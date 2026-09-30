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Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Week 4 Player Props and Parlays (2026)

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Pat Freiermuth - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Expert NFL betting picks for Thursday, 10/1/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Thursday Night Football game between the Steelers and Browns.

In This Article hide
Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
Thursday Night Football Game Picks
Thursday Night Football Player Props

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 4 edition of Thursday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.

This weekly article will focus on the Thursday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Thursday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.

This week's Thursday night slate features a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on the shores of Lake Erie. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 4 of Thursday Night Football!

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Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread

Pittsburgh Steelers (-148 ML) at Cleveland Browns (+2.5)

Over/Under (38)

 

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Thursday Night Football Game Picks

We have a big AFC North matchup when the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Both of these teams are sitting at 2-1, along with the Bengals and Ravens, and coming off huge Week 3 wins. The Browns upended the Carolina Panthers at home, and the Steelers took care of business against division-rival Cincinnati.

Cleveland is the bigger surprise of these two teams, having won two consecutive games and looking nothing like the basement dwellers we all expected to see in 2026. That being said, the Browns rank 25th or worse in the league in both rushing and passing yards per game, as well as points scored per game, averaging just 18.

Additionally, the Browns defense has allowed over 120 rushing yards per game and nearly 240 passing yards per game, both of which rank 20th or worse in the league. So, we are also not seeing the vaunted Browns defense we have grown accustomed to.

On the other side, Pittsburgh has been average on both sides of the ball. The Steelers rank 21st in the league by averaging 96 rushing yards per game and 15th in the league by averaging 233 passing yards per game. Their defense has looked good against the pass, however, allowing just 211 yards per game, and ranks 10th in the league by allowing just under 19 points per game.

This leads me to how I want to play tonight's game. The Browns defense has been rather brutal, as noted above, and the Steelers are actually averaging just over 20 points per game. They should be able to have some success here, especially against this Browns secondary.

I like the Steelers to go over their team total of 19.5, which is a number they have hit in two of their first three games and the Browns have allowed in each of their first three games. The Steelers have also scored 20 or more in four of their previous six matchups against the Browns.

The Pick: Steelers team total OVER 19.5 (-130 Hard Rock), (56% Novig)

 

Thursday Night Football Player Props

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