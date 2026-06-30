Luke Raley Still Out With Forearm Injury
Luke Raley (forearm) is sitting out for a third straight game due to a forearm injury in Tuesday's game against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels, per MLB.com. Weston Wilson is making the start in right field for the M's and is batting ninth against Angels right-hander Jose Soriano. Raley remains day-to-day for now, and it's unclear if his forearm injury is serious enough to land him on the 10-day injured list. The left-handed-hitting slugger has been pretty beat up of late and has hit just .125 (7-for-56) with a homer, two doubles, four RBI, three runs scored, four walks, and 20 strikeouts in 19 games played during June. Raley is now only rostered in 13% of Yahoo leagues after his tough month of June. His upside is limited in mixed fantasy leagues because he's in a platoon in Seattle's outfield against right-handed pitchers. Despite a .283 average (49-for-206) on the year, Raley does have some value for his left-handed pop (14 homers) in the right matchups when he's in the starting lineup.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com