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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 3 Start, Sit

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2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 3 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 3.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's time to set those Week 3 lineups, and if you have tough start-sit calls, we're here to assist! In these Week 3 overall fantasy football rankings below, see where early-season studs, sleepers, and slow starters such as Kenneth Walker III, Zay Flowers, Davante Adams, Christian Watson, Colston Loveland, Rashee Rice, Deebo Samuel Sr., Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, and more stand among all others.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 Derrick Henry RB
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 9 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 Justin Jefferson WR
2 12 Chris Olave WR
2 13 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 14 Saquon Barkley RB
2 15 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 16 Zay Flowers WR
3 17 Puka Nacua WR
3 18 Javonte Williams RB
3 19 Chase Brown RB
3 20 Kyren Williams RB
3 21 Breece Hall RB
3 22 Chuba Hubbard RB
3 23 DeVonta Smith WR
3 24 Trey McBride TE
4 25 De'Von Achane RB
4 26 Parker Washington WR
4 27 Jaylen Warren RB
4 28 Christian Watson WR
4 29 Garrett Wilson WR
4 30 George Pickens WR
4 31 David Montgomery RB
4 32 Davante Adams WR
4 33 Omarion Hampton RB
4 34 Drake London WR
4 35 Bucky Irving RB
4 36 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
5 37 D'Andre Swift RB
5 38 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 39 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 40 Mike Evans WR
5 41 Cam Skattebo RB
5 42 DJ Moore WR
5 43 TreVeyon Henderson RB
5 44 Tee Higgins WR
5 45 Malik Nabers WR
5 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 47 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 48 Matthew Golden WR
5 49 Dalton Kincaid TE
5 50 Sam LaPorta TE
5 51 Rashee Rice WR
5 52 Travis Kelce TE
5 53 Jalen Coker WR
6 54 Brock Bowers TE
6 55 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 56 Jadarian Price RB
6 57 Jameson Williams WR
6 58 Emanuel Wilson RB
6 59 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 60 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
6 61 George Kittle TE
6 62 Dalton Schultz TE
6 63 Josh Downs WR
7 64 Tony Pollard RB
7 65 Ladd McConkey WR
7 66 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 67 Mark Andrews TE
7 68 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 69 DK Metcalf WR
7 70 Tucker Kraft TE
7 71 Michael Wilson WR
7 72 Adonai Mitchell WR
7 73 Jordan Addison WR
7 74 Romeo Doubs WR
7 75 Tyler Warren TE
7 76 Juwan Johnson TE
7 77 Luther Burden III WR
7 78 Dontayvion Wicks WR
7 79 Terry McLaurin WR
7 80 Blake Corum RB
7 81 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 82 Devaughn Vele WR
7 83 Stefon Diggs WR
7 84 Colston Loveland TE
7 85 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 86 Terrance Ferguson TE
8 87 Courtland Sutton WR
8 88 Rashod Bateman WR
8 89 Xavier Worthy WR
8 90 Khalil Shakir WR
8 91 Carnell Tate WR
8 92 Hunter Henry TE
8 93 Quentin Johnston WR
8 94 Denzel Boston WR
8 95 Tre Tucker WR
8 96 Malik Washington WR
8 97 Rico Dowdle RB
8 98 Rome Odunze WR
8 99 KC Concepcion WR
8 100 Kaleb Johnson RB
8 101 Tyjae Spears RB
8 102 Kyle Monangai RB
9 103 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 104 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 105 Oronde Gadsden II TE
9 106 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 107 Isaiah Likely TE
9 108 Jakobi Meyers WR
9 109 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 110 Kaelon Black RB
9 111 Makai Lemon WR
9 112 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 113 Emmett Johnson RB
9 114 Jake Ferguson TE
9 115 Woody Marks RB
9 116 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 117 Pat Freiermuth TE
9 118 T.J. Hockenson TE
9 119 Mack Hollins WR
9 120 Rashid Shaheed WR
9 121 Keenan Allen WR
10 122 Xavier Hutchinson WR
10 123 Brenton Strange TE
10 124 DeMario Douglas WR
10 125 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 126 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 127 Kalif Raymond WR
10 128 Keon Coleman WR
10 129 Braelon Allen RB
10 130 Jonah Coleman RB
10 131 Kendrick Bourne WR
10 132 Pat Bryant WR
10 133 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 134 Darren Waller TE
10 135 Tre Harris WR
10 136 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 137 Caleb Douglas WR
