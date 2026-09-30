RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 4 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
Almost every fantasy manager uses rankings and start-sit advice to help guide their lineup calls, but fantasy football projections can be another useful tool to add to the mix. Thus, it's time for our Week 4 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see the projected output for Braelon Allen, Keenan Allen, Michael Wilson, Alvin Kamara, Ladd McConkey, Denzel Boston, DJ Moore, Stefon Diggs, and more.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|23.5
|249.8
|1.6
|0.6
|8.1
|39.1
|0.7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|23.1
|21.4
|101.3
|0.9
|4.7
|35.5
|0.3
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|20.4
|19.5
|93.3
|0.7
|4.2
|33.9
|0.3
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|20.3
|229.8
|1.5
|0.5
|7.0
|37.5
|0.4
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|19.7
|248.0
|1.9
|0.6
|3.7
|19.5
|0.2
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|19.5
|292.3
|2.0
|0.8
|2.7
|9.5
|0.1
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|19.2
|267.9
|1.7
|0.9
|5.2
|20.5
|0.2
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|19.1
|17.9
|82.8
|0.7
|3.9
|30.8
|0.3
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|19
|260.7
|1.8
|0.9
|4.5
|19.9
|0.2
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|18.8
|21.2
|97.8
|0.8
|2.7
|20.6
|0.1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|18.7
|0.5
|2.7
|0.0
|7.4
|102.8
|0.7
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|18.7
|251.0
|1.7
|0.7
|4.0
|19.8
|0.2
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|18.5
|264.6
|1.6
|0.5
|3.5
|15.9
|0.1
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|18.3
|21.0
|101.9
|1.0
|1.2
|10.0
|0.1
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|18.1
|263.4
|1.6
|0.7
|3.2
|15.9
|0.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|18
|15.3
|66.9
|0.6
|4.7
|38.1
|0.3
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|17.9
|221.5
|1.5
|0.6
|5.7
|26.3
|0.3
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|17.8
|210.3
|1.2
|0.6
|6.7
|30.1
|0.5
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|17.6
|277.4
|1.5
|0.8
|3.4
|14.2
|0.1
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|17.5
|256.7
|1.8
|0.7
|2.5
|6.9
|0.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|17.2
|7.8
|96.2
|0.6
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|17.2
|240.7
|1.6
|0.6
|3.8
|14.5
|0.2
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|17.1
|266.9
|1.6
|0.7
|2.6
|9.1
|0.1
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|16.8
|6.8
|95.1
|0.7
|Marcus Mariota
|WAS
|QB
|16.8
|227.9
|1.5
|0.8
|5.3
|22.6
|0.2
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|16.8
|221.7
|1.6
|0.6
|3.7
|14.8
|0.2
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|16.7
|15.9
|69.4
|0.6
|4.1
|27.5
|0.2
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|16.3
|250.8
|1.6
|1.0
|2.9
|9.6
|0.1
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|16.2
|233.3
|1.3
|0.7
|4.7
|22.2
|0.2
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|16.1
|224.2
|1.5
|0.5
|3.3
|12.0
|0.2
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|16.1
|257.5
|1.5
|0.7
|1.8
|5.3
|0.1
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|16
|252.3
|1.7
|0.7
|1.9
|3.8
|0.1
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|16
|18.6
|77.4
|0.6
|2.9
|22.3
|0.2
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|16
|241.5
|1.5
|0.9
|3.7
|14.0
|0.1
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|16
|17.3
|82.6
|0.5
|3.4
|25.2
|0.1
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|15.9
|16.9
|74.5
|0.6
|3.5
|21.6
|0.2
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|15.8
|231.2
|1.3
|0.8
|4.6
|22.7
|0.1
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|15.8
|16.5
|67.3
|0.5
|3.9
|25.9
|0.2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|15.6
|6.8
|81.3
|0.7
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|15.5
|17.6
|91.4
|0.6
|1.9
|14.6
|0.1
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|15.1
|16.6
|70.9
|0.6
|2.9
|19.6
|0.2
|Case Keenum
|CHI
|QB
|15
|229.2
|1.4
|0.6
|2.8
|8.9
|0.1
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|14.8
|16.3
|69.1
|0.5
|3.1
|26.0
|0.2
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|14.5
|205.1
|1.1
|0.8
|6.1
|25.5
|0.1
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|14.3
|212.5
|1.4
|0.5
|2.1
|8.0
|0.1
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|14.3
|5.5
|82.1
|0.6
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|14.2
|217.2
|1.3
|0.6
|2.3
|7.9
|0.1
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|14.1
