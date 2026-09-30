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Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB

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RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 4 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections
Week 4 Fantasy Football Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Almost every fantasy manager uses rankings and start-sit advice to help guide their lineup calls, but fantasy football projections can be another useful tool to add to the mix. Thus, it's time for our Week 4 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see the projected output for Braelon Allen, Keenan Allen, Michael Wilson, Alvin Kamara, Ladd McConkey, Denzel Boston, DJ Moore, Stefon Diggs, and more.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards PASS TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Josh Allen BUF QB 23.5 249.8 1.6 0.6 8.1 39.1 0.7
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 23.1 21.4 101.3 0.9 4.7 35.5 0.3
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 20.4 19.5 93.3 0.7 4.2 33.9 0.3
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 20.3 229.8 1.5 0.5 7.0 37.5 0.4
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 19.7 248.0 1.9 0.6 3.7 19.5 0.2
Joe Burrow CIN QB 19.5 292.3 2.0 0.8 2.7 9.5 0.1
Tyler Shough NO QB 19.2 267.9 1.7 0.9 5.2 20.5 0.2
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 19.1 17.9 82.8 0.7 3.9 30.8 0.3
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 19 260.7 1.8 0.9 4.5 19.9 0.2
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 18.8 21.2 97.8 0.8 2.7 20.6 0.1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 18.7 0.5 2.7 0.0 7.4 102.8 0.7
Brock Purdy SF QB 18.7 251.0 1.7 0.7 4.0 19.8 0.2
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 18.5 264.6 1.6 0.5 3.5 15.9 0.1
Derrick Henry BAL RB 18.3 21.0 101.9 1.0 1.2 10.0 0.1
Bryce Young CAR QB 18.1 263.4 1.6 0.7 3.2 15.9 0.2
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 18 15.3 66.9 0.6 4.7 38.1 0.3
Kyler Murray MIN QB 17.9 221.5 1.5 0.6 5.7 26.3 0.3
Jalen Hurts PHI QB 17.8 210.3 1.2 0.6 6.7 30.1 0.5
Dak Prescott DAL QB 17.6 277.4 1.5 0.8 3.4 14.2 0.1
Jared Goff DET QB 17.5 256.7 1.8 0.7 2.5 6.9 0.1
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 17.2 7.8 96.2 0.6
Bo Nix DEN QB 17.2 240.7 1.6 0.6 3.8 14.5 0.2
Jordan Love GB QB 17.1 266.9 1.6 0.7 2.6 9.1 0.1
Chris Olave NO WR 16.8 6.8 95.1 0.7
Marcus Mariota WAS QB 16.8 227.9 1.5 0.8 5.3 22.6 0.2
Daniel Jones IND QB 16.8 221.7 1.6 0.6 3.7 14.8 0.2
Chase Brown CIN RB 16.7 15.9 69.4 0.6 4.1 27.5 0.2
Sam Darnold SEA QB 16.3 250.8 1.6 1.0 2.9 9.6 0.1
Drake Maye NE QB 16.2 233.3 1.3 0.7 4.7 22.2 0.2
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 16.1 224.2 1.5 0.5 3.3 12.0 0.2
Kirk Cousins LV QB 16.1 257.5 1.5 0.7 1.8 5.3 0.1
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 16 252.3 1.7 0.7 1.9 3.8 0.1
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 16 18.6 77.4 0.6 2.9 22.3 0.2
