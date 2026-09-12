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Waiver Wire Watchlist: Fantasy Football Week 1

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Samaje Perine - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

John's fantasy football waiver wire watchlist before Week 1 of 2026. You should keep an eye on these emerging players and consider them waiver wire stashes.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Week 1 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season hasn't fully started yet -- we've had two games so far, but the first full Sunday slate of contests is yet to come. While there isn't any room on your roster after the draft if you drafted healthy players, if you drafted any that are on IR, you immediately have extra spots to fill.

In addition, many fantasy football managers enable autopick in the late rounds and end up dropping some of the players who were chosen. That opens up the opportunity to grab some players off waivers before the season begins.

There are quite a few interesting -- and potentially productive -- players who weren't selected in most fantasy football leagues. Let's dive into some of the best running back and wide receiver waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Waiver Wire Running Backs

Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 19% rostered

Johnson worked his way to the No. 2 spot on the Chiefs running back depth chart, behind lead back Kenneth Walker III, in the matter of just one offseason. The rookie impressed in offseason practice activities and in limited reps in the preseason.

This is likely Walker's backfield for now, but he's struggled with numerous injuries in his NFL career. He had his workload consistently capped with the Seattle Seahawks for a number of reasons -- including his tendency to bounce runs outside more often than he should in addition to his constant struggle with health issues.

Even though he ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, he played with enough power and contact balance in the preseason to suggest that he could do well in a large role if Walker got hurt. Speed isn't the be-all end-all for NFL RBs, who can perform well if they play with great strength.

The Chiefs offense may not be what it was in previous seasons, but it still moves the ball effectively, even if drives are long and incredibly grind-heavy. Johnson is a solid pickup to stash on your bench in deeper leagues or as a handcuff to Walker.

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 26% rostered

Black surprised in his first game of NFL action. Like Johnson, he's a rookie. But he handled 14 rushes and one target, turning them into 65 yards rushing and one catch for five yards. It's unclear yet what his role will be in this offense, though.

49ers starting RB Christian McCaffrey is one of the NFL's best offensive weapons, but last season, his rushing efficiency took a massive dip. He remains one of the best receiving backs in the NFL. Should CMC continue to struggle with rushing efficiency, his rushing role could shrink.

Man, that's a funny idea, isn't it. Seems like that won't happen any time soon. Even though McCaffrey is 30 years old, he still looks like an excellent rusher. He's still elusive and fast, and has good short-area quickness. Then again, it's not reasonable to pick up a running back on the waiver wire that has a real season-long consistent role.

Black is a handcuff to CMC who could get more work in games that San Francisco is winning handily. When the game is close, CMC will be on the field most of the time. That's a change from previous seasons, at least, when 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan kept McCaffrey on the field even when they had a big lead late in the game.

That's reasonable, and will help protect McCaffrey's health. Black is just a bench stash for now, but if CMC gets hurt, Black's upside is massive in the RB1 role in a great offense.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 2% rostered

Perine probably doesn't have a huge role as long as Bengals lead back Chase Brown is healthy. But he has absolutely massive contingent upside. Cincinnati doesn't have much talent at all behind him on the depth chart, and Perine is 240 pounds, making him ideally suited for bulling through big tacklers.

Perine hasn't had many opportunities to start in the NFL in recent years. However, he's typically been excellent in fantasy football when he has games with 15 or more touches. That's exactly what would happen if Brown went down.

Most of the time, handcuff picks don't end up doing much. But if you take one, you want him to be one that is an unquestioned every-week starter. That's what No. 34 for the Bengals is.

More RB Options:

 

Week 1 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders - 4% rostered

Tucker is a veteran at this point, and in a WR room without a lot of talent behind him on the depth chart, he could quickly emerge as a consistent PPR league starter. Tucker showed upside when he scored a ridiculous 40.9 PPR fantasy points in Week 3 of last season.

While he didn't come anywhere close to that production later in the season, typically, where there's smoke, there's fire. Tucker has languished on extremely unproductive offenses for years now. The Raiders hired Klint Kubiak as their next coach -- he's an amazing offensive mind, so things should change.

Tucker has to compete with tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and wide receivers Dont'e Thornton Jr. (undisclosed), Jack Bech, and Jalen Nailor, primarily. This is one of the weakest pass-catching rooms in the NFL, especially now that Bowers has been ruled out for Week 1 and is likely to miss more time with a knee ailment.

