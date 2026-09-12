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Late-Week RB Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Tony Pollard - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Bruno's running back start 'em, sit 'em picks for fantasy football Week 1 lineups (2026). Read his expert RB start/sit advice for Tony Pollard, Jordan Mason, and others.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 1 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 running back decisions are always a little uncomfortable. We have depth charts, preseason usage, coach comments, and injury reports, but we still have not seen most of these backfields play a real game together. That is where this list comes in.

Nobody needs to be told to start Bijan Robinson. These are the guys sitting closer to the RB2 and flex line, where one matchup or one uncertain workload can change the call.

Here are three backs I like for Sunday and three I would be careful with.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

David Montgomery - Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills

I keep coming back to David Montgomery this week.

Houston did not acquire him to turn him into a bit player, and DeMeco Ryans has already referred to Montgomery as a No. 1 back.

Woody Marks will get work too, but the early-down and short-yardage stuff should lean toward Montgomery.

He only had 158 carries last season in Detroit. He still turned them into 716 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

That is the part I like here. Montgomery does not need 20 touches to matter if Houston is willing to use him near the goal line.

Buffalo was also a good matchup for running backs last season, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position.

Marks probably keeps Montgomery from having a huge receiving ceiling, and this could become more of a split than fantasy managers want.

For Week 1, though, I am fine betting on the veteran getting the more valuable carries. He belongs in RB2 territory for me.

Cam Skattebo - New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Cam Skattebo is a little scarier, but I still want him in the lineup.

His rookie year ended after only eight games because of the ankle injury. Before that, though, the Giants were giving him real work.

Skattebo finished with 101 carries for 410 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 207 yards and two scores.

That receiving work matters. It gives him another way to survive if Dallas jumps ahead or if the Giants struggle to run consistently.

New York does have bodies behind him. Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris, and Devin Singletary are all there, so I am not expecting Skattebo to suddenly handle 90% of the backfield.

Still, he enters Week 1 on top of the unofficial depth chart and has already shown he can handle more than just early-down work.

Dallas has improved its defensive front, so I would not call this a smash spot. I also do not think the matchup is enough to push Skattebo onto the bench.

If I drafted him as my RB2, I am starting him Sunday night.

Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tony Pollard feels like the kind of player fantasy managers talk themselves out of in Week 1.

Tyjae Spears is still around. Tennessee may not be a great offense. Pollard is not the shiny pick anymore.

Then you look at the actual setup.

Pollard ran for 1,082 yards last season, his fourth straight year over 1,000. He also caught 33 passes and has now reached 30 receptions in four consecutive seasons.

The role has been useful for a long time.

The matchup is even better. The Jets allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs last season, along with the fourth-most rushing yards and second-most rushing touchdowns to the position.

Spears could cut into the passing-down work, especially if Tennessee is chasing points. That is enough to keep Pollard out of the high-end RB2 conversation for me.

It is not enough to bench him.

I would use Pollard as a low-end RB2 or flex and take the favorable Week 1 spot.

 

Week 1 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears

Chuba Hubbard is the opposite kind of decision.

The player is usable. The role is what bothers me.

Hubbard was excellent in 2024, rushing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. Last season looked very different, with 511 rushing yards and one touchdown on 134 carries.

He still helped in the passing game, catching 30 balls for 223 yards and three scores.

Normally that would make him an interesting flex.

The problem is Jonathon Brooks.

Brooks dealt with a groin issue earlier in the week, but he is off the final injury report, and Dave Canales said there are no limitations entering Sunday.

That makes the committee talk a lot harder to ignore.

Chicago is not such a bad matchup that Hubbard cannot produce. I just do not love going into Week 1 hoping one half of a backfield split gets enough work.

In deeper leagues, sure. In a normal 12-team lineup, I would look for something cleaner.

Jeremiyah Love - Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers

There may be a point this season when benching Jeremiyah Love sounds ridiculous.

Week 1 is not that point.

Mike LaFleur called Love a game-time decision Friday as he continues to work back from the high-ankle sprain he suffered Aug. 13.

That alone is enough to make me uncomfortable.

Even if Love is active, we have no idea what the workload looks like. Arizona can lean on Tyler Allgeier instead of throwing its rookie right back into a heavy role.