|199.3
|0.8
|0.7
|6.7
|32.1
|0.2
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|14
|6.0
|80.0
|0.5
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|14
|15.0
|70.1
|0.6
|2.1
|16.9
|0.1
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|13.9
|5.5
|82.2
|0.5
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|QB
|13.9
|203.9
|1.1
|1.0
|6.0
|23.0
|0.2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|13.9
|6.9
|75.9
|0.5
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|13.8
|0.6
|3.9
|0.0
|5.1
|78.2
|0.5
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|13.8
|0.5
|2.4
|0.0
|5.4
|78.8
|0.5
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|QB
|13.7
|205.9
|1.3
|0.7
|3.3
|11.7
|0.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|13.7
|5.8
|83.0
|0.4
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|13.5
|5.6
|81.1
|0.4
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|13.3
|7.2
|65.4
|0.5
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|13.3
|15.7
|64.4
|0.6
|2.5
|15.2
|0.1
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|13.3
|14.4
|61.0
|0.6
|2.0
|16.5
|0.1
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|13.2
|5.2
|73.2
|0.5
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|13.2
|4.8
|74.6
|0.6
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|13.2
|198.8
|1.0
|0.4
|3.0
|11.6
|0.2
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|13.1
|5.9
|72.3
|0.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|13.1
|4.9
|73.0
|0.6
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|13
|16.6
|68.8
|0.3
|2.9
|21.1
|0.1
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|13
|17.3
|73.0
|0.4
|2.3
|17.8
|0.1
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|12.8
|14.3
|64.2
|0.5
|2.1
|15.0
|0.1
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|12.8
|0.5
|2.5
|0.0
|5.3
|66.5
|0.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|12.5
|5.8
|71.7
|0.4
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|12.5
|5.2
|75.4
|0.4
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|12
|13.8
|57.5
|0.5
|2.2
|16.6
|0.1
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|11.7
|5.0
|66.3
|0.4
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|11.5
|5.3
|63.1
|0.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|11.4
|5.1
|67.0
|0.4
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|11.2
|5.0
|66.3
|0.3
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|10.9
|4.9
|59.9
|0.4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|10.8
|11.1
|43.4
|0.3
|3.3
|22.4
|0.2
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|10.8
|11.8
|53.6
|0.4
|1.8
|14.4
|0.1
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|10.7
|5.1
|58.3
|0.4
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|10.7
|14.7
|61.7
|0.5
|1.0
|7.4
|0.0
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|10.7
|17.3
|62.4
|0.3
|2.0
|14.0
|0.1
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|10.6
|0.4
|1.9
|0.0
|4.3
|56.3
|0.4
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|10.6
|0.4
|1.3
|0.0
|5.4
|51.3
|0.4
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|10.5
|4.5
|58.8
|0.4
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|10.4
|4.6
|62.9
|0.3
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|10.3
|4.5
|59.0
|0.4
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|10.3
|4.0
|57.5
|0.4
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|10.2
|0.6
|2.8
|0.0
|4.4
|58.3
|0.3
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|10.2
|0.3
|2.4
|0.0
|3.9
|57.0
|0.4
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|10.2
|14.9
|58.9
|0.4
|1.3
|9.1
|0.1
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|10.1
|4.1
|59.7
|0.4
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|10
|14.3
|60.6
|0.3
|1.7
|10.7
|0.1
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|9.8
|4.5
|57.4
|0.3
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|9.6
|4.5
|50.7
|0.4
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|9.4
|0.4
|3.0
|0.0
|3.5
|52.9
|0.3
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|9.4
|4.3
|52.2
|0.3
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|9.4
|10.2
|43.3
|0.4
|1.8
|13.0
|0.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|9.3
|9.8
|40.3
|0.3
|2.4
|19.1
|0.1
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|9.3
|3.9
|51.6
|0.4
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.2
|4.6
|49.0
|0.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|9.2
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|4.9
|50.1
|0.3
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|9.1
|4.4
|48.7
|0.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|9.1
|4.2
|49.8
|0.3
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|9
|1.3
|5.8
|0.0
