall right behind wide receiver Zay Flowers in targets on Sunday.

Most importantly, the veteran tight end has established trust with quarterback Lamar Jackson, especially in the red zone, which probably makes him a low-end TE1 going into Week 1.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Michael Mayer, Kyle Pitts Sr., Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Kincaid. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Michael Mayer, Kyle Pitts Sr., Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Kincaid:

Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Gunnar Helm
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
Evan Engram
Michael Mayer
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
vs
Charlie Kolar
Michael Mayer
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Mayer
vs
Cole Kmet
Michael Mayer
vs
David Njoku
Michael Mayer
vs
Noah Fant
Michael Mayer
vs
Theo Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Michael Mayer
vs
Mason Taylor
Michael Mayer
vs
Jake Tonges
Michael Mayer
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Michael Mayer
vs
Dawson Knox
Michael Mayer
vs
Erick All Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Matthew Hibner
Michael Mayer
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Michael Mayer
vs
Jonnu Smith
Michael Mayer
vs
Noah Gray
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Oliver
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
David Njoku
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Noah Fant
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Tonges
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Erick All Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Matthew Hibner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jonnu Smith
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Noah Gray
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Josh Oliver
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Michael Mayer
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Kelce
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Cade Otton
Mark Andrews
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Laporta
Mark Andrews
vs
AJ Barner
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mark Andrews
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mark Andrews
vs
Evan Engram
Mark Andrews
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mark Andrews
vs
Darren Waller
Mark Andrews
vs
Charlie Kolar
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mark Andrews
vs
Darnell Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mark Andrews
vs
Cole Kmet
Mark Andrews
vs
David Njoku
Mark Andrews
vs
Noah Fant
Mark Andrews
vs
Theo Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mark Andrews
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Mark Andrews
vs
Mason Taylor
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Tonges
Mark Andrews
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Mark Andrews
vs
Dawson Knox
Mark Andrews
vs
Erick All Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Matthew Hibner
Mark Andrews
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Mark Andrews
vs
Jonnu Smith
Mark Andrews
vs
Noah Gray
Mark Andrews
vs
Josh Oliver
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
vs
Evan Engram
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darren Waller
Isaiah Likely
vs
Charlie Kolar
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darnell Washington
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cole Kmet
Isaiah Likely
vs
David Njoku
Isaiah Likely
vs
Noah Fant
Isaiah Likely
vs
Theo Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Higbee
Isaiah Likely
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mason Taylor
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Tonges
Isaiah Likely
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dawson Knox
Isaiah Likely
vs
Erick All Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Matthew Hibner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jonnu Smith
Isaiah Likely
vs
Noah Gray
Isaiah Likely
vs
Josh Oliver
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jake Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jake Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Jake Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Jake Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jake Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Jake Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jake Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jake Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Jake Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jake Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Jake Ferguson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Jake Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jake Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jake Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cole Kmet
Jake Ferguson
vs
David Njoku
Jake Ferguson
vs
Noah Fant
Jake Ferguson
vs
Theo Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jake Ferguson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mason Taylor
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jake Tonges
Jake Ferguson
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dawson Knox
Jake Ferguson
vs
Erick All Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Matthew Hibner
Jake Ferguson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Jake Ferguson
vs
Noah Gray
Jake Ferguson
vs
Josh Oliver
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cole Kmet
Dalton Kincaid
vs
David Njoku
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mason Taylor
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Tonges
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Erick All Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Hibner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Noah Gray
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Josh Oliver

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Week 1 D/ST Rankings
Week 1 Same Game Parlays
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 1


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Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
CFB

Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje Returning From Injuries and Likely to Start
CFB

Nate Bennett to Make First Career Start in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Ja'Marr Chase

Good to Go for Week 1
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
CFB

Malachi Toney Delivers Big Despite Limited Opportunities in Week 2
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Dazzles in Week 2 Blowout
CFB

Kam Robinson to Make Season Debut in Week 2
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Quincy Porter Out for Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to Miss Another Game
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Play in Week 1
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Likely to Miss Week 2
CFB

Kewan Lacy Likely Limited in Week 2
CFB

DJ Lagway Likely Out for Week 2
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Lamont Butler

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
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