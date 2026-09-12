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Fantasy Football Landmines to Avoid for Week 1 - Tyler Warren, Drake London, Jordan Love, More

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Tyler Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Rookies

Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 1 of 2026. Given these Week 1 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.

Football is back. Finally, the long wait is over, and we were treated to two games before the main Week 1 slate. The Patriots failed to get their revenge on the Seahawks, while the 49ers shocked everyone by handing the juggernaut Rams a convincing defeat in Australia. But now, it's time for the rest of the league to give us a show, and hopefully, a bunch of high-scoring games!

Of course, we all want our fantasy starters to do well. However, fantasy football is not linear. Not everyone will meet or exceed their expectations every week. In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win.

Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Tyler Warren, TE, vs. Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Warren took the NFL by storm as a rookie last year. Warren caught 50 passes for 617 yards and three touchdowns in the Colts' 8-2 start to the season and was the PPR TE2 behind Trey McBride. Unfortunately, Daniel Jones' Achilles tear derailed the team's season.

The team had to turn to Philip Rivers and eventually Riley Leonard to save their season, but it didn't end well. Warren only averaged 29.5 yards per game without Jones in 2025, so his fantasy managers are relieved Jones is ready to start Week 1. However, their first game of the season is far from ideal.

The Ravens, much like the Colts, barely missed the playoffs last year, and injuries played a big part, which caused their defense to fall apart. But regardless of their hampered defense, they still managed to hold opposing TEs in check.

They allowed just 794 yards, four touchdowns, and 11.4 PPR points (ninth-best fantasy TE defense) to tight ends in 2025. Also, new HC Jesse Minter has proven himself to be a defensive savant.

The Ravens had a top-10 passing defense in each of Minter's four seasons during his previous stint with the team, and they fell to dead last once he left in 2021. Minter also led the Chargers to the seventh- and fifth-best passing defense in 2024 and 2025.

Also, we must not forget that Jones is coming off an Achilles tear, one of the hardest injuries to return from. Warren will likely have a standout season, but this is far from the easiest start for him.

 

Jeremiyah Love, RB, at Los Angeles Chargers

Speaking of the Chargers, they also had the eighth-best run defense last year. Indeed, Jim Harbaugh has led a top-8 run defense in five of his six seasons as an NFL head coach.

Standout rookie Akheem Mesidor was a great run defender at the University of Miami and can level up his game even more by learning from Khalil Mack.

This defense, which allowed the second-fewest PPR points to running backs last year (18.7), is an absolute nightmare for opposing RBs. The Cardinals know this, which is why they might not give Jeremiyah Love many touches and could reaggravate his ankle injury.

Love is listed as a game-time decision, and with offseason addition Tyler Allgeier waiting in the wings, it would be foolish to give Love a heavy workload so soon after his injury against one of the best run defenses in the league.

 

Drake London, WR, at Pittsburgh Steelers

Two years after signing a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa finds himself on the Falcons, playing on a one-year "prove-it" deal.

He was supposed to start until Michael Penix Jr. healed from his ACL tear, but in a twist of fate, Tagovailoa would get injured himself.

He suffered an oblique injury during practice and has been ruled out for Week 1. This means career backup Cooper Rush will start against the Steelers, which is the worst-case scenario for Falcons fans and their receivers.

Drake London had an impressive, albeit injury-plagued season in 2025, and overcame poor QB play. However, the difference between a below-average starting QB (such as Tagovailoa or Penix) and a backup is vast.

Just ask Ravens fans, who had to endure watching Rush throw zero touchdowns to four interceptions in two starts last season.

Rush also looked subpar in the preseason, especially in his first game as a Falcon on August 14. He completed seven of 19 passes (his most attempts in a game throughout the preseason) for 62 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions with a brutal 6.8 passer rating.

The Steelers' defense underperformed relative to their individual talent last season. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham earned rave reviews during his time in Las Vegas and has been widely praised by Steelers players.

"I love his defense," Jaquan Brisker told Steelers beat writer Chris Halicke. "He's so smart, and the coaches, they complement him. It's a great coaching staff."

If the Steelers can finally play like their true selves, things will not end well for Rush, London, and the rest of the Falcons' offense.

 

Jordan Love, QB, at Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Love had arguably his most efficient season in 2025, posting career-highs in completion percentage (66.3), passer rating (101.2), adjusted yards per attempt (8.1), and a career-low interception percentage (1.4).

However, he only threw 29.3 times per game, and his low volume prevented him from becoming a top fantasy QB. This has been one of the biggest critiques of HC Matt LaFleur, as the Packers have ranked in the bottom six of pass attempts in each of the last two seasons.