The Chargers were also one of the tougher defenses for fantasy running backs last year, allowing the fourth-fewest points to the position.

Then there is the late kickoff.

Love plays at 4:25 p.m., so anyone waiting on him needs to make sure there is still a usable pivot available if he gets ruled out.

I love the player long term. I do not love the Week 1 setup.

If Love plays, I would treat him as a risky flex. If I have another reasonable option, I am using it.

Jordan Mason - Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Jordan Mason has enough talent to punish this call, but the Week 1 workload is too uncertain for me to trust.

He averaged 4.8 yards per carry last season, finishing with 758 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 159 attempts. If Minnesota gives him the heavier side of this backfield, there is obvious value here.

We just do not know that yet.

The Vikings list Aaron Jones Sr. or Mason as the starter. That is not exactly the kind of depth-chart clarity I want when setting a Week 1 lineup.

Mason also did very little through the air last season, catching 14 passes for 51 yards. That matters even more in PPR formats. Mason can still get there on 12 to 15 carries, especially if Minnesota reaches the red zone, but Jones does not need a huge workload to cut into his floor.

A handful of catches and a share of the two-minute work could leave Mason needing either a touchdown or an unusually efficient rushing day to make the start worthwhile.

That makes his fantasy day much more dependent on carries and scoring opportunities. If Jones gets most of the passing-down snaps, Mason could wind up needing a touchdown.

Green Bay was around the middle of the pack against fantasy running backs last year, so there is no matchup advantage pushing me toward the risk.

Mason is absolutely playable in deeper formats.

For most 12-team leagues, I would rather see how Minnesota uses these two backs first. If Mason ends up taking over more of the backfield than expected, we can adjust next week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tony Pollard, Cam Skattebo, Jordan Mason, David Montgomery. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Tony Pollard, Cam Skattebo, Jordan Mason, David Montgomery:

Tony Pollard
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Rico Dowdle
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Jeremiyah Love
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Rome Odunze
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Malik Nabers
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Tucker Kraft
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Mike Evans
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DK Metcalf
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Quinshon Judkins
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Chuba Hubbard
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Christian Watson
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Jonathon Brooks
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Carnell Tate
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Jaylen Warren
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Dallas Goedert
Tony Pollard
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David Montgomery
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Jordan Mason
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Davante Adams
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Courtland Sutton
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George Kittle
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Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
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Devaughn Vele
Tony Pollard
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Mike Washington Jr.
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KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
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Adonai Mitchell
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Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
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Tony Pollard
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Tony Pollard
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Cade Otton
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Tony Pollard
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Jauan Jennings
Tony Pollard
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Tony Pollard
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Chris Brooks
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Tony Pollard
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Tony Pollard
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Tony Pollard
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Tony Pollard
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Demond Claiborne
Tony Pollard
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Roschon Johnson
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Dylan Laube
Tony Pollard
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Bam Knight
Tony Pollard
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DJ Giddens
Tony Pollard
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Will Shipley
Cam Skattebo
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Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
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Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
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Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
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Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
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Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
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Drake London
Cam Skattebo
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Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
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Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
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Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
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Zay Flowers
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A.J. Brown
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
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D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
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David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
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Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
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Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
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Devonta Smith
Cam Skattebo
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Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
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Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
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Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
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Justin Jefferson
Cam Skattebo
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Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
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George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
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Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
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Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
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Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
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Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
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Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
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J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
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CeeDee Lamb
Cam Skattebo
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Colston Loveland
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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De'Von Achane
Cam Skattebo
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Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Cam Skattebo
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Rome Odunze
Cam Skattebo
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Chase Brown
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Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Cam Skattebo
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Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
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Puka Nacua
Cam Skattebo
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
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Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
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Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
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Jayden Reed
Cam Skattebo
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Ja'Marr Chase
Cam Skattebo
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Josh Downs
Cam Skattebo
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
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DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
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Sam Laporta
Cam Skattebo
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MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
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Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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DK Metcalf
Cam Skattebo
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
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Jonathon Brooks
Cam Skattebo
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Carnell Tate
Cam Skattebo
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Dallas Goedert
Cam Skattebo
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Jordan Mason
Cam Skattebo
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Courtland Sutton
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Quentin Johnston
Cam Skattebo
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Cam Skattebo
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Travis Kelce
Cam Skattebo
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Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
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Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Tre Tucker
Cam Skattebo
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Michael Wilson
Cam Skattebo
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Stefon Diggs
Cam Skattebo
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Juwan Johnson
Cam Skattebo
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Wan'dale Robinson
Cam Skattebo
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Jakobi Meyers
Cam Skattebo
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Jalen Coker
Cam Skattebo
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Khalil Shakir
Cam Skattebo
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Michael Mayer
Cam Skattebo
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Cam Skattebo
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Romeo Doubs
Cam Skattebo
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Cam Skattebo
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Rashid Shaheed
Cam Skattebo
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Alec Pierce
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Isaiah Likely
Cam Skattebo
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George Holani
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Matthew Golden
Cam Skattebo
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Jake Ferguson
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Cam Skattebo
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Keenan Allen
Cam Skattebo
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George Kittle
Cam Skattebo
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Kyle Monangai
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Mike Washington Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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KC Concepcion
Cam Skattebo
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Cooper Kupp
Cam Skattebo
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Brenton Strange
Cam Skattebo
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Ryan Flournoy
Cam Skattebo
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Jalen Nailor
Cam Skattebo
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RJ Harvey
Cam Skattebo
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Tyler Allgeier
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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T.J. Hockenson
Cam Skattebo
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Cade Otton
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Makai Lemon
Cam Skattebo
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Jauan Jennings
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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Malachi Fields
Cam Skattebo
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Chris Brooks
Cam Skattebo
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Cam Skattebo
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AJ Barner
Cam Skattebo
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Keaton Mitchell
Cam Skattebo
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Malik Washington
Cam Skattebo
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Tre Harris
Cam Skattebo
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Pat Freiermuth
Cam Skattebo
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Chris Bell
Cam Skattebo
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Mike Gesicki
Cam Skattebo
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Pat Bryant
Cam Skattebo
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Chig Okonkwo
Cam Skattebo
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Samaje Perine
Cam Skattebo
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Colby Parkinson
Cam Skattebo
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Isaac TeSlaa
Cam Skattebo
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Ted Hurst
Cam Skattebo
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Gunnar Helm
Cam Skattebo
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Jerry Jeudy
Cam Skattebo
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Cam Skattebo
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Justice Hill
Cam Skattebo
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Braelon Allen
Cam Skattebo
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Emmett Johnson
Cam Skattebo
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Kimani Vidal
Cam Skattebo
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Corey Kiner
Cam Skattebo
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Jaylen Wright
Cam Skattebo
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Jacob Saylors
Cam Skattebo
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Najee Harris
Cam Skattebo
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Jonah Coleman
Cam Skattebo
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Kyle Juszczyk
Cam Skattebo
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Alvin Kamara
Cam Skattebo
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Kaelon Black
Cam Skattebo
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Ty Johnson
Cam Skattebo
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Emari Demercado
Cam Skattebo
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Emanuel Wilson
Cam Skattebo
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Kaleb Johnson
Cam Skattebo
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Sione Vaki
Cam Skattebo
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Ray Davis
Cam Skattebo
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Hunter Luepke
Cam Skattebo
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Audric Estime
Cam Skattebo
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Rasheen Ali
Cam Skattebo
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Devin Singletary
Cam Skattebo
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Seth McGowan
Cam Skattebo
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Isaiah Davis
Cam Skattebo
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Ollie Gordon II
Cam Skattebo
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Brashard Smith
Cam Skattebo
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Nicholas Singleton
Cam Skattebo
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Kendre Miller
Cam Skattebo
vs
Israel Abanikanda
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Lan Larison
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaytron Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Demond Claiborne
Cam Skattebo
vs
Roschon Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dylan Laube
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bam Knight
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Giddens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Will Shipley
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
DJ Moore
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordan Mason
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Mason
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Parker Washington
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Mason
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Mason
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordan Mason
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Mason
