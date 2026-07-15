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Updated PPR Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings (2026)

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Kyren Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated PPR fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. These tiered RB redraft rankings for PPR leagues include the top 80 running backs.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

While pass-catchers get a ton of shine in PPR leagues, having a stable of productive running backs remains key if you want to win a fantasy football championship. Training camp is set to begin soon, and it's time to start your early draft prep. We're here to assist with our updated top 80 fantasy football PPR running back rankings.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Below, find out where key RBs such as Kyren Williams, Chase Brown, De'Von Achane, Jeremiyah Love, Cam Skattebo, and Jadarian Price stand among all others.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

PPR Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 4 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 5 James Cook III RB
2 6 Saquon Barkley RB
2 7 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 8 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 9 De'Von Achane RB
3 10 Chase Brown RB
3 11 Omarion Hampton RB
3 12 Derrick Henry RB
4 13 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 14 Kyren Williams RB
4 15 Javonte Williams RB
4 16 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 17 Breece Hall RB
5 18 Josh Jacobs RB
5 19 Cam Skattebo RB
5 20 D'Andre Swift RB
6 21 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 22 David Montgomery RB
6 23 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 24 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 25 Bucky Irving RB
6 26 Jadarian Price RB
7 27 Tony Pollard RB
7 28 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 29 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 30 Rico Dowdle RB
7 31 Jaylen Warren RB
7 32 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 33 Blake Corum RB
8 34 RJ Harvey RB
9 35 Kyle Monangai RB
9 36 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 37 Jordan Mason RB
9 38 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 39 Rachaad White RB
10 40 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 41 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 42 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 43 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 44 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 45 Isiah Pacheco RB
11 46 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 47 Woody Marks RB
12 48 Tyjae Spears RB
12 49 Tank Bigsby RB
12 50 Tyler Allgeier RB
12 51 Dylan Sampson RB
12 52 Alvin Kamara RB
12 53 Sean Tucker RB
12 54 Kaytron Allen RB
12 55 Jonah Coleman RB
12 56 Jordan James RB
12 57 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 58 Samaje Perine RB
12 59 Braelon Allen RB
12 60 Ray Davis RB
13 61 DJ Giddens RB
13 62 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 63 Jaydon Blue RB
13 64 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 65 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 66 Justice Hill RB
14 67 Emmett Johnson RB
14 68 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 69 Najee Harris RB
14 70 Demond Claiborne RB
14 71 Kaelon Black RB
14 72 Ty Johnson RB
14 73 Chris Brooks RB
15 74 Kimani Vidal RB
15 75 Jaylen Wright RB
15 76 Brashard Smith RB
15 77 James Conner RB
15 78 Isaiah Davis RB
15 79 Trevor Etienne RB
15 80 Ollie Gordon II RB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has played in at least 16 games five different times since 2018, finishing as the fantasy RB1 in three such seasons and never lower than the RB3. One of the premier playmakers of his generation, McCaffrey has been a true difference-maker both as a runner and in the receiving game, leading to some astronomical touch counts over the years.

Unfortunately, the same workload that has allowed him to dominate for fantasy has taken a substantial toll on his body, and three times in that same eight-year span, McCaffrey has seen his season cut short after playing fewer than eight games. Now 30 years old and coming off the heaviest workload of his career, the 2017 first-round pick is the embodiment of risk/reward in 2026 drafts.

With Brian Robinson Jr. departing in free agency, the depth chart behind McCaffrey has been thinned to rookie Kaelon Black and 2025 fifth-rounder Jordan James, and while keeping the four-time All-Pro fresh and healthy remains a priority, the team is simply better with McCaffrey on the field. Even with injury risk baked thoroughly into his draft cost, the bull case for McCaffrey is as strong as any player in the league, and he remains RotoBaller's RB3 for 2026.

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (shoulder) still has enough upside to draft, but managers should not treat him like a clean Year 2 breakout. Harvey scored 12 total touchdowns as a rookie, catching 47 passes for 356 yards while adding 540 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. Denver has praised his route-running and playmaking with the ball in his hands, and that receiving role still matters in Sean Payton's offense. The problem is the backfield did not get simpler.

J.K. Dobbins is back on a two-year deal after looking like Denver's best early-down runner when healthy, and the Broncos used a fourth-round pick on Jonah Coleman, a physical runner with third-down ability. Harvey is also coming off offseason shoulder surgery, so training camp matters. RotoBaller has him ranked RB35 across formats, which fits the risk. He is an upside bench pick in redraft and a dynasty hold, not someone to value like a locked-in lead back.

Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings

In his second season with the Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones Sr. was limited to only 548 rushing yards and two scores on the ground while missing five games with a variety of injuries, including a hamstring issue that landed him on injured reserve. An additional 199 receiving yards and one more touchdown through the air allowed him to maintain a serviceable fantasy floor when he was available, but along with former undrafted free agent Jordan Mason, he formed one of the less inspired running back committees in 2025.

