The Week 4 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Kenny Gainwell, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Roman Wilson, Tre Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, Noah Fant, Geno Smith, and more.
Welcome back following the bulk of a Week 3 slate that came in heavy with explosive plays and big-name injuries, which gives us plenty to analyze on the waiver scene. While we still must be cognizant of how much we can take away from a limited three-week sample, standing still is a great way to get run over. Let's line up some early potential adds with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.
This quick reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 4. Key injuries to monitor are De'Von Achane (knee), Justin Jefferson (ankle), Mike Evans (rib), Breece Hall (thigh), Jalen Coker (quad), Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), Baker Mayfield (thumb), Bucky Irving (undisclosed), Mark Andrews (hand), plus a Garrett Wilson concussion scare (he cleared late), and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.
This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. There is opportunity in uncertainty, and those who are 1-2 or 0-3 will have to get aggressive.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 4 Running Backs To Add
Pickups are in priority order
Ollie Gordon II (monitor Achane's status, as well as Wright's. We want the short-distance TD guy for now)
Braelon Allen (monitor Hall's status, doesn't sound as dire as Achane)
Kenny Gainwell (monitor Irving's status)
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara (monitor Etienne's status)
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller (monitor Etienne's status)
Emanuel Wilson
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
Brian Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Bigsby
Kareem Hunt (widespread RB injuries could yield a job)
Jaylen Wright (will he come back to opportunity in MIA?)
Kaleb Johnson
George Holani
Najee Harris
Demond Claiborne
Isaiah Davis
Tyler Goodson
CJ Donaldson
Seth McGowan
Week 4 Wide Receivers To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
Malik Washington
Wan'Dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
Jauan Jennings
Chris Bell
Tre' Harris
Ted Hurst III
Kalif Raymond
Kayshon Boutte
Jordan Watkins
Makai Lemon
Xavier Hutchinson
Pat Bryant
Rashod Bateman
Ryan Flournoy
Kendrick Bourne
Roman Wilson
Dohnte Meyers
Brycen Tremayne
Tory Horton
Skyy Moore
Josh Cameron
John Metchie III
Cody White
Konata Mumpfield
Week 4 Tight Ends To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson (returned to play after a Sunday night ankle injury)
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
Matt Hibner
Oronde Gadsden
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Higbee (monitor Ferguson's status, especially with Colby Parkinson also questionable with a shoulder issue)
Zach Ertz
Week 4 Quarterbacks To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:
Kyler Murray
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
Daniel Jones
Marcus Mariota
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
Jameis Winston
Deshaun Watson
Jalon Daniels
Week 4 Defenses To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:
Baltimore Ravens D/ST
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST
San Francisco 49ers D/ST
Buffalo Bills D/ST
New York Giants D/ST
Chicago Bears D/ST
Las Vegas Raiders D/ST
Cleveland Browns D/ST
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Kenny Gainwell, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Roman Wilson, Tre Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, Noah Fant, and Geno Smith. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Kenny Gainwell, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Roman Wilson, Tre Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, Noah Fant, and Geno Smith. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Kenny Gainwell, Alvin Kamara, Keenan Allen, Roman Wilson, Tre Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, Noah Fant, Geno Smith:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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