👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings (August 2026): Top 325 Players

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated top 325 dynasty fantasy football rankings for 2026. These staff tiered rankings are for dynasty drafts and trades, and include RB, WR, TE, and QB.

In This Article hide
2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football Player News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The new fantasy football season is nearing, and whether you're set to take part in a start-up draft or are looking to make some trades before the season begins, we're here to help with our updated fantasy football dynasty rankings for 2026.

These fantasy football dynasty rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. These include dynasty rankings for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks, and are for single-QB leagues after the 2026 NFL Draft. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.

In addition to these dynasty rankings, check out our team's fantasy football dynasty articles and analysis -- we discuss all things dynasty! Most importantly, our brand-new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts! Bookmark our brand-new injury tool—it’s got the latest updates, projected statuses, durability ratings, and everything else you need for fantasy football injury coverage.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Justin Jefferson WR
2 8 Malik Nabers WR
2 9 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 10 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 11 Brock Bowers TE
2 12 Drake London WR
3 13 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 14 De'Von Achane RB
3 15 Trey McBride TE
3 16 George Pickens WR
4 17 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 18 James Cook III RB
4 19 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 20 Omarion Hampton RB
5 21 Nico Collins WR
5 22 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 23 Josh Allen QB
5 24 Carnell Tate WR
5 25 Garrett Wilson WR
6 26 Drake Maye QB
6 27 Chris Olave WR
6 28 Rashee Rice WR
6 29 Colston Loveland TE
6 30 Luther Burden III WR
6 31 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 32 DeVonta Smith WR
6 33 Zay Flowers WR
7 34 Jayden Daniels QB
7 35 Chase Brown RB
7 36 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 37 A.J. Brown WR
7 38 Ladd McConkey WR
8 39 Lamar Jackson QB
8 40 Saquon Barkley RB
8 41 Kenneth Walker III RB
8 42 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
8 43 Tyler Warren TE
8 44 Christian McCaffrey RB
8 45 Rome Odunze WR
8 46 Breece Hall RB
9 47 Makai Lemon WR
9 48 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 49 Tee Higgins WR
9 50 Jaylen Waddle WR
9 51 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 52 Kyren Williams RB
9 53 Bucky Irving RB
9 54 Jameson Williams WR
9 55 Caleb Williams QB
10 56 Jadarian Price RB
10 57 Cam Skattebo RB
10 58 Josh Jacobs RB
10 59 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
10 60 Joe Burrow QB
10 61 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 62 Javonte Williams RB
10 63 Jalen Hurts QB
10 64 Jordan Addison WR
10 65 Bhayshul Tuten RB
10 66 Patrick Mahomes II QB
10 67 Sam LaPorta TE
10 68 Tucker Kraft TE
11 69 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
11 70 DJ Moore WR
11 71 Christian Watson WR
11 72 Justin Herbert QB
11 73 Parker Washington WR
11 74 Michael Wilson WR
11 75 Alec Pierce WR
11 76 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 77 Denzel Boston WR
11 78 Terry McLaurin WR
11 79 Derrick Henry RB
11 80 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 81 Josh Downs WR
11 82 Jaxson Dart QB
11 83 D'Andre Swift RB
11 84 KC Concepcion WR
11 85 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
12 86 DK Metcalf WR
12 87 David Montgomery RB
12 88 Trevor Lawrence QB
12 89 Jonathon Brooks RB
12 90 Matthew Golden WR
12 91 Mike Evans WR
12 92 Davante Adams WR
12 93 Jayden Higgins WR
12 94 Isaiah Likely TE
12 95 Kyle Monangai RB
12 96 Jayden Reed WR
12 97 Brock Purdy QB
12 98 Courtland Sutton WR
13 99 Jonah Coleman RB
13 100 Bo Nix QB
13 101 RJ Harvey RB
13 102 Dak Prescott QB
13 103 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
13 104 Quentin Johnston WR
13 105 Travis Hunter WR
13 106 Jakobi Meyers WR
13 107 Oronde Gadsden II TE
13 108 Eli Stowers TE
13 109 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 110 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
13 111 Blake Corum RB
13 112 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 113 Jaylen Warren RB
13 114 Dalton Kincaid TE
14 115 George Kittle TE
14 116 Xavier Worthy WR
14 117 Jordan Love QB
14 118 Jalen Coker WR
14 119 Cam Ward QB
14 120 Chris Bell WR
14 121 Jake Ferguson TE
14 122 Antonio Williams WR
14 123 Tony Pollard RB
14 124 Rachaad White RB
14 125 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 126 Rico Dowdle RB
14 127 Germie Bernard WR
14 128 Tank Dell WR
15 129 Chuba Hubbard RB
15 130 Stefon Diggs WR
15 131 Romeo Doubs WR
15 132 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
15 133 Tyler Shough QB
15 134 Zachariah Branch WR
15 135 Khalil Shakir WR
15 136 Ricky Pearsall WR
15 137 C.J. Stroud QB
15 138 Baker Mayfield QB
15 139 Jalen McMillan WR
15 140 Tre Harris WR
16 141 Kyler Murray QB
16 142 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
16 143 Kenneth Gainwell RB
16 144 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
16 145 Jared Goff QB
16 146 Ted Hurst WR
16 147 J.K. Dobbins RB
16 148 Mark Andrews TE
16 149 Nicholas Singleton RB
16 150 Brenton Strange TE
16 151 Woody Marks RB
16 152 Malachi Fields WR
16 153 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 154 Chig Okonkwo TE
16 155 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
16 156 Jordan Mason RB
17 157 Jauan Jennings WR
17 158 Jack Bech WR
17 159 Tyler Allgeier RB
17 160 Kaytron Allen RB
17 161 Sam Darnold QB
17 162 Malik Willis QB
17 163 Dallas Goedert TE
17 164 Gunnar Helm TE
18 165 Matthew Stafford QB
18 166 Travis Kelce TE
18 167 Chris Brazzell II WR
18 168 Chimere Dike WR
18 169 T.J. Hockenson TE
18 170 Kayshon Boutte WR
18 171 Jaylin Noel WR
18 172 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
18 173 Adonai Mitchell WR
18 174 Emmett Johnson RB
18 175 Ty Simpson QB
18 176 Mike Washington Jr. RB
18 177 Rashid Shaheed WR
18 178 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
18 179 Tory Horton WR
18 180 Troy Franklin WR
18 181 Max Klare TE
18 182 Isaac TeSlaa WR
18 183 Isiah Pacheco RB
18 184 Kaelon Black RB
18 185 Hunter Henry TE
18 186 Dylan Sampson RB
18 187 Daniel Jones QB
18 188 Bryce Young QB
19 189 Jalen Nailor WR
19 190 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
19 191 Juwan Johnson TE
19 192 Tre Tucker WR
19 193 Cyrus Allen WR
19 194 Skyler Bell WR
19 195 Jerry Jeudy WR
19 196 AJ Barner TE
19 197 Alvin Kamara RB
19 198 Malik Washington WR
19 199 Michael Penix Jr. QB
19 200 Jordan James RB
19 201 Mason Taylor TE
19 202 Terrance Ferguson TE
19 203 Zavion Thomas WR
19 204 Demond Claiborne RB
20 205 Keon Coleman WR
20 206 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
20 207 Tyreek Hill WR
20 208 Pat Bryant WR
20 209 Kyle Williams WR
20 210 Dalton Schultz TE
20 211 Adam Randall RB
20 212 Trey Benson RB
20 213 Kaleb Johnson RB
20 214 Elic Ayomanor WR
20 215 James Conner RB
20 216 Brenen Thompson WR
20 217 David Njoku TE
20 218 Colbie Young WR
20 219 Braelon Allen RB
20 220 Kimani Vidal RB
20 221 Tyjae Spears RB
21 222 Jacoby Brissett QB
21 223 Brandon Aiyuk WR
21 224 Oscar Delp TE
21 225 Colby Parkinson TE
21 226 Bryce Lance WR
21 227 Jaydon Blue RB
21 228 Rashod Bateman WR
21 229 Keaton Mitchell RB
21 230 Eli Raridon TE
21 231 Dontayvion Wicks WR
21 232 Ray Davis RB
21 233 Calvin Ridley WR
21 234 Cedric Tillman WR
21 235 Cade Otton TE
21 236 Elijah Arroyo TE
21 237 Josh Cameron WR
21 238 Caleb Douglas WR
21 239 J.J. McCarthy QB
21 240 Darnell Mooney WR
21 241 Jeff Caldwell WR
21 242 Marquise Brown WR
21 243 Malik Benson WR
21 244 Tua Tagovailoa QB
21 245 Jaylen Wright RB
21 246 Emanuel Wilson RB
21 247 Deion Burks WR
21 248 Pat Freiermuth TE
21 249 MarShawn Lloyd RB
21 250 CJ Daniels WR
21 251 Ryan Flournoy WR
21 252 Greg Dulcich TE
21 253 Justin Joly TE
21 254 Tez Johnson WR
21 255 Eli Heidenreich WR
21 256 Devin Neal RB
21 257 Tank Bigsby RB
21 258 Jake Tonges TE
21 259 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
21 260 Sean Tucker RB
21 261 Ollie Gordon II RB
21 262 Christian Kirk WR
22 263 Seth McGowan RB
22 264 DJ Giddens RB
22 265 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
22 266 Jalen Royals WR
22 267 Keenan Allen WR
22 268 Isaiah Bond WR
22 269 Shedeur Sanders QB
22 270 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB
22 271 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR
22 272 Theo Johnson TE
22 273 Deshaun Watson QB
22 274 Taylen Green QB
22 275 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
22 276 Evan Engram TE
22 277 Tanner Koziol TE
22 278 Brashard Smith RB
22 279 Geno Smith QB
22 280 Xavier Legette WR
22 281 Drew Allar QB
22 282 J'Mari Taylor RB
22 283 Cooper Kupp WR
22 284 Carson Beck QB
22 285 Isaiah Davis RB
22 286 Jalen Tolbert WR
22 287 Joe Mixon RB
22 288 Darius Slayton WR
22 289 Michael Mayer TE
22 290 Robert Henry Jr. RB
22 291 Cole Payton QB
22 292 Michael Trigg TE
22 293 Justin Fields QB
22 294 Jaydn Ott RB
22 295 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
22 296 Tahj Brooks RB
22 297 Darnell Washington TE
22 298 Aaron Rodgers QB
22 299 Jalen Milroe QB
22 300 Treylon Burks WR
23 301 Jerome Ford RB
23 302 Jarquez Hunter RB
23 303 Garrett Nussmeier QB
23 304 Kendre Miller RB
23 305 DeMario Douglas WR
23 306 John Metchie III WR
23 307 Roman Hemby RB
23 308 Trevor Etienne RB
23 309 Kirk Cousins QB
23 310 Joshua Palmer WR
23 311 Cole Kmet TE
23 312 Najee Harris RB
23 313 Jack Endries TE
23 314 Zach Ertz TE
23 315 Chris Brooks RB
23 316 Eric Rivers Jr. WR
23 317 Will Shipley RB
23 318 Mac Jones QB
23 319 Cade Klubnik QB
23 320 Jam Miller RB
23 321 George Holani RB
23 322 Eric McAlister WR
23 323 Dyami Brown WR
23 324 Jonnu Smith TE
23 325 Barion Brown WR

 

Fantasy Football Player News

Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson is in a battle for his roster spot and could end up not making the final roster, according to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. Johnson was the team's third-round pick just over a year ago, but he didn't make much of a positive impact as a rookie and has struggled in limited work in training camp. He only had two carries for three yards in the team's preseason game and was most notable for being yelled at on the sideline by special teams coach Danny Crossman.

Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle will likely get most of the work at running back for the Steelers, with Travis Homer mixing in as a specialist. Lew Nichols seems to have passed Johnson as well, which puts Johnson in danger of being cut if he doesn't step up in the rest of the preseason. Johnson isn't a fantasy factor at this point, but his roster status is worth watching.

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason has been one of the top performers in Vikings' camp, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis. Despite continuing to share work with Aaron Jones, Mason has been able to show off good burst and is fitting well into the offense. He ripped off a long run in the joint practice against the Ravens on Wednesday and could earn an expanded role if he continues to mesh well with new quarterback Kyler Murray.

In addition to the new QB, the Vikings overhauled the outside zone run scheme to be closer to what Mason excelled in during his time in San Francisco. After running for 758 yards and six touchdowns last year, Mason could be even more effective in his second season with the Vikings. He's currently ranked as the No. 37 RB in RotoBaller's rankings, but the reports from camp have him on the rise, with the potential to outperform that rating if he can claim a larger portion of the timeshare.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz could see more targets after the devastating injury to wide receiver Jayden Higgins. Higgins suffered a torn ACL during their joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, ending his season before it began. Higgins was having a fantastic training camp and was shaping up for a big year, but targets will now shift to other weapons. Schultz has had over 85 targets in each of the last six seasons, including a career-high 106 targets with Higgins healthy last season.

Schultz has a legitimate shot to be the second-highest target-getter in Houston behind star wideout Nico Collins, with Tank Dell (knee) expected to be limited in the early portion of the season. Ranked as the TE23 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Schultz is currently a great value in fantasy drafts and could easily surpass the 106 targets he had in the 2025 season.

Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson had another productive day at practice on Wednesday and is in line for a major role in 2026. Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt believes Robinson is set to catch many passes this season, noting that he caught eight passes during Wednesday's practice and 48 during training camp (the most on the team).

The former Giants wideout has had 140 targets in each of the last two seasons under head coach Brian Daboll, including his first-career 1,000-yard season in 2025. With Daboll now the Titans' offensive coordinator, Robinson is set for a high volume again in 2026. Currently ranked WR49 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Robinson could be a great value in PPR formats this season.

Bryce Lance, New Orleans Saints

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that New Orleans Saints rookie fourth-round wide receiver Bryce Lance (undisclosed) operated as the team's WR2 in his return to training camp practice on Tuesday. The Saints will not have first-round rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) to begin the 2026 regular season, and Devaughn Vele was rested on Tuesday, so Lance worked opposite Chris Olave in the joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 23-year-old Lance, the younger brother of QB Trey Lance, should have an opportunity to carve out a role in the Saints' offense early in the year with Tyson sidelined, although it probably won't be enough volume to make him interesting in most fantasy football leagues. The 6-foot-3, 204-pounder has good size and speed and scored 28 total touchdowns in 57 games at North Dakota State in his collegiate career. Lance is an interesting dynasty/keeper stash for his athleticism in an up-and-coming offense.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Andrew's Must-Have Draft Targets (2026)
5 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates
5 Sneaky WR Upside Picks
Early Round WR Landmines to Avoid (2026)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Emerges as Denver's Top Free Agent Target
Santi Aldama

Sits Out Spain Qualifiers
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
NBA

Elfrid Payton Draws Kings Interest
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
NBA

Cameron Payne to Work Out for Kings
CFB

TCU Wide Receiver Dozie Ezukanma Remains Hospitalized After Locker Room Scuffle
Tyler Warren

Should be Back Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Julian Reese

Headed to Denver, to be Waived
Cam Whitmore

Headed to Cleveland
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Tre Mann

Traded to Wizards
Max Strus

Traded to the Clippers
Peyton Watson

Lands in Cleveland
CFB

Former Seahawks Running Back TJ Harden to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Georgia Still Searching for Third-Down Running Back
CFB

Notre Dame's Receiver Rotation Shaping Up
CFB

Skyler Locklear Wins Missouri State Quarterback Job
CFB

Kennesaw State Names Rickie Collins the Week 1 Starting Quarterback
CFB

Luke Weaver Named San Jose State Starting Quarterback
CFB

Dylan Stewart, Jacarrius Peak Unlikely to Be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Louisiana Lawsuit Grants Return to College Football for Current NFL Players
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
Jacob deGrom

Will Start on Thursday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays Targeting Saturday Return for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Tyler Warren

Leaves Practice With Groin Injury
Ketel Marte

D-Backs GM Non-Committal on Ketel Marte's Return This Year
DK Metcalf

Says He'll Be Fine for Week 1
Jayden Higgins

Suffers Torn ACL
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in the Right Direction Heading to BMW Championship
Aaron Rai

Needs Strong Finish at BMW Championship
Kurt Kitayama

Putting Together a Solid Finish to 2026 Season
Alex Smalley

Continues Rising in FedEx Cup Standings
Ryan Gerard

Hitting His Stride Heading to BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy

Struggles at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Still in Good Spot to Make Tour Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

in Solid Form Heading to BMW Championship
Justin Thomas

Needs a Big Week at BMW Championship
Jake Knapp

Riding Strong Form Into the BMW Championship
Omarion Hampton

Sets the Tone in Joint Practice
Rickie Fowler

Looking to Keep His Season Going at BMW Championship
Justin Rose

a Solid Value Play at BMW Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Looking to Find His Putting Stroke at BMW Championship
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Be Sidelined at Least a Month
Brooklyn Nets

Nick Pringle Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Nets
Russell Henley

a Boom-or-Bust Option at BMW Championship
NBA

Garrison Mathews Leaves the NBA for Olimpia Milano
Collin Morikawa

Could Be a Risky Play at the BMW Championship
OG Anunoby

Sets Sights on Knicks Title Defense
Cameron Young

Looking to Bounce Back at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Officially Named Stanford's Starting Quarterback
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Nears EuroLeague Move to ASVEL
P.J. Washington

Confident He Stays in Dallas
Patrick Cantlay

Hopes to Take Elite Iron Play to BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
New Orleans Pelicans

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Bargain Basement Hitters: Waiver Wire Adds
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/19/26)