Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more early fantasy football rankings! Today, we help you get a jump start on Week 4 with our 2026 early Week 4 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings. This past week, we saw some big injuries: Justin Jefferson is dealing with an ankle injury, while Mike Evans is battling a rib strain. It's unclear if either wide receiver will suit up for Week 4, but we will keep you updated as the week progresses. Whether you are looking for an injury replacement or a better option at wide receiver, use our early WR ranks to get ahead of the competition.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|4
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|7
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|9
|2
|4
|Chris Olave
|WR
|10
|2
|5
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|16
|2
|6
|Drake London
|WR
|18
|2
|7
|Parker Washington
|WR
|19
|2
|8
|Davante Adams
|WR
|21
|2
|9
|Nico Collins
|WR
|23
|3
|10
|Christian Watson
|WR
|26
|3
|11
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|28
|3
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|30
|3
|13
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|34
|3
|14
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|36
|3
|15
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|38
|4
|16
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|39
|4
|17
|George Pickens
|WR
|40
|4
|18
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|41
|4
|19
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|42
|4
|20
|DJ Moore
|WR
|43
|4
|21
|Josh Downs
|WR
|44
|5
|22
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|45
|5
|23
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|46
|5
|24
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|49
|5
|25
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|52
|5
|26
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|54
|5
|27
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|56
|5
|28
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|58
|5
|29
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|60
|5
|30
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|62
|5
|31
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|63
|6
|32
|Mike Evans
|WR
|64
|6
|33
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|67
|6
|34
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|68
|6
|35
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|74
|7
|36
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|79
|7
|37
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|80
|7
|38
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|81
|8
|39
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|82
|8
|40
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|83
|8
|41
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|86
|8
|42
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|89
|8
|43
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|90
|8
|44
|Malik Washington
|WR
|91
|8
|45
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|92
|8
|46
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|93
|8
|47
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|94
|8
|48
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|95
|8
|49
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|101
|8
|50
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|104
|8
|51
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|107
|8
|52
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|108
|8
|53
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|109
|8
|54
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|112
|8
|55
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|114
|8
|56
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|115
|8
|57
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|117
|8
|58
|Tre Harris
|WR
|118
|8
|59
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|120
|8
|60
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|121
|9
|61
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|124
|9
|62
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|129
|9
|63
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|134
|9
|64
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|135
|9
|65
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|137
|9
|66
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|138
|9
|67
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|139
|9
|68
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|140
|9
|69
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|142
|9
|70
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|144
|9
|71
|Chris Bell
|WR
|145
|9
|72
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|146
|9
|73
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|147
|9
|74
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|149
|9
|75
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|152
|10
|76
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|153
|10
|77
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|156
|10
|78
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|157
|10
|79
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|159
|10
|80
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|160
|10
|81
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|162
|10
|82
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|165
|10
|83
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|168
|10
|84
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|170
|10
|85
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|172
|10
|86
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|176
|10
|87
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|178
|10
|88
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|181
|10
|89
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|182
|10
|90
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|185
|11
|91
|Cody White
|WR
|187
|11
|92
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|189
|11
|93
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|191
|11
|94
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|192
|11
|95
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|194
|11
|96
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|195
|11
|97
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|198
|11
|98
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|202
|11
|99
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|204
|11
|100
|John Metchie III
|WR
|208
|11
|101
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|212
|11
|102
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|217
|11
|103
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|218
|11
|104
|Tory Horton
|WR
|220
|11
|105
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|226
|12
|106
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|228
|12
|107
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|229
|12
|108
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|230
|12
|109
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|234
|12
|110
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|235
|12
|111
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|237
|12
|112
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|238
|12
|113
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|241
|12
|114
|Chris Moore
|WR
|243
|12
|115
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|244
|12
|116
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|245
|12
|117
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|246
|12
|118
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|247
|12
|119
|Tai Felton
|WR
|248
|12
|120
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|257
|13
|121
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|259
|13
|122
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|266
|13
|123
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|267
|13
|124
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|269
|13
|125
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|270
|13
|126
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|272
|13
|127
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|274
|13
|128
|Malik Benson
|WR
|275
|13
|129
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|277
|13
|130
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|279
|13
|131
|Derius Davis
|WR
|283
|13
|132
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|287
|13
|133
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|288
|13
|134
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|289
|13
|135
|Dareke Young
|WR
|290
|13
|136
|Bo Melton
|WR
|292
|13
|137
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|293
|13
|138
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|297
|13
|139
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|301
|13
|140
|Deion Burks
|WR
|303
|13
|141
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|306
Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) sprained his ankle in the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there is a chance that he will not miss any time and start in Week 4 against the visiting Miami Dolphins this Sunday, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jefferson's MRI results were encouraging on Monday, with head coach Kevin O'Connell saying that he "avoided anything long-term."
The 27-year-old caught just two passes for 32 yards before leaving Sunday's contest, but fantasy managers have to be happy with the fact that he might not miss any time at all. The Vikings were close to bringing Jefferson back into Sunday's contest a "couple of times," which shows that his ankle injury was pretty minor. The four-time Pro Bowler has not had time to gel with quarterback Kyler Murray so far through three weeks, but they could have a great matchup to take advantage of this weekend against Miami. Jefferson is a must-start WR1 in fantasy if he can play in Week 4.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he is hopeful that star wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) can play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing the last two games with a groin injury, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Nacua tweaked his groin in practice a few weeks ago and has not practiced in close to two weeks, so he will need to return to the practice field this week to have a chance to make his return against the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Veteran pass-catcher Davante Adams has 15 receptions on 23 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns the last two weeks with Nacua sidelined, and tight end Tyler Higbee had a big game in the Sunday night loss to the Denver Broncos. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are considering picking up Konata Mumpfield after his big game should think twice with Nacua potentially returning this week. Nacua has quickly developed into one of the most lethal receivers in the league, so when he returns, he should immediately be thrown back into all starting fantasy lineups.
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) is considered day-to-day with a rib strain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evans was removed from his team's win over the Arizona Cardinals due to the injury and appeared to be in considerable pain, eventually leaving the field on a cart. While it appears that the veteran wideout may have avoided significant missed time, his status for San Francisco's Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos is currently unclear.
Evans has been productive to begin his first season with the 49ers, recording 12 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets across three games. However, the 33-year-old has now been forced to exit early from each of San Francisco's last two games due to two separate injury issues. If Evans is unable to play against Denver, 49ers wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge, Jacob Cowings, and Jordan Watkins are all candidates to see more playing time.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said he is hopeful to get wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) back for the team's Week 4 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Collins suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in practice several weeks ago and has missed the last two contests. However, if he can get through a good week of practice and return to the field, he could be in play to suit up this Sunday against Dallas.
The Texans, who have started 0-3 on the year, really need to get their No. 1 wideout back in the fold to have a shot at turning their season around quickly. The 27-year-old former third-rounder in 2021 from Michigan caught seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and his first touchdown of the season in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. When Collins is back in action for the Texans, he will immediately return to being a must-start in all traditional fantasy football lineups as quarterback C.J. Stroud's top option in the passing game.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ja'Marr Chase, Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Malik Nabers, Matthew Golden, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Devaughn Vele, Rome Odunze, Michael Wilson, Romeo Doubs, Emeka Egbuka, and Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Ja'Marr Chase, Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Malik Nabers, Matthew Golden, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Devaughn Vele, Rome Odunze, Michael Wilson, Romeo Doubs, Emeka Egbuka, and Denzel Boston:
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