Plenty expect Love to finally be "unleashed" and throw more now that Josh Jacobs is on the Commissioner's Exempt List, but the Packers will still respect the run game with MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Chris Brooks.

The Vikings had the 21st-ranked run defense and the second-ranked pass defense in 2025, so running the ball and seeing which one of these three RBs is worth developing is the better game plan for the Packers in this matchup.

Love has thrown for just 324 yards and one touchdown in his last two games against the Vikings.

 

Rashee Rice, WR, vs. Denver Broncos

Rashee Rice has had yet another wild offseason. He violated his probation in May and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail while also rehabbing a knee injury.

The Chiefs' WR1 is set to make his return to the field alongside Patrick Mahomes II against the Broncos, who had the seventh-ranked passing defense in 2025.

Rice has failed to score a touchdown against Denver in their three meetings, and it's not hard to see why. The Broncos have had the Chiefs' number recently, as they were just one blocked field goal away from winning each of their last five encounters against their bitter rivals.

Kansas City's offense is set to improve tremendously following Mahomes' return and the re-hiring of Eric Bieniemy. However, they are more likely to hit their stride in the next three weeks against the Colts, Dolphins, and Raiders.

It's also worth mentioning that LT Josh Simmons will likely miss the game, which will limit Mahomes' passing ability and hurt Rice's production.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Rashee Rice, Tyler Warren, Jordan Love, Drake London, Jeremiyah Love. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Rashee Rice, Tyler Warren, Jordan Love, Drake London, Jeremiyah Love:

