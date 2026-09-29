Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.
Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season continues to speed by as Week 4 has officially arrived! Some top-notch quarterbacks, like Drake Maye, have struggled so far and should be on fantasy benches, while others, like Tyler Shough, are emerging as must-start options. Also, injuries hit the position hard again, with Baker Mayfield set to miss at least three weeks with a dislocated thumb. Whether you are deciding who to start in a single quarterback league, finding an injury replacement, or looking for a second quarterback in Superflex formats, we've got you covered with our early fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 4.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 4 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|2
|4
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|5
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|2
|6
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|7
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|8
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|3
|9
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|10
|Bryce Young
|QB
|3
|11
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|12
|Jordan Love
|QB
|4
|13
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|14
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|4
|15
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|16
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|4
|17
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|18
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|5
|19
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|5
|20
|Drake Maye
|QB
|5
|21
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|5
|22
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|23
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|5
|24
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|25
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|6
|26
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|6
|27
|Case Keenum
|QB
|6
|28
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|29
|Malik Willis
|QB
|6
|30
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|6
|31
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|6
|32
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|33
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
Week 4 Quarterback News
Geno Smith, New York Jets
Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
For at least the next three weeks, rookie undrafted quarterback Jalon Daniels will start under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after starter Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. In relief of Mayfield on Sunday, Daniels went 0-for-3 passing with an interception, so it was an inauspicious start to his NFL career. His interception came on a Hail Mary attempt as time expired in the fourth quarter.
Daniels has plenty of athleticism -- he has a strong arm and plenty of scrambling ability -- but his lack of accuracy will be a problem in his first extended run as a starter in the NFL for an 0-3 team. Daniels will make the first start of his career in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, and he will only be in play as a desperation QB2 option in deep superflex leagues. The Packers' defense/special teams unit will be a popular streaming option this week.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold returned from injury and played his first complete game of the season on Sunday. While Seattle lost, the outcome was even better than fantasy managers could have imagined. Darnold was quite busy through the air, completing 31 passes for 379 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. The pair of turnovers may very well have been the difference between the Seahawks losing and winning, but from a fantasy perspective, they're a negligible blemish amid an otherwise dominant outing. Two of his four touchdown passes went to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as the quarterback and receiver continue to show off one of the strongest rapports in the league. Darnold isn't a lock for four touchdowns every week, but he continues to have QB1 upside heading into Week 4 against the Chargers. As a result, he is a top quarterback target on the waiver wire in fantasy football.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Shough, Geno Smith, Jalon Daniels, Sam Darnold, Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Jared Goff, and Matthew Stafford. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Tyler Shough, Geno Smith, Jalon Daniels, Sam Darnold, Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Jared Goff, and Matthew Stafford:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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