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Waiver Wire Express - Week 4 Lightning Round for Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Kenny Gainwell, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Roman Wilson, Tre Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, Noah Fant, Geno Smith

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Braelon Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Express

The Week 4 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Kenny Gainwell, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Roman Wilson, Tre Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, Noah Fant, Geno Smith, and more.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Running Backs To Add
Week 4 Wide Receivers To Add
Week 4 Tight Ends To Add
Week 4 Quarterbacks To Add
Week 4 Defenses To Add
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Welcome back following the bulk of a Week 3 slate that came in heavy with explosive plays and big-name injuries, which gives us plenty to analyze on the waiver scene. While we still must be cognizant of how much we can take away from a limited three-week sample, standing still is a great way to get run over. Let's line up some early potential adds with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

This quick reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 4. Key injuries to monitor are De'Von Achane (knee), Justin Jefferson (ankle), Mike Evans (rib), Breece Hall (thigh), Jalen Coker (quad), Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), Baker Mayfield (thumb), Bucky Irving (undisclosed), Mark Andrews (hand), plus a Garrett Wilson concussion scare (he cleared late), and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.

This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. There is opportunity in uncertainty, and those who are 1-2 or 0-3 will have to get aggressive.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Running Backs To Add

Pickups are in priority order

Ollie Gordon II (monitor Achane's status, as well as Wright's. We want the short-distance TD guy for now)
Braelon Allen (monitor Hall's status, doesn't sound as dire as Achane)
Kenny Gainwell (monitor Irving's status)
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara (monitor Etienne's status)
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller (monitor Etienne's status)
Emanuel Wilson
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
Brian Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Bigsby
Kareem Hunt (widespread RB injuries could yield a job)
Jaylen Wright (will he come back to opportunity in MIA?)
Kaleb Johnson
George Holani
Najee Harris
Demond Claiborne
Isaiah Davis
Tyler Goodson
CJ Donaldson
Seth McGowan

 

Week 4 Wide Receivers To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
Malik Washington
Wan'Dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
Jauan Jennings
Chris Bell
Tre' Harris
Ted Hurst III
Kalif Raymond
Kayshon Boutte
Jordan Watkins
Makai Lemon
Xavier Hutchinson
Pat Bryant
Rashod Bateman
Ryan Flournoy
Kendrick Bourne
Roman Wilson
Dohnte Meyers
Brycen Tremayne
Tory Horton
Skyy Moore
Josh Cameron
John Metchie III
Cody White
Konata Mumpfield

 

Week 4 Tight Ends To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson (returned to play after a Sunday night ankle injury)
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
Matt Hibner
Oronde Gadsden
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Higbee (monitor Ferguson's status, especially with Colby Parkinson also questionable with a shoulder issue)
Zach Ertz

 

Week 4 Quarterbacks To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:

Kyler Murray
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
Daniel Jones
Marcus Mariota
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
Jameis Winston
Deshaun Watson
Jalon Daniels

 

Week 4 Defenses To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:

Baltimore Ravens D/ST
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST
San Francisco 49ers D/ST
Buffalo Bills D/ST
New York Giants D/ST
Chicago Bears D/ST
Las Vegas Raiders D/ST
Cleveland Browns D/ST

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Kenny Gainwell, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Roman Wilson, Tre Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, Noah Fant, and Geno Smith. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Kenny Gainwell, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Roman Wilson, Tre Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, Noah Fant, and Geno Smith. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Kenny Gainwell, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Roman Wilson, Tre Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, Noah Fant, Geno Smith:

Braelon Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
vs
Tank Bigsby
Braelon Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Braelon Allen
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Romeo Doubs
Braelon Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Braelon Allen
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Braelon Allen
vs
Kalif Raymond
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Braelon Allen
vs
Makai Lemon
Braelon Allen
vs
Pat Bryant
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Braelon Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Braelon Allen
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Braelon Allen
vs
Demond Claiborne
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Eli Heidenreich
Braelon Allen
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Braelon Allen
vs
Devin Singletary
Braelon Allen
vs
Sione Vaki
Braelon Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Braelon Allen
vs
Will Shipley
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Brooks
Braelon Allen
vs
Emari Demercado
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Badie
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demond Claiborne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Eli Heidenreich
Alvin Kamara
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malachi Fields
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zach Ertz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Antonio Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Bell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Joshua Palmer
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Germie Bernard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Alvin Kamara
vs
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Alvin Kamara
vs
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Alvin Kamara
vs
Makai Lemon
Alvin Kamara
vs
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Alvin Kamara
vs
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Alvin Kamara
vs
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Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brian Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Will Shipley
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kalif Raymond
Alvin Kamara
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Brooks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emari Demercado
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Alvin Kamara
vs
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Alvin Kamara
vs
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Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tank Bigsby
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Badie
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Darren Waller
Keenan Allen
vs
Tank Bigsby
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
Braelon Allen
Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Robinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keenan Allen
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Keenan Allen
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
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Keenan Allen
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Keenan Allen
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
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Keenan Allen
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vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
Joshua Palmer
Keenan Allen
vs
Germie Bernard
Keenan Allen
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Keenan Allen
vs
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Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Bryant
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
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Kenyon Sadiq
vs
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Kenyon Sadiq
vs
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Kenyon Sadiq
vs
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Kenyon Sadiq
vs
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Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brian Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
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Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
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Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keon Coleman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
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Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Eli Heidenreich
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malachi Fields
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darren Waller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Antonio Williams
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Joshua Palmer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Germie Bernard
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Geno Smith
vs
Bryce Young
Geno Smith
vs
C.J. Stroud
Geno Smith
vs
Kyler Murray
Geno Smith
vs
Marcus Mariota
Geno Smith
vs
Skyy Moore
Geno Smith
vs
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
vs
Tyler Badie
Geno Smith
vs
Daniel Jones
Geno Smith
vs
Emari Demercado
Geno Smith
vs
Malik Willis
Geno Smith
vs
Chris Brooks
Geno Smith
vs
Sam Darnold
Geno Smith
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Geno Smith
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Geno Smith
vs
Will Shipley
Geno Smith
vs
Cam Ward
Geno Smith
vs
Seth McGowan
Geno Smith
vs
Deshaun Watson
Geno Smith
vs
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vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Jaylin Noel
Geno Smith
vs
Jameis Winston
Geno Smith
vs
Devin Singletary
Geno Smith
vs
Case Keenum
Geno Smith
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Geno Smith
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Geno Smith
vs
Germie Bernard
Geno Smith
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Geno Smith
vs
Joshua Palmer
Geno Smith
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Geno Smith
vs
Kendrick Bourne
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vs
Carolina Panthers
Geno Smith
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Geno Smith
vs
New York Giants
Geno Smith
vs
Antonio Williams

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