Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Returns From Back Injury on Wednesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (back) is starting at first base and is batting in the two-hole for Wednesday's series finale against the visiting New York Mets and right-hander Freddy Peralta, per MLB.com. Guerrero was scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup due to back tightness, but he's back in there a day later. The 27-year-old five-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger has been among the biggest fantasy disappointments in 2026, as he comes into Wednesday's game with a .268/.347/.348 slash line, .695 OPS, only four home runs, 34 RBI, 45 runs scored, and six stolen bases in his first 299 at-bats. The buy-low window for fantasy managers is still wide open for Vladdy, who should rebound in the second half based on his .294 expected batting average, .415 expected slugging percentage, and .347xwOBA. Guerrero ranks in the 65th percentile in hard-hit rate, the 35th percentile in hard-hit rate, and the 65th percentile in walk rate. He'll be searching for his first hit against Peralta, whom he has gone hitless against in six career at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com