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordan Mason
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Mason
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Mason
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Evans
Jordan Mason
vs
George Holani
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jordan Mason
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
David Montgomery
Jordan Mason
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Mason
vs
Davante Adams
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Mason
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jordan Mason
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordan Mason
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jordan Mason
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Mason
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordan Mason
vs
Trey McBride
Jordan Mason
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Drake London
Jordan Mason
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jordan Mason
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
vs
Woody Marks
Jordan Mason
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Mason
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Mason
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordan Mason
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jordan Mason
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordan Mason
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Mason
vs
Cade Otton
Jordan Mason
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Mason
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jordan Mason
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Mason
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Mason
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Malachi Fields
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Mason
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
AJ Barner
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Harris
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jordan Mason
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Bell
Jordan Mason
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Pat Bryant
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jordan Mason
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Mason
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jordan Mason
vs
Ted Hurst
Jordan Mason
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jordan Mason
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jordan Mason
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordan Mason
vs
Justice Hill
Jordan Mason
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jordan Mason
vs
Corey Kiner
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jordan Mason
vs
Najee Harris
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jordan Mason
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Mason
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Kaelon Black
Jordan Mason
vs
Ty Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Emari Demercado
Jordan Mason
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Emanuel Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Sione Vaki
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Ray Davis
Jordan Mason
vs
Hunter Luepke
Jordan Mason
vs
Audric Estime
Jordan Mason
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jordan Mason
vs
Devin Singletary
Jordan Mason
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jordan Mason
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordan Mason
vs
Brashard Smith
Jordan Mason
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Jordan Mason
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kendre Miller
Jordan Mason
vs
Israel Abanikanda
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Lan Larison
Jordan Mason
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jordan Mason
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Dylan Laube
Jordan Mason
vs
Bam Knight
Jordan Mason
vs
DJ Giddens
Jordan Mason
vs
Will Shipley
David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
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David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
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Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
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Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
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Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
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Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
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Justin Jefferson
David Montgomery
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
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George Pickens
David Montgomery
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Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
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Nico Collins
David Montgomery
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Jayden Reed
David Montgomery
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Chris Olave
David Montgomery
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Josh Downs
David Montgomery
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Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
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DJ Moore
David Montgomery
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James Cook III
David Montgomery
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Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
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Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
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MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
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Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
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Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
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Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
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Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
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CeeDee Lamb
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
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Michael Pittman Jr.
David Montgomery
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De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
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Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
David Montgomery
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Jonathon Brooks
David Montgomery
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Chase Brown
David Montgomery
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Harold Fannin Jr.
David Montgomery
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Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
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Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
David Montgomery
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Dallas Goedert
David Montgomery
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Puka Nacua
David Montgomery
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Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
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Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
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Courtland Sutton
David Montgomery
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Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
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Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
David Montgomery
vs
Quentin Johnston
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Kelce
David Montgomery
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Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
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Jordan Addison
David Montgomery
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Tre Tucker
David Montgomery
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Michael Wilson
David Montgomery
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Stefon Diggs
David Montgomery
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Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
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Juwan Johnson
David Montgomery
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Wan'dale Robinson
David Montgomery
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Jakobi Meyers
David Montgomery
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Jalen Coker
David Montgomery
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
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Khalil Shakir
David Montgomery
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Michael Mayer
David Montgomery
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Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
David Montgomery
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Romeo Doubs
David Montgomery
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
David Montgomery
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Rashid Shaheed
David Montgomery
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Alec Pierce
David Montgomery
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Mark Andrews
David Montgomery
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Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
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Isaiah Likely
David Montgomery
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George Holani
David Montgomery
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Xavier Worthy
David Montgomery
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Matthew Golden
David Montgomery
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Jake Ferguson
David Montgomery
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Dalton Kincaid
David Montgomery
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De'Zhaun Stribling
David Montgomery
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Keenan Allen
David Montgomery
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George Kittle
David Montgomery
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Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
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Devaughn Vele
David Montgomery
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Mike Washington Jr.
David Montgomery
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Hunter Henry
David Montgomery
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Kayshon Boutte
David Montgomery
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KC Concepcion
David Montgomery
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Cooper Kupp
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Ryan Flournoy
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
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Adonai Mitchell
David Montgomery
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Woody Marks
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
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Dalton Schultz
David Montgomery
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Rashod Bateman
David Montgomery
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Dontayvion Wicks
David Montgomery
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T.J. Hockenson
David Montgomery
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Cade Otton
David Montgomery
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Tank Bigsby
David Montgomery
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Caleb Douglas
David Montgomery
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Makai Lemon
David Montgomery
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Jauan Jennings
David Montgomery
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Terrance Ferguson
David Montgomery
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Malachi Fields
David Montgomery
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Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
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Chris Brooks
David Montgomery
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Denzel Boston
David Montgomery
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AJ Barner
David Montgomery
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Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
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Malik Washington
David Montgomery
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Tre Harris
David Montgomery
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Pat Freiermuth
David Montgomery
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Chris Bell
David Montgomery
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Mike Gesicki
David Montgomery
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Pat Bryant
David Montgomery
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Chig Okonkwo
David Montgomery
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Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
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Colby Parkinson
David Montgomery
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Isaac TeSlaa
David Montgomery
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Ted Hurst
David Montgomery
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Gunnar Helm
David Montgomery
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Jerry Jeudy
David Montgomery
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Ja'Kobi Lane
David Montgomery
vs
Justice Hill
David Montgomery
vs
Braelon Allen
David Montgomery
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Emmett Johnson
David Montgomery
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Kimani Vidal
David Montgomery
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Corey Kiner
David Montgomery
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Jaylen Wright
David Montgomery
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Jacob Saylors
David Montgomery
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Najee Harris
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Kyle Juszczyk
David Montgomery
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Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
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Kaelon Black
David Montgomery
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Ty Johnson
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Emanuel Wilson
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Ray Davis
David Montgomery
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Hunter Luepke
David Montgomery
vs
Audric Estime
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Devin Singletary
David Montgomery
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Seth McGowan
David Montgomery
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Isaiah Davis
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Kendre Miller
David Montgomery
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Israel Abanikanda
David Montgomery
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Josh Williams
David Montgomery
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Lan Larison
David Montgomery
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Kaytron Allen
David Montgomery
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Bam Knight
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Two Key Indiana Defenders OUT for Week 2 vs. Howard
Michael Mayer

