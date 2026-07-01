Noah Schultz Back in Chicago's Rotation, Worth a Waiver-Wire Pickup?
Noah Schultz (knee) from the injured list to start Wednesday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. Schultz will make his return to Chicago's starting rotation after missing over a month with right-knee patellar tendinitis. The White Sox's No. 3 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, made three minor-league rehab starts and shouldn't face any pitch-count limitations on Wednesday against an Orioles team that has the third-most strikeouts in baseball. Schultz was inconsistent in his first eight major-league starts covering 38 2/3 innings before his knee injury, going 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA (4.76 FIP), 1.34 WHIP, and 33:22 K:BB. The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder's bread and butter is a nasty slider that can dominate both lefties and righties, and he complements it with a mid-90s heater. The hulking left-hander has plenty of upside, but he's still a work in progress at the big-league level, and he'll need to lower his 13.1% walk rate to find more success. In deeper leagues, Schultz is worth stashing for his upside.
Source: Chicago White Sox
Source: Chicago White Sox