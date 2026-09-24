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2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 3 Start, Sit Tight Ends

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2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 3 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 3.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The tight end position has already been head-scratching through two weeks, and that seems to be a common theme with the shallow position. Luckily, an elite option is back in the mix heading into Week 3. We're here to help you with key start-sit calls with our Week 3 fantasy football tight end rankings. Below, see where Colston Loveland, Dalton Kincaid, Darren Waller, Kyle Pitts Sr., Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Juwan Johnson, and Isaiah Likely stand, among all others.

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 24
2 2 Dalton Kincaid TE 49
3 3 Sam LaPorta TE 50
3 4 Travis Kelce TE 52
3 5 Brock Bowers TE 54
3 6 George Kittle TE 61
4 7 Dalton Schultz TE 62
5 8 Mark Andrews TE 67
5 9 Tucker Kraft TE 70
5 10 Tyler Warren TE 75
5 11 Juwan Johnson TE 76
5 12 Colston Loveland TE 84
5 13 Terrance Ferguson TE 86
5 14 Hunter Henry TE 92
6 15 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 104
6 16 Oronde Gadsden II TE 105
6 17 Isaiah Likely TE 107
6 18 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 112
6 19 Jake Ferguson TE 114
6 20 Pat Freiermuth TE 117
6 21 T.J. Hockenson TE 118
6 22 Brenton Strange TE 123
6 23 Darren Waller TE 134
6 24 AJ Barner TE 138
6 25 Gunnar Helm TE 144
7 26 Cade Otton TE 146
7 27 Evan Engram TE 147
7 28 Mike Gesicki TE 148
7 29 Michael Mayer TE 163
7 30 Colby Parkinson TE 169
7 31 Greg Dulcich TE 171
7 32 Kenyon Sadiq TE 174
7 33 Dawson Knox TE 175
7 34 Darnell Washington TE 177
7 35 Johnny Mundt TE 191
8 36 Theo Johnson TE 192
8 37 Cole Kmet TE 197
8 38 Foster Moreau TE 199
8 39 Noah Gray TE 205
8 40 Elijah Arroyo TE 207
8 41 Noah Fant TE 209
8 42 Tommy Tremble TE 212
8 43 Josh Oliver TE 213
8 44 Mason Taylor TE 220
8 45 Jonnu Smith TE 221
8 46 John Bates TE 226
8 47 Erick All Jr. TE 229
8 48 Durham Smythe TE 232
8 49 Drew Sample TE 235
8 50 Ben Sinnott TE 236
8 51 Mitchell Evans TE 243
8 52 Jeremy Ruckert TE 245
8 53 Blake Whiteheart TE 246
8 54 Daniel Bellinger TE 247
8 55 Tyler Higbee TE 249
9 56 Luke Farrell TE 250
9 57 Eli Raridon TE 252
9 58 Austin Hooper TE 253
9 59 Will Kacmarek TE 257
9 60 Adam Trautman TE 258
9 61 Matthew Hibner TE 261
9 62 Nate Boerkircher TE 262
9 63 Brock Wright TE 263
9 64 Elijah Higgins TE 265
9 65 Marlin Klein TE 266
9 66 Nate Adkins TE 268
10 67 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 269
10 68 Luke Schoonmaker TE 274
10 69 Davis Allen TE 275
10 70 Cade Stover TE 277

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller has shown a strong connection with Bryce Young in his first two games with the Panthers, making an immediate impact after joining the team in August. He didn't play in the preseason, but when the games started to count, he became a prime option for Carolina in the red zone.

Waller had a short touchdown called back due to a penalty in Week 1, but he found the end zone twice in Week 2. The 34-year-old caught all five of his targets for 61 yards in his two games and will continue to be a go-to option in the red zone due to his ability to win contested catches. He only played 35% of the team's snaps in Week 1 and 44% of the snaps in Week 2, so there is also the potential for more growth in other areas of the field as he settles into the team's offense.

Waller is definitely a tight end on the rise and is a pickup to consider in all formats if you need tight end help. This week, he and the Panthers visit the Browns in Cleveland.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) was not at the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Okonkwo suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and was unable to play in last week's loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. In Okonkwo's absence on Sunday in Dallas, tight ends Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff combined for two catches for 20 yards, while John Bates did not see a single pass-game target.

