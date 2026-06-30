Connelly Early Pulled Early on Tuesday With "Left-Elbow Discomfort"
Connelly Early (elbow) was removed from his start early on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning with "left-elbow discomfort," according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Before leaving, Early looked good at Fenway Park, throwing four scoreless innings with three hits allowed, two walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision in the eventual 8-1 loss. It's unclear how serious the 24-year-old southpaw's elbow injury is, but with the All-Star break quickly approaching in mid-July, this might be the last we see of Early until late July. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Wednesday for an update on his condition. In his second year in the majors with Boston in 2026, Early entered his outing on Tuesday with a 7-5 record, 3.59 ERA (4.72 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 88 strikeouts and 32 walks in 87 2/3 innings across his 16 starts. His strikeout rate has come down from 36.7% in four starts as a rookie in 2025 to 23.5% this year, but he remains one of the more intriguing young left-handed arms in the game, and he's rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues. Don't be surprised if Early requires a trip to the IL.
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo