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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 1 (2026): Fantasy Football Pickups for Ryan Flournoy, Tre Tucker, Braelon Allen, Dylan Sampson, Rashod Bateman, Malachi Fields, Emari Demercado

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Ryan Flournoy - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Ryan Flournoy, Braelon Allen, Dylan Sampson, Malachi Fields, Emari Demercado, more.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 1?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 1 Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 1 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! The first main slate of the 2026 NFL season will kick off in a few hours! While most are setting their lineups, it is crucial to always scan the waiver wire for potential league winners. It is easy to do so with our updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings before Week 1 of the 2026 season. The updated waiver wire rankings are to help fantasy managers navigate through injuries, bye weeks, or if you are looking for a high-upside stash. 

Even though most teams have yet to step on the field, the injury bug is already spreading around the NFL as Giants star WR Malik Nabers is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game, leaving some managers without a high-upside option in their lineups.

These weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings before Week 1 are updated for the weekend by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. For those who are not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across various positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 1 on the waiver wire and in your matchups!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 1?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Pos. % Ros. Baller Move
1 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 61 Add in All Leagues
2 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 67 Add in All Leagues
3 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 70 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
4 Xavier Worthy WR 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Juwan Johnson TE 70 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Tyjae Spears RB 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Jalen Coker WR 59 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Keaton Mitchell RB 41 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Mike Washington Jr. RB 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Jakobi Meyers WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Romeo Doubs WR 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Tank Bigsby RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 48 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Khalil Shakir WR 44 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Dalton Schultz TE 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Woody Marks RB 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Brian Robinson RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Tre Tucker WR 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Keenan Allen WR 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
21 Rashid Shaheed WR 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Braelon Allen RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Hunter Henry TE 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Jonah Coleman RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Michael Mayer TE 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Kaelon Black RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Dylan Sampson RB 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Denzel Boston WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Terrance Ferguson TE 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Rashod Bateman WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Jalen McMillan WR 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Chig Okonkwo TE 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Malachi Fields WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
36 Emmett Johnson RB 19 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Ray Davis RB 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
39 Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Kayshon Boutte WR 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Caleb Douglas WR 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Dontayvion Wicks WR 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 George Holani RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 19 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Najee Harris RB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Emari Demercado RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 T.J. Hockenson TE 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Isaac TeSlaa WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Chris Bell WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Pat Bryant WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Pat Freiermuth TE 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Cyrus Allen WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Jacob Saylors RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Kaleb Johnson RB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Zavion Thomas WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Chris Brooks RB 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Jahdae Walker WR 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Jordan Love QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Baker Mayfield QB 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Malik Willis QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Tyler Shough QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Sam Darnold QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 C.J. Stroud QB 29 Add in 2QB Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Bryce Young QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Cam Ward QB 12 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Cooper Rush QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Los Angeles Chargers DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Baltimore Ravens DST 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Tennessee Titans DST 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Buffalo Bills DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Detroit Lions DST 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Green Bay Packers DST 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Las Vegas Raiders DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Chicago Bears DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Jets DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Jacob Saylors, RB, Detroit Lions

Fourth-year running back out of East Tennessee State, Jacob Saylors, is in line to potentially back up one of the best running backs in the game and the consensus No. 1 fantasy running back, Jahmyr Gibbs.

Important to note that head coach Dan Campbell did come out Monday and said that the team's RB2 role behind starter Gibbs will be by committee, according to Brad Galli; however, Saylors is listed as the team's RB2 on the depth chart, and with how potent this Lions offense is, that makes him a valuable bench option on the off chance Gibbs goes down with an injury.

Saylors went undrafted in 2023 and has two career rushing attempts in the NFL, so he is truly a handcuff option for the Lions, with no standalone value to start the season. The Lions' former RB2, David Montgomery, was picked up by the Houston Texans during the offseason, opening the door for the 25-year-old. Fantasy managers looking to stash a handcuff should be looking in Saylor's direction.

