Franklin Arias Surging at Double-A, 2026 Debut Back in Play?
Franklin Arias' bat has come back to life in a big way after a short slump. From June 11 through June 19, Boston's top-ranked prospect went just 2-for-20 (.100) over a six-game span, but in the nine games since, he's 18-for-38 (.474) with five doubles, three home runs, and a 4:5 BB:K. The surge has raised his season-long slash line at Double-A to .328/.407/.594 with 16 home runs, five steals, and a fairly even split between walks (29) and strikeouts (36). A promotion to Triple-A could be on the way in the near future, and with his abilities, a late-season debut in the majors could be in the cards. The 20-year-old just rose all the way to No. 8 on MLB.com's most recent refresh of the Top 100 prospects list, and fantasy managers will want to put him on their radar as the young Venezuelan could become a worthy stash candidate in deeper leagues in the coming months.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com