The 27-year-old Okonkwo had a case for a 2026 breakout in his move to D.C. with quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow), but that is not looking so hot after Okonkwo's hamstring injury in Week 1 and Daniels' dislocated left elbow in Week 2. Even if Okonkwo makes his return in Week 3 this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, he will be best left on the bench in deeper leagues with veteran Marcus Mariota taking over at QB.

Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has posted back-to-back duds to begin the season, totaling one catch on four targets for 15 scoreless yards. It's a disappointing start for fantasy managers expecting much more after setting career highs in multiple statistical categories a season ago. The good news is that he will no longer have the likes of Cooper Rush and Jack Strand throwing to him, rather, it will be Michael Penix Jr. (knee) who will make his season debut on Thursday night in a road matchup against the Packers.

Pitts averaged over six targets and four catches per game last year with Penix under center, so expect an uptick in productivity. The matchup against the Packers is just so-so on paper, with the team allowing 10 receptions for 80 yards and a score through two games thus far in 2026. While the upgrade at QB is certainly a welcome sight for Pitts managers, in a game that isn't expected to be high-scoring (42.5 O/U), the 6-foot-6 tight end projects as a mid-range TE2 this week at RotoBaller.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Colston Loveland, Dalton Kincaid, Darren Waller, Kyle Pitts Sr., Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Colston Loveland, Dalton Kincaid, Darren Waller, Kyle Pitts Sr., Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Juwan Johnson, Isaiah Likely:

Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Dawson Knox
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Johnny Mundt
Colston Loveland
vs
Theo Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
vs
Foster Moreau
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Johnny Mundt
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Theo Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cole Kmet
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Foster Moreau
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Gunnar Helm
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Cade Otton
Darren Waller
vs
Evan Engram
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darren Waller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Dawson Knox
Darren Waller
vs
Hunter Henry
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Colston Loveland
Darren Waller
vs
Johnny Mundt
Darren Waller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Theo Johnson
Darren Waller
vs
Tyler Warren
Darren Waller
vs
Trey McBride
Darren Waller
vs
Sam Laporta
Darren Waller
vs
Travis Kelce
Darren Waller
vs
Brock Bowers
Darren Waller
vs
George Kittle
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
vs
Mark Andrews
Darren Waller
vs
Cole Kmet
Darren Waller
vs
Foster Moreau
Darren Waller
vs
Noah Gray
Darren Waller
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Johnny Mundt
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Foster Moreau
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Noah Gray
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darren Waller
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cade Otton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Evan Engram
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Mayer
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dawson Knox
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darnell Washington
Tucker Kraft
vs
Johnny Mundt
Tucker Kraft
vs
Theo Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cole Kmet
Tucker Kraft
vs
Foster Moreau
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Johnny Mundt
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Foster Moreau
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Johnny Mundt
Juwan Johnson
vs
Theo Johnson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Juwan Johnson
vs
Foster Moreau
Isaiah Likely
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darren Waller
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Evan Engram
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dawson Knox
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darnell Washington
Isaiah Likely
vs
Johnny Mundt
Isaiah Likely
vs
Theo Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cole Kmet
Isaiah Likely
vs
Foster Moreau
Isaiah Likely
vs
Noah Gray

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

10 Fantasy Situations to Watch in Week 3
5 Fantasy Football Stars To Buy Low
Tight End Stats, Sleepers & Surprises
Updated Week 3 QB Rankings


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Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
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is "On a Good Track" To Return in Week 3
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Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
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is Limited to Begin the Week
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Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Ladd McConkey

Practicing in Full
J.K. Dobbins

Limited in First Practice of the Week
Malik Nabers

Limited With Shoulder Injury on Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Unsure if Puka Nacua Will Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Jayden Reed

Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Jonathon Brooks

Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Aaron Jones Sr.

Not a Sure Thing for Week 3
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Jonah Coleman

Dealing With Sprained Ankle
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
Jaxson Dart

Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Austin Ekeler

Working Out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks

to Undergo Core Surgery, to Miss at Least Six Weeks
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Leaving the Door Open for Sam Darnold to Play in Week 3
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
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