The potential No. 1 receiver from any team is worth rostering in most leagues. Typically, the only WR1s that don't work out are those on extremely poor offenses or those who play in a rotation. Tucker should be on the field running more routes than any other receiver on this team.

We may not see quarterback Fernando Mendoza start this season, at least not initially. But the other good quarterback on this roster, Kirk Cousins, has shown an ability to support a true No. 1 wideout in fantasy football, as he did with WR Justin Jefferson on the Minnesota Vikings.

Tucker could emerge as a legitimate WR2 for stretches of 2026, and in leagues with deep benches, he's worth stashing.

Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys - 3% rostered

Flournoy has shown flashes of serious talent, especially last season. Playing behind WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens is bound to lead to depressed production compared to what's possible. They're both among the league's best.

Flournoy would step into the WR2 role if one of them got hurt, and he would likely thrive. Film experts have raved about his separation abilities and contested catch skills. He recently signed a one-year, $6 million extension to stay in Dallas, but he might not be there for long, as other teams inquire more about his services.

The Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Since head coach Brian Schottenheimer took over, they've been a juggernaut in the passing game and efficient on the ground. Flournoy should be added and stashed on benches in deep leagues.

More WR Options:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Samaje Perine, Ryan Flournoy, Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Emmett Johnson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, Ryan Flournoy, Tre Tucker, Rashod Bateman, Emmett Johnson:

Samaje Perine
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Pat Bryant
Samaje Perine
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Pat Freiermuth
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Chris Bell
Samaje Perine
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Cyrus Allen
Samaje Perine
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Isaac TeSlaa
Samaje Perine
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Sione Vaki
Samaje Perine
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T.J. Hockenson
Samaje Perine
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Seth McGowan
Samaje Perine
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Emari Demercado
Samaje Perine
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Jacob Saylors
Samaje Perine
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Najee Harris
Samaje Perine
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Kaleb Johnson
Samaje Perine
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
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Jaylin Noel
Samaje Perine
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George Holani
Samaje Perine
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Zavion Thomas
Samaje Perine
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Dontayvion Wicks
Samaje Perine
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Chris Brooks
Samaje Perine
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Caleb Douglas
Samaje Perine
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Jahdae Walker
Samaje Perine
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Kayshon Boutte
Samaje Perine
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Eli Raridon
Samaje Perine
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Adonai Mitchell
Samaje Perine
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Jordan Love
Samaje Perine
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Tre' Harris
Samaje Perine
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Baker Mayfield
Samaje Perine
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Ray Davis
Samaje Perine
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Malik Willis
Samaje Perine
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Emmett Johnson
Samaje Perine
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Tyler Shough
Samaje Perine
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Malachi Fields
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Daniel Jones
Samaje Perine
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Chig Okonkwo
Samaje Perine
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Sam Darnold
Samaje Perine
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Jalen McMillan
Samaje Perine
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C.J. Stroud
Samaje Perine
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Rashod Bateman
Samaje Perine
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Jacoby Brissett
Samaje Perine
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Terrance Ferguson
Samaje Perine
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Aaron Rodgers
Samaje Perine
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Denzel Boston
Samaje Perine
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Bryce Young
Samaje Perine
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Dylan Sampson
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Kirk Cousins
Samaje Perine
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Kaelon Black
Samaje Perine
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Geno Smith
Samaje Perine
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Ryan Flournoy
Samaje Perine
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Cam Ward
Samaje Perine
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Michael Mayer
Samaje Perine
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Cooper Rush
Samaje Perine
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Brenton Strange
Samaje Perine
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Los Angeles Chargers
Samaje Perine
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Jonah Coleman
Samaje Perine
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Baltimore Ravens
Samaje Perine
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Hunter Henry
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Tennessee Titans
Samaje Perine
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Braelon Allen
Samaje Perine
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Buffalo Bills
Samaje Perine
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Rashid Shaheed
Samaje Perine
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Detroit Lions
Samaje Perine
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Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
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Green Bay Packers
Samaje Perine
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Tre Tucker
Samaje Perine
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Las Vegas Raiders
Samaje Perine
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Brian Robinson
Samaje Perine
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Chicago Bears
Samaje Perine
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Woody Marks
Samaje Perine
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Dalton Schultz
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Khalil Shakir
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Tank Bigsby
Samaje Perine
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Romeo Doubs
Samaje Perine
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Jakobi Meyers
Samaje Perine
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Tyler Allgeier
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Mike Washington Jr.
Samaje Perine
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Keaton Mitchell
Samaje Perine
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Jalen Coker
Samaje Perine
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Tyjae Spears
Samaje Perine
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Juwan Johnson
Samaje Perine
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Xavier Worthy
Samaje Perine
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Samaje Perine
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Wan'dale Robinson
Samaje Perine
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Michael Mayer
Ryan Flournoy
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Kaelon Black
Ryan Flournoy
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Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
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Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
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Jonah Coleman
Ryan Flournoy
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Denzel Boston
Ryan Flournoy
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Hunter Henry
Ryan Flournoy
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Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
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Braelon Allen
Ryan Flournoy
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Rashod Bateman
Ryan Flournoy
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Rashid Shaheed
Ryan Flournoy
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Jalen McMillan
Ryan Flournoy
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Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
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Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
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Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
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Malachi Fields
Ryan Flournoy
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Brian Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
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Emmett Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
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Woody Marks
Ryan Flournoy
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Ray Davis
Ryan Flournoy
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Dalton Schultz
Ryan Flournoy
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Tre' Harris
Ryan Flournoy
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Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
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Adonai Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Kayshon Boutte
Ryan Flournoy
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Tank Bigsby
Ryan Flournoy
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Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
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Romeo Doubs
Ryan Flournoy
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Dontayvion Wicks
Ryan Flournoy
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Jakobi Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
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George Holani
Ryan Flournoy
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Tyler Allgeier
Ryan Flournoy
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Ryan Flournoy
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Mike Washington Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Najee Harris
Ryan Flournoy
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Keaton Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
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Emari Demercado
Ryan Flournoy
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Jalen Coker
Ryan Flournoy
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T.J. Hockenson
Ryan Flournoy
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Tyjae Spears
Ryan Flournoy
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Isaac TeSlaa
Ryan Flournoy
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Juwan Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
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Chris Bell
Ryan Flournoy
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Xavier Worthy
Ryan Flournoy
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Pat Bryant
Ryan Flournoy
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Samaje Perine
Ryan Flournoy
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Wan'dale Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
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Pat Freiermuth
Ryan Flournoy
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Cyrus Allen
Ryan Flournoy
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Sione Vaki
Ryan Flournoy
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Seth McGowan
Ryan Flournoy
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Jacob Saylors
Ryan Flournoy
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Kaleb Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
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Jaylin Noel
Ryan Flournoy
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Zavion Thomas
Ryan Flournoy
