👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs (RB) Week 4 Early Updates

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jaylen Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 4 Running Back News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 4 is officially here, and the NFL kicks the week off with the Steelers versus the Browns. This past week, we had some big injuries at the running back position, with De'Von Achane out for the season with a torn ACL, Breece Hall week-to-week with a quad injury, and Travis Etienne Jr. set to miss time with a hamstring issue. At RotoBaller HQ, we help get the preparations started for Week 4 with our early Week 4 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football running backs. Find out where Jaylen Warren, Quinshon Judkins, Aaron Jones Sr., Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Saquon Barkley, Kendre Miller, Ollie Gordon II, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. are listed in our early RB ranks.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB 2
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB 3
1 4 Jonathan Taylor RB 5
1 5 Derrick Henry RB 6
1 6 Christian McCaffrey RB 8
2 7 James Cook III RB 11
2 8 Jeremiyah Love RB 13
2 9 Chase Brown RB 14
3 10 Chuba Hubbard RB 15
3 11 Ashton Jeanty RB 17
3 12 Jaylen Warren RB 20
3 13 Kyren Williams RB 24
3 14 Saquon Barkley RB 25
3 15 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 27
3 16 D'Andre Swift RB 29
3 17 Bhayshul Tuten RB 31
4 18 David Montgomery RB 32
4 19 Javonte Williams RB 33
4 20 Cam Skattebo RB 35
4 21 Bucky Irving RB 37
4 22 Braelon Allen RB 48
5 23 TreVeyon Henderson RB 50
5 24 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 51
5 25 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 53
5 26 Alvin Kamara RB 55
5 27 RJ Harvey RB 65
5 28 Omarion Hampton RB 70
5 29 Quinshon Judkins RB 73
5 30 J.K. Dobbins RB 75
5 31 Woody Marks RB 77
5 32 Jadarian Price RB 78
5 33 Tony Pollard RB 87
5 34 Kyle Monangai RB 97
5 35 Rachaad White RB 98
6 36 Blake Corum RB 100
6 37 Ollie Gordon II RB 103
6 38 Kendre Miller RB 110
6 39 Emanuel Wilson RB 113
6 40 Tyler Allgeier RB 119
6 41 Emmett Johnson RB 125
6 42 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 126
6 43 Tyjae Spears RB 127
6 44 Justice Hill RB 128
6 45 Kenneth Gainwell RB 136
7 46 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 141
7 47 Najee Harris RB 150
7 48 Isaiah Davis RB 154
7 49 Kaelon Black RB 155
7 50 MarShawn Lloyd RB 158
7 51 Keaton Mitchell RB 163
7 52 Kaleb Johnson RB 164
7 53 Mike Washington Jr. RB 166
7 54 Jaylen Wright RB 171
7 55 Samaje Perine RB 173
7 56 Raheim Sanders RB 175
7 57 George Holani RB 177
7 58 DeeJay Dallas RB 179
7 59 Chris Brooks RB 183
7 60 Tank Bigsby RB 184
8 61 A.J. Dillon RB 186
8 62 Ty Johnson RB 190
8 63 Demond Claiborne RB 197
8 64 Ray Davis RB 201
8 65 CJ Donaldson RB 207
8 66 Tyler Goodson RB 209
8 67 Tyler Badie RB 210
8 68 Ameer Abdullah RB 214
8 69 Seth McGowan RB 225
8 70 Kyle Juszczyk RB 227
8 71 Will Shipley RB 232
8 72 Hunter Luepke RB 239
8 73 Alec Ingold RB 240
8 74 Lew Nichols RB 254
8 75 Kaytron Allen RB 258
9 76 Sione Vaki RB 263
9 77 Kimani Vidal RB 264
9 78 Nicholas Singleton RB 268
9 79 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 271
9 80 Sean Tucker RB 276
9 81 Jacob Saylors RB 294
9 82 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 298
9 83 Brashard Smith RB 304
9 84 Tahj Brooks RB 305
9 85 Corey Kiner RB 307
9 86 Dylan Laube RB 308

 

Week 4 Running Back News

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. doesn't have weekly standalone value, but he remains an intriguing waiver wire target given his status as the preferred handcuff option behind Bhayshul Tuten. Rodriguez looked solid with an increased workload on Sunday, rushing for 37 yards and one touchdown on eight carries.

We can't count on him for a touchdown every week, but his solid volume and efficiency should leave managers feeling encouraged that he can be plugged into lineups as a low-end RB2 or high-end RB3/flex if Tuten ever misses any time. As a result, managers in 12+ team leagues should consider snagging Rodriguez off the waiver wire, especially if they already have Tuten on their roster.

