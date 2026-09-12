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Wide Receiver Matchups to Target For Week 1 (2026) - Ja'Marr Chase, Chris Olave, and Others

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Thunder Dan's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 1 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.

The first big slate of the season is only one day away, and it's time to revisit one of our favorite pastimes - building NFL DFS lineups! I'm not usually the wide receiver matchup guy, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night. All kidding aside, I did spend some time digging into these matchups, and I tried to provide my best analysis as to why these receivers could go off in Week 1. It's not all the chalk plays either, don't worry!

This week, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.

Don't forget to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have specific channels devoted to NFL DFS! We also have lots of great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win MORE this season! Below are my top five WR vs. CB matchups for this week’s DFS main slate. Use these insights to fine-tune season-long lineups, player props, and DFS builds. Let’s get to it!

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Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

  • Matchup: Jacob Parrish (Tampa Bay)
  • Pricing: $7.8K DK, $8.9K FD

Okay, I said I wasn't doing all chalky guys, but there are certainly a few popular plays in here. Chase should be the most popular receiver on this slate, but it's for good reason. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the only other expensive target monster on the board, and Chase even outpaced him last year in both targets and catches per game.

The Bengals are at home against a Tampa secondary that finished 20th in pass defense per DVOA last season. They've moved Parrish from the slot out wide, and he'll be tasked with trying to slow down Chase. Parrish is the best-rated corner returning for Tampa this season, finishing with a 65.7 coverage grade on PFF, but that was just the 31st-best in the league.

Chase also moves all over the formation, so he'll likely get a chance to pick on Zyon McCollum (61) and Benjamin Morrison (50), too. The Bucs went with a lot of zone coverage last season (69% of the time), which bodes well for Chase as he had significantly better metrics against zone (2.5 yards per route run) when compared to man coverage (1.86 YPPR).

This game currently has the highest total on the board, and while Cincy has tried to plug some gaps in their leaky defense, I think it has a good chance of turning into a shootout. You just can't fade a receiver of Chase's talent in this game environment, and the matchup is just the icing on the cake.

 

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

  • Matchup: Christian Benford (Buffalo)
  • Pricing: $7K DK, $8.1K FD

In the famous words of Ross Gellar, I think it's time to "PIVOT!"

Does making a Friends reference in a fantasy sports article immediately disqualify my opinion? I hope not. Because I think Nico Collins is a fine play on Sunday, and he'll carry roughly one-third of the rostership of Chase and will surely be rostered less often than Amon-Ra St. Brown, too.

Here's the thing. Nico is the undisputed number one target for C.J. Stroud in this Houston offense. They lost Jayden Higgins in the preseason and had to trade for Kayshon Boutte, who has had only a few weeks to get acclimated to the playbook. Jaylin Noel and Xaxier Hutchinson have not done anything to separate themselves, leaving tight end Dalton Schultz as the second option for Stroud quite often.

The Bills have the 12th-best pass defense last season, so they won't be showing up on anyone's matchup ratings this week. But Collins could get the kind of volume we are looking for in this game, especially if the Bills have solidified their run defense, which was their Achilles heel last season.

Collins usually lines up outside in the formation, meaning he'll see quite a bit of Christian Benford and perhaps some of Tre'Davious White. He can win against either player, but Benford is the guy they should pick on as he had just a 53.9 PFF coverage grade last year.

 

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Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

  • Matchup: D.J. Reed (Detroit Lions)
  • Pricing: $6.7K DK, $7.4K FD

Olave is the other chalky pick here, as he's priced quite affordably for a guy who we expect to take on a huge workload early in the season. Rookie Jordyn Tyson was supposed to function as the WR2 opposite Olave, but is out for a while, leaving Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance to pick up the slack along with tight end Juwan Johnson.

We should love this game for DFS as it's in a dome and features two teams that like to play fast. Neither defense is terrible, but both of these offenses should be very good this year, and this one has a chance to be a high-scoring affair with a 50-point total as of right now.

Olave does move all over the formation, playing more in the slot (40%) last year than on either side, so it's hard to project exactly who he will face. We know that Detroit will be down both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph to start the season, while Christian Izien is also questionable with a groin injury.

That bodes well for Olave, who should have the advantage on any of the remaining Detroit corners. If Detroit plays as much man coverage as last year (38% was the second-most of any team), then they're putting their backup corners on an island too often. But if they play more zone, that plays into Olave's strength, too, as he averaged 2.1 YPPR against zone last season.

 

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Matchup: Myles Harden (Cleveland Browns)
  • Pricing: $5.6K DK, $6.6K FD

Tired of hearing about Parker Washington yet? Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but you have to read about him at least one more time!

I'll be honest, Washington wasn't really on my radar during my first sweep of the slate. This game doesn't pop in the same way that others do, as the Jags are heavy favorites and the Browns likely don't have the firepower to hang with Jacksonville's talent on either side of the ball.

But the strength of this Browns defense last year was their ability to stop the run. And Jacksonville's biggest weakness was an inconsistent run game. That means we could see plenty of pass attempts for Trevor Lawrence in order to get this offense going, and therefore it's hard not to like at least one of his pass-catchers, even if the situation is a bit muddied in terms of how Lawrence is going to spread the ball around this year.

Here's what we do know: Washington ran the majority of his routes out of the slot last year, as he lined up there 45% of the time. And while Myles Harden was an effective run stopper, he struggled badly in coverage, earning a 44.8 coverage grade per PFF.

I like this play a bit more on DraftKings, because I can see Washington getting a lot of shorter targets in an effort to keep the chains moving, and those types of receivers are rewarded more by DK's full PPR scoring. But don't sleep on Washington entirely; he's too cheap for what his role is likely to be every week in this offense.

 

Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

  • Matchup: Amik Robertson (Washington Commanders)
  • Pricing: $4.1K DK, $5.5K FD

No one is playing Wicks this week, but I think you should consider him in your larger field contests like the Milly Maker. He had a terrific camp for the Eagles, and I think he's earned the opportunity to get on the field ahead of rookie Makai Lemon, who missed most of Philadelphia's practices.

I am very high on Wicks this season in general. He showed the ability to make big plays in Green Bay, but was a victim of a very crowded wide receiver room and a run-heavy scheme. While the Eagles will surely run the football a lot, too, there's optimism that they'll have a more efficient passing game this year under Sean Mannion.

Wicks and DeVonta Smith are probably going to line up all over the formation, but Wicks did have a 49% snap rate out of the slot last year, and I think that's an ideal spot for him in this offense. The Commanders ranked 27th in pass DVOA defense last year and allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wideouts. Whether it's Robertson (PFF grade of 48.2) or Mike Sainristil (52.3) in coverage, Wicks is most likely to avoid Rasul Douglas, who is Washington's best corner and will try (the key word TRY) to match up with Devonta Smith.

While others play Barkley, Goedert, and Smith in their lineups, you can play Wicks at single-digit ownership and hope that he breaks the slate with a big day!

Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!

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