|4.5
|47.7
|0.2
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|9
|13.1
|56.1
|0.3
|1.2
|6.9
|0.0
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|8.9
|10.7
|43.4
|0.3
|1.9
|13.0
|0.1
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|8.9
|5.4
|22.1
|0.2
|3.6
|26.3
|0.2
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|8.8
|4.1
|50.2
|0.3
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|8.8
|3.8
|54.6
|0.2
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|8.8
|3.8
|51.1
|0.3
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|8.4
|3.9
|45.8
|0.3
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|8.4
|1.8
|5.6
|0.0
|3.6
|43.6
|0.3
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|8.4
|4.0
|47.6
|0.3
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|8.4
|4.7
|45.3
|0.3
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|8.3
|10.0
|39.8
|0.3
|1.6
|12.9
|0.1
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|8.3
|0.3
|2.1
|0.0
|3.9
|44.0
|0.3
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|8.3
|4.3
|49.5
|0.2
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|8.2
|3.5
|45.6
|0.3
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|8.2
|0.4
|2.0
|0.0
|3.6
|46.7
|0.3
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|8.1
|3.7
|46.5
|0.3
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|8.1
|3.5
|45.6
|0.3
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|8.1
|0.9
|4.2
|0.0
|4.3
|39.8
|0.3
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|8
|0.1
|0.4
|4.0
|46.3
|0.2
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|WR
|8
|3.7
|47.5
|0.2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|7.9
|4.1
|39.6
|0.3
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|7.8
|3.2
|45.9
|0.3
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|7.8
|3.7
|43.8
|0.3
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|7.8
|4.2
|43.1
|0.2
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|7.6
|3.4
|39.1
|0.3
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|WR
|7.6
|3.3
|45.3
|0.2
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|WR
|7.5
|3.4
|44.3
|0.2
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|7.5
|3.5
|40.9
|0.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|7.4
|4.0
|42.7
|0.2
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|7.4
|3.2
|44.0
|0.2
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|7.3
|3.5
|37.1
|0.3
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|7.3
|0.9
|4.9
|0.0
|3.3
|36.4
|0.2
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|7.2
|9.6
|45.6
|0.2
|1.0
|8.1
|0.0
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|7.2
|6.3
|28.4
|0.2
|2.2
|14.8
|0.1
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|7.2
|3.5
|38.2
|0.3
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|7.1
|10.4
|45.7
|0.2
|0.8
|5.5
|0.0
|Kaleb Johnson
|GB
|RB
|7.1
|9.7
|40.1
|0.2
|1.2
|9.5
|0.0
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|7
|3.7
|36.8
|0.3
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|PIT
|WR
|7
|3.6
|38.6
|0.2
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|6.9
|8.9
|37.1
|0.2
|1.3
|9.0
|0.0
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|6.8
|3.4
|36.4
|0.2
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|6.8
|3.7
|33.1
|0.3
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|6.8
|3.4
|42.2
|0.2
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|6.7
|4.7
|20.6
|0.2
|2.7
|17.7
|0.1
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|6.7
|0.5
|1.7
|0.0
|3.3
|33.8
|0.2
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|6.7
|2.7
|33.4
|0.3
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|6.7
|9.8
|38.1
|0.2
|1.2
|8.8
|0.0
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|6.6
|2.7
|36.8
|0.3
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|6.5
|9.4
|39.0
|0.3
|0.4
|2.6
|0.0
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|6.5
|3.6
|36.8
|0.2
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|6.3
|3.3
|35.5
|0.2
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|6.3
|3.1
|33.5
|0.2
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|6.3
|3.1
|36.5
|0.2
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|6.3
|2.9
|32.9
|0.3
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|6.3
|5.7
|22.5
|0.2
|2.2
|15.5
|0.1
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|6.3
|2.7
|36.6
|0.2
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|6.2
|3.0
|32.8
|0.2
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|6.1
|0.5
|2.6
|0.0
|2.8
|33.9
|0.2
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|6.1
|3.3
|31.4
|0.2
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|6.1
|2.4
|35.5
|0.2
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|6.1
|2.7
|35.8
|0.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|6
|0.6
|3.5
|0.0
|2.6
|32.9
|0.2
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|6
|3.2
|33.2
|0.2
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|5.8
|2.6
|32.2
|0.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|5.7
|6.0
|24.5
|0.2
|1.6
|10.3
|0.1
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|5.7
|6.5
|30.1
|0.3
|0.6
|5.7
|0.0
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|5.6
|2.7
|34.6
|0.1
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|5.6
|2.8
|30.7
|0.2
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|5.5
|3.3
|31.2
|0.1
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|5.5
|5.5
|23.4
|0.1
|1.8
|12.4
|0.1
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|5.4
|5.6
|22.2
|0.2
|1.3
|9.9
|0.1
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|5.4
|8.2
|33.4
|0.1
|0.9
|6.2
|0.0
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|5.4
|4.1
|17.0
|0.1
|1.8
|15.3
|0.1
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|5.2
|2.2
|30.8
|0.2
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|5.2
|2.2
|32.1
|0.2
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|5.2
|2.6
|29.1
|0.2
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|5.1
|2.5
|30.0
|0.1
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|5.1
|2.3
|30.1
|0.2
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5
|0.0
|0.1
|2.2
|29.0
|0.2
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|5
|2.3
|28.4
|0.2
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|4.9
|3.9
|15.8
|0.2
|1.5
|11.6
|0.1
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|4.8
|6.9
|28.1
|0.2
|0.7
|5.4
|0.0
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|4.8
|2.9
|25.2
|0.1
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|4.7
|6.5
|27.0
|0.2
|0.7
|5.0
|0.0
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|4.7
|2.1
|26.7
|0.2
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|4.7
|2.5
|24.5
|0.2
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|4.6
|2.0
|27.8
|0.1
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|4.6
|4.7
|18.5
|0.1
|1.3
|9.8
|0.0
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|4.6
|4.2
|17.5
|0.1
|1.2
|9.9
|0.1
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|4.5
|2.1
|20.9
|0.2
|Najee Harris
|NYG
|RB
|4.5
|6.5
|27.7
|0.1
|0.6
|3.6
|0.0
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|4.4
|2.2
|20.6
|0.2
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|4.4
|3.7
|13.6
|0.1
|1.5
|11.6
|0.1
|Raheim Sanders
|CLE
|RB
|4.4
|2.5
|9.8
|0.0
|2.3
|16.1
|0.1
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|4.3
|1.8
|23.4
|0.2
|Roman Wilson
|PIT
|WR
|4.3
|2.0
|23.7
|0.2
|Tyquan Thornton
|KC
|WR
|4.2
|1.6
|25.6
|0.1
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|4.1
|1.7
|24.5
|0.1
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|4
|1.8
|22.9
|0.1
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|RB
|4
|2.1
|9.1
|0.1
|1.7
|13.2
|0.1
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|4
|0.0
|0.1
|1.6
|23.8
|0.1
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|4
|1.9
|22.5
|0.1
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|4
|5.3
|22.5
|0.1
|0.6
|4.8
|0.0
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|3.9
|3.4
|14.0
|0.1
|1.4
|9.7
|0.1
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|3.8
|2.0
|20.2
|0.1
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|3.7
|1.7
|21.1
|0.1
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|3.7
|1.5
|23.1
|0.1
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|3.6
|2.0
|19.1
|0.1
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.6
|1.4
|20.1
|0.2
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|3.5
|4.2
|17.5
|0.1
|0.8
|6.8
|0.0
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|3.5
|2.0
|18.7
|0.1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|3.5
|1.8
|18.2
|0.1
|Skyy Moore
|GB
|WR
|3.4
|1.7
|19.4
|0.1
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|3.4
|1.7
|19.6
|0.1
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|3.3
|1.8
|19.4
|0.1
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|3.1
|1.5
|18.8
|0.1
|AJ Dillon
|CAR
|RB
|3.1
|3.5
|14.2
|0.1
|0.7
|4.4
|0.0
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|3.1
|1.1
|19.8
|0.1
|Cody White
|LV
|WR
|3.1
|1.3
|17.4
|0.1
|Jordan Watkins
|SF
|WR
|3
|1.3
|17.7
|0.1
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|3
|1.5
|15.6
|0.1
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|2.9
|1.4
|15.6
|0.1
|Brycen Tremayne
|CAR
|WR
|2.8
|1.3
|17.0
|0.1
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|2.8
|1.6
|14.8
|0.1
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|RB
|2.8
|3.4
|14.1
|0.2
|0.4
|2.6
|0.0
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|17.7