Daniel Jones, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been going undrafted in many leagues with 12 or fewer teams, leaving him on the waiver wire in many formats. It's a bit surprising to see Jones remain available after fantasy drafts wrap up. Although he is coming off an Achilles injury, he was phenomenal through the first stretch of the 2025 season.

In fact, he ranked as the QB7 in total fantasy points through 12 games before getting injured last year. Jones no longer has Michael Pittman Jr. at his disposal, but he still gets to throw the ball to a very talented group of players, including Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, and Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis also signed veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen to bolster its receiver room this offseason.

With numerous weapons at his disposal and plenty of rushing upside, Jones should be viewed as a fringe top-15 fantasy quarterback with top-10 upside this year. As a result, he's an appealing waiver wire option, especially since he opens the season against the Baltimore Ravens, who allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last year.

Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer's pass-catching production has been limited over the past two seasons thanks to the presence of superstar Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee). However, the Raiders announced on Wednesday that Bowers recently had a meniscus trim and is now expected to miss the first one or two games of 2026.

As a result, Mayer should operate as the Raiders' TE1 to begin the year. Across the four games he played in 2025 when Bowers was sidelined by injury, Mayer recorded 18 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets. The Raiders should have a more stable offensive environment in 2026 with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and Klint Kubiak calling plays.

Ahead of a relatively favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, Mayer could be a worthy tight end streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

Emari Demercado, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys running back Emari Demercado is basically unrostered on Yahoo, but that could change after Malik Davis was injured during Friday's practice. Davis had clearly won the No. 2 job behind Javonte Williams, with Demercado sitting directly behind him after Dallas claimed the veteran off waivers at the end of August. If Davis is forced to miss time, Demercado suddenly has a much cleaner path to backup work.

He has been efficient when called on, averaging 6.5 yards per carry on 126 career attempts. Last season with Arizona, Demercado ran 44 times for 312 yards and caught 13 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. None of that makes him a Week 1 starter against the Giants. Williams is still the lead back here. But with Demercado at 0% rostered on Yahoo, deeper-league managers now have a reason to take a shot before there is more clarity on Davis.

If Davis misses time, Demercado's handcuff value rises quickly.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs fifth-round rookie wide receiver out of Cincinnati, Cyrus Allen, burst onto the scene throughout training camp and generated a lot of positive buzz and praise from Chiefs players and the coaching staff. However, he had a bit of a quiet preseason, catching six of his 12 targets for only 39 yards.

Additionally, Allen was labeled as a reserve on the depth chart on Tuesday behind Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton. While it may take an injury for Allen to immediately provide WR3 or flex appeal, the positivity he gained throughout training camp garners a bench spot for fantasy managers taking a late-round flier or looking to fill a bench spot off the waiver wire.

Allen has a more diverse route tree than Thornton, who is known as a deep-ball specialist. Allen remains a top waiver-wire stash heading into Week 1 based on his training camp buzz and the potential to be getting passes from Patrick Mahomes. RotoBaller ranks Allen as the WR82 off the board and the 213th player overall.

 

Running Backs - Week 1 Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Pos. % Ros. Baller Move
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 61 Add in All Leagues
Aaron Jones Sr. RB 70 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 41 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Woody Marks RB 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braelon Allen RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 19 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ray Davis RB 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Holani RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Najee Harris RB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Emari Demercado RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacob Saylors RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Brooks RB 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Pos. % Ros. Baller Move
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 67 Add in All Leagues
Xavier Worthy WR 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jalen Coker WR 59 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Romeo Doubs WR 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 48 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 44 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Rashid Shaheed WR 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Denzel Boston WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jalen McMillan WR 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 11 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 19 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Isaac TeSlaa WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Bell WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cyrus Allen WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Zavion Thomas WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jahdae Walker WR 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Pos. % Ros. Baller Move
Juwan Johnson TE 70 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dalton Schultz TE 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 1:

Player Name Pos. % Ros. Baller Move
Jordan Love QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyler Shough QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 29 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Bryce Young QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Cam Ward QB 12 Add in 2QB Leagues
Cooper Rush QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 1:

Player Name Pos. % Ros. Baller Move
Los Angeles Chargers DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baltimore Ravens DST 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tennessee Titans DST 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Detroit Lions DST 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Green Bay Packers DST 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Jets DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 1 Waiver Wire Articles

In addition to the Week 1 waiver wire rankings, here's a look at some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller. Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick new Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool - bookmark that! Here are more detailed Week 1 waiver wire articles:

For anyone unfamiliar, we release all sorts of fantasy football waiver wire articles every week. As part of that, Nick Mariano releases our waiver wire rankings list on Mondays to help you prioritize which players to target as free-agent adds off waivers.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ryan Flournoy, Tre Tucker, Braelon Allen, Dylan Sampson, Rashod Bateman, Malachi Fields, Emari Demercado. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kyle Monangai, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Luther Burden III, Devin Neal, Bam Knight, Adonai Mitchell, Darren Waller, Samaje Perine, Jayden Reed, Devaughn Vele, and Brenton Strange. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for players like Ryan Flournoy, Tre Tucker, Braelon Allen, Dylan Sampson, Rashod Bateman, Malachi Fields, Emari Demercado:

