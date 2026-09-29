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Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers (WR) Week 4 Early Updates

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Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more early fantasy football rankings! Today, we help you get a jump start on Week 4 with our 2026 early Week 4 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings. This past week, we saw some big injuries: Justin Jefferson is dealing with an ankle injury, while Mike Evans is battling a rib strain. It's unclear if either wide receiver will suit up for Week 4, but we will keep you updated as the week progresses. Whether you are looking for an injury replacement or a better option at wide receiver, use our early WR ranks to get ahead of the competition.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 4
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR 7
1 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 9
2 4 Chris Olave WR 10
2 5 Garrett Wilson WR 16
2 6 Drake London WR 18
2 7 Parker Washington WR 19
2 8 Davante Adams WR 21
2 9 Nico Collins WR 23
3 10 Christian Watson WR 26
3 11 Zay Flowers WR 28
3 12 CeeDee Lamb WR 30
3 13 Tetairoa McMillan WR 34
3 14 Tee Higgins WR 36
3 15 DeVonta Smith WR 38
4 16 Rashee Rice WR 39
4 17 George Pickens WR 40
4 18 Malik Nabers WR 41
4 19 Jalen Coker WR 42
4 20 DJ Moore WR 43
4 21 Josh Downs WR 44
5 22 Matthew Golden WR 45
5 23 Terry McLaurin WR 46
5 24 Jaylen Waddle WR 49
5 25 Michael Wilson WR 52
5 26 Jameson Williams WR 54
5 27 Jordan Addison WR 56
5 28 Stefon Diggs WR 58
5 29 Luther Burden III WR 60
5 30 Ladd McConkey WR 62
5 31 Justin Jefferson WR 63
6 32 Mike Evans WR 64
6 33 Puka Nacua WR 67
6 34 Keenan Allen WR 68
6 35 Devaughn Vele WR 74
7 36 Jakobi Meyers WR 79
7 37 DK Metcalf WR 80
7 38 Rome Odunze WR 81
8 39 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 82
8 40 Denzel Boston WR 83
8 41 Dontayvion Wicks WR 86
8 42 Courtland Sutton WR 89
8 43 Adonai Mitchell WR 90
8 44 Malik Washington WR 91
8 45 Romeo Doubs WR 92
8 46 Emeka Egbuka WR 93
8 47 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 94
8 48 Tre Tucker WR 95
8 49 Carnell Tate WR 101
8 50 Kalif Raymond WR 104
8 51 KC Concepcion WR 107
8 52 Mack Hollins WR 108
8 53 Caleb Douglas WR 109
8 54 Khalil Shakir WR 112
8 55 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 114
8 56 Pat Bryant WR 115
8 57 Jauan Jennings WR 117
8 58 Tre Harris WR 118
8 59 Xavier Worthy WR 120
8 60 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 121
9 61 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 124
9 62 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 129
9 63 Rashod Bateman WR 134
9 64 Kayshon Boutte WR 135
9 65 Quentin Johnston WR 137
9 66 Cooper Kupp WR 138
9 67 Rashid Shaheed WR 139
9 68 Konata Mumpfield WR 140
9 69 Keon Coleman WR 142
9 70 Tyquan Thornton WR 144
9 71 Chris Bell WR 145
9 72 Ryan Flournoy WR 146
9 73 Roman Wilson WR 147
9 74 Ted Hurst WR 149
9 75 Makai Lemon WR 152
10 76 Xavier Legette WR 153
10 77 Antonio Williams WR 156
10 78 Isaac TeSlaa WR 157
10 79 DeMario Douglas WR 159
10 80 Jalen Nailor WR 160
10 81 Darnell Mooney WR 162
10 82 Xavier Hutchinson WR 165
10 83 Malachi Fields WR 168
10 84 Kendrick Bourne WR 170
10 85 Skyy Moore WR 172
10 86 Isaiah Williams WR 176
10 87 Jahan Dotson WR 178
10 88 Jordan Watkins WR 181
10 89 Elic Ayomanor WR 182
10 90 Bryce Lance WR 185
11 91 Cody White WR 187
11 92 Jaylin Noel WR 189
11 93 Joshua Palmer WR 191
11 94 Jerry Jeudy WR 192
11 95 Devontez Walker WR 194
11 96 Troy Franklin WR 195
11 97 Josh Cameron WR 198
11 98 Dohnte Meyers WR 202
11 99 Tez Johnson WR 204
11 100 John Metchie III WR 208
11 101 Germie Bernard WR 212
11 102 Calvin Ridley WR 217
11 103 Laquon Treadwell WR 218
11 104 Tory Horton WR 220
11 105 Zachariah Branch WR 226
12 106 Tutu Atwell WR 228
12 107 Kyle Williams WR 229
12 108 KaVontae Turpin WR 230
12 109 Jacob Cowing WR 234
12 110 Jordan Whittington WR 235
12 111 Darius Cooper WR 237
12 112 Chimere Dike WR 238
12 113 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 241
12 114 Chris Moore WR 243
12 115 Travis Hunter WR 244
12 116 Jahdae Walker WR 245
12 117 LaJohntay Wester WR 246
12 118 Jalen Royals WR 247
12 119 Tai Felton WR 248
12 120 Treylon Burks WR 257
13 121 Jared Wayne WR 259
13 122 Isaiah Bond WR 266
13 123 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 267
13 124 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 269
13 125 Efton Chism III WR 270
13 126 Brycen Tremayne WR 272
13 127 Xavier Smith WR 274
13 128 Malik Benson WR 275
13 129 Zavion Thomas WR 277
13 130 Dyami Brown WR 279
13 131 Derius Davis WR 283
13 132 Jaylin Lane WR 287
13 133 KhaDarel Hodge WR 288
13 134 Cyrus Allen WR 289
13 135 Dareke Young WR 290
13 136 Bo Melton WR 292
13 137 Jonathan Mingo WR 293
13 138 Kameron Johnson WR 297
13 139 Jalen Brooks WR 301
13 140 Deion Burks WR 303
13 141 Ben Skowronek WR 306

