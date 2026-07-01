Riley Greene Continues Strong Season With Two Homers on Tuesday
Riley Greene continued to swing the bat well this year in Tuesday's 9-3 victory on the road against the New York Yankees, going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and a strikeout to boost his season average to .288 and his OPS to .828. The talented 25-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder is now up to 11 home runs, 37 RBI, 43 runs scored, and a stolen base on the year while posting a .378 on-base percentage and .450 slugging percentage in his 309 at-bats in 2026. It was the two-time All-Star's first multi-home run game of the season in his fifth year in the league. Greene closed out the month of June in style and finished with a .258 average (24-for-93) with seven home runs, two doubles, 12 RBI, and 13 runs scored in 25 games and 109 plate appearances. He doesn't have much upside on the basepaths, with just 15 steals in four-plus MLB seasons, but he has a solid floor everywhere else, and it's encouraging that he's dropped his strikeout rate from a career-high 30.7% last year to 26.9% this year. Continue to roll him out there every day in fantasy lineups.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com