Sean Manaea Carries Streamer Appeal Following Return to Mets Rotation
Sean Manaea was moved back to the team's rotation in mid-June. Across 20 innings (four starts) since the switch, Manaea has recorded a 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 19 strikeouts. At 34 years old, Manaea should no longer be expected to provide the same production he once did at his peak. The veteran's average fastball velocity is down to 90.6 miles per hour this season, and he posted a 5.64 ERA across 60 2/3 innings (15 games, 12 starts) in 2025. Still, Manaea posted a 24% K-BB rate even amidst his struggles last season, and he's still just two years removed from logging a 3.47 ERA and 12 wins across 181 2/3 innings in 2024. Now that he's back in the Mets rotation, Manaea could be a viable starting pitcher streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller