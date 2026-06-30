Bobby Witt Jr. Pops Two Homers in Losing Effort Against Rays
Bobby Witt Jr. put forth his best effort on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays, but it was not enough in the team's 10-4 loss. Witt went 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and three RBI to boost his season average to .294 and his OPS to .846. The 26-year-old former second overall pick in 2019 finished June with only three long balls, but he came into Tuesday's contest hitting .293 (22-for-75) during the month with a homer, five doubles, seven RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 14 runs scored in 20 games and 90 plate appearances. He also entered Tuesday's clash against Tampa with a strong .288/.363/.456 slash line with an .819 OPS, 10 homers, 33 RBI, 28 steals, and 42 runs scored in 309 at-bats in 2026 in his fifth year in the big leagues. The two-time All-Star is one of the best and most consistent five-category producers in fantasy at the premier position of shortstop. Witt is a must-start in fantasy lineups every day he's in the starting lineup.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com