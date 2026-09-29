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Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks (QB) Week 4 Early Updates

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Tyler Shough - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, QB Streamers, DFS Picks

Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 4 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 4 Quarterback News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season continues to speed by as Week 4 has officially arrived! Some top-notch quarterbacks, like Drake Maye, have struggled so far and should be on fantasy benches, while others, like Tyler Shough, are emerging as must-start options. Also, injuries hit the position hard again, with Baker Mayfield set to miss at least three weeks with a dislocated thumb. Whether you are deciding who to start in a single quarterback league, finding an injury replacement, or looking for a second quarterback in Superflex formats, we've got you covered with our early fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 4. 

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Patrick Mahomes II QB
2 4 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 5 Jalen Hurts QB
2 6 Joe Burrow QB
2 7 Brock Purdy QB
3 8 Tyler Shough QB
3 9 Jared Goff QB
3 10 Bryce Young QB
3 11 Dak Prescott QB
3 12 Jordan Love QB
4 13 Kyler Murray QB
4 14 C.J. Stroud QB
4 15 Bo Nix QB
4 16 Marcus Mariota QB
4 17 Geno Smith QB
5 18 Matthew Stafford QB
5 19 Daniel Jones QB
5 20 Drake Maye QB
5 21 Sam Darnold QB
5 22 Jacoby Brissett QB
5 23 Kirk Cousins QB
5 24 Michael Penix Jr. QB
6 25 Jameis Winston QB
6 26 Deshaun Watson QB
6 27 Case Keenum QB
6 28 Justin Herbert QB
6 29 Malik Willis QB
6 30 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 31 Jalon Daniels QB
6 32 Cam Ward QB
6 33 Tyson Bagent QB

 

Week 4 Quarterback News

Geno Smith, New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith has emerged as one of the most appealing waiver wire options heading into Week 4 of the NFL season. In a somewhat shocking turn of events, Smith racked up 321 passing yards and three passing touchdowns on Sunday, becoming the 15th-highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy football this year. This is a huge feat on its own, but it's even more impressive when you consider that Smith didn't have one of his favorite targets, Adonai Mitchell (finger).

Maybe Smith won't rack up three touchdowns every game going forward, but he at least proved that he's capable of producing meaningful fantasy value while keeping the Jets in competitive games. The veteran quarterback could find himself in another high-scoring game against the Bears next week, vaulting him to the mid-range QB2 territory and making him one of the top quarterbacks to target on waivers.

 

Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For at least the next three weeks, rookie undrafted quarterback Jalon Daniels will start under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after starter Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. In relief of Mayfield on Sunday, Daniels went 0-for-3 passing with an interception, so it was an inauspicious start to his NFL career. His interception came on a Hail Mary attempt as time expired in the fourth quarter.

Daniels has plenty of athleticism -- he has a strong arm and plenty of scrambling ability -- but his lack of accuracy will be a problem in his first extended run as a starter in the NFL for an 0-3 team. Daniels will make the first start of his career in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, and he will only be in play as a desperation QB2 option in deep superflex leagues. The Packers' defense/special teams unit will be a popular streaming option this week.

 

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold returned from injury and played his first complete game of the season on Sunday. While Seattle lost, the outcome was even better than fantasy managers could have imagined. Darnold was quite busy through the air, completing 31 passes for 379 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. The pair of turnovers may very well have been the difference between the Seahawks losing and winning, but from a fantasy perspective, they're a negligible blemish amid an otherwise dominant outing. Two of his four touchdown passes went to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as the quarterback and receiver continue to show off one of the strongest rapports in the league. Darnold isn't a lock for four touchdowns every week, but he continues to have QB1 upside heading into Week 4 against the Chargers. As a result, he is a top quarterback target on the waiver wire in fantasy football.

