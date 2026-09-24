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2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings - Week 3 Start, Sit Wide Receivers

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DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 3 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 3.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

There have been several surprise performances out of the wide receiver position to begin 2026, which is no surprise. It's the most volatile and deep position in fantasy football, which can leave fantasy managers making tough start-sit calls. We're here to help with these Week 3 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Where do key players such as Denzel Boston, Adonai Mitchell, Josh Downs, Tre Tucker, Jameson Williams, Matthew Golden, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jaylen Waddle, and more stand for Week 3? We have you covered.

Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 4
1 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 7
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR 8
2 4 Justin Jefferson WR 11
2 5 Chris Olave WR 12
2 6 CeeDee Lamb WR 15
2 7 Zay Flowers WR 16
2 8 Puka Nacua WR 17
2 9 DeVonta Smith WR 23
3 10 Parker Washington WR 26
3 11 Christian Watson WR 28
3 12 Garrett Wilson WR 29
3 13 George Pickens WR 30
3 14 Davante Adams WR 32
3 15 Drake London WR 34
4 16 Jaylen Waddle WR 38
4 17 Mike Evans WR 40
4 18 DJ Moore WR 42
4 19 Tee Higgins WR 44
4 20 Malik Nabers WR 45
4 21 Tetairoa McMillan WR 46
5 22 Matthew Golden WR 48
5 23 Rashee Rice WR 51
5 24 Jalen Coker WR 53
5 25 Jameson Williams WR 57
5 26 Josh Downs WR 63
5 27 Ladd McConkey WR 65
5 28 Emeka Egbuka WR 66
5 29 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 68
5 30 DK Metcalf WR 69
5 31 Michael Wilson WR 71
6 32 Adonai Mitchell WR 72
6 33 Jordan Addison WR 73
6 34 Romeo Doubs WR 74
6 35 Luther Burden III WR 77
7 36 Dontayvion Wicks WR 78
7 37 Terry McLaurin WR 79
7 38 Devaughn Vele WR 82
8 39 Stefon Diggs WR 83
8 40 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 85
8 41 Courtland Sutton WR 87
8 42 Rashod Bateman WR 88
8 43 Xavier Worthy WR 89
8 44 Khalil Shakir WR 90
8 45 Carnell Tate WR 91
8 46 Quentin Johnston WR 93
8 47 Denzel Boston WR 94
8 48 Tre Tucker WR 95
8 49 Malik Washington WR 96
8 50 Rome Odunze WR 98
8 51 KC Concepcion WR 99
8 52 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 103
8 53 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 106
8 54 Jakobi Meyers WR 108
8 55 Kayshon Boutte WR 109
8 56 Makai Lemon WR 111
8 57 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 116
8 58 Mack Hollins WR 119
8 59 Rashid Shaheed WR 120
8 60 Keenan Allen WR 121
9 61 Xavier Hutchinson WR 122
9 62 DeMario Douglas WR 124
9 63 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 126
9 64 Kalif Raymond WR 127
9 65 Keon Coleman WR 128
9 66 Kendrick Bourne WR 131
9 67 Pat Bryant WR 132
9 68 Ryan Flournoy WR 133
9 69 Tre Harris WR 135
9 70 Caleb Douglas WR 137
9 71 Jalen Nailor WR 139
9 72 Malachi Fields WR 143
9 73 Germie Bernard WR 145
9 74 Cooper Kupp WR 149
9 75 Tyquan Thornton WR 152
10 76 Joshua Palmer WR 154
10 77 Jack Bech WR 155
10 78 Roman Wilson WR 157
10 79 Calvin Ridley WR 159
10 80 Ted Hurst WR 160
10 81 Chris Bell WR 161
10 82 Antonio Williams WR 162
10 83 Jerry Jeudy WR 168
10 84 Darnell Mooney WR 170
10 85 Jaylin Noel WR 172
10 86 Isaac TeSlaa WR 173
10 87 Andrei Iosivas WR 176
10 88 Laquon Treadwell WR 178
10 89 Isaiah Williams WR 179
10 90 Elic Ayomanor WR 181
11 91 Jahan Dotson WR 183
11 92 Xavier Legette WR 185
11 93 Jalen McMillan WR 187
11 94 Jauan Jennings WR 188
11 95 Skyy Moore WR 189
11 96 LaJohntay Wester WR 194
11 97 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 196
11 98 Tory Horton WR 198
11 99 Kyle Williams WR 200
11 100 Jared Wayne WR 201
11 101 Darius Cooper WR 203
11 102 Troy Franklin WR 204
11 103 Konata Mumpfield WR 208
11 104 Chris Moore WR 210
11 105 Josh Cameron WR 211
12 106 KaVontae Turpin WR 215
12 107 Jordan Watkins WR 216
12 108 Zachariah Branch WR 217
12 109 Dyami Brown WR 219
12 110 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 222
12 111 Devontez Walker WR 223
12 112 Xavier Smith WR 224
12 113 Bryce Lance WR 225
12 114 Elijah Sarratt WR 228
12 115 Brenen Thompson WR 230
12 116 Tutu Atwell WR 231
12 117 Tai Felton WR 233
12 118 Isaiah Bond WR 234
12 119 Chimere Dike WR 237
12 120 Tez Johnson WR 239
13 121 Jacob Cowing WR 244
13 122 Travis Hunter WR 248
13 123 Jahdae Walker WR 254
13 124 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 255
13 125 Barion Brown WR 264
13 126 Efton Chism III WR 267
13 127 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 272
13 128 Jalen Royals WR 276
13 129 Cody White WR 280
13 130 Brycen Tremayne WR 283
13 131 Malik Benson WR 287
13 132 Jaylin Lane WR 289
13 133 Colbie Young WR 294
13 134 Marquise Brown WR 297
13 135 Jalen Tolbert WR 299
13 136 Cyrus Allen WR 300
13 137 Bo Melton WR 302

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker had an outrageously productive Week 1, but given his relatively low fantasy stock before the season started, managers wanted to wait and see whether he could replicate his production in Week 2. While he didn't have another 138-yard, two-touchdown performance, he proved that his volume is certainly sustainable from week to week. In fact, Coker has finished with exactly nine targets and eight catches in each of his two games so far.