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|2.8
|1.4
|13.9
|0.1
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|16.3
|0.1
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|16.6
|0.1
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|2.8
|1.4
|13.8
|0.1
|Jonnu Smith
|GB
|TE
|2.7
|1.5
|13.9
|0.1
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|2.6
|1.2
|14.7
|0.1
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|TE
|2.5
|1.3
|13.6
|0.1
|DeeJay Dallas
|MIN
|RB
|2.5
|1.9
|8.5
|0.1
|0.8
|5.9
|0.0
|Tyler Goodson
|DAL
|RB
|2.5
|3.3
|13.0
|0.1
|0.7
|4.2
|0.0
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|WR
|2.5
|1.0
|15.0
|0.1
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|2.5
|1.0
|13.3
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|2.4
|1.2
|13.2
|0.1
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|2.4
|1.2
|13.6
|0.1
|Johnny Mundt
|PHI
|TE
|2.4
|1.4
|11.9
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|2.3
|1.1
|11.1
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|2.3
|1.0
|12.3
|0.1
|CJ Donaldson
|NO
|RB
|2.2
|2.3
|9.4
|0.1
|0.5
|4.2
|0.0
|Jacob Cowing
|SF
|WR
|2.2
|1.0
|12.3
|0.1
|Demond Claiborne
|MIN
|RB
|2.2
|2.8
|10.9
|0.1
|0.4
|2.7
|0.0
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|2.2
|1.0
|12.5
|0.1
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|2.2
|1.0
|12.0
|0.1
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|2.1
|1.1
|10.5
|0.1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|2.1
|1.1
|10.2
|0.1
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|2.1
|0.9
|10.8
|0.1
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|2.1
|1.1
|12.7
|0.1
|Matt Hibner
|BAL
|TE
|2.1
|1.0
|10.8
|0.1
|John Metchie III
|CAR
|WR
|2
|1.0
|11.6
|0.1
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|GB
|WR
|2
|1.0
|12.0
|0.1
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|WR
|2
|0.7
|4.6
|0.0
|0.8
|9.2
|0.0
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|2
|1.2
|9.4
|0.1
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|2
|2.5
|10.3
|0.1
|0.4
|3.0
|0.0
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2
|1.0
|10.5
|0.1
|Malik Benson
|LV
|WR
|2
|0.9
|12.1
|0.1
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|1.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|11.6
|0.1
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|1.9
|0.9
|10.2
|0.1
|Erick All Jr.
|CIN
|TE
|1.9
|1.1
|10.0
|0.1
|LaJohntay Wester
|BAL
|WR
|1.7
|0.8
|9.9
|0.1
|Jalen Royals
|KC
|WR
|1.7
|0.7
|8.2
|0.1
|Adam Trautman
|DEN
|TE
|1.7
|0.9
|8.8
|0.1
|Nate Adkins
|DEN
|TE
|1.7
|0.8
|7.3
|0.1
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|1.6
|1.0
|8.5
|0.0
|Lew Nichols
|PIT
|RB
|1.6
|2.0
|9.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|Blake Whiteheart
|CLE
|TE
|1.6
|0.9
|7.7
|0.1
|Alec Ingold
|LAC
|RB
|1.6
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|1.1
|7.6
|0.0
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|TE
|1.5
|0.8
|6.6
|0.1
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|1.5
|1.5
|7.1
|0.0
|0.4
|3.4
|0.0
|Ameer Abdullah
|JAX
|RB
|1.5
|1.3
|6.0
|0.0
|0.5
|3.6
|0.0
|Brock Wright
|DET
|TE
|1.4
|0.8
|7.1
|0.1
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|1.4
|0.7
|7.0
|0.1
|Tyler Badie
|DEN
|RB
|1.4
|1.1
|4.2
|0.0
|0.6
|4.1
|0.0
|Will Shipley
|PHI
|RB
|1.3
|1.0
|3.8
|0.0
|0.6
|4.2
|0.0
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|1.3
|0.7
|8.4
|0.0
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|1.3
|0.6
|7.9
|0.0
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|1.3
|0.7
|7.1
|0.0
|Will Kacmarek
|MIA
|TE
|1.3
|0.8
|7.5
|0.0
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAX
|TE
|1.3
|0.6
|5.9
|0.1
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|1.3
|0.9
|3.1
|0.0
|0.5
|4.0
|0.0
|Ben Sinnott
|WAS
|TE
|1.2
|0.7
|6.5
|0.0
|Efton Chism III
|NE
|WR
|1.2
|0.6
|8.0
|0.0
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|1.2
|0.5
|5.1
|0.1
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|1.2
|0.6
|6.0
|0.1
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|TE
|1.1
|0.7
|6.8
|0.0
|Jackson Hawes
|BUF
|TE
|1.1
|0.5
|6.1
|0.0
|Charlie Woerner
|ATL
|TE
|1
|0.6
|4.7
|0.0
|Xavier Smith
|LAR
|WR
|1
|0.4
|6.2
|0.0
|Kaytron Allen
|WAS
|RB
|1
|1.4
|5.6
|0.1
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|TE
|1
|0.6
|6.1
|0.0
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|WR
|1
|0.4
|6.6
|0.0
Week 4 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is back at practice on Wednesday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Collins missed the last two games due to a strained hamstring, but he is back at practice now, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the team is "hopeful" that their WR1 can return this Sunday in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.
