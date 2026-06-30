Clayton Beeter a Priority Saves Target on the Waiver Wire?
Clayton Beeter has recorded a 3-1 record with a 3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 28 strikeouts, and six saves. The 27-year-old's control of the strike zone remains a major concern, as he's posted a 16.5% walk rate this season and owns a 16.2% walk rate for his big-league career. Still, Beeter is averaging 95.6 miles per hour on his fastball and has struck out 25.7% of the batters he's faced this season. Washington has opted for a committee approach to the ninth inning so far this season, so fantasy managers should not expect Beeter to see every save opportunity for the Nationals. Still, Beeter missed nearly a month of action earlier this season with a forearm injury and is still first in saves among relievers currently on Washington's active roster. Fantasy managers in need of saves should target Beeter on the waiver wire in leagues where he remains available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller