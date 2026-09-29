Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.
Week 4 is officially here, and the NFL kicks the week off with the Steelers versus the Browns. This past week, we had some big injuries at the running back position, with De'Von Achane out for the season with a torn ACL, Breece Hall week-to-week with a quad injury, and Travis Etienne Jr. set to miss time with a hamstring issue. At RotoBaller HQ, we help get the preparations started for Week 4 with our early Week 4 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football running backs. Find out where Jaylen Warren, Quinshon Judkins, Aaron Jones Sr., Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Saquon Barkley, Kendre Miller, Ollie Gordon II, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. are listed in our early RB ranks.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 4 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|1
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|5
|1
|5
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|6
|1
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|8
|2
|7
|James Cook III
|RB
|11
|2
|8
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|13
|2
|9
|Chase Brown
|RB
|14
|3
|10
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|15
|3
|11
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|17
|3
|12
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|20
|3
|13
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|24
|3
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|25
|3
|15
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|27
|3
|16
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|29
|3
|17
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|31
|4
|18
|David Montgomery
|RB
|32
|4
|19
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|33
|4
|20
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|35
|4
|21
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|37
|4
|22
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|48
|5
|23
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|50
|5
|24
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|51
|5
|25
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|53
|5
|26
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|55
|5
|27
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|65
|5
|28
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|70
|5
|29
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|73
|5
|30
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|75
|5
|31
|Woody Marks
|RB
|77
|5
|32
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|78
|5
|33
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|87
|5
|34
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|97
|5
|35
|Rachaad White
|RB
|98
|6
|36
|Blake Corum
|RB
|100
|6
|37
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|103
|6
|38
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|110
|6
|39
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|113
|6
|40
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|119
|6
|41
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|125
|6
|42
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|126
|6
|43
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|127
|6
|44
|Justice Hill
|RB
|128
|6
|45
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|136
|7
|46
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|141
|7
|47
|Najee Harris
|RB
|150
|7
|48
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|154
|7
|49
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|155
|7
|50
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|158
|7
|51
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|163
|7
|52
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|164
|7
|53
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|166
|7
|54
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|171
|7
|55
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|173
|7
|56
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|175
|7
|57
|George Holani
|RB
|177
|7
|58
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|179
|7
|59
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|183
|7
|60
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|184
|8
|61
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|186
|8
|62
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|190
|8
|63
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|197
|8
|64
|Ray Davis
|RB
|201
|8
|65
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|207
|8
|66
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|209
|8
|67
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|210
|8
|68
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|214
|8
|69
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|225
|8
|70
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|227
|8
|71
|Will Shipley
|RB
|232
|8
|72
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|239
|8
|73
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|240
|8
|74
|Lew Nichols
|RB
|254
|8
|75
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|258
|9
|76
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|263
|9
|77
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|264
|9
|78
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|268
|9
|79
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|271
|9
|80
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|276
|9
|81
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|294
|9
|82
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|298
|9
|83
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|304
|9
|84
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|305
|9
|85
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|307
|9
|86
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|308
Week 4 Running Back News
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. doesn't have weekly standalone value, but he remains an intriguing waiver wire target given his status as the preferred handcuff option behind Bhayshul Tuten. Rodriguez looked solid with an increased workload on Sunday, rushing for 37 yards and one touchdown on eight carries.
We can't count on him for a touchdown every week, but his solid volume and efficiency should leave managers feeling encouraged that he can be plugged into lineups as a low-end RB2 or high-end RB3/flex if Tuten ever misses any time. As a result, managers in 12+ team leagues should consider snagging Rodriguez off the waiver wire, especially if they already have Tuten on their roster.
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White's production in the upset win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was not eye-popping, but it was the efficiency that stood out. The 27-year-old had a season-high eight carries for 35 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and also caught his only target for a six-yard touchdown, his first of the year. White's touchdown reception came in the first quarter from veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was filling in for injured starter Jayden Daniels (elbow).
He has had a minimal role through three weeks in his first season with the Commanders, but he is also averaging a career-high 4.5 yards per carry. Second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merritt saw a bigger piece of the backfield pie on Sunday, but he averaged just 1.9 yards per tote on his 19 rushing attempts. White could see more usage in the coming weeks if he continues to play well and JCM struggles to stand out, making him a decent bench stash in point-per-reception formats. Right now, he is rostered in just under 60% of Yahoo leagues.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is back in the waiver mix after Travis Etienne Jr. left Sunday's loss to Las Vegas with a hamstring injury. Miller had four carries for 14 yards and caught two passes for five yards, his first offensive work since Week 1 after sitting out Week 2 as a healthy inactive. There was not much production here, but the path to more work is easy to see if Etienne misses time.
Miller handled nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in the opener while Alvin Kamara was sidelined, and Kamara is now back to share the backfield. RotoBaller has Miller 24th overall in its Week 4 waiver rankings and recommends him in 12-team leagues. He is not an immediate starter, but managers looking for running back depth can stash him while waiting for more clarity on Etienne's hamstring.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was stellar on the ground during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Warren had the backfield all to himself with Rico Dowdle (toe) inactive, and he took full advantage of it. Warren carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards, while also hauling in three receptions for another 49 yards.
Warren would've blown past his single-game rushing record if his 87-yard run hadn't been called back for holding. His value could take a hit if Dowdle is back in action for Thursday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If not, Warren could be in for another big game on the ground.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jaylen Warren, Quinshon Judkins, Aaron Jones Sr., Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Saquon Barkley, Kendre Miller, Rachaad White, Ollie Gordon II, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. . These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Jaylen Warren, Quinshon Judkins, Aaron Jones Sr., Cam Skattebo, Bucky Irving, Saquon Barkley, Kendre Miller, Ollie Gordon II, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. :
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