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Chris Brooks
Ryan Flournoy
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Jahdae Walker
Ryan Flournoy
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Eli Raridon
Ryan Flournoy
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Jordan Love
Ryan Flournoy
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Baker Mayfield
Ryan Flournoy
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Malik Willis
Ryan Flournoy
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Tyler Shough
Ryan Flournoy
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Daniel Jones
Ryan Flournoy
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Sam Darnold
Ryan Flournoy
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C.J. Stroud
Ryan Flournoy
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Jacoby Brissett
Ryan Flournoy
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Aaron Rodgers
Ryan Flournoy
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Bryce Young
Ryan Flournoy
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Kirk Cousins
Ryan Flournoy
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Geno Smith
Ryan Flournoy
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Cam Ward
Ryan Flournoy
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Cooper Rush
Ryan Flournoy
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Los Angeles Chargers
Ryan Flournoy
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Baltimore Ravens
Ryan Flournoy
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Tennessee Titans
Ryan Flournoy
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Buffalo Bills
Ryan Flournoy
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Detroit Lions
Ryan Flournoy
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Green Bay Packers
Ryan Flournoy
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Las Vegas Raiders
Ryan Flournoy
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Chicago Bears
Tre Tucker
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Brian Robinson
Tre Tucker
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Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
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Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
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Rashid Shaheed
Tre Tucker
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Dalton Schultz
Tre Tucker
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Braelon Allen
Tre Tucker
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Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
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Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre Tucker
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Jonah Coleman
Tre Tucker
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Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
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Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
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Romeo Doubs
Tre Tucker
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Michael Mayer
Tre Tucker
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Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
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Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
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Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
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Kaelon Black
Tre Tucker
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
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Dylan Sampson
Tre Tucker
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Keaton Mitchell
Tre Tucker
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Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
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Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
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Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
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Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
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Rashod Bateman
Tre Tucker
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Juwan Johnson
Tre Tucker
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Jalen McMillan
Tre Tucker
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Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
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Chig Okonkwo
Tre Tucker
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
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Malachi Fields
Tre Tucker
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
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Emmett Johnson
Tre Tucker
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tre Tucker
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Ray Davis
Tre Tucker
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Tre' Harris
Tre Tucker
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Adonai Mitchell
Tre Tucker
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Kayshon Boutte
Tre Tucker
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Caleb Douglas
Tre Tucker
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Tucker
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George Holani
Tre Tucker
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Tre Tucker
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Najee Harris
Tre Tucker
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Emari Demercado
Tre Tucker
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T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
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Isaac TeSlaa
Tre Tucker
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Chris Bell
Tre Tucker
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Pat Bryant
Tre Tucker
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Samaje Perine
Tre Tucker
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Pat Freiermuth
Tre Tucker
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Cyrus Allen
Tre Tucker
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Sione Vaki
Tre Tucker
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Seth McGowan
Tre Tucker
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Jacob Saylors
Tre Tucker
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Kaleb Johnson
Tre Tucker
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Jaylin Noel
Tre Tucker
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Zavion Thomas
Tre Tucker
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Chris Brooks
Tre Tucker
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Jahdae Walker
Tre Tucker
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Eli Raridon
Tre Tucker
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Jordan Love
Tre Tucker
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Baker Mayfield
Tre Tucker
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Malik Willis
Tre Tucker
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Tyler Shough
Tre Tucker
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Daniel Jones
Tre Tucker
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Sam Darnold
Tre Tucker
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C.J. Stroud
Tre Tucker
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Jacoby Brissett
Tre Tucker
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Aaron Rodgers
Tre Tucker
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Bryce Young
Tre Tucker
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Kirk Cousins
Tre Tucker
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Geno Smith
Tre Tucker
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Cam Ward
Tre Tucker
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Cooper Rush
Tre Tucker
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Los Angeles Chargers
Tre Tucker
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Baltimore Ravens
Tre Tucker
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Tennessee Titans
Tre Tucker
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Buffalo Bills
Tre Tucker
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Detroit Lions
Tre Tucker
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Green Bay Packers
Tre Tucker
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Las Vegas Raiders
Tre Tucker
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Chicago Bears
Rashod Bateman
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Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
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Jalen McMillan
Rashod Bateman
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Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
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Chig Okonkwo
Rashod Bateman
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Dylan Sampson
Rashod Bateman
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Malachi Fields
Rashod Bateman
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Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
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Emmett Johnson
Rashod Bateman
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Ryan Flournoy
Rashod Bateman
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Ray Davis
Rashod Bateman
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Michael Mayer
Rashod Bateman
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Tre' Harris
Rashod Bateman
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Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
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Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
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Jonah Coleman
Rashod Bateman
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Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
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Hunter Henry
Rashod Bateman
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Caleb Douglas
Rashod Bateman
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Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
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Rashid Shaheed
Rashod Bateman
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George Holani
Rashod Bateman
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Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Rashod Bateman
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Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
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Najee Harris
Rashod Bateman
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Brian Robinson
Rashod Bateman
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Emari Demercado
Rashod Bateman
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Woody Marks
Rashod Bateman
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T.J. Hockenson
Rashod Bateman
