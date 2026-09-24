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NFL Betting Picks and Props for Novig (Week 3)

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Dalton Schultz - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Thunder Dan Palyo offers his top NFL sports predictions for Novig markets in Week 3 on the 2026-2027 season. Use his recommended picks to win on Novig.

In This Article hide
What is Novig?
NFL Picks Against the Spread
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
NFL Rushing Prop Bets
NFL Receiving Prop Bets
Anytime Touchdown Bets
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

It's been very different results for me in terms of prop bets this season. I cleaned up in Week 1, nailing most of my calls on that slate, and then got crushed last week with a lot of bets failing to cash. We had quite a few fluky results last week, so I am hoping that is the outlier and that we get back to business this week! Read on for some of my favorite market positions on game outcomes and player props for Sunday's slate of games in Week 3!

I couldn't think of a better week to introduce NFL bettors to one of the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites - Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig for this weekend's games.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs.  Now here are some of my favorite NFL bets and player props for Week 3 on Novig!

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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator right here, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

 

NFL Picks Against the Spread

All odds listed are from NoVig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) at Washington Commanders (55%) 

While Seattle had to scrape and claw for a win in Week 1, they had no problem handling the Cardinals last week as Drew Lock settled in as the temporary starter and the defense was once again lights out.

Now they head to Washington to face a Commanders team that just lost Jayden Daniels to an injury and will have to start Marcus Mariota at quarterback. I know Washington fans want to believe that the drop-off won't be steep, but I think it will be - and it was pretty obvious to see when Mariota came in the second half last week.

The Washington defense got battered and abused by Dallas, and with their offense now functioning at less than full capacity, I just don't see how the Commanders stay in this one. I have Seattle favored by as much as 11 points in this one, so I am fine laying 6.5 points, even on the road.

Seattle is a machine right now, continuing their winning streak from the middle of last season through the Super Bowl and covering against the spread in 9 of their last 10 road games.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER, and you'll receive a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig purchase.

You also get a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

NFL Rushing Prop Bets

All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Chase Brown OVER 63.5 rushing yards (49%)

You know I love these lower rushing yards totals; you won't find me betting on the top dogs in the high-70s or 80s very often!

Brown has started the year the same way he finished last season - getting fed the vast majority of the running back touches. He totaled 16 carries in Week 1 against Tampa Bay and then saw 20 carries last week in the Bengals' win over Houston.

Brown has been held in check in terms of his yards per carry (3.6), but has a matchup this week against the Steelers where he could bust loose for some big gains.

The Steelers allowed a long run to TreVeyon Henderson last week as he finished 16-76 and allowed 6-43 to Rhamondre Stevenson as well. While Pittsburgh has a nasty pass rush, their run defense has been lacking, and smart teams have figured out that you run right at them.

Cincinnati has done just that in the past, too, as Brown went 11-108 and 18-99 against them in two games last season. The Bengals offensive line looks improved this season, too.

Look for Brown to get a steady dose of work this week, and don't be surprised if he breaks off some big chunk plays, too, getting us over this total nice and early.

 

NFL Receiving Prop Bets

All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.

Travis Kelce OVER 51.5 receiving yards (50%)

The ageless wonder has turned back the clock and put up two pretty impressive box scores to start the 2026 season. A big chunk of yards in the Denver game came on one big play; however, he followed that up with a vintage 9-101-1 line against the Colts in Week 2 and appears to be back to being a focal point in this passing game.

I'm not sure I need narratives about him being in "wedding shape" this season. He's still clearly pretty good at football, and as long as he has Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, he's going to be that safety valve who earns a half-dozen or more targets per game.

His ability to rack up yards after the catch is still there, and so this line seems awfully low to me, especially when you consider the Dolphins just got chewed up by George Kittle for 4-80-1 last week and have failed to stop anyone so far this year.

We love Kenny Walker and the run game this week, but Kelce is likely to still get his. At even money, I'm smashing the over on this number.

Dalton Schultz OVER 5.5 receptions (43%)

So Schultz opened up at 4.5 receptions, but the over on that number got bet up quickly. If you grabbed it there, congrats, but I am perfectly fine going over 5.5 catches at some very juicy odds here as well.

Nico Collins is looking doubtful for Houston's game against Indy this week, and Schultz is coming off a Week 2 performance in which he piled up 12 catches for 140 yards on 14 targets.

He now has a 25% target share on the season and is basically the first option for C.J. Stroud right now until Collins gets back. He has the same matchup here that Kelce had last week, and I think he could definitely see double-digit targets again in this one.

He had some success against the Colts last season, too, going 7-55 and 4-73 last year.

 

Anytime Touchdown Bets

All odds listed are from Novig and shown in percentages, not traditional American odds.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba anytime touchdown (50%)

JSN has found paydirt in both of his first two games and is coming off a tremendous three-touchdown performance against the Cardinals. But despite his dominant start, we can still get him at even money to score this week against a pretty poor Washington defense!

Through two games, he has a 67% red zone target share! Meanwhile, the Commanders' defense has been leaky to pass-catchers this year around the goal line, allowing seven receiving touchdowns while not allowing a single rushing touchdown.

I think it's likely Drew Lock under center again for Seattle, but we've already seen that who the quarterback is doesn't matter much for JSN. His role in this offense is unchanged, and I think Seattle goes back to him often when it matters the most in this one.

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More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Josh Jacobs

Judge Denies Request to Seal Records in Josh Jacobs Case
Nico Collins

Not at Practice on Thursday, Slated to Miss Week 3
A.J. Brown

Could Miss 6-8 Weeks
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
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Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Zay Flowers

Looks Doubtful For Week 3 With Hamstring Injury
Mike Evans

Looks Like He Could Play In Week 3
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Puka Nacua

"Not Making Great Progress" for Week 3
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Sam Darnold

is "On a Good Track" To Return in Week 3
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
Domantas Sabonis

Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Dereck Lively II

Not Cleared for Mavericks Training Camp
Jadarian Price

is Limited to Begin the Week
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
Brandon Ingram

Heel Status Unclear Ahead of Media Day
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Ladd McConkey

Practicing in Full
J.K. Dobbins

Limited in First Practice of the Week
Malik Nabers

Limited With Shoulder Injury on Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Unsure if Puka Nacua Will Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Jayden Reed

Officially Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
Jonathon Brooks

Could Miss Eight Weeks After Core-Muscle Surgery
Aaron Jones Sr.

Not a Sure Thing for Week 3
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Jonah Coleman

Dealing With Sprained Ankle
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jayden Daniels

Ruled Out for Week 3
Jaxson Dart

Expected to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
CFB

Houston D/ST Has Elite Upside In Week 4
Alec Pierce

Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Kentucky D/ST a Must-Start In Week 4
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

Hoping to Return in 4-6 Weeks
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Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Probable For Week 4
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Denver Nuggets

Boopie Miller Set to Sign Exhibit 10 Deal with Denver
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
San Antonio Spurs

Miles Barnstable Joins Spurs on Training Camp Deal
James Johnson

Returns to Pacers on Exhibit 9 Deal
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Fred VanVleet

to Skip Back-to-Backs Early in Season
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Bez Mbeng

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

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Chase Elliott

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Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

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Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
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A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

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