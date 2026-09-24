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Is Jayden Daniels Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 3)

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Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Is Jayden Daniels out for the season? When is Jayden Daniels coming back? The latest Jayden Daniels injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 3 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Jayden Daniels Out for the 2026 Season?
Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We witnessed a devastating Week 2 for NFL teams and fandoms around the league with injuries last weekend. Unfortunately, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders were unable to avoid the disaster.

The young franchise quarterback was well on his way to reminding the league who he is as a dynamic player before dislocating his elbow at the end of the first half.

Will Daniels play again this season? Should fantasy managers stash him on their bench? Let’s dive in!

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Is Jayden Daniels Out for the 2026 Season?

Jayden Daniels looked like he had finally knocked off the rust and was being the electric playmaker we saw in 2024. He was surgical in the pocket and making plays with his legs.

Daniels was 11-of-17 with 96 yards and one touchdown pass through the air, and had 69 rushing yards on seven carries for 14.74 fantasy points in the first half.

The team opted to go for it on fourth down near the goal line on the final play of the half to try to tie the game and ride the momentum into halftime. Unluckily, the play led to Daniels dislocating his left elbow for the second time in his young career.

The freak play left players, fans, and the organization sick and defeated after watching their franchise quarterback go down.

"I tried to, you know, control my emotions, 'cause yeah, I mean, I had tears coming down," Rachaad White told reporters after the game. "I feel for him. That's my brother."

White and Daniels go way back to their college days at Arizona State. The thought of White reuniting with Daniels was a part of his decision to join the Commanders in free agency during the offseason.

When factoring in all the pieces of the puzzle, the injury is even more disheartening. Team reports raved about how sharp Daniels looked in training camp, and he began to protect himself outside the pocket. Daniels had been throwing the ball away and learned to slide outside of the pocket to preserve his health through six quarters to open the year.

Daniels had only missed one game between high school, college, and his rookie season before missing 10 games to three different injuries in his sophomore season. There are lots of unknowns and speculations swirling around Daniels' injury and his availability for the remainder of the season.

This is what we do know: HC Dan Quinn told reporters Daniels suffered a left elbow dislocation, and initial X-rays showed no fractures.

Daniels underwent additional imaging and plans to consult with medical specialists to determine the exact recovery path and whether a stabilization procedure might be needed. Quinn noted there is no definitive timeline yet.

The first time this injury happened last season, the team did not put him on injured reserve. Daniels missed three games but was out for four weeks because of the bye week. However, he reaggravated the injury immediately after returning to the field.

It is worth noting that Daniels' major injuries have been upper-body injuries to his non-throwing arm. They haven't been to his lower body (his legs) or his throwing arm, so the injuries shouldn't impact his ability to be a dynamic playmaker throughout the longevity of his career.

 

Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Outlook

Daniels entered 2026 as a dark horse to be the QB1 in overall fantasy scoring because of his elite dual-threat ability, with some worried about his viability. Unfortunately, those worries came true, and his quest to become QB1 is on hold.

Fantasy managers who drafted Daniels can stash him on injured reserve and hope he returns after a brief absence. However, there is no way to get a real feel for his outlook until we get a decision on his future. Daniels' timeline could range from a short three-week absence to season-ending surgery.

As of now, we know that he will be out for Week 3, and Marcus Mariota will start in his place. We will get more information about Daniels' availability in the coming days. Until then, all we can do is hope for the best as we await an official announcement.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs compared to others:

Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keon Coleman
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Demario Douglas
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Pat Bryant
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brenton Strange
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Braelon Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mack Hollins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Darren Waller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tre Harris
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keenan Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kaelon Black
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jordan Addison
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Stefon Diggs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Courtland Sutton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Blake Corum
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terry Mclaurin
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DK Metcalf
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashod Bateman
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tony Pollard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mark Andrews
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Justin Jefferson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zay Flowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devonta Smith
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
Hunter Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington

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