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Week 4 Lineup Busts? Fantasy Football Players to Consider Sitting

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Mark Andrews - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Andy's potential Week 4 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 4.

In This Article hide
Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Week 3 of the NFL season is already behind us, which means it's time to begin setting our lineups for Week 4. While it is still relatively early in the season, we now have three full weeks of data to consider before putting the finishing touches on our lineups.

In this piece, we will look at four players (one from each position) who could take a step back in Week 4 and be a potential lineup landmine.

Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 4? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts

QB Bo Nix (DEN) at SF

Bo Nix was nearly a "bust" last weekend but turned it around in the second half as the Broncos pulled off an incredible rally against the Los Angeles Rams. In this victory, Nix went 17-for-34 with 186 yards and three touchdowns (With two coming through the air). It wasn't his most effective day as a passer, but Nix has now scored at least 19.0 fantasy points in his last two games.

However, managers viewing Nix as a potential low-end QB1 should look elsewhere in Week 4. Nix will have another tough matchup facing the San Francisco 49ers, who have allowed just 16.7 total points per game this season (the fourth-lowest in the sport). In Week 1, the 49ers held Matthew Stafford to only 155 yards and Malik Willis to just 197 in Week 2.

While the unit took a step back in Week 3 (allowing 280 yards to Jacoby Brissett), this is still a formidable unit that could limit Nix's ceiling. However, Nix remains a firm hold as he has many favorable matchups in October but is set to leave on the bench this Sunday.

RB Omarion Hampton (LAC) at SEA

Omarion Hampton has failed to live up to preseason expectations in the early going and may continue to struggle in Week 4. This weekend, Hampton and the Chargers will face the Seahawks, who have allowed the fifth fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs and just 87.0 total rushing yards per game this season.

Through three games, Hampton has only scored at least 12.0 PPR points in one contest (Week 2) and is coming off his worst showing of the season. Last Sunday, Hampton had 15 attempts for just 56 yards and was unable to bring in his lone target. While Hampton may still provide a low-end RB2 upside, expecting a near top-15 performance is unlikely in this matchup.

WR Luther Burden III (CHI) vs. NYJ

After a quiet start to his season, second-year wideout Luther Burden enjoyed a much-needed breakout game. On Monday night, Burden caught a season-high seven passes for 61 yards and a score as Case Keenum led the Bears to an upset victory over the Eagles. In this contest, the former second-round selection led the team in targets (11) and was clearly Keenum's go-to option over Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland.

However, managers viewing him as a potential mid-end WR2 should pump the brakes in Week 4. Burden will face a tough Jets secondary that has allowed the third-fewest passing yards this season (171.0 per game) and recently contained Amon-Ra St. Brown to just 19 yards and Jameson Williams to only 49 yards last Sunday.

He profiles more as a mid-end FLEX option with some risk.

TE Mark Andrews (BAL) vs. TEN

As always, let's conclude our bust column with a risky tight end. Mark Andrews saw his fantasy value spike in the short term as Zay Flowers was ruled out in Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. While he returned in Week 3, he was on limited snap counts, which kept Andrews high on the TE1 radar.

In Week 2, Andrews caught six targets for 94 yards but quickly took a step back in Week 3, catching only three of his five targets for 24 yards. Even though Flowers was limited, he still drew more targets (six) and led the team in receiving.

As a result, managers should expect Andrews to continue to revert to the No. 2 role on the roster heading into Week 4 title game against the Titans. Additionally, the Titans have been effective against opposing tight ends, allowing the third-fewest PPR points to the position this season. Andrews carries low-end TE1 upside, with the risk of disappointing.

Read more player news and updates for Week 4

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 4?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Bo Nix, Omarion Hampton, Luther Burden III, Mark Andrews. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Bo Nix, Omarion Hampton, Luther Burden III, Mark Andrews. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Bo Nix, Omarion Hampton, Luther Burden III, Mark Andrews compared to others:

Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Marcus Mariota
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Jameis Winston
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Case Keenum
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Corey Kiner
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Tahj Brooks
Bo Nix
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Brashard Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Ben Skowronek
Bo Nix
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bo Nix
vs
Dylan Laube
Bo Nix
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Bo Nix
vs
Deion Burks
Bo Nix
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bo Nix
vs
Gavin Bartholomew
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Omarion Hampton
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omarion Hampton
vs
Woody Marks
Omarion Hampton
vs
RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Colston Loveland
Omarion Hampton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Puka Nacua
Omarion Hampton
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Keenan Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
vs
Sam Laporta
Omarion Hampton
vs
DK Metcalf
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mike Evans
Omarion Hampton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rome Odunze
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dalton Schultz
Omarion Hampton
vs
Travis Kelce
Omarion Hampton
vs
Denzel Boston
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Kittle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Mark Andrews
Omarion Hampton
vs
Luther Burden III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jordan Addison
Omarion Hampton
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omarion Hampton
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omarion Hampton
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jameson Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Malik Washington
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Romeo Doubs
Omarion Hampton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
vs
Braelon Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
vs
D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
vs
David Montgomery
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
George Kittle
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Kelce
Luther Burden III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Alvin Kamara
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
vs
Braelon Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Keenan Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Juwan Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
RJ Harvey
Luther Burden III
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Luther Burden III
vs
Devaughn Vele
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Woody Marks
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mark Andrews
vs
Denzel Boston
Mark Andrews
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mark Andrews
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mark Andrews
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mark Andrews
vs
Rome Odunze
Mark Andrews
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mark Andrews
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mark Andrews
vs
Tony Pollard
Mark Andrews
vs
DK Metcalf
Mark Andrews
vs
Malik Washington
Mark Andrews
vs
Jadarian Price
Mark Andrews
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mark Andrews
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mark Andrews
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mark Andrews
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Colston Loveland
Mark Andrews
vs
Tre Tucker
Mark Andrews
vs
Woody Marks
Mark Andrews
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mark Andrews
vs
Rachaad White
Mark Andrews
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mark Andrews
vs
Darren Waller
Mark Andrews
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mark Andrews
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mark Andrews
vs
Carnell Tate
Mark Andrews
vs
RJ Harvey
Mark Andrews
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mark Andrews
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mark Andrews
vs
Puka Nacua
Mark Andrews
vs
Brenton Strange
Mark Andrews
vs
Keenan Allen
Mark Andrews
vs
KC Concepcion
Mark Andrews
vs
Sam Laporta
Mark Andrews
vs
Blake Corum
Mark Andrews
vs
Mike Evans
Mark Andrews
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Mark Andrews
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Travis Kelce
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyler Warren
Mark Andrews
vs
Hunter Henry
Mark Andrews
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mark Andrews
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mark Andrews
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mark Andrews
vs
Cade Otton
Mark Andrews
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mark Andrews
vs
AJ Barner
Mark Andrews
vs
Evan Engram
Mark Andrews
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mark Andrews
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Greg Dulcich

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Returns as DH on Friday
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Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
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