Cashes In On Contract Extension
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
CFB

KJ Duff Delivers Big Again in Week 2 Loss
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
CFB

Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
New York Knicks

Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
Malik Nabers

Medically Cleared to Play, Remains Game-Time Decision
CFB

Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Lamont Butler

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
CFB

AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Rome Odunze

Not Yet Medically Cleared to Play in Week 1
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Devin Carter

Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Malik Davis

to Undergo Hip Surgery
Devin Carter

Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Devin Carter

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
CFB

Koby Howard Has Limitless Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Gearing Up for Big Week 2
CFB

Makhi Frazier Sees Opportunity in Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
CFB

Arizona Adds Ismail Mahdi, Max Harris to Roster
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Out Again in Week 2
CFB

Daniel Bray Active Against Arkansas
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
CFB

Jake Maikkula, Ryan Fodje Returning From Injuries and Likely to Start
CFB

Nate Bennett to Make First Career Start in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Ja'Marr Chase

Good to Go for Week 1
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
CFB

Malachi Toney Delivers Big Despite Limited Opportunities in Week 2
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Dazzles in Week 2 Blowout
Manon Fiorot

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CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

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Jonathan Huberdeau

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Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

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Kevin Fiala

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Lamont Butler

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Braeden Bowman

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Luka Dončić

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Joel Embiid

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Julius Randle

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Steven Adams

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Walker Kessler

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Corbin Carroll

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Braxton Ashcraft

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Freddie Freeman

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Tyrese Haliburton

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Samuel Honzek

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ANA

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Adam Fantilli

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Shohei Ohtani

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Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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Corbin Carroll

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NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

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Artem Zub

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Thatcher Demko

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Simon Edvinsson

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Fraser Minten

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Garrett Crochet

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Shohei Ohtani

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Aaron Judge

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Aaron Judge

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Corbin Burnes

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Christopher Bell

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Ty Gibbs

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Tyler Reddick

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Kyle Larson

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Denny Hamlin

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Salahdine Parnasse

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Dan Hooker

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Farés Ziam

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Axel Sola

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Nursulton Ruziboev

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Ty Gibbs

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Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

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