 

Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings News

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) sprained his ankle in the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there is a chance that he will not miss any time and start in Week 4 against the visiting Miami Dolphins this Sunday, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jefferson's MRI results were encouraging on Monday, with head coach Kevin O'Connell saying that he "avoided anything long-term."

The 27-year-old caught just two passes for 32 yards before leaving Sunday's contest, but fantasy managers have to be happy with the fact that he might not miss any time at all. The Vikings were close to bringing Jefferson back into Sunday's contest a "couple of times," which shows that his ankle injury was pretty minor. The four-time Pro Bowler has not had time to gel with quarterback Kyler Murray so far through three weeks, but they could have a great matchup to take advantage of this weekend against Miami. Jefferson is a must-start WR1 in fantasy if he can play in Week 4.

 

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he is hopeful that star wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) can play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing the last two games with a groin injury, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Nacua tweaked his groin in practice a few weeks ago and has not practiced in close to two weeks, so he will need to return to the practice field this week to have a chance to make his return against the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Veteran pass-catcher Davante Adams has 15 receptions on 23 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns the last two weeks with Nacua sidelined, and tight end Tyler Higbee had a big game in the Sunday night loss to the Denver Broncos. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are considering picking up Konata Mumpfield after his big game should think twice with Nacua potentially returning this week. Nacua has quickly developed into one of the most lethal receivers in the league, so when he returns, he should immediately be thrown back into all starting fantasy lineups.

 

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) is considered day-to-day with a rib strain, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evans was removed from his team's win over the Arizona Cardinals due to the injury and appeared to be in considerable pain, eventually leaving the field on a cart. While it appears that the veteran wideout may have avoided significant missed time, his status for San Francisco's Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos is currently unclear.

Evans has been productive to begin his first season with the 49ers, recording 12 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets across three games. However, the 33-year-old has now been forced to exit early from each of San Francisco's last two games due to two separate injury issues. If Evans is unable to play against Denver, 49ers wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge, Jacob Cowings, and Jordan Watkins are all candidates to see more playing time.

 

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said he is hopeful to get wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) back for the team's Week 4 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Collins suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in practice several weeks ago and has missed the last two contests. However, if he can get through a good week of practice and return to the field, he could be in play to suit up this Sunday against Dallas.

The Texans, who have started 0-3 on the year, really need to get their No. 1 wideout back in the fold to have a shot at turning their season around quickly. The 27-year-old former third-rounder in 2021 from Michigan caught seven of his 10 targets for 75 yards and his first touchdown of the season in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. When Collins is back in action for the Texans, he will immediately return to being a must-start in all traditional fantasy football lineups as quarterback C.J. Stroud's top option in the passing game.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ja'Marr Chase, Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Malik Nabers, Matthew Golden, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Devaughn Vele, Rome Odunze, Michael Wilson, Romeo Doubs, Emeka Egbuka, and Denzel Boston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Ja'Marr Chase, Nico Collins, Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Malik Nabers, Matthew Golden, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Devaughn Vele, Rome Odunze, Michael Wilson, Romeo Doubs, Emeka Egbuka, and Denzel Boston:

Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Derrick Henry
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
James Cook III
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Chris Olave
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Devonta Smith
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Chase Brown
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Javonte Williams
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Kyren Williams
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Breece Hall
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Christian Watson
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Trey McBride
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
De'Von Achane
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Davante Adams
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Parker Washington
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
George Pickens
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
David Montgomery
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Mike Evans
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Drake London
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Tee Higgins
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
DJ Moore
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Rashee Rice
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Jalen Coker
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Jameson Williams
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Josh Downs
Ja'Marr Chase
vs
Rashod Bateman
Justin Jefferson
vs
James Cook III
Justin Jefferson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Justin Jefferson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chris Olave
Justin Jefferson
vs
Derrick Henry
Justin Jefferson
vs
Devonta Smith
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Justin Jefferson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chase Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Javonte Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kyren Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Breece Hall
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian Watson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Trey McBride
Justin Jefferson
vs
De'Von Achane
Justin Jefferson
vs
Davante Adams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Justin Jefferson
vs
Parker Washington
Justin Jefferson
vs
George Pickens
Justin Jefferson
vs
David Montgomery
Justin Jefferson
vs
Mike Evans
Justin Jefferson
vs
Drake London
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tee Higgins
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Justin Jefferson
vs
DJ Moore
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rashee Rice
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jalen Coker
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jameson Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Justin Jefferson
vs
Josh Downs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Malik Nabers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashod Bateman
Malik Nabers
vs
Tyler Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Mark Andrews
Malik Nabers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Nabers
vs
Blake Corum
Malik Nabers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Malik Nabers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Malik Nabers
vs
Woody Marks
Malik Nabers
vs
George Kittle
Malik Nabers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Nabers
vs
Tony Pollard
Malik Nabers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Denzel Boston
Malik Nabers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Hunter Henry
Malik Nabers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Cam Skattebo
Matthew Golden
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Matthew Golden
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Matthew Golden
vs
Tee Higgins
Matthew Golden
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Matthew Golden
vs
Ladd McConkey
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Matthew Golden
vs
DJ Moore
Matthew Golden
vs
D'Andre Swift
Matthew Golden
vs
Jadarian Price
Matthew Golden
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashee Rice
Matthew Golden
vs
Bucky Irving
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Travis Kelce
Matthew Golden
vs
Omarion Hampton
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Coker
Matthew Golden
vs
Mike Evans
Matthew Golden
vs
Brock Bowers
Matthew Golden
vs
David Montgomery
Matthew Golden
vs
Jameson Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Sam Laporta
Matthew Golden
vs
Parker Washington
Matthew Golden
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Warren
Matthew Golden
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Matthew Golden
vs
Davante Adams
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashod Bateman
Matthew Golden
vs
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Kelce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Mark Andrews
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Schultz
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashod Bateman
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Romeo Doubs
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DK Metcalf
vs
Juwan Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DK Metcalf
vs
Brock Bowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Devaughn Vele
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Davante Adams
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Mike Evans
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Addison
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Warren
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Nabers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devaughn Vele
vs
Luther Burden III
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mark Andrews
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devaughn Vele
vs
DK Metcalf
Devaughn Vele
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Blake Corum
Devaughn Vele
vs
Carnell Tate
Devaughn Vele
vs
Josh Downs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
Devonta Smith
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Davante Adams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Parker Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Evans
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rome Odunze
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Kaelon Black
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Mack Hollins
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Michael Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Michael Wilson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Warren
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Nabers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Addison
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Romeo Doubs
vs
Woody Marks
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Romeo Doubs
vs
Denzel Boston
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Hunter Henry
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Luther Burden III
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Davante Adams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Evans
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mark Andrews
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Blake Corum
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Kittle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tony Pollard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Sam Laporta
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brock Bowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Woody Marks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Davante Adams
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Evans
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Jalen Hurts

Cleared to Return on Monday Night After Concussion Scare
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Justin Jefferson

Avoids Long-Term Ankle Injury
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
CFB

Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
CFB

Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
CFB

Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
CFB

Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
CFB

Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
CFB

Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
CFB

Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
CFB

Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
CFB

Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
Baker Mayfield

MRI Shows No Ligament Damage, Will Still Miss Time
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
CFB

Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
CFB

Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
CFB

Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
Baker Mayfield

Will Miss at Least 2-4 Weeks
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Los Angeles Clippers

Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
CFB

Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
CFB

USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Dennis Smith Jr.

Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Detroit Pistons

Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Miami Heat

Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Santi Aldama

Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Fred VanVleet

Faces Early Minutes Limit
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
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