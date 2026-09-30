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Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 4 Fantasy Football (2026)

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Stefon Diggs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 4 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.

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Week 4 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It can be frustrating having to deal with so many injuries this early in the season. And my condolences to those who lost a star for the season, but if you avoided that, you are fine. You just need to stay around .500 and allow your team to get healthy.

I have a number of teams dealing with loads of injuries. While it may cost you a chance at a bye week, every team is going to deal with injuries at some point. You want to get it out the way now and hopefully be healthy going into the playoffs.

This happened to me a number of times last year, and I simply ground out the early weeks, was as healthy as a team can be going into the playoffs, and competed for and won a number of championships. The key now is to grind out wins, and these sneaky starts can help.

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Week 4 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options

Quarterbacks

Bryce Young currently leads the league with 939 passing yards and is fifth in passing touchdowns. He’s attempted the third most passes in the NFL and should have to throw a bunch this week against the Lions. Detroit has allowed the most passing yards and is second in passing touchdowns this season. Every QB that faced them has scored at least 23 fantasy points. Geno Smith finished as the QB3 against them last week.

Kyler Murray disappointed last week, but it was his first full game with a new team and play caller. Hopefully he feels more comfortable this week against the Dolphins, who have allowed the fourth-most touchdown passes. They have given up the highest passing success rate and allow explosive passes at the second-highest rate in football.

They also struggle to get after the QB, generating pressure at the third-lowest rate in football. Given all the QB injuries, Murray is a good option to have this week. I would play him over Justin Herbert and Drake Maye.

Jacoby Brissett is once again getting to air the ball out due to the Cardinals' constant trailing. He has attempted the fifth-most passes in the NFL. Now he gets the Giants, who have been lit up through the air this season, with the exception of Cam Ward and the Titans in bad weather last week.

They generate pressure at the second-lowest rate in football and just lost Brian Burns for the season. If you need an injury replacement, or are looking to avoid one of the big-name duds listed above, Brissett is an escape route.

Daniel Jones faces the Commanders in London this week. Washington has allowed a league-high 11 passing touchdowns, as well as a 124.4 passer rating. Jones has had some magic in international games before. The matchup has him in play as a streaming option this week.

Superflex: Jameis Winston is an option in two-QB formats against the Commanders, who have allowed the third-most touchdown passes this season. They have generated pressure at the lowest rate in football. Other options in this format this week are Case Keenum and the mobile Jalon Daniels.

Running Backs

Aaron Jones can once again be started in fantasy football. He has played over 80 percent of the snaps in each of the last two weeks with Jordan Mason sidelined. After seeing 23 carries in Week 2, he saw 17 carries and six targets in Week 3. That is usage that should not be ignored.

Plus, gamescript should be on his side, and we know the Vikings will run if they have the lead. The Dolphins are solid metricly against the run, but still allow 98 yards per game to RBs. Volume wins out.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has now been the lead back for the Commanders in two of three games. Last week he played 59 percent of the snaps and had 19 carries. He should be able to turn his volume into more fantasy production against the Colts.

Indy has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and second-most rushing TDs to RBs. They have allowed the most yards before contact to backs. Lastly, they’ve allowed the fifth-most yards on outside runs. Croskey-Merritt leads the Commanders in outside runs. Bill is an upside flex option across the pond.

Braelon Allen will start for the Jets with Breece Hall out. Allen has four career games with double-digit touches, so this is uncharted territory for him and fantasy managers. Still, he should see the bulk of the volume for the Jets and is facing a Chicago defense that has allowed 95 rushing yards per game to RBs. They’ve also allowed explosive runs at the seventh-highest rate.

Volume gets him into your lineup. He brings upside in this matchup, though.

Alvin Kamara is in play solely due to volume. I would still try to avoid him, given the really tough matchup against the Falcons and his lack of efficiency. He should handle some ground work and see all the RB targets for the Saints. If nothing else, he could get a few cheap PPR points. If you are diving deeper, you are looking for a back with guaranteed touches, and Kamara provides that.

Wide Receivers

Stefon Diggs is not someone that fantasy managers start each week, but this is certainly a matchup to get him in your lineup. Diggs has a team-high 30 percent target share against man coverage, which the Colts play at the third-highest rate. Indy has also allowed the most yards to slot receivers, and Diggs has played just over half his snaps from the slot.

Lastly, the Colts have allowed the fifth-most yards on deep passes, so a big play is in the range of outcomes. Diggs should be comfortably started this week.

Devaughn Vele has been featured in this article weekly. He has averaged seven targets per game and topped 11 fantasy points in two of three games. He gets a strong matchup against the Falcons who have allowed a league-high 604 yards to receivers.

They’ve specifically allowed the second-most yards to outside receivers, which is where Vele plays just about half his snaps. Lastly, Atlanta has given up the fourth-most yards on deep passes to receivers, so a big play or two is possible. He is a good flex option and certainly can help ease the blow of some of these injuries.

Brycen Tremayne is in play if Jalen Coker is out. He saw six targets last week and turned them into four catches for 83 yards. Now he gets the Lions, who have allowed the fourth-most yards to receivers. No one has given up more on deep passes, which means big play potential.

This is more for deeper leagues, but he brings sneaky upside in a game the Panthers could have to throw a bunch.

It’s been bad in New England, but if you are diving deep, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas are in play. Hollins has been surprisingly effective and is an option they trust downfield. He is more of a boom-or-bust upside play for those in deeper leagues.

Douglas is more of the floor play, but he has been a top two target for the Patriots in two of three games. The main reason is the Bills have allowed the third-most yards to slot receivers, and Douglas plays 80 percent of his snaps from the slot. In a game the Patriots likely have to throw a good bit, against a shaky defense, they are in play as deep league options.

Tight Ends

Darren Waller ran a season-high 51 percent of the snaps in Week 3. He saw eight targets and was used as more than just a red zone option With the Panthers banged up he could once again be used in a more expansive role. Plus, his red zone ability always gives him an elevated chance of scoring a touchdown.

Plus, the Lions have allowed the most yards and touchdowns to tight ends so far this season. In a game where the Panthers could be chasing points and have to throw, Waller is in play.

Kenyon Sadiq went off in Week 3. He caught seven of eight targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. He once again could be the number two target for the Jets. I would expect the rookie's usage to increase as the season progresses. Plus, the Bears defense is not one to shy away from. That has Sadiq in play as an upside option.

Brenton Strange saw a season-high five targets. The Jags were playing more 12 personnel and that likely will lead to more volume for Strange. Plus, the Bengals have allowed the second-most yards to tight ends. Strange is a streaming option for those diving deeper in what could be a high-scoring game.

Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.

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