RotoBaller's updated PPR fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. These tiered RB redraft rankings for PPR leagues include the top 80 running backs.
While pass-catchers get a ton of shine in PPR leagues, having a stable of productive running backs remains key if you want to win a fantasy football championship. Training camp is set to begin soon, and it's time to start your early draft prep. We're here to assist with our updated top 80 fantasy football PPR running back rankings.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Below, find out where key RBs such as Kyren Williams, Chase Brown, De'Von Achane, Jeremiyah Love, Cam Skattebo, and Jadarian Price stand among all others.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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PPR Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has played in at least 16 games five different times since 2018, finishing as the fantasy RB1 in three such seasons and never lower than the RB3. One of the premier playmakers of his generation, McCaffrey has been a true difference-maker both as a runner and in the receiving game, leading to some astronomical touch counts over the years.
Unfortunately, the same workload that has allowed him to dominate for fantasy has taken a substantial toll on his body, and three times in that same eight-year span, McCaffrey has seen his season cut short after playing fewer than eight games. Now 30 years old and coming off the heaviest workload of his career, the 2017 first-round pick is the embodiment of risk/reward in 2026 drafts.
With Brian Robinson Jr. departing in free agency, the depth chart behind McCaffrey has been thinned to rookie Kaelon Black and 2025 fifth-rounder Jordan James, and while keeping the four-time All-Pro fresh and healthy remains a priority, the team is simply better with McCaffrey on the field. Even with injury risk baked thoroughly into his draft cost, the bull case for McCaffrey is as strong as any player in the league, and he remains RotoBaller's RB3 for 2026.
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (shoulder) still has enough upside to draft, but managers should not treat him like a clean Year 2 breakout. Harvey scored 12 total touchdowns as a rookie, catching 47 passes for 356 yards while adding 540 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. Denver has praised his route-running and playmaking with the ball in his hands, and that receiving role still matters in Sean Payton's offense. The problem is the backfield did not get simpler.
J.K. Dobbins is back on a two-year deal after looking like Denver's best early-down runner when healthy, and the Broncos used a fourth-round pick on Jonah Coleman, a physical runner with third-down ability. Harvey is also coming off offseason shoulder surgery, so training camp matters. RotoBaller has him ranked RB35 across formats, which fits the risk. He is an upside bench pick in redraft and a dynasty hold, not someone to value like a locked-in lead back.
Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings
In his second season with the Minnesota Vikings, running back Aaron Jones Sr. was limited to only 548 rushing yards and two scores on the ground while missing five games with a variety of injuries, including a hamstring issue that landed him on injured reserve. An additional 199 receiving yards and one more touchdown through the air allowed him to maintain a serviceable fantasy floor when he was available, but along with former undrafted free agent Jordan Mason, he formed one of the less inspired running back committees in 2025.
The Vikings finished in the bottom half of the league in terms of both rushing yards and touchdowns, making it all the more surprising that the team opted to make so few changes to the room for 2026. Minnesota spent a sixth-round pick on Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne, but at only 195 pounds, his role could be limited to little more than change-of-pace duties as a rookie.
The offensive line should see better health in 2026, and free agent acquisition Kyler Murray represents a dramatic potential improvement at the quarterback position, so the Vikings could be banking on better cohesion and functionality to lift the offense as a whole, and with it the running game. No longer a player to actively target in fantasy drafts, Jones has fallen to RotoBaller's RB38 for 2026. Still, he should continue to provide usable value from the flex spot for as long as he can hold off Claiborne as the team's primary pass-catching back.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kyren Williams, Chase Brown, De'Von Achane, Jeremiyah Love, Cam Skattebo, Jadarian Price. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Kyren Williams, Chase Brown, De'Von Achane, Jeremiyah Love, Cam Skattebo, Jadarian Price:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.