Rashee Rice
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rashee Rice
vs
Bucky Irving
Rashee Rice
vs
Trey McBride
Rashee Rice
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Kyren Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake London
Rashee Rice
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Breece Hall
Rashee Rice
vs
Davante Adams
Rashee Rice
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashee Rice
vs
David Montgomery
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rashee Rice
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashee Rice
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian Watson
Rashee Rice
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rashee Rice
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashee Rice
vs
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
vs
Mike Evans
Rashee Rice
vs
Nico Collins
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Olave
Rashee Rice
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashee Rice
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rashee Rice
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashee Rice
vs
James Cook III
Rashee Rice
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rashee Rice
vs
Derrick Henry
Rashee Rice
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rashee Rice
vs
Javonte Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Colston Loveland
Rashee Rice
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashee Rice
vs
Parker Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rashee Rice
vs
Rome Odunze
Rashee Rice
vs
De'Von Achane
Rashee Rice
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
Tony Pollard
Rashee Rice
vs
Chase Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rashee Rice
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rashee Rice
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Tyler Warren
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
Jayden Reed
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Downs
Rashee Rice
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rashee Rice
vs
DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
Sam Laporta
Rashee Rice
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rashee Rice
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rashee Rice
vs
Jadarian Price
Rashee Rice
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rashee Rice
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rashee Rice
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rashee Rice
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashee Rice
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordan Mason
Rashee Rice
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rashee Rice
vs
Rachaad White
Rashee Rice
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rashee Rice
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashee Rice
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rashee Rice
vs
Blake Corum
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashee Rice
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rashee Rice
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashee Rice
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashee Rice
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Mayer
Rashee Rice
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashee Rice
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashee Rice
vs
Alec Pierce
Rashee Rice
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashee Rice
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashee Rice
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rashee Rice
vs
George Holani
Rashee Rice
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashee Rice
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashee Rice
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashee Rice
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rashee Rice
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rashee Rice
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashee Rice
vs
George Kittle
Rashee Rice
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rashee Rice
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashee Rice
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashee Rice
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashee Rice
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashee Rice
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rashee Rice
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashee Rice
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rashee Rice
vs
RJ Harvey
Rashee Rice
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashee Rice
vs
Woody Marks
Rashee Rice
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rashee Rice
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rashee Rice
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashee Rice
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rashee Rice
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashee Rice
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rashee Rice
vs
Malachi Fields
Rashee Rice
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
Tre Harris
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Bell
Rashee Rice
vs
Pat Bryant
Rashee Rice
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rashee Rice
vs
Ted Hurst
Rashee Rice
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rashee Rice
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rashee Rice
vs
Demario Douglas
Rashee Rice
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Rashee Rice
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylin Noel
Rashee Rice
vs
Troy Franklin
Rashee Rice
vs
Jack Bech
Rashee Rice
vs
Germie Bernard
Rashee Rice
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Antonio Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Cyrus Allen
Rashee Rice
vs
Xavier Legette
Rashee Rice
vs
Jahan Dotson
Rashee Rice
vs
Darnell Mooney
Rashee Rice
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rashee Rice
vs
Zachariah Branch
Rashee Rice
vs
Bryce Lance
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Hunter
Rashee Rice
vs
Keon Coleman
Rashee Rice
vs
Mack Hollins
Rashee Rice
vs
Kyle Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rashee Rice
vs
Brenen Thompson
Rashee Rice
vs
Zavion Thomas
Rashee Rice
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Rashee Rice
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Rashee Rice
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Rashee Rice
vs
Treylon Burks
Rashee Rice
vs
Joshua Palmer
Rashee Rice
vs
Marquise Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Benson
Rashee Rice
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Rashee Rice
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Rashee Rice
vs
Roman Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Chimere Dike
Rashee Rice
vs
Skyler Bell
Tyler Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Tyler Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tyler Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
vs
A.J. Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Warren
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tyler Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake London
Tyler Warren
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Warren
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Warren
vs
Alec Pierce
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Warren
vs
Nico Collins
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Tyler Warren
vs
George Holani
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Warren
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Warren
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Warren
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tyler Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tyler Warren
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
De'Von Achane
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tyler Warren
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Warren
vs
Puka Nacua
Tyler Warren
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Warren
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tyler Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tyler Warren
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tyler Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Warren
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Warren
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
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Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
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Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
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Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
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Darren Waller
Tyler Warren
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Charlie Kolar
Tyler Warren
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Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
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Darnell Washington
Tyler Warren
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Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
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Cole Kmet
Tyler Warren
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David Njoku
Tyler Warren
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Noah Fant
Tyler Warren
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Theo Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Warren
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Elijah Arroyo
Tyler Warren
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Mason Taylor
Tyler Warren
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Jake Tonges
Tyler Warren
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Ja'Tavion Sanders
Tyler Warren