The Vikings finished in the bottom half of the league in terms of both rushing yards and touchdowns, making it all the more surprising that the team opted to make so few changes to the room for 2026. Minnesota spent a sixth-round pick on Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne, but at only 195 pounds, his role could be limited to little more than change-of-pace duties as a rookie.

The offensive line should see better health in 2026, and free agent acquisition Kyler Murray represents a dramatic potential improvement at the quarterback position, so the Vikings could be banking on better cohesion and functionality to lift the offense as a whole, and with it the running game. No longer a player to actively target in fantasy drafts, Jones has fallen to RotoBaller's RB38 for 2026. Still, he should continue to provide usable value from the flex spot for as long as he can hold off Claiborne as the team's primary pass-catching back.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kyren Williams, Chase Brown, De'Von Achane, Jeremiyah Love, Cam Skattebo, Jadarian Price. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Kyren Williams, Chase Brown, De'Von Achane, Jeremiyah Love, Cam Skattebo, Jadarian Price:

Kyren Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Kyren Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Kyren Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Kyren Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyren Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
De'Von Achane
Chase Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chase Brown
vs
George Pickens
Chase Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Chase Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chase Brown
vs
Nico Collins
Chase Brown
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chase Brown
vs
Brock Bowers
Chase Brown
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chase Brown
vs
Chris Olave
Chase Brown
vs
Drake London
Chase Brown
vs
A.J. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
James Cook III
Chase Brown
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chase Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chase Brown
vs
Devonta Smith
Chase Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chase Brown
vs
Trey McBride
Chase Brown
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chase Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Allen
Chase Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chase Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
Chase Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase Brown
vs
Javonte Williams
Chase Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chase Brown
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chase Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chase Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
Chase Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
Chase Brown
vs
Breece Hall
Chase Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chase Brown
vs
Davante Adams
Chase Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
Chase Brown
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chase Brown
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chase Brown
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chase Brown
vs
David Montgomery
Chase Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chase Brown
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chase Brown
vs
Bucky Irving
Chase Brown
vs
Tony Pollard
Chase Brown
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chase Brown
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chase Brown
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chase Brown
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chase Brown
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chase Brown
vs
Blake Corum
Chase Brown
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Von Achane
vs
George Pickens
De'Von Achane
vs
Chase Brown
De'Von Achane
vs
Kenneth Walker III
De'Von Achane
vs
Omarion Hampton
De'Von Achane
vs
Ashton Jeanty
De'Von Achane
vs
Derrick Henry
De'Von Achane
vs
Saquon Barkley
De'Von Achane
vs
Nico Collins
De'Von Achane
vs
Drake London
De'Von Achane
vs
Brock Bowers
De'Von Achane
vs
James Cook III
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Olave
De'Von Achane
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Von Achane
vs
A.J. Brown
De'Von Achane
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Von Achane
vs
Jeremiyah Love
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonathan Taylor
De'Von Achane
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Von Achane
vs
Trey McBride
De'Von Achane
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Von Achane
vs
Kyren Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Von Achane
vs
Josh Allen
De'Von Achane
vs
Christian McCaffrey
De'Von Achane
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Von Achane
vs
Bijan Robinson
De'Von Achane
vs
Javonte Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Von Achane
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
De'Von Achane
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Von Achane
vs
Breece Hall
De'Von Achane
vs
Davante Adams
De'Von Achane
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Von Achane
vs
Josh Jacobs
De'Von Achane
vs
D'Andre Swift
De'Von Achane
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
De'Von Achane
vs
David Montgomery
De'Von Achane
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
De'Von Achane
vs
Quinshon Judkins
De'Von Achane
vs
Bucky Irving
De'Von Achane
vs
Tony Pollard
De'Von Achane
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
De'Von Achane
vs
Chuba Hubbard
De'Von Achane
vs
Rico Dowdle
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaylen Warren
De'Von Achane
vs
J.K. Dobbins
De'Von Achane
vs
Blake Corum
De'Von Achane
vs
RJ Harvey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
vs
James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jeremiyah Love
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Lamar Jackson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jayden Daniels
Cam Skattebo
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Colston Loveland
Cam Skattebo
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Jacobs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake Maye
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zay Flowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Joe Burrow
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Carnell Tate
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren

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Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
Dailyn Swain

Struggles to Find Shot Against Jazz
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
Caleb Wilson

Piles Up Five Blocks Against Jazz
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Meleek Thomas

Drops 35 Points in First Summer League Win
Cedric Coward

Records Double-Double Against Mavericks
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Cameron Boozer

Drops 21 Points in Summer League Loss
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Hands Out 12 Assists Against Grizzlies
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Klay Thompson

Drawing Strong Interest From Miami
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Munetaka Murakami

Joins Home Run Derby Field
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Jaylen Waddle

Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Daniel Jones

"Doing Everything" in his Rehab
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Kendrick Bourne

a Possible Cut Candidate
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Tua Tagovailoa

is Early Favorite for Starting Gig
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Rashee Rice

Is Rashee Rice Overvalued at Current ADP?
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
Jacoby Brissett

Works Out With Teammates Amid Contract Dispute
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