 

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White's production in the upset win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was not eye-popping, but it was the efficiency that stood out. The 27-year-old had a season-high eight carries for 35 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and also caught his only target for a six-yard touchdown, his first of the year. White's touchdown reception came in the first quarter from veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was filling in for injured starter Jayden Daniels (elbow).

He has had a minimal role through three weeks in his first season with the Commanders, but he is also averaging a career-high 4.5 yards per carry. Second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merritt saw a bigger piece of the backfield pie on Sunday, but he averaged just 1.9 yards per tote on his 19 rushing attempts. White could see more usage in the coming weeks if he continues to play well and JCM struggles to stand out, making him a decent bench stash in point-per-reception formats. Right now, he is rostered in just under 60% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is back in the waiver mix after Travis Etienne Jr. left Sunday's loss to Las Vegas with a hamstring injury. Miller had four carries for 14 yards and caught two passes for five yards, his first offensive work since Week 1 after sitting out Week 2 as a healthy inactive. There was not much production here, but the path to more work is easy to see if Etienne misses time.

Miller handled nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in the opener while Alvin Kamara was sidelined, and Kamara is now back to share the backfield. RotoBaller has Miller 24th overall in its Week 4 waiver rankings and recommends him in 12-team leagues. He is not an immediate starter, but managers looking for running back depth can stash him while waiting for more clarity on Etienne's hamstring.

 

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was stellar on the ground during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Warren had the backfield all to himself with Rico Dowdle (toe) inactive, and he took full advantage of it. Warren carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards, while also hauling in three receptions for another 49 yards.

Warren would've blown past his single-game rushing record if his 87-yard run hadn't been called back for holding. His value could take a hit if Dowdle is back in action for Thursday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If not, Warren could be in for another big game on the ground.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jaylen Warren, Quinshon Judkins, Aaron Jones Sr., Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Saquon Barkley, Kendre Miller, Rachaad White, Ollie Gordon II, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. . These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Jaylen Warren, Quinshon Judkins, Aaron Jones Sr., Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Saquon Barkley, Kendre Miller, Ollie Gordon II, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. :

Jaylen Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Demario Douglas
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Kittle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Bowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Coker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Kelce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mark Andrews
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jadarian Price
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashod Bateman
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DJ Moore
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Nabers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Drake London
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Cam Skattebo
vs
Matthew Golden
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Kelce
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Coker
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Bowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sam Laporta
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Cam Skattebo
vs
Gunnar Helm
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Saquon Barkley
vs
Devonta Smith
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chase Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Garrett Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Breece Hall
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Olave
Saquon Barkley
vs
Javonte Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Saquon Barkley
vs
De'Von Achane
Saquon Barkley
vs
Derrick Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyren Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
James Cook III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian Watson
Saquon Barkley
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Saquon Barkley
vs
Trey McBride
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Saquon Barkley
vs
Davante Adams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Jefferson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Saquon Barkley
vs
Parker Washington
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Pickens
Saquon Barkley
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Mike Evans
Saquon Barkley
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ray Davis
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colbie Young
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Xavier Smith
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jerome Ford
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ben Sinnott
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Durham Smythe
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emari Demercado
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Watkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
A.J. Dillon
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Johnny Mundt
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik McClain
Ollie Gordon II
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mitchell Evans
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Cameron
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Erick All Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Oliver
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Adam Trautman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
John Bates
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Will Kacmarek
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tutu Atwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Foster Moreau
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tai Felton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Darnell Mooney
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Roman Wilson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bryce Lance
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
George Holani
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Joshua Palmer
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Skyy Moore
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jack Bech
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 4 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 4 Rankings: All Positions
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Jalen Hurts

Cleared to Return on Monday Night After Concussion Scare
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Justin Jefferson

Avoids Long-Term Ankle Injury
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
CFB

Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
CFB

Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
CFB

Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
CFB

Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
CFB

Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
CFB

Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
CFB

Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
CFB

Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
CFB

Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
Baker Mayfield

MRI Shows No Ligament Damage, Will Still Miss Time
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
CFB

Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
CFB

Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
CFB

Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
Baker Mayfield

Will Miss at Least 2-4 Weeks
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Los Angeles Clippers

Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
CFB

Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
CFB

USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Dennis Smith Jr.

Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Detroit Pistons

Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Miami Heat

Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Santi Aldama

Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Fred VanVleet

Faces Early Minutes Limit
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Early Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 4 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 4 Rankings: All Positions
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions