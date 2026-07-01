A.J. Ewing Breaking Out as Dynamic Waiver-Wire Pickup
A.J. Ewing has caught fire in his rookie campaign, hitting .409 with a .727 slugging percentage over his last seven games. The Mets No. 1 prospect has flashed multiple tools early, pairing strong offensive production with 98th percentile sprint speed that immediately changes games on the bases. He is slashing .275/.360/.412 with a .772 OPS while adding 8 stolen bases across 46 games this season. Ewing's speed and improving contact profile have helped him carve out a consistent role as he continues to adjust to major league pitching. Fantasy managers should view him as an elite dynasty pickup and a waiver wire option in all formats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com