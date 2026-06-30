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Heliot Ramos a Top Source of Power to Target on the Waiver Wire

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Jun 30, 2026, 10:33 PM ET

Across 184 plate appearances entering play on Tuesday, San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos was hitting .267/.310/.436 with five home runs, 21 RBI, and 21 runs scored. Ramos missed over a month after suffering a quad strain in mid-May, but he returned to the Giants lineup on Sunday and homered in his second game back on Monday. The 26-year-old has been a consistent presence at the plate in recent seasons, topping 20 home runs and 65 RBI in both 2024 and 2025. Ramos' underlying power metrics remain strong so far in 2026, as he's logged a 13.6% barrel rate and a 49.6% hard-hit rate. Ramos is a poor defensive outfielder and has been much better against left-handed pitching than right-handed pitching in his career, both of which may keep him out of the Giants lineup on occasion. Still, he profiles as a quality source of power and run production for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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