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Dawson Knox
Tyler Warren
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Erick All Jr.
Tyler Warren
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Matthew Hibner
Tyler Warren
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Daniel Bellinger
Tyler Warren
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Jonnu Smith
Tyler Warren
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Noah Gray
Tyler Warren
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Josh Oliver
Tyler Warren
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Eli Raridon
Tyler Warren
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Austin Hooper
Tyler Warren
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Luke Schoonmaker
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Conklin
Tyler Warren
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Oscar Delp
Tyler Warren
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Brock Wright
Tyler Warren
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Ian Thomas
Tyler Warren
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Elijah Higgins
Tyler Warren
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Marlin Klein
Tyler Warren
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Foster Moreau
Tyler Warren
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Drew Sample
Tyler Warren
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John Bates
Tyler Warren
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Tommy Tremble
Tyler Warren
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Mo Alie-Cox
Tyler Warren
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Adam Trautman
Tyler Warren
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Nate Boerkircher
Tyler Warren
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Tanner Hudson
Tyler Warren
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Jackson Hawes
Tyler Warren
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Eli Stowers
Tyler Warren
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Davis Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Luke Farrell
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
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Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
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C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
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Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
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Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
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Jayden Daniels
Jordan Love
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Sam Darnold
Jordan Love
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Jaxson Dart
Jordan Love
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Jacoby Brissett
Jordan Love
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Jared Goff
Jordan Love
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Bryce Young
Jordan Love
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Caleb Williams
Jordan Love
vs
Cam Ward
Jordan Love
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Love
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
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Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
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Geno Smith
Jordan Love
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Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Cooper Rush
Jordan Love
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Love
vs
Will Shipley
Jordan Love
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Love
vs
Jaylin Lane
Jordan Love
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Love
vs
Darius Cooper
Jordan Love
vs
Tennessee Titans
Jordan Love
vs
Jimmy Horn Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jordan Love
vs
DJ Giddens
Jordan Love
vs
Denver Broncos
Jordan Love
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jordan Love
vs
Miami Dolphins
Jordan Love
vs
Colbie Young
Jordan Love
vs
New York Jets
Jordan Love
vs
Jacob Cowing
Jordan Love
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jordan Love
vs
Bam Knight
Jordan Love
vs
Chicago Bears
Jordan Love
vs
Tanner Koziol
Jordan Love
vs
Houston Texans
Jordan Love
vs
Luke Farrell
Jordan Love
vs
Buffalo Bills
Jordan Love
vs
Davis Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love
vs
Dylan Laube
Jordan Love
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Jordan Love
vs
Eli Stowers
Jordan Love
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Love
vs
Jackson Hawes
Jordan Love
vs
Detroit Lions
Jordan Love
vs
Tanner Hudson
Jordan Love
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jordan Love
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Jordan Love
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Jordan Love
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jordan Love
vs
New England Patriots
Jordan Love
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jordan Love
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Jordan Love
vs
Adam Trautman
Jordan Love
vs
Cleveland Browns
Jordan Love
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jordan Love
vs
New York Giants
Jordan Love
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Jordan Love
vs
Lan Larison
Jordan Love
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Williams
Jordan Love
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Jordan Love
vs
Israel Abanikanda
Jordan Love
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Jordan Love
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Jordan Love
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Jordan Love
vs
Kendre Miller
Jordan Love
vs
Carolina Panthers
Jordan Love
vs
Xavier Smith
Jordan Love
vs
New Orleans Saints
Jordan Love
vs
Tommy Tremble
Jordan Love
vs
Washington Commanders
Jordan Love
vs
Jahdae Walker
Jordan Love
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jordan Love
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jordan Love
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Jordan Love
vs
Jake Bates
Jordan Love
vs
Brashard Smith
Jordan Love
vs
Cam Little
Jordan Love
vs
Montorie Foster Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Loop
Jordan Love
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordan Love
vs
Evan McPherson
Jordan Love
vs
John Bates
Jordan Love
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jordan Love
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Jordan Love
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jordan Love
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jordan Love
vs
Cairo Santos
Jordan Love
vs
Drew Sample
Jordan Love
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jordan Love
vs
Foster Moreau
Jordan Love
vs
Jason Myers
Jordan Love
vs
Tai Felton
Jordan Love
vs
Will Reichard
Jordan Love
vs
Marlin Klein
Jordan Love
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jordan Love
vs
Elijah Higgins
Jordan Love
vs
Chris Boswell
Jordan Love
vs
Ashton Dulin
Jordan Love
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jordan Love
vs
Ian Thomas
Jordan Love
vs
Jake Elliott
Jordan Love
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordan Love
vs
Trey Smack
Drake London
vs
Breece Hall
Drake London
vs
Kyren Williams
Drake London
vs
Zay Flowers
Drake London
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Drake London
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Drake London
vs
Trey McBride
Drake London
vs
D'Andre Swift
Drake London
vs
Cam Skattebo
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
Rashee Rice
Drake London
vs
Devonta Smith
Drake London
vs
Bucky Irving
Drake London
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Drake London
vs
Garrett Wilson
Drake London
vs
Justin Jefferson
Drake London
vs
Jameson Williams
Drake London
vs
George Pickens
Drake London
vs
Ladd McConkey
Drake London
vs
Nico Collins
Drake London
vs
A.J. Brown
Drake London
vs
Chris Olave
Drake London
vs
Davante Adams
Drake London
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Drake London
vs
David Montgomery
Drake London
vs
James Cook III
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Warren
Drake London
vs
Derrick Henry
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Drake London
vs
Javonte Williams
Drake London
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Drake London
vs
Omarion Hampton
Drake London
vs
Christian Watson
Drake London
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
vs
Saquon Barkley
Drake London
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Drake London
vs
De'Von Achane
Drake London
vs
Mike Evans
Drake London
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
vs
Malik Nabers
Drake London
vs
Chase Brown
Drake London
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Drake London
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Drake London
vs
Luther Burden III
Drake London
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Drake London
vs
Puka Nacua
Drake London
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Drake London
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Drake London
vs
Colston Loveland
Drake London
vs
Bijan Robinson
Drake London
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Drake London
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
vs
Parker Washington
Drake London
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Drake London
vs
Rome Odunze
Drake London
vs
Rico Dowdle
Drake London
vs
Tony Pollard
Drake London
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Drake London
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Drake London
vs
Tyler Warren
Drake London
vs
Jayden Reed
Drake London
vs
Josh Downs
Drake London
vs
DJ Moore
Drake London
vs
Sam Laporta
Drake London
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Drake London
vs
Jadarian Price
