2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 3 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 3 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 3.
There have been several surprise performances out of the wide receiver position to begin 2026, which is no surprise. It's the most volatile and deep position in fantasy football, which can leave fantasy managers making tough start-sit calls. We're here to help with these Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Where do key players such as Denzel Boston, Adonai Mitchell, Josh Downs, Tre Tucker, Jameson Williams, Matthew Golden, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jaylen Waddle, and more stand for Week 3? We have you covered.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|4
|1
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|7
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|8
|2
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|11
|2
|5
|Chris Olave
|WR
|12
|2
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|15
|2
|7
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|16
|2
|8
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|17
|2
|9
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|23
|3
|10
|Parker Washington
|WR
|26
|3
|11
|Christian Watson
|WR
|28
|3
|12
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|29
|3
|13
|George Pickens
|WR
|30
|3
|14
|Davante Adams
|WR
|32
|3
|15
|Drake London
|WR
|34
|4
|16
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|38
|4
|17
|Mike Evans
|WR
|40
|4
|18
|DJ Moore
|WR
|42
|4
|19
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|44
|4
|20
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|45
|4
|21
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|46
|5
|22
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|48
|5
|23
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|51
|5
|24
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|53
|5
|25
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|57
|5
|26
|Josh Downs
|WR
|63
|5
|27
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|65
|5
|28
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|66
|5
|29
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|68
|5
|30
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|69
|5
|31
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|71
|6
|32
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|72
|6
|33
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|73
|6
|34
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|74
|6
|35
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|77
|7
|36
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|78
|7
|37
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|79
|7
|38
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|82
|8
|39
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|83
|8
|40
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|85
|8
|41
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|87
|8
|42
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|88
|8
|43
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|89
|8
|44
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|90
|8
|45
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|91
|8
|46
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|93
|8
|47
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|94
|8
|48
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|95
|8
|49
|Malik Washington
|WR
|96
|8
|50
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|98
|8
|51
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|99
|8
|52
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|103
|8
|53
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|106
|8
|54
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|108
|8
|55
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|109
|8
|56
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|111
|8
|57
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|116
|8
|58
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|119
|8
|59
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|120
|8
|60
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|121
|9
|61
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|122
|9
|62
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|124
|9
|63
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|126
|9
|64
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|127
|9
|65
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|128
|9
|66
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|131
|9
|67
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|132
|9
|68
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|133
|9
|69
|Tre Harris
|WR
|135
|9
|70
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|137
|9
|71
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|139
|9
|72
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|143
|9
|73
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|145
|9
|74
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|149
|9
|75
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|152
|10
|76
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|154
|10
|77
|Jack Bech
|WR
|155
|10
|78
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|157
|10
|79
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|159
|10
|80
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|160
|10
|81
|Chris Bell
|WR
|161
|10
|82
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|162
|10
|83
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|168
|10
|84
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|170
|10
|85
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|172
|10
|86
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|173
|10
|87
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|176
|10
|88
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|178
|10
|89
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|179
|10
|90
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|181
|11
|91
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|183
|11
|92
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|185
|11
|93
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|187
|11
|94
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|188
|11
|95
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|189
|11
|96
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|194
|11
|97
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|196
|11
|98
|Tory Horton
|WR
|198
|11
|99
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|200
|11
|100
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|201
|11
|101
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|203
|11
|102
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|204
|11
|103
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|208
|11
|104
|Chris Moore
|WR
|210
|11
|105
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|211
|12
|106
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|215
|12
|107
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|216
|12
|108
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|217
|12
|109
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|219
|12
|110
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|222
|12
|111
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|223
|12
|112
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|224
|12
|113
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|225
|12
|114
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|228
|12
|115
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|230
|12
|116
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|231
|12
|117
|Tai Felton
|WR
|233
|12
|118
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|234
|12
|119
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|237
|12
|120
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|239
|13
|121
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|244
|13
|122
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|248
|13
|123
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|254
|13
|124
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|255
|13
|125
|Barion Brown
|WR
|264
|13
|126
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|267
|13
|127
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|272
|13
|128
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|276
|13
|129
|Cody White
|WR
|280
|13
|130
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|283
|13
|131
|Malik Benson
|WR
|287
|13
|132
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|289
|13
|133
|Colbie Young
|WR
|294
|13
|134
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|297
|13
|135
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|299
|13
|136
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|300
|13
|137
|Bo Melton
|WR
|302
Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker had an outrageously productive Week 1, but given his relatively low fantasy stock before the season started, managers wanted to wait and see whether he could replicate his production in Week 2. While he didn't have another 138-yard, two-touchdown performance, he proved that his volume is certainly sustainable from week to week. In fact, Coker has finished with exactly nine targets and eight catches in each of his two games so far.
He has also played at least 76% of the snaps in both contests. It has been very encouraging to see the Panthers' passing attack firing on all cylinders, as both Coker and Tetairoa McMillan have been able to produce double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in each of the first two games.
To this point, Coker ranks as the WR5 in PPR leagues with 33.8 and 14.6 points in the first two weeks, respectively. Bryce Young is playing the best football of his career, and nobody has benefited more than Coker and his fantasy managers. He's firmly in must-start territory as a low-end WR2 for Week 3 against an unintimidating Browns defense.
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has emerged as one of the most elite fantasy contributors through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Olave has at least 22.8 PPR points in each of the two games. With a total of 18 catches, 268 yards, and one touchdown, he ranks as the overall WR3 in PPR leagues so far.
We've seen Olave deliver high-level fantasy production in a variety of ways, including high volume, high yardage totals, and touchdown upside. That's good news for fantasy managers, because he's not dependent on one specific stat (catches, yards, or touchdowns) to carry his entire fantasy stock. The Saints' passing attack looks really good this year, and Olave is the focal point of that unit. He continues to rank as a mid-to-high WR1 heading into a very favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is trending up in fantasy football because of his ability to stay healthy. The 49ers continue to deal with injuries on both sides of the ball, but perhaps no position has been hit harder than wide receiver. Christian Kirk (calf) landed on injured reserve before the season started, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) suffered a non-contact injury in Week 1 and was placed on IR, and both Mike Evans (hip) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) emerged injured from Week 2.
For now, the injury bug hasn't hit Samuel, leaving him as the top healthy receiver on the Niners' depth chart. Being available for a full week of practice will bode well for Samuel's volume and, in turn, his fantasy production. He caught just three passes on Sunday, but we'd expect him to bounce back as a high-end WR3/flex in Week 3 with additional upside if Evans can't play.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Adonai Mitchell. Josh Downs, Tre Tucker, Jameson Williams, Matthew Golden, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jaylen Waddle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Denzel Boston, Adonai Mitchell. Josh Downs, Tre Tucker, Jameson Williams, Matthew Golden, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jaylen Waddle:
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