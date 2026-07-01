Mason Montgomery Worth a Look in Evolving Pirates Bullpen?
Mason Montgomery and right-hander Dennis Santana have risen up the closer depth chart in Pittsburgh with lefty Gregory Soto struggling of late. Montgomery was afforded a couple of save opportunities in June, but the problem is he blew both of his save chances and struggled to a 6.52 ERA (3.00 FIP) with seven earned runs allowed on 11 hits (one homer) while walking six and striking out 16 in 9 2/3 innings with a 1-2 record, two blown saves, and a hold. Overall in 2026, the 26-year-old former sixth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 out of Texas Tech University has gone 2-3 with a 4.68 ERA (3.35 FIP), 1.41 WHIP, and 46:16 K:BB in his 32 2/3 innings pitched across 33 outings (four starts) for the Bucs. While Montgomery is a late-inning option for the Pirates in their constantly evolving bullpen, he just hasn't been consistent enough in high-leverage situations for fantasy managers to trust as a source of saves in mixed leagues. Montgomery is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference