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TNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 4 Fantasy Football Matchups for Thursday Night Football

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Denzel Boston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Stashes

Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Steelers, Browns. Week 4 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for DK Metcalf, Quinshon Judkins, Jaylen Warren, and more.

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cleveland to face the Browns in an AFC North showdown. Both teams are coming off Week 3 wins, and the winner will slide into the top spot in the division.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Quinshon Judkins, DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Michael Pittman Jr., Harold Fannin Jr., Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion Jr., and more. Which Steelers and Browns players should you start or sit in Week 4?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 4, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 4, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Pittsburgh Steelers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Pittsburgh Steelers 118 Start DEF PIT @ CLE
Jaylen Warren 114.2 Start RB PIT @ CLE
DK Metcalf 106.7 Start WR PIT @ CLE
Chris Boswell 106.1 Start K PIT @ CLE
Darnell Washington 101.9 Sit TE PIT @ CLE
Michael Pittman Jr. 101.8 Sit WR PIT @ CLE
Pat Freiermuth 101.7 Sit TE PIT @ CLE
Germie Bernard 101.7 Sit WR PIT @ CLE
Aaron Rodgers 101.5 Sit QB PIT @ CLE
Roman Wilson 101.4 Sit WR PIT @ CLE
Ben Skowronek 96.4 Sit WR PIT @ CLE
Travis Homer 95.8 Sit RB PIT @ CLE
Robert Tonyan 93.6 Sit TE PIT @ CLE
Kaden Wetjen 92.4 Sit WR PIT @ CLE
Riley Nowakowski 92 Sit RB PIT @ CLE
Eli Heidenreich 92 Sit RB PIT @ CLE
Will Howard 91.2 Sit QB PIT @ CLE
Mason Rudolph 91.2 Sit QB PIT @ CLE
Drew Allar 91.2 Sit QB PIT @ CLE

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf finally turned some of his early-season opportunity into fantasy production in Sunday's 30-27 win over Cincinnati. Metcalf caught three of five targets for 31 yards, with a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter giving him his first score of the season. He had drawn 19 targets over the first two games but managed only eight catches for 67 yards, so there had been plenty of involvement without much to show for it.

The target total dipped against Cincinnati, but the offense around Metcalf looked much better. Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while Pittsburgh finished with 411 total yards after struggling badly the week before. Metcalf still has only 98 receiving yards through three games, so this was not a full breakout. Still, the touchdown and a much healthier-looking passing attack give his fantasy value a needed push heading into Thursday night's matchup with Cleveland.

Roman Wilson, WR, Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson made the most of a smaller role Sunday, catching three of six targets for 60 yards and his first touchdown of the season in a win over Cincinnati. His 38-yard score came on Pittsburgh's opening drive, but the six targets may be the more useful number for fantasy managers.

Wilson has now seen exactly six in each of the Steelers' first three games, turning them into 11 catches for 114 yards overall. His playing time dipped with Michael Pittman Jr. back in the lineup, as Wilson handled just 38.7% of the offensive snaps, so there is still some risk attached to the role. Even so, RotoBaller recommends him as an add in 14-team leagues for Week 4.

Wilson does not need to be forced onto rosters in shallow formats, but three straight games with the same target volume gives him a better foundation than most speculative wide receiver stashes.

 

Cleveland Browns Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Quinshon Judkins 104.9 Start RB CLE vs PIT
Harold Fannin Jr. 104.3 Start TE CLE vs PIT
Denzel Boston 103.7 Risky Start WR CLE vs PIT
Cleveland Browns 102.4 Risky Start DEF CLE vs PIT
KC Concepcion Jr. 101.7 Sit WR CLE vs PIT
Andre Szmyt 101.6 Sit K CLE vs PIT
Deshaun Watson 100.9 Sit QB CLE vs PIT
Raheim Sanders 99 Sit RB CLE vs PIT
Jerry Jeudy 96 Sit WR CLE vs PIT
Blake Whiteheart 94.9 Sit TE CLE vs PIT
Jaleel McLaughlin 92.5 Sit RB CLE vs PIT
Isaiah Bond 92.2 Sit WR CLE vs PIT
Taylen Green 90.7 Sit QB CLE vs PIT
Shedeur Sanders 90.7 Sit QB CLE vs PIT
Michael Burton 90.3 Sit RB CLE vs PIT
Carsen Ryan 89.4 Sit TE CLE vs PIT
Tylan Wallace 89.4 Sit WR CLE vs PIT
Malachi Corley 89.4 Sit WR CLE vs PIT

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is getting harder to ignore. His target total has climbed every week, from three in the opener to six in Week 2 and nine against Carolina on Sunday. Fannin turned that latest workload into seven catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns, including the 14-yard score that put Cleveland ahead for good late in the fourth quarter.

He now has 14 catches for 126 yards and two scores through three games. The targets are the part that matters most here. Fannin already showed as a rookie that he could handle steady volume, finishing 2025 with 72 catches for 731 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Cleveland has gone back to him more often each week, and Week 3 was the first time that increased involvement came with a big fantasy payoff.

The Browns' passing game can still be uneven, so there will be quieter weeks. Even so, Fannin's volume is headed the right way as he prepares for Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Denzel Boston, WR, Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston found the end zone in each of his first two NFL games. Connecting with Deshaun Watson against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, Boston did not score a touchdown in Week 3's win over Carolina.

He will look to get back in the end zone in Week 4's home game against Pittsburgh. Boston is averaging 21.7 yards per catch and has emerged as the Browns' big-play threat in the passing game. He is beginning to develop a rapport with Watson and looks like Cleveland's biggest threat on the outside.

The Steelers will be without Joey Porter Jr. again on Thursday night, and Jalen Ramsey is questionable with a broken wrist that he hopes to play through. Look for Boston and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to emerge as the top two targets in the passing game for Watson. Expect Boston to get back in the end zone against a depleted Steelers' secondary. Boston's big-play ability will be on display at home, and he won't rest until he finds his way into the end zone again.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 4 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Quinshon Judkins, DK Metcalf, Jaylen Warren, Michael Pittman Jr., Harold Fannin Jr., Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion Jr., Pat Freiermuth. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 4.

Week 4 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 4 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jadarian Price
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Denzel Boston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mark Andrews
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Puka Nacua
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Keenan Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Evans
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Kelce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Kittle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tre Tucker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rachaad White
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Darren Waller
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
David Montgomery
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
DK Metcalf
vs
Jadarian Price
DK Metcalf
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DK Metcalf
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Colston Loveland
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Schultz
DK Metcalf
vs
Woody Marks
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
DK Metcalf
vs
Mark Andrews
DK Metcalf
vs
Omarion Hampton
DK Metcalf
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
Devaughn Vele
DK Metcalf
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DK Metcalf
vs
RJ Harvey
DK Metcalf
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Juwan Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Keenan Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Romeo Doubs
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
vs
Mike Evans
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaiah Likely
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
Ladd McConkey
DK Metcalf
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Rachaad White
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
Darren Waller
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Monangai
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Davante Adams
DK Metcalf
vs
Nico Collins
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Drake London
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Pittman Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Mark Andrews
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jadarian Price
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Omarion Hampton
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Rachaad White
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Darren Waller
Denzel Boston
vs
RJ Harvey
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Kalif Raymond
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Higbee
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Evans
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Davante Adams
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Josh Downs
KC Concepcion
vs
Brenton Strange
KC Concepcion
vs
Blake Corum
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyler Higbee
KC Concepcion
vs
Ollie Gordon II
KC Concepcion
vs
Kalif Raymond
KC Concepcion
vs
Hunter Henry
KC Concepcion
vs
Carnell Tate
KC Concepcion
vs
Caleb Douglas
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Monangai
KC Concepcion
vs
Mack Hollins
KC Concepcion
vs
Darren Waller
KC Concepcion
vs
Khalil Shakir
KC Concepcion
vs
Rachaad White
KC Concepcion
vs
Pat Freiermuth
KC Concepcion
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Tre Tucker
KC Concepcion
vs
Kendre Miller
KC Concepcion
vs
Isaiah Likely
KC Concepcion
vs
Pat Bryant
KC Concepcion
vs
Emeka Egbuka
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Romeo Doubs
KC Concepcion
vs
Jauan Jennings
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Washington
KC Concepcion
vs
Emanuel Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Tony Pollard
KC Concepcion
vs
Tre Harris
KC Concepcion
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
KC Concepcion
vs
Xavier Worthy
KC Concepcion
vs
Adonai Mitchell
KC Concepcion
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Courtland Sutton
KC Concepcion
vs
Jake Ferguson
KC Concepcion
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
KC Concepcion
vs
T.J. Hockenson
KC Concepcion
vs
Mark Andrews
KC Concepcion
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Denzel Boston
KC Concepcion
vs
Tyjae Spears
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Schultz
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
KC Concepcion
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
KC Concepcion
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
KC Concepcion
vs
Chris Olave
KC Concepcion
vs
Garrett Wilson
KC Concepcion
vs
Drake London
KC Concepcion
vs
Parker Washington
KC Concepcion
vs
Davante Adams
KC Concepcion
vs
Nico Collins
KC Concepcion
vs
Christian Watson
KC Concepcion
vs
Zay Flowers
KC Concepcion
vs
CeeDee Lamb
KC Concepcion
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
KC Concepcion
vs
Tee Higgins
KC Concepcion
vs
Devonta Smith
KC Concepcion
vs
Rashee Rice
KC Concepcion
vs
George Pickens
KC Concepcion
vs
Malik Nabers
KC Concepcion
vs
Josh Downs
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Khalil Shakir
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mack Hollins
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kendre Miller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Caleb Douglas
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Pat Bryant
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Hunter Henry
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jauan Jennings
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Blake Corum
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
KC Concepcion
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tre Harris
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brenton Strange
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Xavier Worthy
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Higbee
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kalif Raymond
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jake Ferguson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Carnell Tate
Pat Freiermuth
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kyle Monangai
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyjae Spears
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rachaad White
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tre Tucker
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mike Gesicki
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Isaiah Likely
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Emmett Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Justice Hill
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Romeo Doubs
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cade Otton
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Malik Washington
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tony Pollard
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brock Bowers
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Trey McBride
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Pat Freiermuth
vs
George Kittle
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Travis Kelce
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Warren
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Sam Laporta
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Juwan Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tucker Kraft
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Colston Loveland
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dalton Schultz
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mark Andrews
Pat Freiermuth
vs
AJ Barner
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Evan Engram
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Colby Parkinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Greg Dulcich
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Mayer

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
CFB

Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
CFB

Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
CFB

Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
CFB

Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
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