Geno Smith NYJ QB 16 241.5 1.5 0.9 3.7 14.0 0.1
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 16 17.3 82.6 0.5 3.4 25.2 0.1
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 15.9 16.9 74.5 0.6 3.5 21.6 0.2
Justin Herbert LAC QB 15.8 231.2 1.3 0.8 4.6 22.7 0.1
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 15.8 16.5 67.3 0.5 3.9 25.9 0.2
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 15.6 6.8 81.3 0.7
James Cook III BUF RB 15.5 17.6 91.4 0.6 1.9 14.6 0.1
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 15.1 16.6 70.9 0.6 2.9 19.6 0.2
Case Keenum CHI QB 15 229.2 1.4 0.6 2.8 8.9 0.1
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 14.8 16.3 69.1 0.5 3.1 26.0 0.2
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 14.5 205.1 1.1 0.8 6.1 25.5 0.1
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 14.3 212.5 1.4 0.5 2.1 8.0 0.1
Nico Collins HOU WR 14.3 5.5 82.1 0.6
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 14.2 217.2 1.3 0.6 2.3 7.9 0.1
Malik Willis MIA QB 14.1 199.3 0.8 0.7 6.7 32.1 0.2
Puka Nacua LAR WR 14 6.0 80.0 0.5
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 14 15.0 70.1 0.6 2.1 16.9 0.1
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 13.9 5.5 82.2 0.5
Jalon Daniels TB QB 13.9 203.9 1.1 1.0 6.0 23.0 0.2
Brock Bowers LV TE 13.9 6.9 75.9 0.5
Zay Flowers BAL WR 13.8 0.6 3.9 0.0 5.1 78.2 0.5
Parker Washington JAX WR 13.8 0.5 2.4 0.0 5.4 78.8 0.5
Jameis Winston NYG QB 13.7 205.9 1.3 0.7 3.3 11.7 0.1
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 13.7 5.8 83.0 0.4
Drake London ATL WR 13.5 5.6 81.1 0.4
Trey McBride ARI TE 13.3 7.2 65.4 0.5
Javonte Williams DAL RB 13.3 15.7 64.4 0.6 2.5 15.2 0.1
David Montgomery HOU RB 13.3 14.4 61.0 0.6 2.0 16.5 0.1
Davante Adams LAR WR 13.2 5.2 73.2 0.5
Christian Watson GB WR 13.2 4.8 74.6 0.6
Cam Ward TEN QB 13.2 198.8 1.0 0.4 3.0 11.6 0.2
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 13.1 5.9 72.3 0.5
Tee Higgins CIN WR 13.1 4.9 73.0 0.6
Bucky Irving TB RB 13 16.6 68.8 0.3 2.9 21.1 0.1
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 13 17.3 73.0 0.4 2.3 17.8 0.1
Kyren Williams LAR RB 12.8 14.3 64.2 0.5 2.1 15.0 0.1
Rashee Rice KC WR 12.8 0.5 2.5 0.0 5.3 66.5 0.5
DeVonta Smith PHI WR 12.5 5.8 71.7 0.4
George Pickens DAL WR 12.5 5.2 75.4 0.4
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 12 13.8 57.5 0.5 2.2 16.6 0.1
Jalen Coker CAR WR 11.7 5.0 66.3 0.4
Josh Downs IND WR 11.5 5.3 63.1 0.4
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 11.4 5.1 67.0 0.4
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 11.2 5.0 66.3 0.3
George Kittle SF TE 10.9 4.9 59.9 0.4
Alvin Kamara NO RB 10.8 11.1 43.4 0.3 3.3 22.4 0.2
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 10.8 11.8 53.6 0.4 1.8 14.4 0.1
Malik Nabers NYG WR 10.7 5.1 58.3 0.4
Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS RB 10.7 14.7 61.7 0.5 1.0 7.4 0.0
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 10.7 17.3 62.4 0.3 2.0 14.0 0.1
DJ Moore BUF WR 10.6 0.4 1.9 0.0 4.3 56.3 0.4
Tyler Warren IND TE 10.6 0.4 1.3 0.0 5.4 51.3 0.4
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 10.5 4.5 58.8 0.4
Matthew Golden GB WR 10.4 4.6 62.9 0.3
Michael Wilson ARI WR 10.3 4.5 59.0 0.4
Mike Evans SF WR 10.3 4.0 57.5 0.4
Luther Burden III CHI WR 10.2 0.6 2.8 0.0 4.4 58.3 0.3
Jordan Addison MIN WR 10.2 0.3 2.4 0.0 3.9 57.0 0.4
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 10.2 14.9 58.9 0.4 1.3 9.1 0.1
Terry McLaurin WAS WR 10.1 4.1 59.7 0.4
Tony Pollard TEN RB 10 14.3 60.6 0.3 1.7 10.7 0.1
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 9.8 4.5 57.4 0.3
Travis Kelce KC TE 9.6 4.5 50.7 0.4
Jameson Williams DET WR 9.4 0.4 3.0 0.0 3.5 52.9 0.3
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 9.4 4.3 52.2 0.3
Woody Marks HOU RB 9.4 10.2 43.3 0.4 1.8 13.0 0.1
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 9.3 9.8 40.3 0.3 2.4 19.1 0.1
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 9.3 3.9 51.6 0.4
Sam LaPorta DET TE 9.2 4.6 49.0 0.3
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 9.2 0.2 0.7 0.0 4.9 50.1 0.3
Keenan Allen IND WR 9.1 4.4 48.7 0.3
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 9.1 4.2 49.8 0.3
Malik Washington MIA WR 9 1.3 5.8 0.0 4.5 47.7 0.2
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 9 13.1 56.1 0.3 1.2 6.9 0.0
TreVeyon Henderson NE RB 8.9 10.7 43.4 0.3 1.9 13.0 0.1
RJ Harvey DEN RB 8.9 5.4 22.1 0.2 3.6 26.3 0.2
Devaughn Vele NO WR 8.8 4.1 50.2 0.3
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 8.8 3.8 54.6 0.2
Denzel Boston CLE WR 8.8 3.8 51.1 0.3
Juwan Johnson NO TE 8.4 3.9 45.8 0.3
Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR 8.4 1.8 5.6 0.0 3.6 43.6 0.3
Tucker Kraft GB TE 8.4 4.0 47.6 0.3
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 8.4 4.7 45.3 0.3
Jadarian Price SEA RB 8.3 10.0 39.8 0.3 1.6 12.9 0.1
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 8.3 0.3 2.1 0.0 3.9 44.0 0.3
Carnell Tate TEN WR 8.3 4.3 49.5 0.2
DK Metcalf PIT WR 8.2 3.5 45.6 0.3
Tre Tucker LV WR 8.2 0.4 2.0 0.0 3.6 46.7 0.3
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 8.1 3.7 46.5 0.3
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 8.1 3.5 45.6 0.3
KC Concepcion CLE WR 8.1 0.9 4.2 0.0 4.3 39.8 0.3
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 8 0.1 0.4 4.0 46.3 0.2
Tre Harris LAC WR 8 3.7 47.5 0.2
Mark Andrews BAL TE 7.9 4.1 39.6 0.3
Rome Odunze CHI WR 7.8 3.2 45.9 0.3
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 7.8 3.7 43.8 0.3
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 7.8 4.2 43.1 0.2
Colston Loveland CHI TE 7.6 3.4 39.1 0.3
Romeo Doubs NE WR 7.6 3.3 45.3 0.2
Mack Hollins NE WR 7.5 3.4 44.3 0.2
Brenton Strange JAX TE 7.5 3.5 40.9 0.3
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 7.4 4.0 42.7 0.2
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 7.4 3.2 44.0 0.2
Darren Waller CAR TE 7.3 3.5 37.1 0.3
Xavier Worthy KC WR 7.3 0.9 4.9 0.0 3.3 36.4 0.2
Kyle Monangai CHI RB 7.2 9.6 45.6 0.2 1.0 8.1 0.0
Rachaad White WAS RB 7.2 6.3 28.4 0.2 2.2 14.8 0.1
Hunter Henry NE TE 7.2 3.5 38.2 0.3
Blake Corum LAR RB 7.1 10.4 45.7 0.2 0.8 5.5 0.0
Kaleb Johnson GB RB 7.1 9.7 40.1 0.2 1.2 9.5 0.0
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 7 3.7 36.8 0.3
Michael Pittman Jr. PIT WR 7 3.6 38.6 0.2
Kendre Miller NO RB 6.9 8.9 37.1 0.2 1.3 9.0 0.0
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 6.8 3.4 36.4 0.2
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 6.8 3.7 33.1 0.3
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 6.8 3.4 42.2 0.2
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 6.7 4.7 20.6 0.2 2.7 17.7 0.1
AJ Barner SEA TE 6.7 0.5 1.7 0.0 3.3 33.8 0.2
Jauan Jennings MIN WR 6.7 2.7 33.4 0.3
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 6.7 9.8 38.1 0.2 1.2 8.8 0.0
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 6.6 2.7 36.8 0.3
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 6.5 9.4 39.0 0.3 0.4 2.6 0.0
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 6.5 3.6 36.8 0.2
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 6.3 3.3 35.5 0.2
Chig Okonkwo WAS TE 6.3 3.1 33.5 0.2
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 6.3 3.1 36.5 0.2
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 6.3 2.9 32.9 0.3
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 6.3 5.7 22.5 0.2 2.2 15.5 0.1
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 6.3 2.7 36.6 0.2
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 6.2 3.0 32.8 0.2
DeMario Douglas NE WR 6.1 0.5 2.6 0.0 2.8 33.9 0.2
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 6.1 3.3 31.4 0.2
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 6.1 2.4 35.5 0.2
Jalen Nailor LV WR 6.1 2.7 35.8 0.2
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 6 0.6 3.5 0.0 2.6 32.9 0.2
Michael Mayer LV TE 6 3.2 33.2 0.2
Pat Bryant DEN WR 5.8 2.6 32.2 0.2
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 5.7 6.0 24.5 0.2 1.6 10.3 0.1
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 5.7 6.5 30.1 0.3 0.6 5.7 0.0
Chris Bell MIA WR 5.6 2.7 34.6 0.1
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 5.6 2.8 30.7 0.2
Cade Otton TB TE 5.5 3.3 31.2 0.1
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 5.5 5.5 23.4 0.1 1.8 12.4 0.1
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 5.4 5.6 22.2 0.2 1.3 9.9 0.1
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 5.4 8.2 33.4 0.1 0.9 6.2 0.0
Justice Hill BAL RB 5.4 4.1 17.0 0.1 1.8 15.3 0.1
Ted Hurst TB WR 5.2 2.2 30.8 0.2
Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR 5.2 2.2 32.1 0.2
Makai Lemon PHI WR 5.2 2.6 29.1 0.2
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 5.1 2.5 30.0 0.1
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 5.1 2.3 30.1 0.2
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 5 0.0 0.1 2.2 29.0 0.2
Dohnte Meyers CIN WR 5 2.3 28.4 0.2
Samaje Perine CIN RB 4.9 3.9 15.8 0.2 1.5 11.6 0.1
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 4.8 6.9 28.1 0.2 0.7 5.4 0.0
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 4.8 2.9 25.2 0.1
Kaelon Black SF RB 4.7 6.5 27.0 0.2 0.7 5.0 0.0
Malachi Fields NYG WR 4.7 2.1 26.7 0.2
Evan Engram DEN TE 4.7 2.5 24.5 0.2
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 4.6 2.0 27.8 0.1
Isaiah Davis NYJ RB 4.6 4.7 18.5 0.1 1.3 9.8 0.0
Emmett Johnson KC RB 4.6 4.2 17.5 0.1 1.2 9.9 0.1
