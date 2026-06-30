Nasim Nunez Emerging as an Elite Speed Source on the Waiver Wire
Nasim Nunez has struggled at the plate so far this season, hitting .232/.319/.274 with zero home runs, 27 RBI, and 33 runs scored across 279 plate appearances. However, the 25-year-old has been a major fantasy asset on the basepaths, logging an MLB-high 32 stolen bases in 35 attempts. Nunez also profiles as a high-end defender at second base, which has helped keep him in the Nationals lineup on a near-everyday basis despite his limited output at the plate. With a 0.0% barrel rate and a 19.9% hard-hit rate, fantasy managers should not expect Nunez to provide any real value outside of stolen bases. Still, for deeper league managers who have power to spare but might be in desperate need of speed, Nunez could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller