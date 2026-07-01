Josh Hader Dominating Again, Re-Establishing Himself as Elite Relief Arm
Josh Hader continues to dominate opposing hitters and lock down games from the Astros bullpen, delivering another scoreless inning on Tuesday while striking out two batters. Over his last six appearances, Hader has allowed no runs while striking out 10 batters. After missing the beginning of the season due to injury, the 32-year-old has quickly returned to the elite form that has made him one of baseball's premier relievers for years. Hader owns a 0.69 ERA and a 0.54 WHIP with 21 strikeouts across 13 innings. His elite 14.54 K/9 showcases his dominant pitch mix, with just one run allowed all season. Expectations are always high for Hader, but he has surpassed them and remains one of the top fantasy relief arms in baseball.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com