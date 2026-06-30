Max Scherzer Expected to Need a Rehab Assignment
Max Scherzer (back, side) received "did what it should" to free up the left side of his back more, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. "He's encouraged with how he feels physically," Schneider said. The three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer will most likely need a couple of minor-league rehab starts at Triple-A Buffalo to build back up before he returns to the major-league roster, per Schneider. The news means that the 41-year-old will not return to the Jays before the All-Star break in mid-July, although he could be ready to roll for the start of the second half, barring a setback on his rehab assignment. The eight-time All-Star just hasn't been able to stay healthy in the last couple of seasons as he nears the end of a fantastic career, and fantasy managers should have plenty of better upside starting pitching options to choose from. In his six starts in 2026 with Toronto, Scherzer has limped to a 1-4 record, 10.23 ERA (8.78 FIP), 1.73 WHIP, and 14:11 K:BB in 22 innings.
Source: Sportsnet - Ben Nicholson-Smith
Source: Sportsnet - Ben Nicholson-Smith