Updated top 325 dynasty fantasy football rankings for 2026. These staff tiered rankings are for dynasty drafts and trades, and include RB, WR, TE, and QB.
The new fantasy football season is nearing, and whether you're set to take part in a start-up draft or are looking to make some trades before the season begins, we're here to help with our updated fantasy football dynasty rankings for 2026.
These fantasy football dynasty rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. These include dynasty rankings for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks, and are for single-QB leagues after the 2026 NFL Draft. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.
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2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.
Fantasy Football Player News
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson is in a battle for his roster spot and could end up not making the final roster, according to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. Johnson was the team's third-round pick just over a year ago, but he didn't make much of a positive impact as a rookie and has struggled in limited work in training camp. He only had two carries for three yards in the team's preseason game and was most notable for being yelled at on the sideline by special teams coach Danny Crossman.
Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle will likely get most of the work at running back for the Steelers, with Travis Homer mixing in as a specialist. Lew Nichols seems to have passed Johnson as well, which puts Johnson in danger of being cut if he doesn't step up in the rest of the preseason. Johnson isn't a fantasy factor at this point, but his roster status is worth watching.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason has been one of the top performers in Vikings' camp, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis. Despite continuing to share work with Aaron Jones, Mason has been able to show off good burst and is fitting well into the offense. He ripped off a long run in the joint practice against the Ravens on Wednesday and could earn an expanded role if he continues to mesh well with new quarterback Kyler Murray.
In addition to the new QB, the Vikings overhauled the outside zone run scheme to be closer to what Mason excelled in during his time in San Francisco. After running for 758 yards and six touchdowns last year, Mason could be even more effective in his second season with the Vikings. He's currently ranked as the No. 37 RB in RotoBaller's rankings, but the reports from camp have him on the rise, with the potential to outperform that rating if he can claim a larger portion of the timeshare.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz could see more targets after the devastating injury to wide receiver Jayden Higgins. Higgins suffered a torn ACL during their joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, ending his season before it began. Higgins was having a fantastic training camp and was shaping up for a big year, but targets will now shift to other weapons. Schultz has had over 85 targets in each of the last six seasons, including a career-high 106 targets with Higgins healthy last season.
Schultz has a legitimate shot to be the second-highest target-getter in Houston behind star wideout Nico Collins, with Tank Dell (knee) expected to be limited in the early portion of the season. Ranked as the TE23 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Schultz is currently a great value in fantasy drafts and could easily surpass the 106 targets he had in the 2025 season.
Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson had another productive day at practice on Wednesday and is in line for a major role in 2026. Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt believes Robinson is set to catch many passes this season, noting that he caught eight passes during Wednesday's practice and 48 during training camp (the most on the team).
The former Giants wideout has had 140 targets in each of the last two seasons under head coach Brian Daboll, including his first-career 1,000-yard season in 2025. With Daboll now the Titans' offensive coordinator, Robinson is set for a high volume again in 2026. Currently ranked WR49 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Robinson could be a great value in PPR formats this season.
Bryce Lance, New Orleans Saints
Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that New Orleans Saints rookie fourth-round wide receiver Bryce Lance (undisclosed) operated as the team's WR2 in his return to training camp practice on Tuesday. The Saints will not have first-round rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) to begin the 2026 regular season, and Devaughn Vele was rested on Tuesday, so Lance worked opposite Chris Olave in the joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.
The 23-year-old Lance, the younger brother of QB Trey Lance, should have an opportunity to carve out a role in the Saints' offense early in the year with Tyson sidelined, although it probably won't be enough volume to make him interesting in most fantasy football leagues. The 6-foot-3, 204-pounder has good size and speed and scored 28 total touchdowns in 57 games at North Dakota State in his collegiate career. Lance is an interesting dynasty/keeper stash for his athleticism in an up-and-coming offense.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.