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 4.5 2.1 20.9 0.2
Najee Harris NYG RB 4.5 6.5 27.7 0.1 0.6 3.6 0.0
Noah Fant NO TE 4.4 2.2 20.6 0.2
George Holani SEA RB 4.4 3.7 13.6 0.1 1.5 11.6 0.1
Raheim Sanders CLE RB 4.4 2.5 9.8 0.0 2.3 16.1 0.1
Antonio Williams WAS WR 4.3 1.8 23.4 0.2
Roman Wilson PIT WR 4.3 2.0 23.7 0.2
Tyquan Thornton KC WR 4.2 1.6 25.6 0.1
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 4.1 1.7 24.5 0.1
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 4 1.8 22.9 0.1
Ty Johnson BUF RB 4 2.1 9.1 0.1 1.7 13.2 0.1
Keon Coleman BUF WR 4 0.0 0.1 1.6 23.8 0.1
Germie Bernard PIT WR 4 1.9 22.5 0.1
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 4 5.3 22.5 0.1 0.6 4.8 0.0
Chris Brooks GB RB 3.9 3.4 14.0 0.1 1.4 9.7 0.1
Darnell Washington PIT TE 3.8 2.0 20.2 0.1
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 3.7 1.7 21.1 0.1
Laquon Treadwell IND WR 3.7 1.5 23.1 0.1
Xavier Legette CAR WR 3.6 2.0 19.1 0.1
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 3.6 1.4 20.1 0.2
Sione Vaki DET RB 3.5 4.2 17.5 0.1 0.8 6.8 0.0
Zach Ertz PHI TE 3.5 2.0 18.7 0.1
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 3.5 1.8 18.2 0.1
Skyy Moore GB WR 3.4 1.7 19.4 0.1
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 3.4 1.7 19.6 0.1
Isaiah Williams NYJ WR 3.3 1.8 19.4 0.1
Bryce Lance NO WR 3.1 1.5 18.8 0.1
AJ Dillon CAR RB 3.1 3.5 14.2 0.1 0.7 4.4 0.0
Devontez Walker BAL WR 3.1 1.1 19.8 0.1
Cody White LV WR 3.1 1.3 17.4 0.1
Jordan Watkins SF WR 3 1.3 17.7 0.1
Foster Moreau HOU TE 3 1.5 15.6 0.1
Cole Kmet CHI TE 2.9 1.4 15.6 0.1
Brycen Tremayne CAR WR 2.8 1.3 17.0 0.1
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 2.8 1.6 14.8 0.1
Tank Bigsby PHI RB 2.8 3.4 14.1 0.2 0.4 2.6 0.0
Kyle Williams NE WR 2.8 1.2 17.7 0.1
Dawson Knox BUF TE 2.8 1.4 13.9 0.1
Jaylin Noel HOU WR 2.8 1.2 16.3 0.1
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 2.8 1.2 16.6 0.1
Noah Gray KC TE 2.8 1.4 13.8 0.1
Jonnu Smith GB TE 2.7 1.5 13.9 0.1
Tez Johnson TB WR 2.6 1.2 14.7 0.1
Elijah Arroyo SEA TE 2.5 1.3 13.6 0.1
DeeJay Dallas MIN RB 2.5 1.9 8.5 0.1 0.8 5.9 0.0
Tyler Goodson DAL RB 2.5 3.3 13.0 0.1 0.7 4.2 0.0
Joshua Palmer BUF WR 2.5 1.0 15.0 0.1
Josh Cameron JAX WR 2.5 1.0 13.3 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 2.4 1.2 13.2 0.1
Zachariah Branch ATL WR 2.4 1.2 13.6 0.1
Johnny Mundt PHI TE 2.4 1.4 11.9 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 2.3 1.1 11.1 0.1
Theo Johnson NYG TE 2.3 1.0 12.3 0.1
CJ Donaldson NO RB 2.2 2.3 9.4 0.1 0.5 4.2 0.0
Jacob Cowing SF WR 2.2 1.0 12.3 0.1
Demond Claiborne MIN RB 2.2 2.8 10.9 0.1 0.4 2.7 0.0
Tai Felton MIN WR 2.2 1.0 12.5 0.1
Troy Franklin DEN WR 2.2 1.0 12.0 0.1
Mitchell Evans CAR TE 2.1 1.1 10.5 0.1
Kyle Juszczyk SF RB 2.1 1.1 10.2 0.1
Dyami Brown WAS WR 2.1 0.9 10.8 0.1
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 2.1 1.1 12.7 0.1
Matt Hibner BAL TE 2.1 1.0 10.8 0.1
John Metchie III CAR WR 2 1.0 11.6 0.1
J. Michael Sturdivant GB WR 2 1.0 12.0 0.1
KaVontae Turpin DAL WR 2 0.7 4.6 0.0 0.8 9.2 0.0
Drew Sample CIN TE 2 1.2 9.4 0.1
Seth McGowan IND RB 2 2.5 10.3 0.1 0.4 3.0 0.0