He has also played at least 76% of the snaps in both contests. It has been very encouraging to see the Panthers' passing attack firing on all cylinders, as both Coker and Tetairoa McMillan have been able to produce double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in each of the first two games.

To this point, Coker ranks as the WR5 in PPR leagues with 33.8 and 14.6 points in the first two weeks, respectively. Bryce Young is playing the best football of his career, and nobody has benefited more than Coker and his fantasy managers. He's firmly in must-start territory as a low-end WR2 for Week 3 against an unintimidating Browns defense.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has emerged as one of the most elite fantasy contributors through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Olave has at least 22.8 PPR points in each of the two games. With a total of 18 catches, 268 yards, and one touchdown, he ranks as the overall WR3 in PPR leagues so far.

We've seen Olave deliver high-level fantasy production in a variety of ways, including high volume, high yardage totals, and touchdown upside. That's good news for fantasy managers, because he's not dependent on one specific stat (catches, yards, or touchdowns) to carry his entire fantasy stock. The Saints' passing attack looks really good this year, and Olave is the focal point of that unit. He continues to rank as a mid-to-high WR1 heading into a very favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is trending up in fantasy football because of his ability to stay healthy. The 49ers continue to deal with injuries on both sides of the ball, but perhaps no position has been hit harder than wide receiver. Christian Kirk (calf) landed on injured reserve before the season started, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) suffered a non-contact injury in Week 1 and was placed on IR, and both Mike Evans (hip) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) emerged injured from Week 2.

For now, the injury bug hasn't hit Samuel, leaving him as the top healthy receiver on the Niners' depth chart. Being available for a full week of practice will bode well for Samuel's volume and, in turn, his fantasy production. He caught just three passes on Sunday, but we'd expect him to bounce back as a high-end WR3/flex in Week 3 with additional upside if Evans can't play.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Adonai Mitchell. Josh Downs, Tre Tucker, Jameson Williams, Matthew Golden, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jaylen Waddle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Denzel Boston, Adonai Mitchell. Josh Downs, Tre Tucker, Jameson Williams, Matthew Golden, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jaylen Waddle:

Denzel Boston
vs
Quentin Johnston
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Denzel Boston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaelon Black
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Makai Lemon
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Davante Adams
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Michael Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordan Addison
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tucker Kraft
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
DK Metcalf
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Warren
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mark Andrews
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Luther Burden III
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tony Pollard
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Blake Corum
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Josh Downs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Kittle
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Stefon Diggs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Colston Loveland
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jameson Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jadarian Price
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brock Bowers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Olave
Adonai Mitchell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zay Flowers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Puka Nacua
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devonta Smith
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Parker Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Christian Watson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Pickens
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Davante Adams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Downs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tre Tucker
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Carnell Tate
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre Tucker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tre Tucker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Tucker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tre Tucker
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tre Tucker
vs
Blake Corum
Tre Tucker
vs
Kaelon Black
Tre Tucker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tre Tucker
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre Tucker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Tucker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Luther Burden III
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Devonta Smith
Tre Tucker
vs
Parker Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Christian Watson
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
Davante Adams
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Jameson Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
George Kittle
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jameson Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Mark Andrews
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jameson Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Jameson Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jameson Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Matthew Golden
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Matthew Golden
vs
Sam Laporta
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashee Rice
Matthew Golden
vs
Tee Higgins
Matthew Golden
vs
Travis Kelce
Matthew Golden
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Coker
Matthew Golden
vs
DJ Moore
Matthew Golden
vs
Brock Bowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Cam Skattebo
Matthew Golden
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Evans
Matthew Golden
vs
Jadarian Price
Matthew Golden
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Matthew Golden
vs
Jameson Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Matthew Golden
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
D'Andre Swift
Matthew Golden
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Matthew Golden
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Bucky Irving
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Schultz
Matthew Golden
vs
Omarion Hampton
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
Davante Adams
Matthew Golden
vs
Tony Pollard
Matthew Golden
vs
David Montgomery
Matthew Golden
vs
Ladd McConkey
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Parker Washington
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Matthew Golden
vs
DK Metcalf
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Kelce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Zay Flowers

Looks Doubtful For Week 3 With Hamstring Injury
Mike Evans

Looks Like He Could Play In Week 3
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Puka Nacua

"Not Making Great Progress" for Week 3
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Sam Darnold

is "On a Good Track" To Return in Week 3
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
Jadarian Price

is Limited to Begin the Week
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Ladd McConkey

Practicing in Full
J.K. Dobbins

Limited in First Practice of the Week
Malik Nabers

Limited With Shoulder Injury on Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Unsure if Puka Nacua Will Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Jayden Reed

Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Jonathon Brooks

Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Aaron Jones Sr.

Not a Sure Thing for Week 3
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Jonah Coleman

Dealing With Sprained Ankle
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
Jaxson Dart

Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
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