 

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a relatively easy day at the office in the 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. Mahomes completed 20 of his 24 pass attempts (83%) for 246 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The Chiefs superstar was doing nearly everything he wanted to do and did not take a sack in the afternoon. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense appeared to be rolling once again and will look to carry that momentum into their Week 4 matchup at Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been strong to begin the 2026 season, holding opposing offenses to just 13.5 points per game while racking up four sacks and 1.5 interceptions per game. Mahomes and company will face a tough matchup next week, but their playmakers' talent and the offense's creativity should help them overcome it. Mahomes has vaulted himself right back into fantasy relevance following his ACL injury, and he should be considered a solid QB1 every week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Shough, Geno Smith, Jalon Daniels, Sam Darnold, Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Jared Goff, and Matthew Stafford. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Tyler Shough, Geno Smith, Jalon Daniels, Sam Darnold, Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Bryce Young, Jared Goff, and Matthew Stafford:

Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Geno Smith
vs
C.J. Stroud
Geno Smith
vs
Bo Nix
Geno Smith
vs
Justin Herbert
Geno Smith
vs
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
vs
Matthew Stafford
Geno Smith
vs
Baker Mayfield
Geno Smith
vs
Bryce Young
Geno Smith
vs
Sam Darnold
Geno Smith
vs
Drake Maye
Geno Smith
vs
Malik Willis
Geno Smith
vs
Jordan Love
Geno Smith
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Geno Smith
vs
Kyler Murray
Geno Smith
vs
Josh Allen
Geno Smith
vs
Lamar Jackson
Geno Smith
vs
Jalen Hurts
Geno Smith
vs
Brock Purdy
Geno Smith
vs
Dak Prescott
Sam Darnold
vs
Baker Mayfield
Sam Darnold
vs
Malik Willis
Sam Darnold
vs
Kirk Cousins
Sam Darnold
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Sam Darnold
vs
Bo Nix
Sam Darnold
vs
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
vs
Geno Smith
Sam Darnold
vs
Deshaun Watson
Sam Darnold
vs
C.J. Stroud
Sam Darnold
vs
Marcus Mariota
Sam Darnold
vs
Justin Herbert
Sam Darnold
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Sam Darnold
vs
Matthew Stafford
Sam Darnold
vs
Josh Allen
Sam Darnold
vs
Lamar Jackson
Sam Darnold
vs
Jalen Hurts
Sam Darnold
vs
Brock Purdy
Sam Darnold
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Bryce Young
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Justin Herbert
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bryce Young
vs
Bo Nix
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Josh Allen
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jared Goff
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jared Goff
vs
Dak Prescott
Jared Goff
vs
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
vs
Tyler Shough
Jared Goff
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jared Goff
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jared Goff
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Allen
Jared Goff
vs
Kyler Murray
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
Drake Maye
Jared Goff
vs
Bryce Young
Jared Goff
vs
Justin Herbert
Jared Goff
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jared Goff
vs
Bo Nix
Jared Goff
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jared Goff
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Justin Herbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyler Murray
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kirk Cousins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalen Hurts
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 4 Tight End Rankings
Early Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings
Early Week 4 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 4 Rankings: All Positions


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Jalen Hurts

Cleared to Return on Monday Night After Concussion Scare
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Justin Jefferson

Avoids Long-Term Ankle Injury
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
CFB

Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
CFB

Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
CFB

Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
CFB

Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
CFB

Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
CFB

Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
CFB

Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
CFB

Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
CFB

Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
Baker Mayfield

MRI Shows No Ligament Damage, Will Still Miss Time
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
CFB

Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
CFB

Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
CFB

Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
Baker Mayfield

Will Miss at Least 2-4 Weeks
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Los Angeles Clippers

Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
CFB

Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
CFB

USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Dennis Smith Jr.

Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Detroit Pistons

Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Miami Heat

Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
N'Faly Dante

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Santi Aldama

Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Fred VanVleet

Faces Early Minutes Limit
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Jason Dickinson

Likely to Miss Start of Season
Filip Chytil

Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
Brock Faber

Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Tyler Seguin

Returns to Action Friday
Pyotr Kochetkov

Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
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