10 138 AJ Barner TE
10 139 Jalen Nailor WR
10 140 Rachaad White RB
10 141 Tank Bigsby RB
10 142 RJ Harvey RB
11 143 Malachi Fields WR
11 144 Gunnar Helm TE
11 145 Germie Bernard WR
11 146 Cade Otton TE
11 147 Evan Engram TE
11 148 Mike Gesicki TE
11 149 Cooper Kupp WR
11 150 Alvin Kamara RB
11 151 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 152 Tyquan Thornton WR
11 153 Chris Brooks RB
11 154 Joshua Palmer WR
11 155 Jack Bech WR
11 156 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 157 Roman Wilson WR
11 158 Justice Hill RB
11 159 Calvin Ridley WR
11 160 Ted Hurst WR
11 161 Chris Bell WR
11 162 Antonio Williams WR
11 163 Michael Mayer TE
11 164 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
11 165 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 166 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 167 George Holani RB
11 168 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 169 Colby Parkinson TE
12 170 Darnell Mooney WR
12 171 Greg Dulcich TE
12 172 Jaylin Noel WR
12 173 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 174 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 175 Dawson Knox TE
12 176 Andrei Iosivas WR
12 177 Darnell Washington TE
12 178 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 179 Isaiah Williams WR
12 180 DeeJay Dallas RB
12 181 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 182 Ty Johnson RB
12 183 Jahan Dotson WR
12 184 Raheim Sanders RB
12 185 Xavier Legette WR
12 186 Devin Singletary RB
12 187 Jalen McMillan WR
12 188 Jauan Jennings WR
12 189 Skyy Moore WR
12 190 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
12 191 Johnny Mundt TE
12 192 Theo Johnson TE
12 193 Samaje Perine RB
12 194 LaJohntay Wester WR
12 195 Kyle Juszczyk RB
12 196 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
12 197 Cole Kmet TE
12 198 Tory Horton WR
12 199 Foster Moreau TE
12 200 Kyle Williams WR
13 201 Jared Wayne WR
13 202 Will Shipley RB
13 203 Darius Cooper WR
13 204 Troy Franklin WR
13 205 Noah Gray TE
13 206 Najee Harris RB
13 207 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 208 Konata Mumpfield WR
13 209 Noah Fant TE
13 210 Chris Moore WR
13 211 Josh Cameron WR
13 212 Tommy Tremble TE
13 213 Josh Oliver TE
13 214 Kimani Vidal RB
13 215 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 216 Jordan Watkins WR
13 217 Zachariah Branch WR
13 218 Ray Davis RB
13 219 Dyami Brown WR
13 220 Mason Taylor TE
13 221 Jonnu Smith TE
13 222 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
13 223 Devontez Walker WR
13 224 Xavier Smith WR
13 225 Bryce Lance WR
13 226 John Bates TE
13 227 Sione Vaki RB
14 228 Elijah Sarratt WR
14 229 Erick All Jr. TE
14 230 Brenen Thompson WR
14 231 Tutu Atwell WR
14 232 Durham Smythe TE
14 233 Tai Felton WR
14 234 Isaiah Bond WR
14 235 Drew Sample TE
14 236 Ben Sinnott TE
14 237 Chimere Dike WR
14 238 Emari Demercado RB
14 239 Tez Johnson WR
14 240 A.J. Dillon RB
14 241 Demond Claiborne RB
14 242 Travis Homer RB
14 243 Mitchell Evans TE
14 244 Jacob Cowing WR
14 245 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 246 Blake Whiteheart TE
14 247 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 248 Travis Hunter WR
14 249 Tyler Higbee TE
14 250 Luke Farrell TE
14 251 Jaylen Wright RB
14 252 Eli Raridon TE
14 253 Austin Hooper TE
14 254 Jahdae Walker WR
14 255 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 256 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 257 Will Kacmarek TE
14 258 Adam Trautman TE
15 259 Isaiah Davis RB
15 260 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
15 261 Matthew Hibner TE
15 262 Nate Boerkircher TE
15 263 Brock Wright TE
15 264 Barion Brown WR
15 265 Elijah Higgins TE
15 266 Marlin Klein TE
15 267 Efton Chism III WR
15 268 Nate Adkins TE
15 269 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
15 270 Tyler Badie RB
15 271 Kaytron Allen RB
15 272 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
15 273 Hunter Luepke RB
15 274 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 275 Davis Allen TE
15 276 Jalen Royals WR
15 277 Cade Stover TE
15 278 Tanner Koziol TE
15 279 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 280 Cody White WR
15 281 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 282 Jackson Hawes TE
15 283 Brycen Tremayne WR
15 284 Mo Alie-Cox TE
15 285 Seth McGowan RB
15 286 Jordan James RB
15 287 Malik Benson WR
15 288 Ameer Abdullah RB
15 289 Jaylin Lane WR
15 290 Charlie Woerner TE
15 291 Jake Briningstool TE
15 292 Ian Thomas TE
15 293 Jacob Saylors RB
15 294 Colbie Young WR
15 295 Josh Whyle TE
15 296 Drew Ogletree TE
