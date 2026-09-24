2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 3 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 3.
It's time to set those Week 3 lineups, and if you have tough start-sit calls, we're here to assist! In these Week 3 overall fantasy football rankings below, see where early-season studs, sleepers, and slow starters such as Kenneth Walker III, Zay Flowers, Davante Adams, Christian Watson, Colston Loveland, Rashee Rice, Deebo Samuel Sr., Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, and more stand among all others.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|1
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|10
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|12
|Chris Olave
|WR
|2
|13
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|2
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|15
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|16
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|3
|17
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|3
|18
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|3
|19
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|20
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|3
|21
|Breece Hall
|RB
|3
|22
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|3
|24
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|25
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|4
|26
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|4
|28
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|29
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|30
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|31
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|32
|Davante Adams
|WR
|4
|33
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|4
|34
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|35
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|36
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|5
|37
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|38
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|39
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|40
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|41
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|42
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|43
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|5
|44
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|45
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|46
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|47
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|48
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|49
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|5
|50
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|51
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|52
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|5
|53
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|54
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|6
|55
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|56
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|57
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|58
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|6
|59
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|60
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|6
|61
|George Kittle
|TE
|6
|62
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|6
|63
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|64
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|65
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|66
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|67
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|68
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|69
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|70
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|71
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|7
|72
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|7
|73
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|74
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|7
|75
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|76
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|7
|77
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|7
|78
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|7
|79
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|7
|80
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|81
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|82
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|83
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|84
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|85
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|86
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|8
|87
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|88
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|8
|89
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|90
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|91
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|92
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|8
|93
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|94
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|8
|95
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|96
|Malik Washington
|WR
|8
|97
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|98
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|8
|99
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|100
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|8
|101
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|8
|102
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|103
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|9
|104
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|105
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|9
|106
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|9
|107
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|9
|108
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|9
|109
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|9
|110
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|9
|111
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|112
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|113
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|9
|114
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|115
|Woody Marks
|RB
|9
|116
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|117
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|118
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|9
|119
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|9
|120
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|9
|121
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|10
|122
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|10
|123
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|10
|124
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|10
|125
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|10
|126
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|10
|127
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|128
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|129
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|10
|130
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|10
|131
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|10
|132
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|133
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|10
|134
|Darren Waller
|TE
|10
|135
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|136
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|10
|137
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|10
|138
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|139
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|10
|140
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|141
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|142
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|11
|143
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|11
|144
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|145
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|11
|146
|Cade Otton
|TE
|11
|147
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|148
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|149
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|150
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|11
|151
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|152
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|11
|153
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|11
|154
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|11
|155
|Jack Bech
|WR
|11
|156
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|157
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|11
|158
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|159
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|160
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|161
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|162
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|163
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|11
|164
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|11
|165
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|166
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|167
|George Holani
|RB
|11
|168
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|169
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|170
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|171
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|12
|172
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|173
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|174
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|175
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|176
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|12
|177
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|12
|178
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|179
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|12
|180
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|12
|181
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|12
|182
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|12
|183
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|12
|184
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|12
|185
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|12
|186
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|187
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|12
|188
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|189
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|12
|190
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|12
|191
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|12
|192
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|193
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|194
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|12
|195
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|12
|196
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|12
|197
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|198
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|199
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|12
|200
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|13
|201
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|13
|202
|Will Shipley
|RB
|13
|203
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|13
|204
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|13
|205
|Noah Gray
|TE
|13
|206
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|207
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|13
|208
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|13
|209
|Noah Fant
|TE
|13
|210
|Chris Moore
|WR
|13
|211
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|13
|212
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|13
|213
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|13
|214
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|13
|215
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|216
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|13
|217
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|218
|Ray Davis
|RB
|13
|219
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|13
|220
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|13
|221
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|222
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|13
|223
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|13
|224
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|13
|225
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|13
|226
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|227
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|14
|228
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|14
|229
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|14
|230
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|14