Ryan Flournoy
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Michael Mayer
Ryan Flournoy
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Kaelon Black
Ryan Flournoy
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Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
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Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
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Jonah Coleman
Ryan Flournoy
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Ryan Flournoy
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Hunter Henry
Ryan Flournoy
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Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
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Braelon Allen
Ryan Flournoy
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Rashod Bateman
Ryan Flournoy
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Rashid Shaheed
Ryan Flournoy
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Jalen McMillan
Ryan Flournoy
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Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
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Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
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Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
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Malachi Fields
Ryan Flournoy
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Brian Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
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Emmett Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
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Woody Marks
Ryan Flournoy
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Ray Davis
Ryan Flournoy
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Dalton Schultz
Ryan Flournoy
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Tre' Harris
Ryan Flournoy
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Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
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Adonai Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Kayshon Boutte
Ryan Flournoy
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Tank Bigsby
Ryan Flournoy
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Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
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Romeo Doubs
Ryan Flournoy
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Dontayvion Wicks
Ryan Flournoy
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Jakobi Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
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George Holani
Ryan Flournoy
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Tyler Allgeier
Ryan Flournoy
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Ryan Flournoy
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Mike Washington Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Najee Harris
Ryan Flournoy
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Keaton Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Emari Demercado
Ryan Flournoy
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Jalen Coker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ryan Flournoy
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Tyjae Spears
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Ryan Flournoy
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Juwan Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
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Chris Bell
Ryan Flournoy
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Xavier Worthy
Ryan Flournoy
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Pat Bryant
Ryan Flournoy
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Samaje Perine
Ryan Flournoy
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Wan'dale Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
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Pat Freiermuth
Ryan Flournoy
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Cyrus Allen
Ryan Flournoy
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Jaylin Noel
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Zavion Thomas
Ryan Flournoy
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Jahdae Walker
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre Tucker
vs
Braelon Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre Tucker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Mayer
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
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Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
vs
Kaelon Black
Tre Tucker
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre Tucker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Malachi Fields
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre Tucker
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tre Tucker
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Ray Davis
Tre Tucker
vs
Tre' Harris
Tre Tucker
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Adonai Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tre Tucker
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Caleb Douglas
Tre Tucker
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Tucker
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George Holani
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tre Tucker
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Najee Harris
Tre Tucker
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Emari Demercado
Tre Tucker
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T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
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Isaac TeSlaa
Tre Tucker
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Tre Tucker
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Tre Tucker
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Samaje Perine
Tre Tucker
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Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tre Tucker
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Tre Tucker
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Jahdae Walker
Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
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Hunter Henry
Braelon Allen
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Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
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Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Michael Mayer
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
vs
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Tank Bigsby
Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
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Malachi Fields
Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Braelon Allen
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Emari Demercado
Braelon Allen
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T.J. Hockenson
Braelon Allen
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Isaac TeSlaa
Braelon Allen
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Chris Bell
Braelon Allen
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Pat Bryant
Braelon Allen
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Samaje Perine
Braelon Allen
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Sione Vaki
Braelon Allen
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Seth McGowan
Braelon Allen
vs
Jacob Saylors
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Brooks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kaelon Black
Dylan Sampson
vs
Denzel Boston
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Michael Mayer
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Brenton Strange
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dylan Sampson
vs
Hunter Henry
Dylan Sampson
vs
Malachi Fields
Dylan Sampson
vs
Braelon Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ray Davis
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keenan Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tre' Harris
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tre Tucker
Dylan Sampson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Brian Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dylan Sampson
vs
Woody Marks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dylan Sampson
vs
George Holani
Dylan Sampson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dylan Sampson
vs
Najee Harris
Dylan Sampson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Emari Demercado
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dylan Sampson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dylan Sampson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Bell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Pat Bryant
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jalen Coker
Dylan Sampson
vs
Samaje Perine
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dylan Sampson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dylan Sampson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Sione Vaki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Seth McGowan
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Brooks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rashod Bateman
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malachi Fields
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ray Davis
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Mayer
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre' Harris
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashod Bateman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashod Bateman
vs
George Holani
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Najee Harris
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brian Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emari Demercado
Rashod Bateman
vs
Woody Marks
Rashod Bateman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashod Bateman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rashod Bateman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chris Bell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Pat Bryant
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rashod Bateman
vs
Samaje Perine
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cyrus Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
vs
Sione Vaki
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Seth McGowan
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jacob Saylors
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rashod Bateman
vs
Zavion Thomas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jahdae Walker
Malachi Fields
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Malachi Fields
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen McMillan
Malachi Fields
vs
Ray Davis
Malachi Fields
vs
Rashod Bateman
Malachi Fields
vs
Tre' Harris
Malachi Fields
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Malachi Fields
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Denzel Boston
Malachi Fields
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Malachi Fields
vs
Dylan Sampson
Malachi Fields
vs
Caleb Douglas
Malachi Fields
vs
Kaelon Black
Malachi Fields
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malachi Fields
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Malachi Fields
vs
George Holani
Malachi Fields
vs
Michael Mayer
Malachi Fields
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Malachi Fields
vs
Brenton Strange
Malachi Fields
vs
Najee Harris
Malachi Fields
vs
Jonah Coleman
Malachi Fields
vs
Emari Demercado
Malachi Fields
vs
Hunter Henry
Malachi Fields
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Malachi Fields
vs
Braelon Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Malachi Fields
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Bell
Malachi Fields
vs
Keenan Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
Pat Bryant
Malachi Fields
vs
Tre Tucker
Malachi Fields
vs
Samaje Perine
Malachi Fields
vs
Brian Robinson
Malachi Fields
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Malachi Fields
vs
Woody Marks
Malachi Fields
vs
Cyrus Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
Dalton Schultz
Malachi Fields
vs
Sione Vaki
Malachi Fields
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malachi Fields
vs
Seth McGowan
Malachi Fields
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malachi Fields
vs
Jacob Saylors
Malachi Fields
vs
Tank Bigsby
Malachi Fields
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Malachi Fields
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malachi Fields
vs
Jaylin Noel
Malachi Fields
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malachi Fields
vs
Zavion Thomas
Malachi Fields
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Brooks
Malachi Fields
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malachi Fields
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen Coker
Malachi Fields
vs
Jahdae Walker
Emari Demercado
vs
Najee Harris
Emari Demercado
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emari Demercado
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Emari Demercado
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Emari Demercado
vs
George Holani
Emari Demercado
vs
Chris Bell
Emari Demercado
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emari Demercado
vs
Pat Bryant
Emari Demercado
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emari Demercado
vs
Samaje Perine
Emari Demercado
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emari Demercado
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emari Demercado
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emari Demercado
vs
Cyrus Allen
Emari Demercado
vs
Tre' Harris
Emari Demercado
vs
Sione Vaki
Emari Demercado
vs
Ray Davis
Emari Demercado
vs
Seth McGowan
Emari Demercado
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emari Demercado
vs
Jacob Saylors
Emari Demercado
vs
Malachi Fields
Emari Demercado
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emari Demercado
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emari Demercado
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emari Demercado
vs
Jalen McMillan
Emari Demercado
vs
Zavion Thomas
Emari Demercado
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emari Demercado
vs
Chris Brooks
Emari Demercado
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emari Demercado
vs
Jahdae Walker
Emari Demercado
vs
Denzel Boston
Emari Demercado
vs
Eli Raridon
Emari Demercado
vs
Dylan Sampson
Emari Demercado
vs
Jordan Love
Emari Demercado
vs
Kaelon Black
Emari Demercado
vs
Baker Mayfield
Emari Demercado
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emari Demercado
vs
Malik Willis
Emari Demercado
vs
Michael Mayer
Emari Demercado
vs
Tyler Shough
Emari Demercado
vs
Brenton Strange
Emari Demercado
vs
Daniel Jones
Emari Demercado
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emari Demercado
vs
Sam Darnold
Emari Demercado
vs
Hunter Henry
Emari Demercado
vs
C.J. Stroud
Emari Demercado
vs
Braelon Allen
Emari Demercado
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Emari Demercado
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emari Demercado
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Emari Demercado
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emari Demercado
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emari Demercado
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emari Demercado
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emari Demercado
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emari Demercado
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emari Demercado
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emari Demercado
vs
Woody Marks
Emari Demercado
vs
Brian Robinson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Suit Up for NFL Debut on Sunday
Rome Odunze