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 2 1.0 10.5 0.1
Malik Benson LV WR 2 0.9 12.1 0.1
Tory Horton SEA WR 1.9 0.0 0.1 0.8 11.6 0.1
Eli Raridon NE TE 1.9 0.9 10.2 0.1
Erick All Jr. CIN TE 1.9 1.1 10.0 0.1
LaJohntay Wester BAL WR 1.7 0.8 9.9 0.1
Jalen Royals KC WR 1.7 0.7 8.2 0.1
Adam Trautman DEN TE 1.7 0.9 8.8 0.1
Nate Adkins DEN TE 1.7 0.8 7.3 0.1
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 1.6 1.0 8.5 0.0
Lew Nichols PIT RB 1.6 2.0 9.1 0.1 0.2 0.9 0.0
Blake Whiteheart CLE TE 1.6 0.9 7.7 0.1
Alec Ingold LAC RB 1.6 0.2 0.4 0.0 1.1 7.6 0.0
Luke Farrell SF TE 1.5 0.8 6.6 0.1
Ray Davis BUF RB 1.5 1.5 7.1 0.0 0.4 3.4 0.0
Ameer Abdullah JAX RB 1.5 1.3 6.0 0.0 0.5 3.6 0.0
Brock Wright DET TE 1.4 0.8 7.1 0.1
John Bates WAS TE 1.4 0.7 7.0 0.1
Tyler Badie DEN RB 1.4 1.1 4.2 0.0 0.6 4.1 0.0
Will Shipley PHI RB 1.3 1.0 3.8 0.0 0.6 4.2 0.0
Darius Cooper PHI WR 1.3 0.7 8.4 0.0
Treylon Burks WAS WR 1.3 0.6 7.9 0.0
Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL TE 1.3 0.7 7.1 0.0
Will Kacmarek MIA TE 1.3 0.8 7.5 0.0
Nate Boerkircher JAX TE 1.3 0.6 5.9 0.1
Kimani Vidal LAC RB 1.3 0.9 3.1 0.0 0.5 4.0 0.0
Ben Sinnott WAS TE 1.2 0.7 6.5 0.0
Efton Chism III NE WR 1.2 0.6 8.0 0.0
Mo Alie-Cox IND TE 1.2 0.5 5.1 0.1
Chimere Dike TEN WR 1.2 0.6 6.0 0.1
Davis Allen LAR TE 1.1 0.7 6.8 0.0
Jackson Hawes BUF TE 1.1 0.5 6.1 0.0
Charlie Woerner ATL TE 1 0.6 4.7 0.0
Xavier Smith LAR WR 1 0.4 6.2 0.0
Kaytron Allen WAS RB 1 1.4 5.6 0.1 0.2 0.7 0.0
Luke Schoonmaker DAL TE 1 0.6 6.1 0.0
Isaiah Bond CLE WR 1 0.4 6.6 0.0

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is back at practice on Wednesday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Collins missed the last two games due to a strained hamstring, but he is back at practice now, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the team is "hopeful" that their WR1 can return this Sunday in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 27-year-old will probably end up being limited on Wednesday, but if he can upgrade to a full practice by the end of the week, he could be good to go this weekend, where he would be a must-start in his return to action against the 1-2 Cowboys. In the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, Collins looked great, catching seven passes for 75 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud will be much more attractive this week as a QB streamer if he gets his top receiver back against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 27.3 points per game through the first three weeks.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady said on Wednesday that he is not concerned about any injury to star quarterback Josh Allen (knee), according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. "No....I'm not concerned with Josh," Brady said when asked about an injury to Allen. The 30-year-old Allen took a hit to his left knee in the fourth quarter of the Week 3 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, but he appears to be just fine. Allen got up grimacing and was seen favoring his knee in the locker room after the game.

