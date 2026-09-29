Andy's potential Week 4 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 4.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 3 of the NFL season is already behind us, which means it's time to begin setting our lineups for Week 4. While it is still relatively early in the season, we now have three full weeks of data to consider before putting the finishing touches on our lineups.
In this piece, we will look at four players (one from each position) who could take a step back in Week 4 and be a potential lineup landmine.
Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 4? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
QB Bo Nix (DEN) at SF
Bo Nix was nearly a "bust" last weekend but turned it around in the second half as the Broncos pulled off an incredible rally against the Los Angeles Rams. In this victory, Nix went 17-for-34 with 186 yards and three touchdowns (With two coming through the air). It wasn't his most effective day as a passer, but Nix has now scored at least 19.0 fantasy points in his last two games.
However, managers viewing Nix as a potential low-end QB1 should look elsewhere in Week 4. Nix will have another tough matchup facing the San Francisco 49ers, who have allowed just 16.7 total points per game this season (the fourth-lowest in the sport). In Week 1, the 49ers held Matthew Stafford to only 155 yards and Malik Willis to just 197 in Week 2.
Matthew Stafford trades an interception as well. Not a good pass #NFL pic.twitter.com/DHkxub4Wgt
— Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) September 11, 2026
While the unit took a step back in Week 3 (allowing 280 yards to Jacoby Brissett), this is still a formidable unit that could limit Nix's ceiling. However, Nix remains a firm hold as he has many favorable matchups in October but is set to leave on the bench this Sunday.
RB Omarion Hampton (LAC) at SEA
Omarion Hampton has failed to live up to preseason expectations in the early going and may continue to struggle in Week 4. This weekend, Hampton and the Chargers will face the Seahawks, who have allowed the fifth fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs and just 87.0 total rushing yards per game this season.
Through three games, Hampton has only scored at least 12.0 PPR points in one contest (Week 2) and is coming off his worst showing of the season. Last Sunday, Hampton had 15 attempts for just 56 yards and was unable to bring in his lone target. While Hampton may still provide a low-end RB2 upside, expecting a near top-15 performance is unlikely in this matchup.
WR Luther Burden III (CHI) vs. NYJ
After a quiet start to his season, second-year wideout Luther Burden enjoyed a much-needed breakout game. On Monday night, Burden caught a season-high seven passes for 61 yards and a score as Case Keenum led the Bears to an upset victory over the Eagles. In this contest, the former second-round selection led the team in targets (11) and was clearly Keenum's go-to option over Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland.
However, managers viewing him as a potential mid-end WR2 should pump the brakes in Week 4. Burden will face a tough Jets secondary that has allowed the third-fewest passing yards this season (171.0 per game) and recently contained Amon-Ra St. Brown to just 19 yards and Jameson Williams to only 49 yards last Sunday.
He profiles more as a mid-end FLEX option with some risk.
TE Mark Andrews (BAL) vs. TEN
As always, let's conclude our bust column with a risky tight end. Mark Andrews saw his fantasy value spike in the short term as Zay Flowers was ruled out in Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. While he returned in Week 3, he was on limited snap counts, which kept Andrews high on the TE1 radar.
In Week 2, Andrews caught six targets for 94 yards but quickly took a step back in Week 3, catching only three of his five targets for 24 yards. Even though Flowers was limited, he still drew more targets (six) and led the team in receiving.
LAMAR TO FLOWERS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT@BALvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/waTW7TbhSQ
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
As a result, managers should expect Andrews to continue to revert to the No. 2 role on the roster heading into Week 4 title game against the Titans. Additionally, the Titans have been effective against opposing tight ends, allowing the third-fewest PPR points to the position this season. Andrews carries low-end TE1 upside, with the risk of disappointing.
Read more player news and updates for Week 4
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Bo Nix, Omarion Hampton, Luther Burden III, Mark Andrews. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Bo Nix, Omarion Hampton, Luther Burden III, Mark Andrews. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Bo Nix, Omarion Hampton, Luther Burden III, Mark Andrews compared to others:
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