|231
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|14
|232
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|14
|233
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|234
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|14
|235
|Drew Sample
|TE
|14
|236
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|237
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|238
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|14
|239
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|14
|240
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|14
|241
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|242
|Travis Homer
|RB
|14
|243
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|14
|244
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|14
|245
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|14
|246
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|14
|247
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|248
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|249
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|14
|250
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|251
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|14
|252
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|14
|253
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|254
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|255
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|14
|256
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|257
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|258
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|15
|259
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|260
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|15
|261
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|15
|262
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|15
|263
|Brock Wright
|TE
|15
|264
|Barion Brown
|WR
|15
|265
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|15
|266
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|15
|267
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|15
|268
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|15
|269
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|15
|270
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|15
|271
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|15
|272
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|15
|273
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|15
|274
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|275
|Davis Allen
|TE
|15
|276
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|15
|277
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|278
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|279
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|280
|Cody White
|WR
|15
|281
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|15
|282
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|283
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|15
|284
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|15
|285
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|15
|286
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|287
|Malik Benson
|WR
|15
|288
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|15
|289
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|15
|290
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|291
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|15
|292
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|15
|293
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|15
|294
|Colbie Young
|WR
|15
|295
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|15
|296
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|297
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|298
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|299
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|15
|300
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|16
|301
|Payne Durham
|TE
|16
|302
|Bo Melton
|WR
|16
|303
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|16
|304
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|16
|305
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|16
|306
|Deion Burks
|WR
|16
|307
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|308
|Dareke Young
|WR
|16
|309
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|16
|310
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|16
|311
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|16
|312
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|17
|313
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|17
|314
|Josh Allen
|QB
|17
|315
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|17
|316
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|17
|317
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|17
|318
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|17
|319
|Jared Goff
|QB
|17
|320
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|17
|321
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|17
|322
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|17
|323
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|17
|324
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|17
|325
|Jordan Love
|QB
|17
|326
|Drake Maye
|QB
|17
|327
|Bryce Young
|QB
|17
|328
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|17
|329
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|17
|330
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|17
|331
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|332
|Bo Nix
|QB
|17
|333
|Drew Lock
|QB
|17
|334
|Malik Willis
|QB
|17
|335
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|17
|336
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|17
|337
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|17
|338
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|339
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|340
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|17
|341
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|17
|342
|Cam Ward
|QB
|17
|343
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|17
|344
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|345
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|346
|Case Keenum
|QB
|18
|347
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|18
|348
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|18
|349
|Houston Texans
|DST
|18
|350
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|351
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|18
|352
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|353
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|18
|354
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|18
|355
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|18
|356
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|18
|357
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|18
|358
|New England Patriots
|DST
|18
|359
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|360
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|18
|361
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|18
|362
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|18
|363
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|364
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|365
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|366
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|18
|367
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|18
|368
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|18
|369
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|18
|370
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|18
|371
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|18
|372
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|18
|373
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|374
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|18
|375
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|376
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|377
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|378
|New York Jets
|DST
|19
|379
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|19
|380
|Tyler Loop
|K
|19
|381
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|19
|382
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|19
|383
|Harrison Butker
|K
|19
|384
|Jason Myers
|K
|19
|385
|Evan McPherson
|K
|19
|386
|Cam Little
|K
|19
|387
|Trey Smack
|K
|19
|388
|Tyler Bass
|K
|19
|389
|Jake Bates
|K
|19
|390
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|19
|391
|Jason Sanders
|K
|19
|392
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|19
|393
|Will Reichard
|K
|19
|394
|Jake Elliott
|K
|19
|395
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|19
|396
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|19
|397
|Andy Borregales
|K
|19
|398
|Matt Gay
|K
|19
|399
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|19
|400
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|19
|401
|Chris Boswell
|K
|19
|402
|Wil Lutz
|K
|19
|403
|Cairo Santos
|K
|19
|404
|Joey Slye
|K
|19
|405
|Nick Folk
|K
|19
|406
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|19
|407
|Chad Ryland
|K
|19
|408
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|19
|409
|Drew Stevens
|K
|19
|410
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is not trending in the right direction to return in Week 3's matchup with the Broncos, according to what coach Sean McVay told ESPN Los Angeles. McVay was very candid, stating, "He's not making great progress" when asked about Nacua's recovery. Without Puka in Week 2, Davante Adams went off with 195 yards and two touchdowns, and he will be in a prime position for another big game against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football if Nacua is unable to return.
Tight end Terrance Ferguson also gets a big bump if Nacua is out, since he ranked second on the team with six catches on nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. Ferguson will be a starting TE option in most leagues if Nacua is unable to return this week. Nacua could still make a surprising return to practice before the end of the week, but a Week 4 return against the Eagles looks like the more likely scenario.
Breece Hall, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Breece Hall has gotten off to a strong start as the focus of the Jets' offense, which has looked much better with Geno Smith at quarterback this season. Hall took 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Titans. In Week 2, he didn't have nearly as much success on the ground, managing just 29 yards and 16 carries and losing a touchdown carry to Braelon Allen. He still saved his fantasy day, though, with five catches on five targets for 63 yards against Green Bay.
Hall's snap share went up in Week 2, when he logged 65% of snaps, and he remains the clear No. 1 RB ahead of Allen, even though Allen does work in at times. In a much-improved offense, Hall looks like he can be a rise to the point of being a reliable weekly fantasy starter again this season.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 2's loss to the Bills, hauling in 6-of-7 targets for 52 yards. He was targeted eight times in Week 1 and seven times in Week 2, which is an increase from last season, when he was targeted more than six times just twice in nine games, averaging 5.4 targets per game.
LaPorta's increased involvement and the Lions' tendency to get into high-scoring contests so far this season make him a solid tight end option going forward. He's ranked as the No. 3 tight end for Week 3 against the Jets in RotoBaller's rankings, and if he continues to get more looks, he could be an elite option going forward.
Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has been developing a better connection with QB C.J. Stroud, according to what the starting QB told Cody Stoots. Stroud said that Noel brings amazing quickness and is playing faster and faster. With Nico Collins (hamstring) unable to return to practice yet and likely to miss a second straight game, Noel could get a chance to show off that growing connection in Week 3's matchup with the Colts.
With Collins out last week, Noel's targets and snap share increased, but he only managed to bring in one catch for 31 yards and added a 13-yard rush. The second-year receiver from Iowa State should have an opportunity to step into a bigger role this season in the absence of Jayden Higgins (knee) as well, but he has yet to put together a big game. The fact that Stroud is praising him speaks to his potential, though, and he's still a sleeper to watch as the Texans look for pass-catchers to step up and produce.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kenneth Walker III, Zay Flowers, Davante Adams, Christian Watson, Colston Loveland, Rashee Rice, Deebo Samuel Sr., Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Kenneth Walker III, Zay Flowers, Davante Adams, Christian Watson, Colston Loveland, Rashee Rice, Deebo Samuel Sr., Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston:
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