The 27-year-old will probably end up being limited on Wednesday, but if he can upgrade to a full practice by the end of the week, he could be good to go this weekend, where he would be a must-start in his return to action against the 1-2 Cowboys. In the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, Collins looked great, catching seven passes for 75 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud will be much more attractive this week as a QB streamer if he gets his top receiver back against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 27.3 points per game through the first three weeks.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady said on Wednesday that he is not concerned about any injury to star quarterback Josh Allen (knee), according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. "No....I'm not concerned with Josh," Brady said when asked about an injury to Allen. The 30-year-old Allen took a hit to his left knee in the fourth quarter of the Week 3 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, but he appears to be just fine. Allen got up grimacing and was seen favoring his knee in the locker room after the game.
It is possible that the Bills give Allen some time off at practice this week, but it does not sound like his status for the Week 4 contest on Sunday against the division-rival New England Patriots is in question at all.
The four-time Pro Bowler and former MVP continues to be an elite QB1 for fantasy managers in his ninth year in the league, opening up the 2026 season with 786 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions through three games. He has also added 28 rushing attempts for 114 yards and six rushing touchdowns, which is a bit absurd in only three games. Allen should be locked into fantasy lineups for Week 4.
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough showed flashes of elite fantasy upside after taking over as starter midway through his 2025 rookie season, and he has rewarded fantasy managers who bought in as a 2026 sleeper. Through three weeks, Shough ranks third in the league with 912 passing yards, while his eight passing touchdowns trail only Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins, making him the fantasy QB3 to begin the year.
Operating Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, no player has seen more dropbacks or attempted more passes than Shough, and his surrounding cast, currently led by Chris Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson, should only grow stronger with 2026 first-round pick Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) nearing a return from the hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve to begin the season. Shough is RotoBaller's QB8 ahead of a Monday night tilt with the Falcons, and he is a player who can be trusted as a long-term QB1.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo appears to be a major factor in keeping the offense on track as the team searches for answers at the quarterback position following the season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart (knee). With Jameis Winston under center in a narrow Week 3 win over the Titans, Skattebo saw his heaviest involvement of the young season. In a game for which Devin Singletary was made a healthy inactive, Skattebo carried the ball 20 times and added three catches for his first 100-yard game of the year.
The Giants have since traded for former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who is expected to push Winston for the starting job, but in a John Harbaugh offense that ranked as the most run-heavy in the league in his final season in Baltimore, Skattebo figures to remain the engine of the offense, and he is RotoBaller's RB20 ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Cardinals.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Three games into his second season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has yet to find the end zone, and he is coming off a 17-yard performance in Sunday's loss to the Browns, the second-lowest total of his career. Somewhat surprisingly, it has been third-year undrafted receiver Jalen Coker (quad) who leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards to begin the year, but after suffering a minor quad strain on Sunday, his availability is in question for Week 4, potentially putting McMillan back in the primary pass-catching role from which he earned Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025.
However, a notable change since last season has been the growth of quarterback Bryce Young, who leads the league with 939 passing yards and is tied for fifth with seven passing touchdowns. If Coker is unable to play on Sunday night, McMillan could be in line for a week-winning performance against a Lions defense dealing with significant injuries in their secondary, making him RotoBaller's WR13 for the week.
Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) will be limited in practice on Wednesday, head coach Jeff Hafley told Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. It is a good sign that Wright will be ready to return for the team's Week 4 contest this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after he was inactive for the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a stinger and a foot injury. The Dolphins need Wright to step up the rest of the season, too, with De'Von Achane (knee) out for the rest of the year due to a torn ACL.
In addition to Wright, the Dolphins have Ollie Gordon II, who had 20 touches (17 carries, three receptions) on Sunday against the Chiefs after Achane left early. The 23-year-old Wright only had three carries for 10 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in the first two games of the 2026 season, but his role is about to expand considerably whenever he returns from his two injuries. Fantasy managers who lost out on Gordon on waivers this week should target Wright for more backfield depth. He is rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues right now.
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