It is possible that the Bills give Allen some time off at practice this week, but it does not sound like his status for the Week 4 contest on Sunday against the division-rival New England Patriots is in question at all.

The four-time Pro Bowler and former MVP continues to be an elite QB1 for fantasy managers in his ninth year in the league, opening up the 2026 season with 786 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions through three games. He has also added 28 rushing attempts for 114 yards and six rushing touchdowns, which is a bit absurd in only three games. Allen should be locked into fantasy lineups for Week 4.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough showed flashes of elite fantasy upside after taking over as starter midway through his 2025 rookie season, and he has rewarded fantasy managers who bought in as a 2026 sleeper. Through three weeks, Shough ranks third in the league with 912 passing yards, while his eight passing touchdowns trail only Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins, making him the fantasy QB3 to begin the year.

Operating Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, no player has seen more dropbacks or attempted more passes than Shough, and his surrounding cast, currently led by Chris Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson, should only grow stronger with 2026 first-round pick Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) nearing a return from the hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve to begin the season. Shough is RotoBaller's QB8 ahead of a Monday night tilt with the Falcons, and he is a player who can be trusted as a long-term QB1.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo appears to be a major factor in keeping the offense on track as the team searches for answers at the quarterback position following the season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart (knee). With Jameis Winston under center in a narrow Week 3 win over the Titans, Skattebo saw his heaviest involvement of the young season. In a game for which Devin Singletary was made a healthy inactive, Skattebo carried the ball 20 times and added three catches for his first 100-yard game of the year.

The Giants have since traded for former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who is expected to push Winston for the starting job, but in a John Harbaugh offense that ranked as the most run-heavy in the league in his final season in Baltimore, Skattebo figures to remain the engine of the offense, and he is RotoBaller's RB20 ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Cardinals.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Three games into his second season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has yet to find the end zone, and he is coming off a 17-yard performance in Sunday's loss to the Browns, the second-lowest total of his career. Somewhat surprisingly, it has been third-year undrafted receiver Jalen Coker (quad) who leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards to begin the year, but after suffering a minor quad strain on Sunday, his availability is in question for Week 4, potentially putting McMillan back in the primary pass-catching role from which he earned Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025.

However, a notable change since last season has been the growth of quarterback Bryce Young, who leads the league with 939 passing yards and is tied for fifth with seven passing touchdowns. If Coker is unable to play on Sunday night, McMillan could be in line for a week-winning performance against a Lions defense dealing with significant injuries in their secondary, making him RotoBaller's WR13 for the week.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) will be limited in practice on Wednesday, head coach Jeff Hafley told Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. It is a good sign that Wright will be ready to return for the team's Week 4 contest this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after he was inactive for the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a stinger and a foot injury. The Dolphins need Wright to step up the rest of the season, too, with De'Von Achane (knee) out for the rest of the year due to a torn ACL.

In addition to Wright, the Dolphins have Ollie Gordon II, who had 20 touches (17 carries, three receptions) on Sunday against the Chiefs after Achane left early. The 23-year-old Wright only had three carries for 10 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in the first two games of the 2026 season, but his role is about to expand considerably whenever he returns from his two injuries. Fantasy managers who lost out on Gordon on waivers this week should target Wright for more backfield depth. He is rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues right now.

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