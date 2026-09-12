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Running Back Matchups to Target in Week 1 (2026) - Saquon Barkley, D'Andre Swift, Omarion Hampton, More...

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Thunder Dan's favorite RB matchups to exploit for Week 1 of 2025 - DFS running backs to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These RB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.

After spending a good chunk of the late summer researching and writing about running backs for redraft leagues, it's finally time to focus on some key Week 1 matchups. Welcome back to my running backs to target feature, where I attempt to find the best possible spots for RBs to thrive each week.

I'm breaking down DVOA data, offensive line metrics, and attempting to validate some of those matchups that pop at first glance, while perhaps also unearthing some sneaky good spots at the same time. Spoiler alert - you won't find me recommending Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson this week. Why? Well, because they are some of the best players in the NFL and somewhat matchup-proof at this point. It's also just lazy analysis, because you already know they are good plays. Gibbs will be the chalkiest back on the slate, and is already featured a dozen times on our site alone. So let's dig a little deeper, shall we?

My goal in this weekly article is to highlight the best matchups for running backs on Sunday's main DFS slate. But these are also running backs you should smash into your season-long lineups and great candidates for prop bets, too. Let's get to it! Here are my top four matchups for Week 1.

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Week 1 Running Back Matchups

In the fantasy sports space, it's not enough to use the eye test or just go with your gut. I always like to have as much data as possible before making my final decisions on who I recommend to our readers and play in my own lineups.

Am I also obsessed with charts? Maybe.

This year, I debut my official "Thunder Dan Matchup Grade," which incorporates data from both Pro Football Focus and the DVOA ratings found at FTN.

Remember, we are not evaluating the backs and their own elusiveness, explosiveness, or ability to break tackles. We are looking at the quality of their blockers, their offensive schemes, projected role and usage, and then finally taking an educated guess on the projected game script for each back this week.

The final caveat is that all the data used this week is from 2025. Teams have added or lost important personnel since then, both players and coaches. So we have to factor those elements in after the fact, meaning the ratings can't be taken entirely at face value.

 

Saquon Barkley ($6,900 DK, $8,100 FD)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

We start with a player who is only one season removed from an RB1 finish and 2,000 yards rushing. Barkley is back to reprise his role as the bellcow of the Philadelphia offense for the third time and is still just 29 years old. Anyone suggesting that he's past his prime may need to go back and watch some highlights from last season, because his drop in production had nothing to do with his running style or ability, and everything to do with a horrible offensive scheme from Kevin Patullo.

The Eagles offense was one of the most predictable units in football. Barkley faced stacked boxes as defenses keyed on him and was simply not utilized to his full potential as Patullo failed to make adjustments.

But this year the Eagles have a new OC in Sean Mannion, who comes over from Green Bay. Players have been raving about his new system, and not just the skill players. All-Pro tackle Jordan Mailata referred to him as "an evil genius" and a "wizard."

Mailata is a smart guy, and his confidence reflects that the offensive line is comfortable with the new run scheme. It's a group that underachieved last year, while also losing veteran tackle Lane Johnson for the last seven games of the season.

So we get an underpriced Barkley (especially on DraftKings) set to face a team that he has dominated since joining the Eagles. Yes, the Commanders did add to their 27th-ranked run defense in the offseason through the draft and free agency. But I view the Eagles offense as a bit of a sleeping giant. A fresh scheme, healthy O-line, and positive game script (they're 5.5-point home favorites) all line up for Barkley to have another big game. I have no problem penciling him into my cash game builds, and I want to be over the field on him in GPPs.

 

Omarion Hampton ($6,800 DK, $7,300 FD)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals

We have a bit of a theme going here with these first two plays. The Chargers also underperformed badly as a rushing offense in 2025, but they were missing more than just one starter. They played most of the season without both of their starting tackles and rotated in several different players at the center and guard positions. No team in football has upgraded their offensive line more going into this season than Los Angeles, and that's even after they already lost new starting center Tyler Biadasz with an injury in the preseason.

You can see in my chart that Hampton has the fourth-best matchup grade in my new model, and you should notice that's even with a very poor run-blocking grade factored in! The Cardinals were a terrible run defense last year, ranking 26th in rushing per DVOA and allowing the second-most fantasy points to backs over the course of the season.

We know that Jim Harbaugh wants to establish the running game first and foremost. He was wise to bring on Mike McDaniel as the new offensive coordinator, as McDaniel's run schemes in Miami were wildly successful. Just two years ago, the Dolphins ran over the entire league with DeVon Achane and Raheem Mostert having huge seasons.

If you give McDaniel a talented back like Hampton and a good offensive line, the sky is the limit. Hampton's most successful runs last season were on outside zone plays, which were one of McDaniel's favorite run schemes while in Miami. Things line up so perfectly for Hampton, who is finally healthy after dealing with an injury last season.

I'm not worried about Keaton Mitchell or Kimani Vidal eating into touches. Hampton is the guy, and he could absolutely explode in this matchup as the Chargers are heavy home favorites. Hampton is nearly the same price as Barkley on DK, but is a major value on FD where he's only the 10th-most expensive RB on the slate.

 

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D'Andre Swift ($6,100 DK, $6,600 FD)

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

Swift checks in with my second-best matchup rating this week. Well, the Bears' run game does, BUT Swift is the guy I want, as he should lead the backfield in touches with Kyle Monangai serving as the complementary back.

Monangai missed a decent chunk of camp and is strictly a "between the tackles" guy, while Swift also brings his excellent pass-catching ability to the table.

The Bears had the third-ranked running game in the NFL last year, as their first-year head coach Ben Johnson established his identity with this football team. While they did lose their All-Pro center Drew Dalman to retirement and are currently without tackle Ozzy Trapilo, this is still a very good run-blocking unit.

And the matchup is too good to pass up, as the Panthers finished last year as the 24th-ranked run defense while allowing the 7th-most fantasy points to opposing backs.

This game has a healthy 47-point total, and Swift feels too cheap on both sides for the lead back on what should be a very good, high-scoring offense this season.

 

Bucky Irving ($5,700 DK, $7,900 FD)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

Yeah, I'm back in on Bucky this year. A lot has been made of his poor sophomore campaign, but I think there are a lot of things we should consider before writing him off in 2026.

Irving was hurt early in the year, missed a bunch of games, and then played hurt for the remainder of the season. Tampa Bay also dealt with many injuries to their starting offensive line, including a five-game absence from their cornerstone tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is one of the best-graded run-blockers in the NFL.

The Bucs also went out and signed Kenneth Gainwell in the offseason, leading a lot of folks to conclude that Bucky is going to see serious competition for touches this season. While Gainwell had an impressive year in Pittsburgh, he's still best deployed as a third-down back in the passing game.

I still think Irving is the more dynamic runner of the two and will lead the backfield in touches, which won't be limited to just rushing attempts either, as Bucky is a threat as a receiver, too.

The Bengals defense had a horrific year in 2025, finishing 29th against the run, while allowing the most fantasy points to opposing backs. They've made some moves to try to shore up that unit, but I will believe it when I see it. This game has shootout potential, and Irving is priced at a major discount on DraftKings, where his 5.7k salary makes him RB18 in pricing.

This game currently has the highest total on the board at 50.5 points. While Ja'Marr Chase and Chase Brown will be highly-rostered players on Sunday, Irving projects for very low rostership as not too many people trust him to regain his lead back role.

Did I mention that Sean Tucker (the guy who is supposed to steal the goal-line touches) is doubtful? Sounds like a Bucky TD incoming to me.

Be greedy when others are fearful! Good luck and thanks for reading.

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