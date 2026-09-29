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When Is Nico Collins Coming Back - Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Nico Collins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Nico Collins coming back? Will Nico Collins play again this season? Read about Nico Collins' return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Nico Collins Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Nico Collins Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) has missed the last two games for his team after sustaining a hamstring strain in practice after Week 1. Houston has stumbled out of the gate to a 0-3 start to the season, and they need Collins back in the mix to get their offense going.

Collins' absence has also had a huge impact on his fantasy teams since most teams drafted him to be their top receiver. He delivered in Week 1, but his injury has left his managers scrambling the last two weeks.

When is Collins coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Nico Collins Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Since picking up the injury in Wednesday's practice after Week 1, Collins has not been able to return to the practice field yet, but that is expected to change this week.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said that the Texans are “hopeful” to get Nico Collins back for their Week 4 matchup with the Cowboys. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that there is a "decent chance" that Collins will return this week.

When he initially sustained the Grade 1 hamstring, it was said to be a 2-to-3-week injury, which puts his potential return right on schedule. The team did not put Collins on IR, since it seemed the most likely scenario that he could return before four weeks.

The Texans' practice reports will be key to watch this week to see if Collins is limited or able to get to full practice. There is some risk of re-injury if he returns too quickly, but the team's record doesn't give him much margin for error.

Even though there is no guarantee that he'll be back in Week 4, all the signs seem to be pointing in that direction.

 

Nico Collins Fantasy Football Outlook

When he does return, Collins will step right back into his role as the team's primary pass-catcher, and with the running game struggling a little bit, he'll need to take on as much work as he can handle. He came back from a hamstring injury last year and resumed a big role right away, so if he's active in Week 4, he can be used as a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2.

While he has been out, Dalton Schultz has been a target magnet, totaling 15 catches on 17 targets in the two games he missed. Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, and Jared Wayne each got more work as well, but no wide receiver stood out as a threat to Collins going forward. Hutchinson will likely slide back to his second receiver role, while Boutte will likely remain a boom-or-bust deep threat.

Schultz will remain a fringe TE1, and Collins' return will boost QB C.J. Stroud to a solid QB2.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4(2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte:

Nico Collins
vs
Trey McBride
Nico Collins
vs
Christian Watson
Nico Collins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Nico Collins
vs
Zay Flowers
Nico Collins
vs
Davante Adams
Nico Collins
vs
Kyren Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Nico Collins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Nico Collins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Nico Collins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Nico Collins
vs
Parker Washington
Nico Collins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Nico Collins
vs
Drake London
Nico Collins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Nico Collins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Nico Collins
vs
Chase Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Nico Collins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Nico Collins
vs
Tee Higgins
Nico Collins
vs
James Cook III
Nico Collins
vs
David Montgomery
Nico Collins
vs
Derrick Henry
Nico Collins
vs
Javonte Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Brock Bowers
Nico Collins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Nico Collins
vs
Chris Olave
Nico Collins
vs
Devonta Smith
Nico Collins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Rashee Rice
Nico Collins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Nico Collins
vs
Bucky Irving
Nico Collins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Nico Collins
vs
George Pickens
Nico Collins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Nico Collins
vs
Malik Nabers
Nico Collins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Nico Collins
vs
Josh Downs
Nico Collins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Nico Collins
vs
Jalen Coker
Nico Collins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Nico Collins
vs
Matthew Golden
Nico Collins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Nico Collins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Nico Collins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Nico Collins
vs
DJ Moore
Nico Collins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Nico Collins
vs
Michael Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Braelon Allen
Nico Collins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Nico Collins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Nico Collins
vs
Jameson Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Nico Collins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Nico Collins
vs
Jordan Addison
Nico Collins
vs
Luther Burden III
Nico Collins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Nico Collins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Nico Collins
vs
Mike Evans
Nico Collins
vs
Keenan Allen
Nico Collins
vs
Puka Nacua
Nico Collins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Nico Collins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Nico Collins
vs
DK Metcalf
Nico Collins
vs
Rome Odunze
Nico Collins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Nico Collins
vs
Denzel Boston
Nico Collins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Nico Collins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Nico Collins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Nico Collins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Nico Collins
vs
Malik Washington
Nico Collins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Nico Collins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Nico Collins
vs
Tre Tucker
Dalton Schultz
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Denzel Boston
Dalton Schultz
vs
Rome Odunze
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Schultz
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dalton Schultz
vs
DK Metcalf
Dalton Schultz
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jadarian Price
Dalton Schultz
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dalton Schultz
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dalton Schultz
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tony Pollard
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Schultz
vs
Malik Washington
Dalton Schultz
vs
Woody Marks
Dalton Schultz
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Schultz
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dalton Schultz
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dalton Schultz
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tre Tucker
Dalton Schultz
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dalton Schultz
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
RJ Harvey
Dalton Schultz
vs
Rachaad White
Dalton Schultz
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Schultz
vs
Puka Nacua
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dalton Schultz
vs
Keenan Allen
Dalton Schultz
vs
Carnell Tate
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Evans
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Schultz
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dalton Schultz
vs
KC Concepcion
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Blake Corum
Dalton Schultz
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Schultz
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Schultz
vs
Luther Burden III
Dalton Schultz
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jordan Addison
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mack Hollins
Dalton Schultz
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Schultz
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Schultz
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Schultz
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Schultz
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Schultz
vs
Noah Fant
Dalton Schultz
vs
Zach Ertz
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Schultz
vs
Darnell Washington
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cole Kmet
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Malachi Fields
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Demario Douglas
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Skyy Moore
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Kaelon Black
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Noah Fant
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Samaje Perine
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Zach Ertz
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
George Holani
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Najee Harris
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Raheim Sanders
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Antonio Williams
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Xavier Legette
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Makai Lemon
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Ted Hurst
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Chris Brooks
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Roman Wilson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Bryce Lance
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Cody White
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Evan Engram
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Dawson Knox
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Chris Bell
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Joshua Palmer
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Troy Franklin
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Keon Coleman
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
A.J. Dillon
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Drake London
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Parker Washington
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Davante Adams
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Christian Watson
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Tee Higgins
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Rashee Rice
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Josh Downs
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Xavier Hutchinson
vs
DJ Moore
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
AJ Barner
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cade Otton
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Justice Hill
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keon Coleman
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Bell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Evan Engram
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kayshon Boutte
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Roman Wilson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ted Hurst
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Makai Lemon
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tre Harris
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Xavier Legette
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Antonio Williams
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Najee Harris
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Bryant
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kendre Miller
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Isaiah Davis
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kaelon Black
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Demario Douglas
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mack Hollins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Darnell Mooney
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Olave
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Drake London
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Parker Washington
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Davante Adams
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Christian Watson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Zay Flowers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tee Higgins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Devonta Smith
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rashee Rice
Kayshon Boutte
vs
George Pickens
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Malik Nabers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Josh Downs
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen Coker
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Matthew Golden
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kayshon Boutte
vs
DJ Moore

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Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Kenyon Sadiq

Rookie Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Out Versus Lions
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
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