Drake London
vs
Tucker Kraft
Drake London
vs
DK Metcalf
Drake London
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Drake London
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Drake London
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Drake London
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Drake London
vs
Carnell Tate
Drake London
vs
Dallas Goedert
Drake London
vs
Jordan Mason
Drake London
vs
Courtland Sutton
Drake London
vs
Rachaad White
Drake London
vs
Quentin Johnston
Drake London
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Drake London
vs
Travis Kelce
Drake London
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Drake London
vs
Blake Corum
Drake London
vs
Jordan Addison
Drake London
vs
Tre Tucker
Drake London
vs
Michael Wilson
Drake London
vs
Stefon Diggs
Drake London
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Drake London
vs
Juwan Johnson
Drake London
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Drake London
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Drake London
vs
Jalen Coker
Drake London
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Drake London
vs
Khalil Shakir
Drake London
vs
Michael Mayer
Drake London
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Drake London
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Drake London
vs
Romeo Doubs
Drake London
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Drake London
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Drake London
vs
Alec Pierce
Drake London
vs
Mark Andrews
Drake London
vs
Tyjae Spears
Drake London
vs
Isaiah Likely
Drake London
vs
George Holani
Drake London
vs
Xavier Worthy
Drake London
vs
Matthew Golden
Drake London
vs
Jake Ferguson
Drake London
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Drake London
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Drake London
vs
Keenan Allen
Drake London
vs
George Kittle
Drake London
vs
Kyle Monangai
Drake London
vs
Devaughn Vele
Drake London
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Drake London
vs
Hunter Henry
Drake London
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Drake London
vs
KC Concepcion
Drake London
vs
Cooper Kupp
Drake London
vs
Brenton Strange
Drake London
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Drake London
vs
Jalen Nailor
Drake London
vs
RJ Harvey
Drake London
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Drake London
vs
Woody Marks
Drake London
vs
Dylan Sampson
Drake London
vs
Rashod Bateman
Drake London
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Drake London
vs
Caleb Douglas
Drake London
vs
Makai Lemon
Drake London
vs
Jauan Jennings
Drake London
vs
Malachi Fields
Drake London
vs
Denzel Boston
Drake London
vs
Malik Washington
Drake London
vs
Tre Harris
Drake London
vs
Chris Bell
Drake London
vs
Pat Bryant
Drake London
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Drake London
vs
Ted Hurst
Drake London
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Drake London
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Drake London
vs
Calvin Ridley
Drake London
vs
Demario Douglas
Drake London
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Drake London
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Drake London
vs
Jaylin Noel
Drake London
vs
Troy Franklin
Drake London
vs
Jack Bech
Drake London
vs
Germie Bernard
Drake London
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Drake London
vs
Antonio Williams
Drake London
vs
Cyrus Allen
Drake London
vs
Xavier Legette
Drake London
vs
Jahan Dotson
Drake London
vs
Darnell Mooney
Drake London
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Drake London
vs
Zachariah Branch
Drake London
vs
Bryce Lance
Drake London
vs
Travis Hunter
Drake London
vs
Keon Coleman
Drake London
vs
Mack Hollins
Drake London
vs
Kyle Williams
Drake London
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Drake London
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Drake London
vs
Brenen Thompson
Drake London
vs
Zavion Thomas
Drake London
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Drake London
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Drake London
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Drake London
vs
Treylon Burks
Drake London
vs
Joshua Palmer
Drake London
vs
Marquise Brown
Drake London
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Drake London
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Drake London
vs
Malik Benson
Drake London
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Drake London
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Drake London
vs
Roman Wilson
Drake London
vs
Chimere Dike
Drake London
vs
Skyler Bell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rome Odunze
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jayden Reed
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Downs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DK Metcalf
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Evans
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Carnell Tate
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Mason
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rachaad White
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Kelce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Blake Corum
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jordan Addison
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tre Tucker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Coker
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Mayer
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alec Pierce
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mark Andrews
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Holani
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Matthew Golden
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keenan Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Kittle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Puka Nacua
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Hunter Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
KC Concepcion
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brenton Strange
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Woody Marks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Brooks
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Samaje Perine
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justice Hill
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Braelon Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Corey Kiner
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Najee Harris
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaelon Black
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ty Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emari Demercado
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sione Vaki
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ray Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Hunter Luepke
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Audric Estime
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devin Singletary
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Seth McGowan
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brashard Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kendre Miller
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Israel Abanikanda
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Lan Larison
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Dylan Laube
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bam Knight
Jeremiyah Love
vs
DJ Giddens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Will Shipley

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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KJ Duff Delivers Big Again in Week 2 Loss
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Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

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Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
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Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
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Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
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AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Rome Odunze

Not Yet Medically Cleared to Play in Week 1
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Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Malik Davis

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Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

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Hawks Waive Devin Carter
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in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

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Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
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Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
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Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
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Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
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Arizona Adds Ismail Mahdi, Max Harris to Roster
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Daniel Bray Active Against Arkansas
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Tua Tagovailoa

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Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje Returning From Injuries and Likely to Start
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Nate Bennett to Make First Career Start in Week 2
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Jalen McMillan

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Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
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