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Dalton Schultz
Rashod Bateman
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Isaac TeSlaa
Rashod Bateman
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Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Bell
Rashod Bateman
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashod Bateman
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Pat Bryant
Rashod Bateman
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Tank Bigsby
Rashod Bateman
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Samaje Perine
Rashod Bateman
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Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
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Pat Freiermuth
Rashod Bateman
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Jakobi Meyers
Rashod Bateman
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Cyrus Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
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Sione Vaki
Rashod Bateman
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Mike Washington Jr.
Rashod Bateman
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Seth McGowan
Rashod Bateman
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Keaton Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
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Jacob Saylors
Rashod Bateman
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Jalen Coker
Rashod Bateman
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Kaleb Johnson
Rashod Bateman
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Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
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Jaylin Noel
Rashod Bateman
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Juwan Johnson
Rashod Bateman
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Zavion Thomas
Rashod Bateman
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Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Brooks
Rashod Bateman
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashod Bateman
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Jahdae Walker
Rashod Bateman
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Wan'dale Robinson
Rashod Bateman
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Eli Raridon
Rashod Bateman
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashod Bateman
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Jordan Love
Rashod Bateman
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Baker Mayfield
Rashod Bateman
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Malik Willis
Rashod Bateman
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Tyler Shough
Rashod Bateman
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Daniel Jones
Rashod Bateman
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Sam Darnold
Rashod Bateman
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C.J. Stroud
Rashod Bateman
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Jacoby Brissett
Rashod Bateman
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Aaron Rodgers
Rashod Bateman
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Bryce Young
Rashod Bateman
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Kirk Cousins
Rashod Bateman
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Geno Smith
Rashod Bateman
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Cam Ward
Rashod Bateman
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Cooper Rush
Rashod Bateman
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Los Angeles Chargers
Rashod Bateman
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Baltimore Ravens
Rashod Bateman
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Tennessee Titans
Rashod Bateman
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Buffalo Bills
Rashod Bateman
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Detroit Lions
Rashod Bateman
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Green Bay Packers
Rashod Bateman
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Las Vegas Raiders
Rashod Bateman
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Chicago Bears
Emmett Johnson
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Malachi Fields
Emmett Johnson
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Ray Davis
Emmett Johnson
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Chig Okonkwo
Emmett Johnson
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Tre' Harris
Emmett Johnson
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Jalen McMillan
Emmett Johnson
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Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
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Kayshon Boutte
Emmett Johnson
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Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
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Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
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Denzel Boston
Emmett Johnson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
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Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
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George Holani
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Emmett Johnson
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Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
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Najee Harris
Emmett Johnson
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Michael Mayer
Emmett Johnson
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Emari Demercado
Emmett Johnson
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Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
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T.J. Hockenson
Emmett Johnson
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Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
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Isaac TeSlaa
Emmett Johnson
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Hunter Henry
Emmett Johnson
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Chris Bell
Emmett Johnson
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Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Pat Bryant
Emmett Johnson
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Rashid Shaheed
Emmett Johnson
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Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Pat Freiermuth
Emmett Johnson
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Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
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Cyrus Allen
Emmett Johnson
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Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
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Sione Vaki
Emmett Johnson
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Woody Marks
Emmett Johnson
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Seth McGowan
Emmett Johnson
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Dalton Schultz
Emmett Johnson
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Jacob Saylors
Emmett Johnson
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Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
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Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emmett Johnson
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Jaylin Noel
Emmett Johnson
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Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
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Zavion Thomas
Emmett Johnson
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Romeo Doubs
Emmett Johnson
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Chris Brooks
Emmett Johnson
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Jakobi Meyers
Emmett Johnson
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Jahdae Walker
Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
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Eli Raridon
Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Jordan Love
Emmett Johnson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Baker Mayfield
Emmett Johnson
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Jalen Coker
Emmett Johnson
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Malik Willis
Emmett Johnson
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Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Shough
Emmett Johnson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Daniel Jones
Emmett Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Sam Darnold
Emmett Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Emmett Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bryce Young
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kirk Cousins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Geno Smith
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cam Ward
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cooper Rush
Emmett Johnson
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tennessee Titans
Emmett Johnson
vs
Buffalo Bills
Emmett Johnson
vs
Detroit Lions
Emmett Johnson
vs
Green Bay Packers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chicago Bears

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Late-Week RB Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Landmines to Avoid for Week 1 2026



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Arizona State Loses Starting Right Guard
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Again
CFB

Kip Lewis Returns After Leaving With Knee Injury
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Oklahoma's Critical Matchup With Michigan
CFB

Oklahoma State Will Start New Left Tackle Against Oregon
CFB

Tory Blaylock Expected to Return for Oklahoma vs. Michigan
CFB

SMU's Ahmaad Moses Expected to Be Out for Week 2 vs. UC Davis
Tucker Kraft

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Packers
CFB

Two Key Indiana Defenders are Out for Week 2 vs. Howard
Michael Mayer

Cashes In On Contract Extension
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
CFB

KJ Duff Delivers Big Again in Week 2 Loss
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
CFB

Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
New York Knicks

Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
Malik Nabers

Medically Cleared to Play, Remains Game-Time Decision
CFB

Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
CFB

AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Rome Odunze

Not Yet Medically Cleared to Play in Week 1
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Malik Davis

to Undergo Hip Surgery
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
CFB

Koby Howard Has Limitless Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Gearing Up for Big Week 2
CFB

Makhi Frazier Sees Opportunity in Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
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