15 297 Marquise Brown WR
15 298 Tyler Conklin TE
15 299 Jalen Tolbert WR
15 300 Cyrus Allen WR
16 301 Payne Durham TE
16 302 Bo Melton WR
16 303 Ben Skowronek WR
16 304 Sean Tucker RB
16 305 Jonathan Mingo WR
16 306 Deion Burks WR
16 307 Brashard Smith RB
16 308 Dareke Young WR
16 309 Corey Kiner RB
16 310 Treylon Burks WR
16 311 Jalen Brooks WR
16 312 Roschon Johnson RB
17 313 Alec Ingold RB
17 314 Josh Allen QB
17 315 Lamar Jackson QB
17 316 Jalen Hurts QB
17 317 Brock Purdy QB
17 318 Patrick Mahomes II QB
17 319 Jared Goff QB
17 320 Dak Prescott QB
17 321 Trevor Lawrence QB
17 322 Joe Burrow QB
17 323 Tyler Shough QB
17 324 Kyler Murray QB
17 325 Jordan Love QB
17 326 Drake Maye QB
17 327 Bryce Young QB
17 328 Matthew Stafford QB
17 329 Justin Herbert QB
17 330 Kirk Cousins QB
17 331 Geno Smith QB
17 332 Bo Nix QB
17 333 Drew Lock QB
17 334 Malik Willis QB
17 335 Jacoby Brissett QB
17 336 Baker Mayfield QB
17 337 Marcus Mariota QB
17 338 C.J. Stroud QB
17 339 Daniel Jones QB
17 340 Deshaun Watson QB
17 341 Tyson Bagent QB
17 342 Cam Ward QB
17 343 Jameis Winston QB
17 344 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 345 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 346 Case Keenum QB
18 347 Seattle Seahawks DST
18 348 Kansas City Chiefs DST
18 349 Houston Texans DST
18 350 Green Bay Packers DST
18 351 Philadelphia Eagles DST
18 352 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 353 Minnesota Vikings DST
18 354 Carolina Panthers DST
18 355 Cincinnati Bengals DST
18 356 Buffalo Bills DST
18 357 Los Angeles Rams DST
18 358 New England Patriots DST
18 359 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 360 Tennessee Titans DST
18 361 Baltimore Ravens DST
18 362 Denver Broncos DST
18 363 New Orleans Saints DST
18 364 New York Giants DST
18 365 Detroit Lions DST
18 366 Las Vegas Raiders DST
18 367 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
18 368 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 369 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
18 370 Cleveland Browns DST
18 371 Chicago Bears DST
18 372 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 373 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 374 Los Angeles Chargers DST
18 375 Washington Commanders DST
18 376 Miami Dolphins DST
18 377 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 378 New York Jets DST
19 379 Brandon Aubrey K
19 380 Tyler Loop K
19 381 Eddy Pineiro K
19 382 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
19 383 Harrison Butker K
19 384 Jason Myers K
19 385 Evan McPherson K
19 386 Cam Little K
19 387 Trey Smack K
19 388 Tyler Bass K
19 389 Jake Bates K
19 390 Spencer Shrader K
19 391 Jason Sanders K
19 392 Ryan Fitzgerald K
19 393 Will Reichard K
19 394 Jake Elliott K
19 395 Cameron Dicker K
19 396 Harrison Mevis K
19 397 Andy Borregales K
19 398 Matt Gay K
19 399 Daniel Carlson K
19 400 Chase McLaughlin K
19 401 Chris Boswell K
19 402 Wil Lutz K
19 403 Cairo Santos K
19 404 Joey Slye K
19 405 Nick Folk K
19 406 Dominic Zvada K
19 407 Chad Ryland K
19 408 Andre Szmyt K
19 409 Drew Stevens K
19 410 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is not trending in the right direction to return in Week 3's matchup with the Broncos, according to what coach Sean McVay told ESPN Los Angeles. McVay was very candid, stating, "He's not making great progress" when asked about Nacua's recovery. Without Puka in Week 2, Davante Adams went off with 195 yards and two touchdowns, and he will be in a prime position for another big game against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football if Nacua is unable to return.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson also gets a big bump if Nacua is out, since he ranked second on the team with six catches on nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. Ferguson will be a starting TE option in most leagues if Nacua is unable to return this week. Nacua could still make a surprising return to practice before the end of the week, but a Week 4 return against the Eagles looks like the more likely scenario.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has gotten off to a strong start as the focus of the Jets' offense, which has looked much better with Geno Smith at quarterback this season. Hall took 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Titans. In Week 2, he didn't have nearly as much success on the ground, managing just 29 yards and 16 carries and losing a touchdown carry to Braelon Allen. He still saved his fantasy day, though, with five catches on five targets for 63 yards against Green Bay.