Expected to Suit Up Against the Panthers
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
CFB

Georgia Tech's Jaylen Mbakwe Taken Off On Stretcher
Parker Washington

Unlikely to Agree on Extension Before Season Starts
Josh Jacobs

Judge Seals Video Altercation in Josh Jacobs Case
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
NBA

Nick Smith Jr. Agrees to One-Year Deal with Real Madrid
Lamar Jackson

Won't Receive New Contract Before Season Begins
Stephen Curry

Warriors Give Stephen Curry His Pick on Extension Terms
Jalen Duren

Weighs $9.6 Million Qualifying Offer
New York Knicks

Igor Milicic Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Arch Manning Dealing With Wrist Injury?
CFB

Kingston Lopa Has Three Interceptions
CFB

UCF's Alonza Barnett III Leaves Game Late Against Pitt
CFB

Star Tight End Terrance Carter Jr. Out Against Oregon State
C.J. Stroud

and Texans Agree to Put Contract Talks on Hold
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Cooper Rush

Battling Back Spasms, Still Expected to Play in Week 1
CFB

Arizona State Loses Starting Right Guard
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Again
CFB

Kip Lewis Returns After Leaving With Knee Injury
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Oklahoma's Critical Matchup With Michigan
CFB

Oklahoma State Will Start New Left Tackle Against Oregon
CFB

Tory Blaylock Expected to Return for Oklahoma vs. Michigan
CFB

SMU's Ahmaad Moses Expected to Be Out for Week 2 vs. UC Davis
Tucker Kraft

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Packers
CFB

Two Key Indiana Defenders are Out for Week 2 vs. Howard
Michael Mayer

Cashes In On Contract Extension
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
CFB

KJ Duff Delivers Big Again in Week 2 Loss
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
CFB

Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
New York Knicks

Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
Malik Nabers

Medically Cleared to Play, Remains Game-Time Decision
CFB

Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
CFB

AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Rome Odunze

Not Yet Medically Cleared to Play in Week 1
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Malik Davis

to Undergo Hip Surgery
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
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