Hall's snap share went up in Week 2, when he logged 65% of snaps, and he remains the clear No. 1 RB ahead of Allen, even though Allen does work in at times. In a much-improved offense, Hall looks like he can be a rise to the point of being a reliable weekly fantasy starter again this season.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 2's loss to the Bills, hauling in 6-of-7 targets for 52 yards. He was targeted eight times in Week 1 and seven times in Week 2, which is an increase from last season, when he was targeted more than six times just twice in nine games, averaging 5.4 targets per game.

LaPorta's increased involvement and the Lions' tendency to get into high-scoring contests so far this season make him a solid tight end option going forward. He's ranked as the No. 3 tight end for Week 3 against the Jets in RotoBaller's rankings, and if he continues to get more looks, he could be an elite option going forward.

Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has been developing a better connection with QB C.J. Stroud, according to what the starting QB told Cody Stoots. Stroud said that Noel brings amazing quickness and is playing faster and faster. With Nico Collins (hamstring) unable to return to practice yet and likely to miss a second straight game, Noel could get a chance to show off that growing connection in Week 3's matchup with the Colts.

With Collins out last week, Noel's targets and snap share increased, but he only managed to bring in one catch for 31 yards and added a 13-yard rush. The second-year receiver from Iowa State should have an opportunity to step into a bigger role this season in the absence of Jayden Higgins (knee) as well, but he has yet to put together a big game. The fact that Stroud is praising him speaks to his potential, though, and he's still a sleeper to watch as the Texans look for pass-catchers to step up and produce.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kenneth Walker III, Zay Flowers, Davante Adams, Christian Watson, Colston Loveland, Rashee Rice, Deebo Samuel Sr., Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Kenneth Walker III, Zay Flowers, Davante Adams, Christian Watson, Colston Loveland, Rashee Rice, Deebo Samuel Sr., Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston:

Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chris Olave
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Zay Flowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Puka Nacua
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Devonta Smith
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Trey McBride
Kenneth Walker III
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Parker Washington
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Christian Watson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
vs
David Montgomery
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Davante Adams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake London
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bucky Irving
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Mike Evans
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
vs
DJ Moore
Kenneth Walker III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tee Higgins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Malik Nabers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Matthew Golden
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rashee Rice
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Travis Kelce
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jalen Coker
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brock Bowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jadarian Price
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tony Pollard
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Blake Corum
Kenneth Walker III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kaelon Black
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Woody Marks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Rachaad White
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenneth Walker III
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Von Achane
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zay Flowers
vs
David Montgomery
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Zay Flowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Zay Flowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashod Bateman
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zay Flowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Rome Odunze
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Davante Adams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
vs
De'Von Achane
Davante Adams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
Breece Hall
Davante Adams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Chase Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Javonte Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Davante Adams
vs
Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Davante Adams
vs
Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
vs
Matthew Golden
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Davante Adams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Davante Adams
vs
Sam Laporta
Davante Adams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Davante Adams
vs
Rashee Rice
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
Travis Kelce
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
Jalen Coker
Davante Adams
vs
James Cook III
Davante Adams
vs
Brock Bowers
Davante Adams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Davante Adams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Jadarian Price
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Derrick Henry
Davante Adams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Davante Adams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Downs
Davante Adams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
vs
DK Metcalf
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Jordan Addison
Davante Adams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Davante Adams
vs
Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Davante Adams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Davante Adams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Davante Adams
vs
Rashod Bateman
Davante Adams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Davante Adams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Davante Adams
vs
Carnell Tate
Davante Adams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Davante Adams
vs
Tre Tucker
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
De'Von Achane
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Chase Brown
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
James Cook III
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Christian Watson
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Kelce
Christian Watson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Christian Watson
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian Watson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Tucker
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
Stefon Diggs
Colston Loveland
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Devaughn Vele
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Colston Loveland
vs
Courtland Sutton
Colston Loveland
vs
Blake Corum
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashod Bateman
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Xavier Worthy
Colston Loveland
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Colston Loveland
vs
Khalil Shakir
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Carnell Tate
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Quentin Johnston
Colston Loveland
vs
Romeo Doubs
Colston Loveland
vs
Denzel Boston
Colston Loveland
vs
Jordan Addison
Colston Loveland
vs
Tre Tucker
Colston Loveland
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
Rico Dowdle
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
DK Metcalf
Colston Loveland
vs
KC Concepcion
Colston Loveland
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyjae Spears
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Monangai
Colston Loveland
vs
Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Tony Pollard
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Downs
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Colston Loveland
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Colston Loveland
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
Kaelon Black
Colston Loveland
vs
Jameson Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Makai Lemon
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Dawson Knox
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Johnny Mundt
Rashee Rice
vs
Sam Laporta
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashee Rice
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashee Rice
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashee Rice
vs
Brock Bowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rashee Rice
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashee Rice
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Jadarian Price
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rashee Rice
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashee Rice
vs
DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rashee Rice
vs
George Kittle
Rashee Rice
vs
Mike Evans
Rashee Rice
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashee Rice
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Downs
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashee Rice
vs
Tony Pollard
Rashee Rice
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rashee Rice
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashee Rice
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashee Rice
vs
Bucky Irving
Rashee Rice
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake London
Rashee Rice
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rashee Rice
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashee Rice
vs
Davante Adams
Rashee Rice
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rashee Rice
vs
David Montgomery
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashee Rice
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian Watson
Rashee Rice
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rashee Rice
vs
Tyler Warren
Rashee Rice
vs
Parker Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashee Rice
vs
De'Von Achane
Rashee Rice
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashee Rice
vs
Trey McBride
Rashee Rice
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Olave
Rashee Rice
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashee Rice
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashee Rice
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashee Rice
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rashee Rice
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rashee Rice
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashee Rice
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashee Rice
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashee Rice
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rashee Rice
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
Rome Odunze
Rashee Rice
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Michael Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordan Addison
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tucker Kraft
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
DK Metcalf
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Warren
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mark Andrews
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Luther Burden III
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tony Pollard
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Blake Corum
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Josh Downs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Kittle
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Stefon Diggs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Colston Loveland
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jameson Williams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jadarian Price
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brock Bowers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Coker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Carnell Tate
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Travis Kelce
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Hunter Henry
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashee Rice
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Quentin Johnston
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Sam Laporta
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Denzel Boston
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Matthew Golden
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rico Dowdle
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rome Odunze
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Nabers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
KC Concepcion
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Olave
Adonai Mitchell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Puka Nacua
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devonta Smith
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Parker Washington
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Pickens
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Drake London
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mike Evans
Adonai Mitchell
vs
DJ Moore
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tee Higgins
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Makai Lemon
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Mack Hollins
Denzel Boston
vs
Quentin Johnston
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Denzel Boston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaelon Black
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Makai Lemon
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Emmett Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Jake Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
Mack Hollins
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
vs
Mark Andrews
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Evans
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Josh Downs
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey

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Is Jayden Daniels Out for the Season?


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyle Juszczyk

Fined by NFL for "Chugging Beer"
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Records in Josh Jacobs Case
Nico Collins

Not at Practice on Thursday, Slated to Miss Week 3
A.J. Brown

Could Miss 6-8 Weeks
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Zay Flowers

Looks Doubtful For Week 3 With Hamstring Injury
Mike Evans

Looks Like He Could Play In Week 3
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Puka Nacua

"Not Making Great Progress" for Week 3
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Sam Darnold

is "On a Good Track" To Return in Week 3
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
Jadarian Price

is Limited to Begin the Week
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Ladd McConkey

Practicing in Full
J.K. Dobbins

Limited in First Practice of the Week
Malik Nabers

Limited With Shoulder Injury on Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Unsure if Puka Nacua Will Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Jayden Reed

Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Jonathon Brooks

Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Aaron Jones Sr.

Not a Sure Thing for Week 3
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Jonah Coleman

Dealing With Sprained Ankle
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
Jaxson Dart

Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
CFB

Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
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